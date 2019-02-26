Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector, Part 4: Main Street Capital

Part 2 predicted an increase in the amount of dividends paid in 2019 for ARCC. Subsequently, ARCC increased its regular dividend plus another $0.08/share of additional dividends in 2019.

BDCs have been easily outperforming the S&P 500 in 2019 and are now reporting results. This article discusses some of the items investors should be watching when MAIN reports Thursday.

Business development companies, or BDCs, are almost halfway through reporting calendar year-end results, and this article discusses some of the items that investors should be watching when Main Street Capital (MAIN) reports later this week.



Previous MAIN Article Follow-Up:

This article is a follow-up to "This High-Yielding, Sleep-Well Investment Is About To Announce A Dividend Increase" from July 2018 that mentioned:

I am predicting another monthly dividend increase to $0.195 per month to be announced before the company reports earnings on August 2, 2018

On August 1, 2018, MAIN announced another monthly dividend increase to $0.195 per month.

Part 3 Follow-Up:

The previous article "Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 3" predicted increased special dividends for TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX). Subsequently, TSLX announced a special/supplemental dividend of $0.12 per share payable in March 2019.

Through earnings generated across full year 2018, we declared a total of $0.31 per share of supplemental dividend while increasing net asset value per share pro forma for the impact of supplemental dividend from $16.06 to $16.13 per share, this represents a 5% increase in dividend declared year-over-year and a 20% increase in total dividends over the full annual base dividend of $1.56.

Source: Q4 2018 TSLX Earning Call

Part 2 Follow-Up:

The previous article "Dividend Increases For The High-Yield BDC Sector: Part 2" predicted an increase in the amount of dividends paid in 2019 for Ares Capital (ARCC). Subsequently, ARCC declared additional dividends totaling $0.08 per share for 2019, to be distributed in four consecutive quarterly payments of $0.02 per share per quarter as well as a first-quarter dividend of $0.40 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share over the prior dividend. Kipp deVeer, ARCC CEO (from this press release):

Our strong fourth quarter results concluded a great year for ARCC in which we increased annual core earnings 21% over last year, generated record net realized gains, fully covered our dividends from core earnings and grew book value per share for another year. With the strength in our core earnings, the stability in our non-accruals and rotation of the American Capital acquired portfolio largely completed, we increased our Q1-19 quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share and declared additional dividends totaling $0.08 per share for 2019 to be paid evenly over the next four quarters.

Quick BDC Market Update

In December 2018, I purchased additional shares of multiple "oversold" higher-quality BDCs with risk-averse balance sheets prepared for a potential economic slowdown. As investors jump back into financial stocks, the average BDC has easily outperformed the S&P 500 so far in 2019, but still has an average dividend yield of around 9.5%. The average BDC continually outperforms high-yield corporate bond ETFs such as the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), and UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS). It should also be noted that the following table does not take into account returns from dividends.

It is interesting to note that BDCs with exposure to collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs") such as PSEC, KCAP, and OXSQ, are not having a good year so far. Over the last eight weeks, I have had focus articles discussing MRCC, GAIN, OCSL, CGBD, FSK, HTGC, TPVG, GSBD, TCRD, PSEC, and PNNT.

BDCs such as NMFC, GBDC, ARCC, TCPC, MAIN, and TSLX had better price performance near the end of 2018 and were not as oversold going into 2019 which is likely why they have not appreciated as much as the others. The following chart shows the change in stock price from August 31, 2018, through December 31, 2018, but keep in mind that BDCs pay meaningful dividends that are not taken into account.

BDC Dividend Changes For 2019

As mentioned in my recent articles, there are a handful of BDCs that will likely cut dividends in 2019, including Medley Capital (MCC), which recently announced that it was reducing its quarterly dividend by 50% and predicted in my previous articles. However, there are also many more that will likely increase their current regular dividend and/or pay special dividends this year, including ARCC and TSLX, as discussed earlier.

This article discusses dividend coverage for MAIN, and the following are the three methods that I use for ranking dividend coverage:

Historical dividend coverage: Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc.

Using adjusted earnings (exclude certain one-time expenses) taking into account recurring vs. one-time revenues, cash vs. PIK interest income, etc. Projected dividend coverage: Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses.

