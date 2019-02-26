Hovnanian: A Beleaguered Builder Focusing On ROIC

However, Hovnanian has started emulating industry leader, NVR Inc., which consistently earns a much higher return than the rest of the housing industry while taking a risk-averse approach.

A heavy debt load and high interest rates threaten the company's future, and investors are wary after having been burned time and again.

In 1990, NVR Inc. (NVR) filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy and realized it needed to make wholesale changes to its business model. What followed has been stunning returns for investors. NVR has outperformed the capital-intensive and fragmented housing industry by focusing on its return on invested capital (ROIC).

Hovnanian (HOV), on the other hand, has been the poster child for mismanagement. The company recklessly binged on acquisitions during the housing bubble and has struggled to recover ever since.

Promisingly, Hovnanian has quietly positioned itself for a revival. Its financial position has improved enough that it has been able to rebuild its controlled lots supply and position itself for growth.

Additionally, management has endeavored to grow its land options instead of direct-land ownership whenever possible. As a result, Hovnanian is becoming more like NVR with each passing quarter. It's shocking that home-builders haven't copied NVR's model. A comparison of home-builders ROIC puts this in perspective.

NVR already trades at a sizable premium to the rest of the housing industry. Its model can be replicated, and, although Hovnanian can't copy it completely, it's the closest home-builder I can find that comes close.

As a result, I've purchased a position in the company near current prices. The company is still in a precarious financial position. A sustained downturn in the housing market would be a disaster for the company as it is counting on growth to help pay off debt.

I continue to believe the construction industry will outperform, as the housing industry is building far fewer homes than is needed because of population growth and the historically low levels of housing starts since the crash.

Hovnanian's growing use of options means it's not as exposed to write-offs as other home-builders. And its options focused strategy should enable it to generate a much improved ROIC. The company has a very healthy current ratio and no looming debt maturities for several years, giving it time to execute a turnaround.

State of the Housing Market

One major reason to be optimistic on home-builders is the chronic lack of new supply following the housing crisis. The building industry is still fragmented but, as reported by the WSJ, there has been major consolidation since the crash which has kept housing starts abnormally low.

One explanation is a major consolidation among home-builders, which has given surprising power to some of the big publicly traded companies. That is a big change in what has long been a heavily fragmented industry driven at the margins by small-time construction companies that built like crazy during boom years...The housing bust and the financial crisis destroyed many home builders. In the tally of U.S. businesses it conducts every five years, the Census Bureau found that there were 48,261 home builders operating in the U.S. in 2012, about half as many as the 98,067 it counted in 2007.

This has stabilized the construction industry, but it has come at a cost. Housing starts, after the crash, were historically depressed for years even as the population kept growing. According to an article in the WSJ, housing starts should be approximately 45% higher. If you look back historically, housing starts are at a generational low and are at alarming levels when you adjust for population.

Home construction per household a decade after the bust remains near the lowest level in 60 years of record-keeping, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City...Even during the deep recession of the mid-1970s and the downturn in the early 2000s, builders put up significantly more homes per U.S. household than they are constructing now, in the ninth year of an economic expansion...the only period when the U.S. might have built fewer homes by population was during World War II.

The crash was a historic crisis, and the knock-on effects are still being felt. The bottom line is housing starts need to be much higher to balance the housing market. Until then, demand for homes is likely to outstrip supply creating a favorable outlook for home-builders in the coming years.

NVR's Unique Model

Most home-builders stick to capital-intensive models where land is held for long periods as builders navigate the entitlement process and subsequent construction. NVR takes a different approach; it shuns ownership of undeveloped land and instead builds its pipeline through the use of options.

By only putting down deposits to secure land, NVR has much less capital tied up and doesn't have the risk of large asset write-downs when the housing market struggles. It even posted a profit during the housing crash.

Hovnanian investors weren't so fortunate; investors have suffered massive dilution in share count since the crash, and the company shrank drastically to avoid bankruptcy. The use of options is central to NVR's strategy. When compared to other home-builders, the difference is striking.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

Without a large inventory of owned land, this enables NVR to turn over inventory at more than double, in some cases triple, the rate of other conventional builders. Hovnanian is also now outperforming its peers with its inventory turns 50% higher, excluding NVR, than its nearest competitor.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

This leads to a high EBIT to Inventory ratio, meaning the company is efficiently generating increased earnings compared to inventory. It's no surprise that NVR is way ahead of its competitors by this metric. Hovnanian lags but given it's still ramping up its use of options, I expect improvement over time.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

My reason for optimism in Hovnanian is I don't see the same focus on improving ROIC when reading over other builders' earnings calls. Hovnanian's increasing use of options accounted for 74% of growth in lots during the most recent quarter. Its lots optioned years supply is second only to NVR and its lots owned supply at 2.5 years is among the lowest in the industry.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

This cuts down on the financial risk that comes with land ownership while still allowing it to drive growth. Its total lots supply is among the highest in the industry; so, despite financial constraints, Hovnanian has positioned itself for years of profitable growth.

