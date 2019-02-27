Insperity's Prosperity

Because of its ongoing growth potential, if Insperity's average multiple holds throughout 2019, shareholders should derive more return in share price appreciation than by receiving another special dividend.

In the 2018 fourth quarter, Insperity's board opted to repurchase shares rather than pay a special dividend as it did in 2017.

“A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

This ancient proverb is worthy of contemplation as it relates to shareholder return.

Source

When Insperity (NSP) reported record results on February 11th for 2018, prosperity abounded. Yet, this proverb immediately came to mind as I couldn't help but wonder if Insperity's shareholders were better served in the 2018 fourth quarter as compared to the 2017 fourth quarter.

Insperity

Traditionally, Insperity has operated as a PEO (professional employer organization) for small to medium-sized businesses. In a PEO model, the employee is “co-employed” by an administrative employer, such as Insperity, and the worksite employer.

In early 2017, Insperity opted to expand its offerings for companies not interested in or not ready for a PEO model. It began developing a traditional HR service. By the 2018 second quarter, the offering was branded as Workforce Acceleration. Acceleration is defined as a “self-service, human capital management software bundle, plus professional HR support as needed”. Insperity highlighted the availability of Workforce Acceleration during its 2018 fall campaign.

As well, Insperity developed a focused offering for its mid-market demographic in 2018. The company honed in on companies with 150 to 5,000 employees needing customized solutions.

“These efforts produced a 24% increase in proposals and a 77% increase in sold accounts and an increase of more than 100% in worksite employees sold in this segment.”

Insperity reaches potential clients through Business Performance Advisors (BPA). A BPA is responsible for account management from the initial sales cycle through support and maintenance. In 2018, the company expanded its BPA resources by 16%.

In addition to its new offerings and resource expansion, the company also expanded geographically. In 2018, Insperity opened seven new sales offices across the United States.

2018 Performance

For the fourth consecutive year, Insperity delivered over 25% growth in its key metric, adjusted EBITDA. It also delivered double-digit growth across several metrics.

Revenue improved 16% from $3.3 billion to $3.83 billion. The primary contributor to the revenue increase was the 14.5% increase on the average number of worksite employees paid per month (WSEE). The average WSEEs paid in 2018 was 209,123 as compared to 2017 at 182,696. Insperity's gross profit improved 19% from $572.7 million to $681.9 million.

Insperity managed to decrease its operating expenses per WSEE per month in 2018. As a result, net income grew a staggering 60.4% from $84.4 million in 2017 to $135.4 million in 2018. Adjusted earnings per share of $3.75 increased 53% compared to $2.45 in 2017.

Insperity considers adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month as a key metric for measuring performance. It reflects the company's ability to manage expenses and set pricing. For 2018, adjusted EBITDA increased 34.8% from $177.7 million in 2017 to $239.6 million. From $54 in 2014, the adjusted EBITDA per WSEE per month metric has improved to $95 in 2018.

2019 Guidance

Growth abounds on Insperity's horizon.

There is still ample opportunity for expansion of its PEO services in the United States. Insperity estimates there are approximately 71 million employees employed in businesses with less than 5,000 employees. Only 4 million of these potential employees are co-employed by a PEO. This means 94% of this market is available for pursuit.

“Our flagship Workforce Optimization continues to grow the fastest and we would expect that.”

As well, the mid-market and Workforce Acceleration offerings could still be considered in the infancy stage.

“Success in mid-market sales allows us to grow worksite employees at a faster rate than we grow the BPA team. This improvement in sales efficiency is important to the overall business model and our ability to improve our operating leverage in the future.” “Now we expect to see excellent growth in that offering [Workforce Acceleration] this year, based on the training results we just completed at our sales convention.”

Despite the potential, Insperity insists on maintaining a conservative stance. The phrase was reiterated seven times in the year-end earnings call.

Insperity expects to employ 14.7% more BPAs in 2019. It plans to open nine more sales offices. Through this and organic growth, the average paid WSEEs per month metric is projected to grow 14% to 16% to 238,400 to 242,600 with a midpoint of 240,500. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to grow 12% to 19% in a range of $268 million to $285 million with a midpoint of $277 million. Adjusted earnings are projected to grow 17% to 25% in a range of $4.37 to $4.69 per share with a midpoint of $4.53.

So, growth certainly remains on the horizon and it should be double-digit growth. When considering that old proverb about birds, it will also be pertinent to remember Insperity is purposely painting a conservative picture.

Fourth Quarter Decisions – Hands Vs. Bushes

Insperity's balance sheet is healthy with little debt. As the past two calendar years have wound down, the company has been fortunate to have opportunities to return additional value to its shareholders.

In November 2017, Insperity's board approved several actions. In addition to the regular dividend, on December 18th, a special dividend of $2.00 per share was paid. Then, a stock dividend in the form of a 2-for-1 split was paid. Finally, an additional 500,000 shares were authorized on the company's stock repurchase program. The additional actions returned $41.7 million to shareholders or, per the proverb, put birds in their hands.