Using best-, base-, and worst-case scenarios taking into account potential credit issues, portfolio growth/decline, changes to portfolio yield, various amounts of non-recurring income from dividends and fees, changes to borrowing and operational expenses. Optimal Leverage Analysis: Assessing future dividend coverage based on portfolio growth using available cash and borrowings (leverage) as well as changes in portfolio yield, apples-to-apples comparison of BDC dividend coverage using similar amounts of leverage.

MAIN Historical Dividend Coverage

Many investors rely on historical dividend coverage for assessing potential dividend coverage. However, when it comes to weighting the previously mentioned categories of dividend coverage, historical is typically the least reliable indicator for future coverage. There are many reasons for this, including constantly changing income and expense trends as well as portfolio credit issues. Many of the BDCs that have previously cut dividends announced that the primary drivers of the reduced distributions were related to potentially lower yields on investments either due to yield compression, rotating into safer investments and/or recent portfolio credit issues. Most of these BDCs had "spillover" or excess distributable income and gains that could have been used to cover shortfalls, but management decided to align the dividends with projected earnings.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, MAIN reported between my best and base case projections with net investment income ("NII") per share of $0.63, covering its dividend by 110% mostly due to higher interest income from higher portfolio yield (discussed later) as well as $2 million "related to higher accelerated prepayment, repricing and other activity for certain private loan investment portfolio debt investments". Distributable net investment income was $0.66 per share for the quarter compared to regular dividends of $0.57. MAIN continues to grow its per-share economics year-over-year which is the primary driver for continued higher returns to shareholders.

Vincent D. Foster, Chairman and CEO, stated, we are pleased with our operating results for the third quarter of 2018, a quarter during which we significantly increased our total investment income and distributable net investment income as compared to the same period in the prior year. We also generated a significant increase in our net asset value per share largely due to the impact of quarterly appreciation of our lower middle market equity investments. As a result of this positive performance, we again generated distributable net investment income per share in excess of our regular monthly dividends, exceeding the regular monthly dividends paid during the quarter by approximately 16%. In addition, we also generated a record net increase in net assets from operations of $1.13 per share, which represented an annualized return on equity for the quarter in excess of 18%. We believe these results continue to illustrate the unique benefits of our differentiated investment strategy and operating structure. [Source: Press release]

Continued higher dividend income is mostly due to its lower middle market ("LMM") portion of the portfolio, which is now almost $1.2 billion and 59% flow-through entities as discussed below. However, management has previously guided "that dividend income may return to more normal levels following elevated activity in the first quarter", and I have taken into account with the updated projections.

Consistent with prior quarters, the contributions from our lower middle market portfolio continued to be well diversified with 41 of our 69 lower middle market companies with equity investments having unrealized appreciation at quarter end and with 30 of these companies that are flow through entities for tax purposes are 59% of our total investment in these types of entities contributing to our dividend income in the last 12 months. We also have several equity investments in C corporations which have contributed to our dividend income.

Management mentioned that the amount of dividend income will continue to be volatile and increased the range of expected distributable net investment income. MAIN continues to increase its yield for its lower middle market ("LMM"), middle market ("MM"), and Private Loan ("PL") portfolios as shown in the following table.

Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com.

MAIN has historically had excellent dividend coverage due to its many advantages over other BDCs, including the lower cost of capital and the lowest operational cost structure. Also, MAIN has an excellent history of portfolio credit quality that delivers a consistent stream of recurring interest income, the potential for increased earnings through its asset management business, the ability to use higher leverage through its SBIC licenses and management with conservative dividend policy.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings presentation

MAIN Projected Dividend Coverage

Projecting dividend coverage is mostly about reading the trends for income and expenses. This includes general sector and specific company trends, watching and predicting portfolio credit issues, changes to capital structure and borrowing costs as well as estimating a range of performance for portfolio growth and non-recurring income. Many BDCs have recently been experiencing higher portfolio yields due to the impact of rising LIBOR on variable-rate investments. Previously, the BDC sector experienced declining portfolio yields driven by competition for "true" first-lien and higher-quality assets.

MAIN's preliminary estimate of fourth quarter 2018 net investment income ("NII") is $0.68 to $0.69 per share. MAIN's preliminary estimate of fourth quarter 2018 distributable net investment income ("DNII"), which is NII before non-cash, share-based compensation expense, is $0.71 to $0.72 per share. The preliminary estimates of NII per share and DNII per share each include a non-recurring benefit of approximately $0.03 per share related to lower operating expenses.

