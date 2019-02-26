Instructure Turns In The Homework For Another Passing Grade

We can quibble with the quarter's financials

For specifics on Instructure's (INST) quarter from a financial perspective, please see last week's article by Gary Alexander. Below I've updated forward EV/revenue multiples for the same peer set to which I previously compared Instructure. While my peers differ from Gary's, we both compare INST to SaaS companies, of course, and reach the same conclusion: Instructure trading at ~5.5x forward EV/forward revenues is reasonable or better (Gary actually calls INST cheap).

I'm not going to detail the quarter's financials because I don't see anything new and dramatic to change my opinion, either way. I'll just briefly note the two things that investors can rightly quibble with. First, there is a marked sense of deceleration in the top-line growth rate. After FY 2017 grew +42.9% (to $161.0 million) and FY 2018 grew +30.2% (to $209.5 million), management is guiding only +22% to 24% (between $256 and $260 million) in the upcoming FY 2019. Aiding and abetting this deceleration was a noticeable decline in the rolling 12-month billings to +22%.

Second, and related, management was relatively non-specific about several matters including: quantitative contribution of the corporate (Bridge) product; three of the six new growth initiatives; and any tactical contribution by the recent Portfolium acquisition. Combined, I do completely understand why some investors are not excited about this company, especially because in this space (i.e., SaaS under $5.0 billion market capitalization) it's trendy to insist on growth rates of at least 30% or 40% or more. Instructure was never going to be that sexy: when I doubled-down a year ago, I mentioned that the company seemed to be "resisting overt growth targets above 30%." As of today, my concentrated position is up +13.9% (my latest portfolio update is here). But the valuation and my thesis are approximately unchanged. Since last year, the forward EV/revenue multiple edged up from 5.2x to 5.5x. My unchanged thesis, in a single nutshell, is: Instructure's ongoing displacement of Blackboard in its core education business provides reliable growth of at least 20% or so (e.g., net revenue retention rate has never dropped below 100%) in a very sticky market such that there is long-term margin of safety; plus, there is a valuable embedded option in Bridge (and other related products) which is currently priced at approximately zero (as perhaps it should be, given we do not yet have a quantitative breakout).

Compared to a "sexy SaaS," for lack of a better phrase, Instructure is more conservative in two ways: it's sub-30% growth rate is lower, but also as Gary wrote it is "inching toward profitability." My personal model anticipates positive diluted EPS by the end of 2020, with visibility into that profitability by the end of this year. With respect to cash flow, as the CFO just said they "achieved [their] goal of being total cash flow positive, slightly, in 2018," and he anticipate[s] "being approximately free cash flow neutral for the full [fiscal 2019] year."

But there is really only one simple outstanding question

Maybe the most important thing that has happened recently at Instructure is that Dan Goldsmith, who joined the company less than a year ago from Veeva Systems, assumed the role of CEO in a smooth transition. I personally think it's impossible to evaluate a CEO, from the outside, in a period of only a few months. At the same time, we can discern - from the visible trail of bread crumbs - that Dan is imposing his will and "setting the table" with specific plans. Personally, I approve of the long-term ambitions that seem to be the common thread tying together his plans. I further approve of his reluctance to promise much of anything next quarter.

Charlie Munger said, "Take a simple idea and take it seriously." Here is the one simple idea-question that contains Instructure's upside catalyst: when will they breakout the Bridge contribution and will it prove their traction in the Corporate market? If and when Instructure can do that, they will be shining visibility into the much larger TAM, for which they are currently getting no credit.

Instructure has a mission to help people learn and develop "from the first day of school to their last day of work." Bridge is their corporate LMS; it has three primary components: Learn, Perform, and Practice. Collectively, it might best be described as a talent or human capital platform.

So, what did we learn about Bridge since the last call?

They cited some key Bridge wins in Q4: Learn to train 100,000 customers of ETQ, Learn to Deloitte España (including cybersecurity training to their clients), Learn to Canada's Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), Learn & Practice to Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Learn to Pacific Financial Group (3,000 financial reps and clients), Perform to Regency Furniture, Learn to Chewy (10,000 employees at this online pet retailer), and Practice to "a financial services company with more than 2 million clients and over $850 billion in assets under management" (for onboarding and development for their call center representatives.)

In June, they will announce two new Bridge products.

Bridge is one of six internal initiatives, of which only three have been shared: the Portfolium acquisition, Bridge, and DIG (a machine learning and artificial intelligence engine to drive improved student outcomes and probably instructor outcomes too. This is an utterly natural plan teeming with possibilities).

They are not ready to break out Bridge results: Brian Lee Essex's "housekeeping item" was the most important question on the call: "Dan ... And maybe as a housekeeping item, just where we stand in terms of contribution from Bridge, not just on revenue but on bookings as well given that you've kind of targeted that 15% to 20% bookings from Bridge." Their answer was basically, not sharing that yet.

Valuation

I could not help but notice that senior executive stock grants were front-loaded, according to the CFO:

It's [i.e., stock-based compensation as an expense item] slightly elevated as a result of the way that the senior executive team was handled, because instead of getting annual refresh grants, we got one, effectively, 4-year grant. We won't get one in 2020 or 2021."

Praytell, is the timing of the front-loading merely coincident to Dan's strategic setting of the table? Hmmm, I think not! If I were an Instructure executive, I'd want my option/stock grants front-loaded right now, too!

In any case, here is my updated valuation comparison:

Data by YCharts

Portfolium

Since the earnings call, the company has disclosed the terms of the Portfolium acquisition, roughly: about $43.6 million, almost 41% in stock and 59% in cash ($25.8 million). Portfolium says their student success network helps millions of students from over 3,600 academic institutions, some overlapping obviously with Canvas customers. On the call, the CFO said that "Portfolium has hundreds of clients, several of them overlap with ours, while we have thousands." That's because Instructure counts a contract as a single customer (e.g., a single school district with multiple schools) and had over 4,000 such contracts at the end of 2018. Surely, Portfolium has far fewer than 3,600 contracts. It sounds like an order of magnitude fewer. I cannot opine on Portfolium further at this point. I will just say that commentators who view this as dilutive with no immediate compensation are almost certainly correct, and they are looking at this on an entirely different time frame than me. Expect nothing next quarter, just like the last five quarters!

One other risk factor

If you want to take a closer look at Instructure, I'd like to mention a risk factor that I don't see written about elsewhere. I've previously written about my confidence that Instructure's Canvas will overtake Blackboard domestically this year (it may have already happened, technically). Blackboard is a structurally weak category leader who probably will not be the category (i.e., category here refers to U.S. educational institutions) leader as soon as next year. However, the international side is not quite as simple. Superficially, it does look good so far: international grew from 15% of revenues to 19% in 2018. But the international competition is a higher mix of Moodle and other open-source approaches. In addition to geographical and cultural diversities, this means that the sales approach requires making a "total cost of ownership" comparison against alternatives that are perceived to be free. I wouldn't necessarily transfer the full weight of my domestic confidence to all of these international markets.

I'm looking forward to seeing how the one most important question gets answered this year! I'll keep you updated. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My entire stock portfolio is disclosed recently at seekingalpha.com/...