But, in the fall of 2018, Insperity's board chose another option, one more akin to feeding the birds in the bushes.

Though the market turmoil started in October for most companies, Insperity fared quite well at the onset. Shares closed at $117.95 on September 28th. For the next six weeks, shares dipped only as low as $103.21.

But, on November 19th, shares dipped below the $100 mark. On November 30th, Insperity's board announced it had been repurchasing shares. Since October 1st, it had purchased 580,000 shares for $59.56 million at an average of $102.69 per share. By the end of the quarter, the company had bought another 406,409 shares for an additional $37.5 million. In total, 986,409 shares were repurchased in the quarter for $97.1 million at an average cost of $98.42 per share.

Obviously, $97.1 million would have easily covered another special dividend of $2.00 on 41.55 million outstanding shares. But, the board opted, instead, to decrease the oustanding share count. Leading into the last quarter, the company had repurchased only 80,000 shares in the first three quarters. Comparatively, in 2017, Insperity had repurchased 901,000 shares. Perhaps the board felt compelled to “catch up” to a similar number in the last quarter of 2018. The cost of the 901,000 shares in 2017 was only $38.74 million for an average of $43.00 per share. The approximately 1.1 million shares repurchased in 2018 cost Insperity $113.3 million. In contrast, it distributed only $33.4 million in dividends to shareholders.

The outstanding share count is now 40.9 million shares and is estimated to average 41.5 million for 2019. Based on Insperity's adjusted EPS projection, net income in 2019 can be estimated at approximately $188 million. Had Insperity paid a $2 special dividend in 2018 rather than repurchasing shares, the average outstanding share count in 2019 would more likely near 43 million. At that count, based on 2019 projected net income, the midpoint of the adjusted EPS range would be $4.38.

2019 Estimates Without 2018 Q4 Repurchases With 2018 Q4 Repurchases Projected Net Income $188 million $188 million Estimated Avg Outstanding Share Count 42.9 million 41.5 million Adjusted EPS $4.38 $4.53 Share Price - Average Multiple of 25 $109.50 $113.25 Share Price - Current Multiple of 28 $122.64 $126.84

Because of Insperity's impressive growth rates, the market has been valuing it the past few years based on an above-average multiple. It hovers at 25. But, of late, the multiple has topped 28. This means for every dime of adjusted earnings, the market typically values Insperity's shares at $2.50 and can value that dime by as much as $2.80. In that regard, the $0.15 difference calculated in the two EPS alternatives in the above table, should be worth between $3.75 and $4.20 in share price.

So, if Insperity's average multiple holds throughout 2019, shareholders should derive a greater return in share price appreciation than they would have by receiving another $2 special dividend.

The benefit could be even greater if the company's projections for 2019 are truly conservative. With its 2017 full-year results, Insperity originally guided for adjusted earnings per share in 2018 in a range of $2.96 to $3.08. As already mentioned, Insperity delivered $3.75 in adjusted earnings per share, a difference of $0.67 per share and nearly 22% more than the high end of its original range.

Insperity need only be conservative by 5.5% in 2019 to bump the difference in adjusted earnings by one cent per share. And, for every one cent difference in earnings, at the average multiple, the difference in share price should increase by at least a quarter.

2019 Estimates Without 2018 Q4 Repurchases With 2018 Q4 Repurchases Projected Net Income $198.37 million $198.37 million Estimated Avg Outstanding Share Count 42.9 million 41.5 million Adjusted EPS $4.62 $4.78 Share Price - Average Multiple of 25 $115.50 $119.50 Share Price - Current Multiple of 28 $129.36 $133.84

When the difference in adjusted EPS reaches $0.16, at a multiple of 25, theoretically, the difference in share price should be $4.00. This difference represents a doubling of the bypassed $2 special dividend.

The Debate

There's usually outspoken advocates on both sides when debating whether a company should repurchase shares or distribute dividends. However, most investors would agree they'd rather a company not buy back shares when the share price is near its high.

Without question, Insperity's purchase prices in 2018 were notably higher and in fact more than double the prices in 2017, $98+ compared to $43. Looking backward, the purchases would seem ill-advised.

On the other hand, looking forward and considering the ongoing potential for double-digit growth, repurchasing shares under $100 will, most likely, end up being considered wise.

As for its decision to forego the distribution of another special dividend, it is reasonable to believe Insperity's board determined the potential share price appreciation should be more valuable.

Considerations

When Insperity released full-year results and offered 2019 projections, the share price immediately spiked 19% to $132.00. Because of its growth potential, Insperity is probably worthy of an above-average multiple. As well, management is probably trustworthy in its assessment about being conservative with its 2019 projections. And, yet, the multiple Insperity has been trading at since the February 11th announcement seems lofty.

Potential investors should watch Insperity on those days when the market pulls back to get in at a better price. But, first, they'll have to accept the notion that sometimes Insperity may decide to feed the birds in the bush.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NSP.