Natural Gas: Mid-March Expected To Be Warmer Than Normal

Longer term, if lower 48 production remains below ~90 Bcf/d this year, then the natural gas market balance flips into a deficit by year-end.

Bulls should look to cash in and play on the bear side for the short-term trade.

Mid-March is expected to be warmer than normal. Natural gas prices have finally priced in the cold blast in early March.

A storage report of -173 Bcf would be higher than last year's -78 Bcf and -118 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a -173 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Feb. 22.

Mid-March expected to be warmer than normal...

Natural gas bulls finally got the price uplift they deserved from the early March cold blast. Congrats to those that held on as we sold too early last week. But the trend continues to show that the middle of March will turn out to be warmer than normal.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

As you can see from the GFS-ENS 15-day outlook, the East Coast is expected to be much warmer than normal with early spring-like conditions taking place. ECMWF-EPS also is confirming a warmer than normal outlook.

This is not exactly bullish for natural gas as the supply and demand fundamentals require the bullish weather element to keep storage draws higher than normal. In addition, as we head into spring, natural gas balances will be more impacted by supply and demand which continues to point to a surplus.

Lower 48 production is making its way to ~89 Bcf/d now, which is about ~3 Bcf/d higher than weather-adjusted demand.

Source: HFI Research

This means that the trading set-up this year is going to be very similar to last year where low storage is on the side of the bulls but the bearish balance is on the side of the bears.

If lower 48 production drops, however, by year-end, then the natural gas balance will flip bullish. Why?

Because LNG exports are expected to reach over ~9 Bcf/d by year-end. LNG exports are currently around ~5.5 Bcf/d.

Source: HFI Research

This combined with higher Mexico gas exports, power burn, and industrial demand by year end, and we could see the natural gas market flip into a deficit in time for the winter withdrawal season.

But much of this longer-term bullishness depends on the outlook for lower 48 production, which continues to defy all odds by inching higher. We estimate that lower 48 production needs to remain below ~90 Bcf/d by year-end in order for balances to flip into the negative territory. If it's higher than 90 Bcf/d, then the natural gas market is oversupplied.

For the time being, natural gas bulls that hung on to their UGAZ positions should look to sell as the short-term weather models are indicating a mid-March warmth pattern to show up. We are now long DGAZ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGAZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.