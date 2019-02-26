Omeros: An IOMachine Review Of OMS721 In HSCT-TMA

Its recent announcement of accelerated approval and that the phase 3 trial will not need historical control are great positives.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) has been a real puzzle for years. Some years ago, when its drug Omidria's pass-through status was about to be rescinded, we wrote positively about the stock, saying, one, that they will get back pass-through status, and two, OMS721 is the key (read our previous coverage to know the story). They did get back pass-through status, and OMS721 has nicely progressed through trials and key regulatory processes.

On the other hand, a section of the investor/analyst community is very anti-OMER. We have seen this over the years. Each time they make a dire prediction and Omeros deftly disproves them, they come up with a new one. Pass-through was one, IgAN endpoints were another, and currently, we have the problem of no-definite-timeline.

While Omeros may admittedly need some help with communication, intelligent investors will doubtless see its potential. One approved drug that is guided to bring in double-digit million dollars in revenues this year, and a strong late stage pipeline; these things are all solid angles. The company's only real problem is money, but I think they have just enough for their present needs.

Anyway, we ran the company through our IOMachine to figure out how investible it is based on OMS721 ins HSCT-TMA; here are the results.

Catalyst

Omeros has multiple phase 3 programs in HSCT-TMA (Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA)), IgA Nephropathy and Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

Phase 3 data readout from the trial of OMS721 in HSCT-TMA should occur soon. That, and the completion of the BLA submission and subsequent PDUFA on accelerated approval are the major catalysts in HSCT-TMA.

Previous trial data

Omeros conducted a phase 2 study of OMS721 in HSCT-TMA and published data in multiple medical conferences. The latest, from EHA 2018, is described here.

This was a trial without a control arm, only a historical control. This is a critical element in understanding some latest news from OMER, so here's a quote on this control:

"A best-matched historical control from the literature was identified for comparison to the outcomes of HCT-TMA patients treated with OMS721. References were chosen to match OMS721-treated patients based on age, allogeneic transplantation, and reports that TMA did not resolve following immunosuppression modification. The references included individual patient survival data and were published in 2000 or later. Kaplan-Meier estimated mean survival was compared between OMS721-treated patients and historical control patients."

There were 19 patients in the study. Below is a diagram showing the OS data. As can be seen, there was a significant increase in median overall survival between OMS721-treated patients and historical controls (347 days vs. 21 days from TMA diagnosis, respectively; Log-Rank p < 0.0001).

Source

The company presented data from two particular patients in previous conferences. One HSCT-TMA patient also presented with Diffuse alveolar hemorrhage (DAH) and did not tolerate eculizumab. OMS721 treatment enabled her to discontinue oxygen therapy, hemodialysis, and platelet transfusions.

The other patient "had steroid-refractory GvHD post-transplant. He developed TMA with co-existing GvHD and multiple disabling neurological complications. Following OMS721 treatment, his TMA and GvHD resolved, his neurological complications improved, and he was discharged and returned to work."

As to safety, it was generally well-tolerated. There was one fatal adverse event among the 9 total deaths that could not be ruled out as not treatment-related.

Execution

Omeros has about $55mn in cash and a 2017 annual burn of some $36mn. But, recently, its burn rate has increased tremendously, and in the last two quarters reported, it burned as much in each quarter as it did in the entire 2017. They did a $210mn convertible debt offering in November, but funds from that, if any, are not reflected in their available balance sheet. Absent that data, Omeros does have a cash crisis, and we expect dilution within the year unless we get more clarity on the cash situation; or unless Omidria sales really ramp up like they were supposed to without that temporary pass-through fiasco.

Here's a snapshot of their insider transactions:

Source

Obviously, this doesn't look good - mostly option sales and a single sale two years ago. Indeed, this is shameful. Not a single insider thought OMER worth buying in the last 2 years? How do they expect the investing public to buy their company stock?

Moving on to fund holdings, here's a snapshot:

Source

Apparently, funds are not overwhelmed by insider activity, either.

The company says the following about its OMS721 patents:

"As of February 16, 2018, we exclusively controlled 19 issued patents and 29 pending patent applications in the U.S., and 273 issued patents and 101 pending patent applications in foreign markets, related to our MASP-2 program."

This doesn't provide enough clarity on patent expiry. A patent search located a number of patents with expiry anywhere between 2032 and 2038.

Competition and market potential

OMS721 is targeting serious and potentially fatal complications of HSCT-TMA, which could be endothelial injury, GvHD, veno-occlusive disease and DAH. Between the US and the EU, over 60,000 HSCT treatments are performed every year (2015 figures, see Omeros Corporate Presentation). 40% of these, or 24,000, develop TMA, and 80% of that, or 19,200, have high-risk features. Out of these 19,200, 17,280 or 90% could be looking at mortal complications; even those that survive may develop ESRD or end-stage renal disease. This is the target market for OMS721 in HSCT-TMA. The US has about 4,000 patient incidence rate for HSCT-TMA per year. OMS721 has a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, and currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments.

Given the high-risk nature of the disease, I would peg the treatment price at around $300,000 per patient. That would also be a decided discount from eculizumab (soliris), which OMS721 is trying to replace (and which isn't actually approved for HSCT-TMA).

Here is a list of treatment options currently being studied:

Source

Some of the currently used treatment options include removing the calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs, used during HSCT), controlling the associated complications without directly targeting the disease, as well as therapeutic options like plasma exchange, defibrotide, rituximab and eculizumab (soliris).

As you can see from the charts above, soliris was not thoroughly tested in adults. The Jodele study cited above was in a pediatric population, which has usually a better prognosis than adults. Moreover, looking at Alexion's pipeline, it doesn't seem to have any plans to pursue approval for soliris in this indication. Given that, off-label use of an expensive therapy with a blackbox warning does not seem like competition if OMS721 is approved.

Discussion of Omeros' streamlined BLA announcement

Omeros recently announced that after a discussion with the FDA, the company will file a rolling BLA but that the FDA will consider both accelerated and full approval based on the data. Most importantly, it said the following:

"Response-based data will now be the primary endpoint of a Phase 3 trial. Overall survival and 100-day survival will be secondary endpoints. The new endpoint eliminates the need for a historical control so the company will cease its data collection in this area."

As we have seen above, comparison with historical control was the primary analytic factor in the phase 2 trial. Data from eculizumab and other potential therapies also necessitated that OMS721 be compared with some of them, at least as a historical control. However, although eculizumab is a drug with potential, the FDA's decision is a boon for OMER because the FDA clearly indicates what we said above, that the trials for eculizumab in a pediatric population OR the various historical trial data coming out of various therapies tried in HSCT-TMA are not needed for the approval of OMS721. If the drug can show a good response rate (and manageable safety profile), that itself, independent of other historical data, will be ground enough for approval.

Other considerations

We have covered Omeros extensively, including a valuation that we did last year. My price target was a conservative $35 at that time. However, at $14 now, things have actually improved despite the stock's beaten down position. This review only covers the nearest term major catalyst, which is HSCT-TMA. Omeros also has an approved product, Omidria, and OMS721 in IgAN, both of which we have covered.

Opinion

Despite some of the risks here - cash runway, considerable negative coverage - Omeros looks clearly undervalued given the potential of OMS721. Current valuation seems to almost completely ignore the pipeline. Like we have always said, OMS721 is the key to Omeros. Given that the drug candidate is quickly moving towards its date with the FDA, we think a $14 stock price does not do justice to the company.

