Dunkin' Brands Group: Wait For A Better Entry Point

But the company is overvalued, in my opinion, based on P/E ratio, and I am waiting for a better entry point.

Overview and Thesis

In this article, I discuss Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN), which owns the second largest global single-serve coffee business and also the world's largest chain of ice cream shops. The company is increasing revenue and EPS that is leading to solid shareholder returns. The company's capital-light business model generates relatively high FCF and thus a growing dividend and share buybacks. But due to the smaller market capitalization of roughly $6B and shorter dividend history, the stock may not be on the radar of many dividend growth investors. But saying that, the market has recognized the company's advantages. I outline below why I think that Dunkin' Brands Group is overvalued now and small investors should wait for a better entry point.

Dunkin' Brands Group Owns The Second Largest Global Single-Serve Coffee Business And Also The World's Largest Chain Of Ice Cream Shops

Dividend Power's Investment Process

As a small investor, one is always seeking suitable entry points or to add to a position for stocks that generate decent income but yet have a safe yield. Historically, most Dividend Growth Investors have focused on consumer staples, large-cap industrials, or utility stocks due to their relatively stable revenue and cash flows. However, other stocks also exhibit similar characteristics.

For my Dividend Growth stock watch list, I filter with the following quantitative criteria:

Large-cap stocks that have a history of increasing dividends > 10 years

A dividend yield > 3%

A payout ratio of 65% or lower

P/E ratio < S&P 500's current value

Long-term debt-to-equity (D/E) < 2

Although I have criteria to follow, they serve primarily to narrow the broader list of stocks to a smaller set of companies for further research. On a case-by-case basis, I make exceptions to the aforesaid criteria if a company meets some but not all five criteria.

Dunkin' Brands' dividend has only increased for six years since 2012, but the company only had an IPO in 2011. The dividend yield is approximately 2.1%, the payout ratio is ~50%, and the P/E ratio is 24.0 exceeding that of the S&P 500. The company has negative equity due to the large share buybacks and thus the D/E ratio is negative. Although Dunkin' Brands does not currently meet my criteria for addition to my dividend growth portfolio, I analyzed the company because it is the second largest global single-serve coffee company and the market leader in ice cream shops.

Dunkin' Brands Group Sells Coffee, Baked Goods, and Ice Cream

Dunkin' Brands Group has two operating units that are Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins. The Dunkin' Donuts brand was rebranded in January 2019 removing 'Donuts' from the name and refocusing the brand as a single-serve coffee business that also sells baked goods. Baskin-Robbins sells ice cream. There are approximately 9,400 U.S. and 3,400 international Dunkin' stores and 2,500 U.S. and 5,500 international Baskin-Robbins stores. Notably, the company operates a capital-light business model and 100% of the stores are franchised. This gives Dunkin' Brands Group an annuity like stream of royalty payments from its franchisees. Approximately 80% of revenue is from the Dunkin' brand and 20% of revenue is from the Baskin-Robbins brand.

Dunkin' Brands Group Is Growing Revenue and Profits

Dunkin' Brands Group has grown both revenue and EPS since its IPO in 2011 and this looks like it will continue for the next several years barring an economic downturn. The main drivers of revenue and EPS growth have been increasing organic sales and geographic expansion. The company's EPS is also increasing due to operating margin expansion. The current operating margin is roughly 32% and management has a target of 40%.

Organic sales in established Dunkin' stores have risen due to price increases, incremental menu changes, and adding premium priced items to the menu. But still organic sales growth has only been about 1% and the company is trying to improve this metric to about 3%. Notably, Starbucks (SBUX) is able to achieve a higher organic sales growth rate of 3-4%. However, it is not clear though that the Dunkin' brand can achieve this rate. Starbucks is the market leader from the perspective of revenue, number of stores, and brand strength and is able to leverage this into higher sales growth.

The company is increasing store count for the Dunkin' brand in the U.S. The Dunkin' brands' stronghold is the northeast U.S. reflecting its origin in Quincy, MA. The brand also has a significant presence in areas of the mid-Atlantic, the Chicago area, northeast Ohio, and southern Florida. This gives the Dunkin' brand significant opportunity for geographic expansion. The company added 278 Dunkin' stores in the U.S. in FY2018 and plans on adding a total of 1,000 new stores in the U.S. by FY2020. Most of the new stores will be in areas with a lower penetration of Dunkin' stores. The company is also increasing overseas store count for both the Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands. In FY2018, the company added 114 new stores for both brands overseas. The increase in store count drives revenue and EPS growth by increasing franchise fees, royalties, and rental income.

Dunkin' Brands Group Is Very Shareholder-Friendly

One unique aspect of Dunkin' Brands Group is its enormous share buybacks and rapidly growing dividend. The share count has reduced materially from roughly 120M in FY2011 to 85M at the end of FY2018. In FY2018 alone, the company repurchased nearly 8% of its outstanding shares. Importantly, Dunkin' Brands Group is not substantially increasing long-term debt to fund these buybacks. Long-term debt remained flat from $3,036 in FY2017 to $3,011 in FY2018.

Similarly, the company has grown its dividend from $0.60 per share in FY2012 to $1.39 per share in FY2018. The dividend has grown at a double-digit rate initially but has recently slowed to between 7% and 8% annually. The current payout ratio is around 50% and the company has historically maintained it near that value. Hence, I do not expect the dividend to grow beyond a mid-to-high single digit rate in the near future.

Valuation

Now let's examine Dunkin' Brands Group's valuation. From the perspective of current P/E ratio and the mid-point of my expected 2019 adjusted EPS of $3.00, the company's current stock price is trading above fair value. Assuming a P/E ratio of 20.0, which is below the average since the IPO, gives an estimated fair valuation of $60. Notably, this P/E ratio is below that of market leader Starbucks and I use this ratio since Dunkin' Brands does not have the same competitive strengths. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair valuation range of $57 and $63. At the closing stock price on February 25, 2019, of $70.52, this implies that the stock is currently priced between 112% and 124% of estimated fair value.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $57 $60 $63 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 124% 118% 112%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0 and a projected 5-year average EPS growth rate of 8%, I obtain an estimated valuation range of $90-98 suggesting that the stock is undervalued relative to these 5-year price targets. I use 8% due to Dunkin' Brands efforts on new store openings and ability to generate organic sales growth.

Estimated 5-Year Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $84 $89 $93 % Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 84% 80% 76%

Source: Dividend Power Calculations

Final Thoughts

Dunkin' Brands Group has two market-leading brands and a demonstrated history of dividend growth. It is a shareholder-friendly company from the perspective of returning cash to investors through share buybacks and dividends. But saying that, the company is only generating a low level of organic sales growth and most of the revenue and EPS growth is from geographic expansion and improving operating margins. Based on my fair value estimation, the stock is overpriced and much of the gains for the next 5 years are already accounted for. Due to this, combined with a relatively low dividend yield, I am not currently a buyer of the stock. But I will keep it on my watch list and wait for a better entry point.

