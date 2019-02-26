Apple And Goldman: Pure Gold

Although neither have a big footprint in consumer banking, they have the resources to combine, along with Apple's young, sophisticated users, into the financial institution of the future.

Both organizations are first class operations and are run by leaders that don't have all the hangups and mental constraints that "commercial" banks do.

Apple and Goldman Sachs are now working together to bring the financial community into the twenty-first century.

The concern about the future of Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), I believe, is overworked.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, stands behind his company, recently stating,

"Apple innovates like no other company in the world and we are not taking our foot off the gas."

The latest Apple moves lives up to this boast.

Mr. Cook and Apple are entering into a market that will be going through a tremendous transition in the next five- to ten-years.

The financial services industry, banking, is finally going through the change that has been expected from it for several decades.

Recent events point to the fact that the tipping point has been reached and that we are really on the road to the future.

For example, the recently announced merger between two large regional banks, BB&T and SunTrust, was touted by the two executive teams as an attempt to gain the scale necessary to compete in financial services over the next decade.

Over the past several years I have written quite a bit about the impact that information technology and the “new” Modern Corporation, based upon intangible assets like intellectual property, will have on the banking system.

One of the major characteristics of the “new” Modern Corporation is scale, and scale only plays in favor of the larger entities in the industry. As the BB&T and SunTrust merger confirm, this transition in the industry does not favor the smaller banks.

Further confirming action about this trend is the recent movement of the investor Warren Buffet into the stocks of the largest banks. Mr. Buffet is an investor for the longer-run, and his acquisition of the big bank stocks indicates, to me, that he is buying into the restructuring of the financial industry.

In my mind, banking and information technology go together. It has only been because of the regulatory environment in the United States, connected with the historical emphasis in the United States of having a banking system composed of primarily smaller banks that the transition has been delayed for as long as it has.

But, in the end, the spread of information and information technology wins out and we are now seeing this fact come into full play in the United States.

It has not been that Apple has not been moving. Mr. Cook and Apple already have many new initiatives in the fire.

And, the Apple/Goldman initiative is not a new one. The search for a big bank to combine with began in 2017. And, Goldman Sachs was not the only organization that Apple talked with. Citigroup, Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co., among others, were also contacted.

Goldman, Sachs, it seems, was chosen because it didn’t have much background in consumer finance. As reported in the Wall Street Journal, “Goldman won in part because it is a newcomer. I agreed to build features that Apple wanted because it doesn’t have existing credit card partners that might be angered….”

Goldman has been involved with consumer banking, but only since 2016: According to the Wall Street Journal, “Goldman launched an online consumer bank, Marcus, in 2016 to offset a decline in securities trading.”

Goldman is apparently looking at Apple’s base in the combined effort: “Apple has a loyal following among wealthy, tech-savvy young adults whom Goldman hopes to turn into Marcus customers.”

In other words, “the companies are betting that Apple customer will use the card because it is better integrated into the iPhone.”

But the closer, to many in this age of the “new” Modern Corporation is the scale that Apple brings to the deal. As reported in another article in the Wall Street Journal:

“Now you’ve got a whole new competitor that’s larger than anyone else in financial services. It’s game on.”

If scale has anything to do with the outcome, Apple’s knowledge of how to work with scale should be a game changer.

And, both Apple and Goldman Sachs bring the highest quality leadership and personnel to the effort. There is no question in my mind that the people working to make this combination successful are among the best there are.

Furthermore, the actual game is bigger than just the initial thrust.

“People need to store money, move money, and borrow money. If there’s a strategic rationale for a tech company to do any of those three things, they need to become a bank or partner with one.”

In other words, the “new” Modern Bank must become a platform, a network to bring all things finance together. I can’t think of two organizations that are more likely to succeed in bringing this all together than Apple, Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.