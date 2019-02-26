February 28, 2019, Natural Gas Storage Report: EOS Index Drops Below 1,000 Bcf

The Weather

Last week, the number of heating degree-days (HDDs) went up by 4.8% w-o-w and by more than 40% y-o-y. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days – TDDs) was approximately 35% above last year’s level.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up, but only slightly. A drop in heating demand was especially pronounced in the Southeast and Northeast parts of the country. We estimate that the number of nation-wide HDDs will drop by around 10.0% w-o-w in the week ending March 1. However, because HDDs are dropping from a relatively high base, the absolute consumption figures remain strong. Indeed, we estimate that total average daily demand for natural gas for the week ending March 1 should be somewhere between 115 and 120 bcf/d, which is as much as 20% above 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be no less than 40% above last year’s level.

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to cool down again and this time, quite significantly. The number of HDDs is currently projected to jump by whopping 30.0% w-o-w. In annual terms, heating demand is still expected to remain very strong (as much as 50% above last year’s level), while the deviation from the norm would rise to +55.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Demand

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models are showing above normal HDDs and TDDs over the next 15 days (February 26 – March 13). Total natural gas demand is expected to average 124.0 bcf/d over the next 15 days (some 30.0% above 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports – specifically, into Mexico – but also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas-switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas-switching must be averaging approximately 6.9 bcf/d (1.5 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors, such as rising nuclear outages and relatively weak hydro inflows are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector by no less than 500 MMCf/d compared to previous year. Indeed, nuclear outages jumped sharply on Monday to 10,800 MW, which is approximately 13% above 5-year average. Nuclear generation that is offline is often (but not always) replaced with natural gas-fired generation. Therefore, monitoring nuclear outages on daily basis is very important – especially, given that they tend to rise in spring and summer.

While total demand remains strong, total supply is mostly flat. In fact, there has been essentially no growth in dry natural gas production for the past three months. Total monthly natural gas balance, which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 6.7 bcf/d tighter vs March 2018, but 8.0 bcf/d looser vs April 2018 (see the bright blue curve on the chart below). However, the weather models are extremely volatile during this time of the year, so all the long-term projections should be taken with a grain of salt.

Total Natural Gas Balance

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a relatively smaller change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 168 bcf (7 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, but 83 bcf larger than a year ago and 64 bcf larger vs. 5-year average for this time of the year).

There is currently a double-deficit in natural gas inventories – i.e., the amount of natural gas in the underground storage is smaller compared to previous year and compared to 5-year average. Next three EIA reports are expected to confirm the expansion of 5-year average deficit by a total of 222 bcf and the expansion of annual deficit by a total of 301 bcf.

Our EOS storage index has dropped below 1,000 bcf to 984 bcf (for the week ending March 29). However, because we currently expect another tiny draw for the week ending April 5, the actual EOS storage figure could be lower. Equally, however, it may also be higher in case weather models turn bearish (i.e., warmer). Overall, we expect storage deficit (relative to 5-year average) to remain in place for the rest of the withdrawal season and to persist well into the injection season.