These estimates significantly exceed both the regular monthly dividends paid for the fourth quarter of 2018 of $0.585 per share and the previously provided DNII guidance range for the fourth quarter of 2018 of between $0.63 and $0.65 per share.

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates Report - MAIN

MAIN's preliminary estimate of net asset value ("NAV") per share as of December 31, 2018, is $24.04 to $24.14. After adjustment for the semi-annual supplemental dividend paid in December 2018 of $0.275 per share, this represents a decrease of approximately $0.28 to $0.38 per share, or 1.1% to 1.5%, from the reported NAV per share of $24.69 as of September 30, 2018. Main Street estimates that the decrease in NAV per share is primarily due to net unrealized depreciation relating to its Middle Market and Private Loan portfolio investments, which Main Street believes is in large part due to the widening of middle market credit spreads during the fourth quarter. This net unrealized depreciation is partially offset by net unrealized appreciation relating to its Lower Middle Market portfolio investments.

MAIN paid dividends totaling $2.85 per share that are attributable to 2018 for tax purposes, with approximately 13.2% of such dividends taxed as long-term capital gains, approximately 7.2% taxed as qualified dividends and approximately 79.6% taxed as ordinary income. Long-term capital gains and qualified dividends paid to non-corporate taxpayers (including individuals) qualify for favorable tax treatment under the Internal Revenue Code ("IRC") and, for 2018, will generally be subject to a maximum 20% U.S. federal income tax rate (plus a 3.8% Medicare surtax, if applicable).

MAIN Optimal Leverage Analysis

This is a longer-term run-rate analysis of dividend coverage that takes into account the potential for portfolio growth with available capital (excluding equity offerings). I typically use stable and higher/lower portfolio yields with minimal amounts of non-recurring income to project dividend coverage with a fully ramped portfolio using "optimal leverage."

For previous examples, please see the articles linked below predicting the previous dividend cuts for Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL):

"Prospect Capital: Expected Dividend Cut Of 20% To 30%" mentioned "the current dividend is not sustainable and that it needs to be reduced by at least 20% but more likely by 28%, which would be $0.06 per month and closer to the $0.18 quarterly NII shown in the 'Lower Yield' scenario."

"Oaktree Management Fees Driving Upcoming Dividend Cuts" mentioned "the reduced income and hurdle rate will result in much lower than expected NII in the coming quarters, and the quarterly dividend will be cut to $0.10 or even $0.08"

MAIN has an excellent approach to managing its capital structure and should be used as an example. Initially, the company uses its low-cost credit facility (LIBOR + 1.875%) to fund net new investments as well as the available capacity from the third SBIC license (~3.6% 10-year fixed rates) for eligible investments. The SBIC was previously funded with the at-the-market ("ATM") program of slowly issuing small amounts of shares at a significant premium to net asset value ("NAV") and accretive to shareholders. Management has mentioned that it will likely continue to use the ATM program for raising equity capital, rather than larger offerings, "absent an unexpected need for proceeds". I agree with this approach for many reasons, including being more efficient and delivering higher net proceeds to the company and less disruptive to market pricing.

During Q3 2018, the company issued around 0.5 million shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $39.71 per share (~66% premium to previous NAV) raising around $18.5 million of net proceeds under the ATM Program. The ATM program has raised almost $340 million at a ~64% premium to NAV.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings presentation

MAIN has a much lower cost of capital than other BDCs due to using lower cost borrowings and raising equity capital at a premium. As mentioned in previous reports, management has been opportunistically repaying higher rate and near-term maturities to lower its borrowing costs as well as extending overall debt maturities. On April 2, 2018, the company redeemed 100% of its higher cost 6.125% Baby Bond (MSCA) reducing its annual interest expense by around $2.7 million. On November 15, 2018, the company announced the expansion of total commitments under its revolving credit facility from $680 million to $705 million. The recent increase was executed under the accordion feature which allows for an increase up to $800 million in total commitments. The interest rate remains unchanged at LIBOR rate plus 1.875%, which is lower than most BDCs. Previously, MAIN announced that it had priced an offering of $185 million in 4.50% notes due 2022.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings presentation

Management keeps actively involved with the ratings agencies, including S&P, and is currently targeting a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85 (excludes SBA debentures). MAIN's third SBIC license provided the company with an additional $125 million of leverage capacity for total access of up to $350 million in low-cost SBA funding, which has allowed it to grow the portfolio while keeping leverage within its stated goals.

