Find Your Valentine

Here is a list of three insurance companies, an investor could grow to love.

Coface: The French Make the Best Lovers

Ah the French. Experts of smelly cheeses and fine wines. Well-known around the world to be amazing lovers. In fact, the best Valentine you might find, n'est-ce pas?

In the insurance world, there are few listed French insurers. First, there is CNP Assurances (OTCPK:CNPAF), a market leading life insurer in France, and the fourth largest insurer in Brazil. Second, there is Scor SE (OTCPK:SZCRF), one of the worldwide leaders of the reinsurance market. Third, there is AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), an insurance behemoth, competing with other giants, like Chubb (CB), Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) or Generali (OTCPK:ARZGF).

Founded in 1982, AXA has become a multinational company generating more than €98 billion in revenues per year. In a nutshell, AXA is one of the most successful French insurance companies. One which continued its expansion by acquiring XL Group (XL), thereby increasing its presence in the non-life insurance markets.

Last but not least, there is Coface (COFA.PA) a small niche insurer which is a leader in the credit insurance sector.

Coface (COFA.PA) was publicly listed by Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF), a French bank engaging in the provision of international corporate, investment, insurance, and financial services.

Coface is one of the leaders of the credit insurance market, an oligopoly dominated by them, Atradius (OTC:GCNJF) and Euler Hermes (OTC:EUHMF, not listed anymore since Allianz SE bought it out).

In 2016, Coface was obliged to cede State export guarantees activity to the French public investment bank, Bpifrance. Management of French State export guarantees - or public guarantees - was a service that Coface carried out on behalf of the French State and represented 4% of Coface’s consolidated turnover. The public guarantee business was a cash cow for Coface, as the insurer was just an intermediary between companies and the French state, with Coface just receiving fees from the State to manage this business.

After deteriorated results in 2016, Coface launched a new plan to reduce costs and increase profitability of its insurance portfolio. In 2016, the net combined ratio was 97.4%. For the FY2018, the net combined ratio improved to 79.6%, a 17.8 point gain compared to 2016 and a 7.0 point improvement compared to 2017.

The key driver of the underwriting margin improvement was primarily related to a drop in the loss ratio.

Improvement in underwriting margins, combined with an increase in insurance revenues (2.2%), led to 50% net profit growth (to €122.3 million) in 2018.

As a result, the company decided to reward shareholders by increasing its dividend substantially and repurchasing €45 million in shares. Coface’s stockholders received €53 million in 2018 dividends (4.3% yield at current price), vs. €20 million in 2017.

The insurer also just announced another 32% dividend increase to €73 million for fiscal year 2019. Moreover, the firm wants to launch an additional €50 million share buyback program in 2019 thereby returning 100% of FY2018 net income to shareholders.

But, is the company undervalued? In my opinion, yes. With a book value per share of around €11 and a current stock price of about €8.0, the company’s price-to-book is currently 0.72.

This company operates in an attractive niche market, has a leading position and is reducing operating costs. Moreover, the firm regularly rewards its shareholders, by redistributing excess capital via dividends and a share repurchase program.

If the company succeeds in improving its return on equity ‘RoE’, the discount to book value should disappear naturally.

Progressive Corp: The Insatiable Appetite

As I have written in the past, Progressive (PGR) is a Blue Chip insurance company. It writes more than $30 billion of premiums each year and succeeds in combining double-digit growth with high underwriting margins year after year.

Source: Progressive's December Report

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the US; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowner’s insurance carriers.

In other words, Progressive is a giant.

In December 2018, the company’s board of directors announced a change in their dividend policy. In lieu of a variable yearly dividend, the company will now pay a quarterly dividend plus potentially a special year-end dividend. The amount of the dividend is unknown at this time; however, the company is likely to become a DGI favorite, with a fairly low initial dividend yield but regular increases each year. I further expect continued significant increases in book value (10%-15% per year), supported by premium growth and high ongoing underwriting margins.

This will also give the company more financial capacities to make small acquisitions to either increase its market share in its core market (the car insurance businesses) or more likely to help grow the property segment into profitability.

Progressive however is not cheap. Investors are willing to pay a premium price to buy a premium company. Currently, the stock is trading at more than 3 times book value. The market expects this company to grow its portfolio growing by more than 10-15% per year. If they were not able to achieve this growth, a pullback could be substantial. On the other hand, if the insurer succeeds in making the property business profitable, the upside could be significant, as the premiums of the property insurance segment grow by 30% or more each year.

(Side note: I bought May calls instead of the stock, as I am convinced that Progressive remains a great opportunity.)

1347 Property Insurance: It’s Not Size That Counts, It’s How You Use It

1347 Property Insurance (PIH) is a Tampa-based gulf coast property insurance company, with a $28 million market capitalization. A dwarf among property and casualty insurance giants that currently trades at a 40% discount to book. Total shareholders’ equity amounts to $61.7 million, of which $17.5 million are the 8% cumulative preferred shares (PIHPP).

PIH has struggled in the past with some underwriting difficulties and remains unprofitable YTD with a combined ratio of 103.1%.

Nonetheless, underwriting margins improved by 9.6 points on a year-to-year basis. Furthermore, Q4 2018 results should be good, as the claims situation in the fourth quarter is usually lower than other quarters.

I expect a combined ratio of around 80-85% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Hence on a full-year basis, the combined ratio would amount to 97%-99%, a slight profit vs. an FY2017 combined ratio of 104.2%. In other words, while still not great, PIH’s underwriting performance is expected to improve.

I do not have a crystal ball, and don’t feel confident in predicting how the market will react to this improvement, especially for a company with less than $30 million in capitalization. So, I instead have invested in the companies preferred shares.

The yield is juicy, the dividend is cumulative, and the preferred stock is trading below par ($23 per share, an 8% discount). The preferred stock has no stated maturity but is redeemable after February 28, 2023.

I started to purchase 1347 Property Insurance’s preferred stocks at around $21 per share, with a greater safety margin than current investors can achieve. Nonetheless, I believe the 8.7% simply yield remains a good deal on this company. It is a small but fast-growing, under-covered insurance stock. Due to its small size, it can make money purchasing valuable assets that are too small for others to see or want.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR, PIHPP, AND COFACE (COFA:PA). I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.