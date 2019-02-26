AllianceBernstein Executing Well, But Operating Conditions Are Increasingly Challenging

2019 is going to be a more challenging year for AUM and fee growth, and AB needs to keep its fund performance strong relative to benchmarks to keep driving AUM.

AllianceBernstein (AB) has been my favorite asset manager for some time now and the recent performance trends (both company-specific financials and stock market) have done nothing to shake my preference – AB has strongly outperformed peers/rivals like Invesco (IVZ), Franklin Resources (BEN), BlackRock (BLK), Cohen & Steers (CNS), Waddell & Reed (WDR), Janus Henderson (JHG), BrightSphere (BSIG), Eaton Vance (EV), and Legg Mason (LM) over the past two years, outperformed all of those and T.Rowe Price (TROW) over the past year, and outperformed most of those since my last update in September.

This current year is shaping up to be a more challenging one for the entire space, as market-driven AUM declines undermine the fee base and jittery investors may well pull more funds from the market. In the case of AB, though, the company has continued to outperform with respect to fund flows and I see more long-term potential from operating leverage, even if the next year or two do see a step down in keeping with the broader sector challenges. Although AB shares aren’t appropriate for all investors or portfolios (consult with a tax professional on this), I believe the shares remain undervalued enough to be worth considering, particularly if you want a more income-skewed return profile.

Challenges In Q4, But Still Basically Okay

AllianceBernstein didn’t have a great fourth quarter, but the results weren’t far from expectations and the company’s relative performance was still okay.

Net revenue declined 10% for the quarter, with declines across the board. Base fees (which make up more than three-quarters of net revenue) declined 3% and research revenue declined 4%, while performance fees declined by more than half from the year-ago period.

The company’s research revenue declined less than the overall average trading revenue decline across the industry, though overall net revenue performance was more mixed. A few rivals (like Janus and BrightSphere) reported double-digit revenue declines and a few others (Invesco and Waddell Reed) were down in the high single-digits, while Eaton Vance better (reported revenue down about 4%).

AB, like many (if not most) asset managers is an operating leverage story and revenue declines have a disproportionate impact on earnings. Opex declined only 1% this quarter, with compensation down 2% (leading to a 380bp increase in comp ratio), leading in turn to a 25% decline in operating income and a six-point decline in operating margin, as well as a slight (sub-2%) miss relative to sell-side expectations.

On a relative basis, AB lagged but not too badly. Even Eaton Vance saw a margin decline (down 240bp), and the average among AB’s peer group (or at least the peers I monitor) was a roughly 450bp yoy decline in operating margin.

Assets under management is an area where AB outperformed. The modest ($0.8B) net inflow was about $1 billion better than the Street expected, and notably better than peers that saw outflows ranging from around $1 billion at Cohen & Steers to $8 billion at Janus and $20 billion at Invesco. Eaton Vance once again was the outperformer, with a $2.2 billion reported inflow. The net inflow was driven by healthy trends in both Institutional (+$1B, with a $9.7B pipeline) and Retail (+$0.7B, with gross sales of $15B).

Good Flows, But Mind The Performance

AB was a top-performing asset manager in the market in 2018 and the company’s strong asset-gathering played a key role. Although the company saw a net outflow for the year, the organic decline was 1.4% and the overall outflow was negative 7% against an average competitor outflow of closer to 13%. Only Eaton Vance did better among the peers/comps I follow, and AB continues to see strong flows in active equity (a higher-fee segment of the business).

Speaking of fees, the company’s average fee rate was flat year over year in Q4 but still almost 10bp (or nearly 20%) below the average of its peer group. This is a case where averaging can be misleading, though, as there are substantial differences in the fee structures for passive funds (an area where a company like BlackRock is strong) and active funds. All the same, ongoing growth in equity, and active equity in particular is a potential driver for revenue and higher fees for AB in the coming years. Looking at fees for 2019, AB’s relatively stronger flows should be good news for the company. In contrast, companies like Franklin and Janus could be in for a rougher time.

I am still a little concerned about AB’s fund performance metrics. Only 31% of the company’s fixed income funds were beating their one-year benchmark at quarter-end, down from 40% in the third quarter and 82% a year ago. The three and five-year performances are still strong (90% and 89% versus 91% and 90% a year ago), but those weaker short-term numbers could have been behind the AUM outflow seen in January. On the equity side, the percentage beating the one-year mark improved year over year from 66% to 71%, while the three-year number declined (62% vs. 85%) and so did the five-year number (83% vs. 91%). All of the numbers improved noticeably on a sequential basis.

Op Leverage Still An Important Story

I’ve talked about this in more detail in the past, but it bears repeating here – AB is still an operating leverage improvement story. AB is built to handle a meaningfully larger volume of AUM than it currently has, and if/when the company succeeds in bringing in more AUM (driven in part by strong performance, as well as initiatives built around new product offerings), the margins will improve faster than revenue.

AB has definitely made progress. Fourth quarter margin (adjusted) this year was 29.3%, down from 35.2% last year and the 31.6% in 2016, but up from 27.4% in 2016, 26.7% in 2015, and 24.3% in 2014. What’s more, full-year adjusted operating margin has improved steadily from 18.8% in 2012 to 27.7% in 2017 and 29.1% in 2018. AB still lags rivals like Invesco, BrightSphere, Cohen & Steers, and Janus, all of which reported operating margins above 30% this quarter, with the latter three all above 36%, but the company is shrinking the gap.

Looking ahead, I expect AB to continue to grow AUM, provided fund performance remains strong (top-20%), and continue to benefit from more operating scale and leverage. The move of HQ functions to Nashville will also help, but will be a long-term process.

The Outlook

I do expect weaker results in 2019 and 2020 than I did previously, but that’s an end-market/macro issue as opposed to anything having to do specifically with AB’s performance. I still expect AB to be a relative outperformer in terms of AUM and revenue growth, but I believe the operating environment will be more challenging here over the next year or two.

I’m still expecting long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range and slightly higher adjusted free cash flow growth. I don’t expect distribution growth to significantly outperform adjusted free cash flow growth, and management has shown that it will also allocate capital to unit/share repurchases.

Discounting the cash flow streams back, I still believe fair value lies in the low $30’s and I still believe AB is priced for low double-digit annualized returns.

The Bottom Line

AllianceBernstein isn’t right for everybody as an investment instrument (again, consult with a tax professional), but I believe this is a strong and improving company that’s not getting its full due in terms of market value. There are some valid reasons for a discount (corporate structure, the controlling stake held by AXA Equitable (EQH), etc.), but I factor that in with a higher discount rate, and I still come to the conclusion that AB is undervalued. Although 2019 will be a more challenging year for asset managers, I still think AB is worth buying/holding here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.