Previously, management discussed potentially doubling its leverage through reducing its asset coverage ratio from 200% to 150%, similar to other BDCs, and mentioned: "we have proven through our historical performance, we do not need access to additional leverage to provide market-leading returns".

We've also had several discussions with Standard & Poor's regarding the regulatory leverage changes and are aware of their position regarding the potential impact to existing investment grade ratings. As we've previously discussed, we greatly value our BBB flat rating, which makes us the only BDC with such a rating from S&P that is not on negative credit watch. Therefore, we are currently not asking our board or shareholders to approve the ability to access the additional leverage.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings call

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings presentation

The following table shows six different scenarios with various levels of leverage using the current portfolio yield of 11.0% and a lower yield of 10.2% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense.

Sources: SEC filings and bdcbuzz.com.

However, this table does not take into account realized capital gains which have historically been used for supporting supplemental dividends. During Q3 2018, MAIN exited its investments in Drilling Info Holdings, Inc., and realized a gain of approximately $15.5 million (or $0.25 per share) on the sale of its remaining equity interest in Drilling Info to support upcoming supplemental/semiannual dividends.

When you look at obviously it's a good M&A market, obviously the transaction that we announced yesterday morning we're Drilling Info. It was a very good outcome. So I think you can continue to see that, but our goal with our portfolio of companies is to have a very long-term holding periods, so the driver of exit is very rarely going to be Main Street.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings call

On February 6, 2019, MAIN announced that it fully exited its equity investment in Boss Industries, LLC ("Boss") and realized a gain of approximately $4.0 million (or $0.07 per share) representing a realized value of $0.3 million above the fair market value as of September 30, 2018.

Source: MAIN website

MAIN Summary and General BDC Investing Recommendations

As shown in the previous table, MAIN has the ability to continually increase that total amount of dividends paid as it leverages its lower cost operating and capital structures. Over the next five years, MAIN will be transitioning its semiannual dividend into its monthly dividend starting in Q2 2019. The following are some key takeaways from the announcement:

April 2019 monthly dividend will increase to $0.200/share (from $0.195/share)

The semiannual/supplemental dividends of $0.55 per year will be reduced incrementally and fully absorbed into its monthly dividends

By the end of the transition period, the monthly dividend payout rate will be at least $0.05 per month higher than the current payout rate

This transition will make the dividend policy easier to understand and allow all third-party stock price services "to correctly indicate and reflect our dividend yield"

Management plans "to continue to grow our total annual dividends at a level consistent with what we have delivered in the past"

In addition to completing the absorption of the supplemental dividends into our monthly dividends, our long-term goal over the transition period will be to continue to grow our total annual dividends at a level consistent with what we have delivered in the past. We believe that this transition will make our dividend policy easier to understand and follow, allow all third-party stock price services to correctly indicate and reflect our dividend yield, and more clearly align the dividend yield reflected by our new regular monthly dividends with our goal of generating best-in-class returns on our equity. This will also enhance our ability to retain a portion of our realized gains through our various taxable entities while still growing our dividends. So to launch this process we'll be asking our Board to increase our second quarter regular dividend payout rate to $0.20 per month beginning in April 2019 and decreasing our June 2019 supplemental dividend to $0.25 per share from the $0.275 per share.

Source: MAIN Q3 2018 earnings call

I believe that MAIN is one of the best-managed BDCs for many reasons, and the company continues to deliver higher total returns to investors through:

Maintaining a much lower operational cost structure to maximize distributions to shareholders.

Managing an efficient lower cost capital structure with conservative leverage.

Well-timed highly accretive equity offerings.

Conservative valuation and dividend policy with consistent coverage from NII and semiannual supplemental dividends.

Quality of the origination/credit platform to build a portfolio to deliver consistent returns to shareholders while protecting the capital invested.

No plans to seek "externalization" or reduced asset coverage ratio.

Management is an active purchaser of shares each quarter, currently holding over $125 million.

Continued involvement in regulatory aspects of the sector: "we've been much more focused on our legislative agenda with respect to BDC modernization, getting an SBIC bill passed in the House and Appropriations Bill has some really good language in it. The House Appropriations Bill that cleared the committee, language on the AFFE issue, which could reinstate us back into the indices."

To be a successful BDC investor:

As companies report results, closely monitor dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from regular and potential special dividends).

Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies. There are around 50 publicly-traded BDCs; please be selective.

