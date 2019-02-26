3 Reasons Why You Should Buy And Hold Disney Stock

Three reasons to buy and hold: Disney will likely own more or all of Hulu, it has widely underestimated content, and the stock is cheap right now.

Introduction

Up until 2015, The Walt Disney Company (DIS) had been a great investment. It more than quadrupled since 2010, but the stock has since been range-bound between $90 and $120 per share. In fact, it tested the $120 mark at least four times since 2015 and, compared to the major indexes, has underperformed.

Disney continues to launch blockbuster hits and even crushed estimates in its most recent quarter, but investors have been focused on the risks. Investors' initial response to this month's earnings was very positive; shares were up as much as 5% or near $118 per share in after-hours trading following the report. However, as Iger reminded investors during the conference call of Disney's intention to go all-in with streaming, otherwise perceived as a costly and late venture, the stock ultimately erased its gains and closed negative the next day, falling below $111 per share.

As the story shifts to an adventure in a direct-to-consumer streaming model, an obvious upside or downside exists in the stock. Thus, even though Disney trades at a multiple well below the S&P 500 or its fellow Dow components, there is a strong argument against what's supposed to be a blue chip stock. I think investors are a little too cautious, though. Here are three reasons why.

Outside my room at newly Cars-Themed addition to Disney World's Art of Animation Hotel

1. Disney's 60% Stake In Hulu Likely Becomes 100%

Disney's acquisition of Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) studio assets also came bundled with an additional 30% stake in Hulu. With that, Disney will own 60% of Hulu and the remaining 40% will be held by Comcast (CMCSA) and AT&T (T) (10%), which each has its own direct-to-consumer plans. With no control over the business and a conflict of interest with their own streaming efforts, it makes no sense for Comcast and AT&T to hold onto a money-losing service (Disney reported a $580 million loss from Hulu for its fiscal 2018). In fact, it's been reported that Comcast's successful bid for Sky has inspired it to sell its Hulu stake to Disney.

Since Bob Iger has already stated his interest in acquiring all of Hulu, it's now starting to look like a done deal. Hulu has over 25 million subscribers, and although it's a drop in the bucket compared to Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) 140 million, the service has yet to expand beyond the US; Hulu has roughly 43% the US subscribers as Netflix (58.5 million).

Hulu does not equal Disney+ or ESPN+, but in its most recent earnings call, Disney stated that its end goal in streaming is to have multiple services available to choose from under one account or credit card.

Many have pointed out that by simply pulling content from Netflix, Disney, along with other studios, will be losing hundreds of millions in royalties from the streaming service. Unfortunately, with Netflix becoming a very large spender in studio production, it effectively became a competitor leaving Disney with no other choice. After all, why would Netflix pay premiums for Disney content when it could entertain its customers with its own content for less? In order to succeed, Disney must continue to become a distributor of its own content; if streaming is the way to do it - just like launching the Disney Channel was in the '80s - it will be done.

Eventually, Disney+ could be jumpstarted by Hulu's existing 25 million paying subscribers. Since it has taken nearly a year for ESPN+ to obtain 2 million subscribers, Hulu is a big win for Disney.

2. Disney's Streaming Content Is Underestimated

With no official date in sight, Disney+ will launch later this year and with Hulu and ESPN+ already under its belt, the new service will be its third angle of attack into the highly competitive industry. On its information webpage, Disney+ is advertising Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic. However, this merely scratches the surface of what's under the House of Mouse. Here is a brief list of studio content; I've excluded what I know must be liquidated in an effort to meet government regulations across the globe such as Lifetime, History Channel, A&E, Fox Sports, and others.

Disney XD Disney Junior Disney Channel Disney Studio Pictures (movies) Marvel Studios Pixar Animations Lucas Films Ltd ABC Studios Freeform National Geographic Fox Network FX Networks Vice Blue Sky Studios Star Endemol Shine Star India Hulu Originals

Content, especially quality content, is what will help drive Disney's success. Netflix, as an example, continues to increase its debt position and burn through roughly $1B in cash per quarter to expand its content library. While Disney may be late to streaming, it's most certainly not late to content, which is equally important. Disney sits on decades of content and will have dozens of studios expanding upon its library. Whether it's for children or adults, Disney has entertainment for just about everyone. Personally, I can't wait to watch some childhood classics.