Need for Improvement

Another strategy to improve returns that NVR uses is a high geographical concentration. It dominates the Washington DC and Baltimore markets and prefers to grow by market share gains rather than expanding into new distant markets. This can be leveraged to drive costs down through economies of scale and, importantly, gives NVR power to construct only on a pre-sold basis further limiting risk.

Hovnanian can't match the dominance of NVR in markets like Washington DC, but it has exited a number of markets as it has gotten smaller.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

Management has stated its goal is to become a significant builder in each market they operate in, but this is easier said than done and will take time.

Where lack of scale hurts Hovnanian is in its SG&A expense (12.7% of revenue). As it starts growing again, management expects SG&A expense to come down, but it can't come close to rivaling NVR (6.1% of revenue) even with improvements.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

Years of shrinking its size created diseconomies of scale which will reverse as it starts growing. This limits upside somewhat, but NVR isn't the largest builder in the US, so scale isn't everything. Localized scale is much more crucial.

Growth is set to resume in 2019 and accelerate into 2020 as Hovnanian's pipeline starts producing new homes. Joint ventures established to stave off default in 2016 are finally contributing profits, and the recent quarter would have had revenue growth of 5.8% if JV revenues were consolidated in its financials. The company has guided to expect a growing community count in the first half of fiscal 2019.

Lots controlled are finally growing robustly as the company spent $566.8 million on land purchases and land development in fiscal 2018. There can be a time lag of 3 to 5 years or more for many of these developments so revenue takes time to materialize. The company re-entered the land market in 2017 after it stabilized its finances, so growth is primed to start accelerating.

The company still expects to report a loss in fiscal 2019, but it has no plans to issue more equity and believes it can repair its balance sheet over time. If the housing market stays relatively robust, I believe it will be able to do so.

Financial health

With 200 million in cash and no significant debt maturities until fiscal 2022, I believe Hovnanian has time to stabilize the company and eventually thrive. Investors are almost pricing in bankruptcy, but Hovnanian has a healthy current ratio and little risk of anything happening in the near term. If need be it can slow controlled lot growth to conserve capital.

Source: Hovnanian Enterprises Investor Presentation

Hovnanian's bet on growth will hurt cash flows in the short-term. When it's expanding inventory levels and operations, cash-flow lags net income. But it's now in a financial position to sustain profitable growth.

The biggest issue is its interest expense with certain rates above 10%. Current operating earnings, absent a deterioration in results, can mostly pay the interest expense but are not enough to make a significant dent in paying off the principal, hence the need for growth.

Valuation

Hovnanian's EV to Revenues ratio is much lower than the bigger players. If you add in unconsolidated JV revenue, the ratio comes down to near the lowest in the industry.

I've established a moderate position in the company due to its risk profile. While I normally avoid highly indebted companies, Hovnanian's option strategy is lowering risk for investors, and its new focus on ROIC gives it a crucial advantage over its competitors.

The long-term results are clear, and NVR has laid out the blueprint for out-performance. Hovnanian now needs to stay focused and disciplined. NVR went from bankrupt to industry stalwart by focusing on creating wealth for its shareholders. Hovnanian just might be able to do the same.

Takeaway

There won't be a dividend anytime soon. The company is controlled by the Hovnanian family so there is little chance of a sale. Deferred tax assets may never be realized. Add in a high debt load and management incompetence, and it's no wonder, last year, investors finally had enough. The stock price went from over 3 dollars a share to the 70 cents a share it currently trades at.

Risk-averse investors should proceed with caution. I would characterize this as the riskiest investment in my portfolio. I will be watching earnings carefully when the company reports on March 7th. The current stock price is basically a call option on the company avoiding bankruptcy. The potential upside is massive though and management finally has a long-term strategy. If the company can achieve an above industry-average ROIC and stay disciplined, it will be able to pay off its debt over time and its share price will be multiples of where it is today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOV, DHI, PHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.