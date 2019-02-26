Adverum Biotechnologies: An Updated Investment Thesis

While Adverum is an early stage biotech concern, the company does have some potential trial milestones coming up over the next year.

The shares of Adverum Biotechnologies rose over 15% in trading on Monday thanks to a strong biotech sector and the first analyst commentary on the stock in many months.

The biotech sector is off to the races in the new trading week. Powered by two acquisitions announced prior to the bell Monday morning which contained large buyout premiums, the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) rose over four percent in trading yesterday.

Today, we revisit a promising if early stage 'Busted IPO' in the space that we have not circled back to in some time. Its stock rose over 15% in the general overall rally in the sector yesterday and as it saw its first analyst commentary in several months (See Analyst Commentary section below). The company also has some potential upcoming catalysts in the year ahead.

Company Overview:

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM) is a California based early clinical-stage gene therapy concern focused on rare and ocular diseases. The company came public in 2014 under the name Avalanche Biotechnologies. After a failed trial and change in corporate direction, the firm changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter of 2016. The company has a current market capitalization of approximately $270 million and trades right just over $4.25 a share after yesterday's nice rally.

Potential Upcoming Catalysts:

The company's approach is based on its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform that seeks to induce sustained expression of therapeutic proteins. The company listed three key milestones during an investor update earlier in the year.

ADVM-022 for wet AMD: Provide an update on enrollment from the OPTIC phase 1 clinical trial in H1 2019.

Provide interim data on the three cohorts from the OPTIC phase 1 clinical trial by Q1 2020.

Rare Disease Program: Provide an updated preclinical development plan in H1 2019.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

An analyst at Piper Jaffray maintained his Buy rating and $8 price target on Adverum Biotechnologies Monday morning. Jaffray's analyst has 'increased conviction in Adverum Biotechnologies' ongoing Optic study of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration. If these data are positive, "dramatic upside" to Adverum's shares is possible given the "little-no-value" being ascribed for the program. The analyst also 'expects a positive enrollment and safety update from the Phase I study and disclosure from another early-stage ophthalmology program later this year and recommends investors accumulate Adverum shares as he believes the company has "superior vector for treating retinal diseases'. This was the first analyst rating on the company since Cowen & Co. reiterated their Buy rating on Adverum on November 9th.

The company ended the third quarter with just under $220 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet (nearly its current market cap). Leadership advised recently that it has funding in place for all planned operations through the first half of 2020.

Verdict:

Adverum is a promising but very early stage 'Tier 4' biotech concern. It does have some upcoming catalysts over the next few quarters and is well-funded for the time being. The stock sells for pennies on the dollar to where it was soon after becoming a public company. In addition, it has wholly owned compounds in development (partnered programs for some pre-clinical development).

Given the recent interest in the buyout market in gene therapy plays like Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) which was acquired for a 120% buyout premium Monday, an acquisition is always a possibility even if unlikely at this time.

Given the company is years away from any possible commercialization and the liquidity in its options, I believe the best way to accumulate an initial position in the shares is via buy-write orders.

