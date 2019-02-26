iHeartMedia To Acquire Radiojar For Audio Casting Tools

With the deal for Radiojar, RCS aims to attract more content at cheaper cost as part of an audio aggregation play.

Radiojar provides content producers with tools to produce and broadcast audio content online.

iHeartMedia subsidiary RCS has agreed to acquire Radiojar for an undisclosed sum.

iHeartMedia has announced its intent to acquire Radiojar for an undisclosed sum.

Radiojar has developed technologies that make it easy for users to create their own online radio station.

IHRTQ is acquiring Radiojar to beef up its offerings to content producers in an effort to pursue an audio-centric aggregation model outside of music that promises to be more profitable.

Athens, Greece-based Radiojar was founded in 2011 to create tools to enable web radio broadcasting and monetization.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Stathis Koutsogeorgos, who was previously Chief Product Officer at Internetq.

Below is an overview video of Radiojar’s Speakthrough functionality:

Radiojar’s primary offerings include the ability to have cloud hosted radio programming via its branded service or through a white label version. Pricing plans start at $10.00 per month and rise to include professional and enterprise levels.

The firm raised at least $577,000 in seed financing, per Crunchbase.

According to a 2017 report by IBISWorld, the Internet-based radio broadcasting market grew by 32% between 2013 and 2017 to reach $5 billion in total revenue.

The main drivers for this growth were increased cellular coverage, smartphone usage, and improved connectivity enabling users to stream better quality content.

More recently, the rise in the demand and supply of audio content such as podcasting has driven technology firms to offer increased capabilities to content producers.

In 2018, streaming company Spotify (SPOT) went public in the U.S. and has since acquired at least two podcasting technology and content companies in its increased focus on audio capabilities.

It is thought that Spotify is making a play to become the dominant aggregator of all forms of audio, although other large companies such as Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), as well as major Chinese Internet companies, are also pursuing online digital content aggregation strategies.

IHRTQ didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the transaction was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial results indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $318.8 million in cash and short term investments and $23.75 billion in total liabilities of which long term debt was $5.3 billion and other liabilities were $16.97 billion.

Free cash flow during the three months ended September 30, 2018, was $153.4 million.

iHeartMedia’s subsidiary RCS is acquiring Radiojar for its web radio platform.

As IHRTQ stated in the deal announcement,

With Radiojar’s sophisticated cloud-based assets and engineering, iHeartMedia, and other RCS clients, will now have a platform to easily combine or parse individual audio elements such as DJ voice tracks, music and broadcast spots to create, manage, distribute and monetize streams, podcasts and other audio content in real-time from anywhere.

In the past 12 months, IHRTQ’s stock price has risen 166.7%, with most of the rise coming from recent positive bankruptcy administration-related developments, as the chart below indicates:

The firm has only one analyst covering it, with a rating of ‘Hold’. The price target of $1.14 is higher than the firm’s most recent price of $1.20 at press time, implying downside potential:

iHeartMedia [RCS] wants to acquire Radiojar to build out its own ‘audio’ aggregation strategy by offering users the ability to easily create their own radio station.

By providing these tools, RCS aims to set up a ‘honey pot’ to attract more content in a low-cost manner, which then creates a virtuous cycle of more content producers, more listeners, higher engagement which leads to more advertising revenue, all without having to pay the CRB its ever-increasing royalty rates.

This is now the ‘playbook’ for major audio content providers including Spotify, so it’s good to see IHRTQ getting on the program.

Now, the firm just has to complete its reorganization and emerge from bankruptcy free of Clear Channel so management can pursue the new paradigm.

I expect to see other acquisitions or initiatives along these lines as IHRTQ competes with deep-pocketed firms in a competitive environment for large market opportunities.