Netflix doesn't have to lose for Disney to win. Bob Iger stated that Disney+ would cost less than Netflix, and that was before the price hike. This could either make Disney+ more attractive at a much lower price or the service could charge more than originally anticipated to help cover the expenses of launching.

This was written before the Oscars, so here are some quick notes. At the surface, it wasn't a slam dunk for Disney having won just four awards, but with Fox winning 7 academy awards, I'd call this a slam dunk. Let's remember that Disney capitalizes on its content for decades whether it be through new attractions, games, or toys. It even lost its 6-year winning streak from the best animated movie award. Disney's animated movies for 2018 were Ralph Breaks The Internet and Incredibles 2 - both which are sequels from movies that were nowhere near the success of 2019's animated movies: Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2.

Finally, Disney is also a very powerful brand. When Netflix debuted Roma in theaters, movie chains such as AMC refused to show it as it would be available for streaming before what is currently a standard 90-day waiting period. I'm not sure how resistance to a big customer like Disney would result. Disney could utilize this approach and accelerate customer adoption to Disney+ by releasing new movies on Disney+ before the 90-day period. After all, not everybody wants to watch a movie at the theater (especially Disney movies that tend to attract the younger audiences that can be a bit clamorous).

3. Disney Is Cheap And Profitable Despite Streaming Costs

Disney lost over $1 billion in streaming from Hulu and ESPN+ in its fiscal 2018 but, as a company, still produced $10B in free cash flow and a net income of $12.6 billion for its fiscal year. That's very impressive. While analysts recognize these costly ventures, Disney has exceeded earnings estimates in three out of the last four quarters. In its most recent, it had an EPS of $1.84 versus the estimated $1.55.

Additionally, as seen below, Disney's largest revenue streams, Media Networks and Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products were, respectively, up 7% to $5.9B and 5% to $6.8B. Disney's theme parks are now its biggest source of revenue and profit. This is not something that a streaming service like Netflix has, and is incredibly valuable. Eventually, Disney will be selling a movie ticket, a streaming service, an amusement park ride, a dining experience, hotel room, a toy, and so much more.

Such a large product portfolio softens the initial expenses of expanding into streaming, and despite its initial efforts, it still manages to hold a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. The multiples of the DJIA and S&P 500 are significantly higher, respectively, at 18.21 and 20.23.

When making heavy investments to fuel growth, it is common for PE ratios to jump. Walmart (WMT) tripled its PE ratio to more than 40 as its heavy investments in e-commerce to compete with Amazon (AMZN) put a drag on earnings. With a relief that Walmart would remain relevant and still sustain profits and pay dividends, the stock jumped as much as 80% in three years. If investors are pleased by the success of Disney+, its stock could easily duplicate these results.

Disney+ will be costly, but The Walt Disney Company will still remain profitable. As long as the streaming service is a success, in which its strong content library suggests should be easy, a clear path to victory comes into sight. In a sense, Disney owning a direct-to-consumer platform is essentially the modern approach to launching the Disney Channel in the 1980s where it previously licensed all of its content to other networks.

Conclusion

While Disney's stock has been in limbo in recent years, a big swing in some direction is bound to happen. Streaming is a big potential source of income for Disney and an opportunity to maintain its customers in an ecosystem similar to the Disney Channel that launched in 1983. With the acquisition of Fox, Disney will have controlling interest in Hulu with 60% ownership. Comcast and AT&T are each working on their own direct-to-consumer services making Hulu a costly conflict of interest. With over 25 million paying subscribers, housing ESPN+ and Disney+ under the same house would jumpstart the newer services.

The question then shifts to whether Disney can be successful in streaming. If Netflix's ambitious spending in content is any evidence that content is important, then the answer is a resounding yes. With Fox, Disney is sitting on dozens of studios, including international operations that are constantly producing new content while sitting on decades of work. Netflix doesn't need to lose for Disney to win. Just like there is more than one channel in television, there can be more than one streaming service.

Finally, relative to the market, Disney is cheap. With a PE ratio of about 15.5, Disney is well below the S&P 500's average PE of 20 and the Dow's average multiple of 18. Given that Disney+ will be an expensive venture, I'd expect to see that figure jump. Provided that Disney+ is successful, investors will very likely pay the premium to ride with Disney. I see a similar scenario to Walmart. Just like Walmart's PE ratio tripled and the stock nearly doubled in the last three years, its profitability and ability to sustain dividends have still made it attractive to investors. Over the next few years, Disney will be most likely be an excellent stock to buy and hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.