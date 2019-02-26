Seadrill Partners: All Quiet On The Debt Front

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just presented its Q4 results and fleet status report. The market has been eagerly awaiting the new information from the company following the distribution cut in January and the subsequent slide in the price of Seadrill Partners' units. Let's look at what the company had to report.

Seadrill Partners reported revenues of $219.6 million and net loss of $108 million. This loss was materially impacted by a major income tax expense of $73.3 million - the company recorded a provision due to "recent changes in US tax legislation" and continues to asses the issue while seeking clarification from the relevant authorities.

On the balance sheet front, Seadrill Partners had $841.6 million of cash at the end of the year, down from $881.7 million of cash at the end of the third quarter of 2018. The decrease of the cash position was due to some repayments of long-term debt, which took the long-term debt position from $2.924 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2018 to $2.896 billion at the end of the year.

On the contract front, Seadrill Partners had a few wins:

Drillship West Capella got a contract from Petronas. This is a change from the previous fleet status report but not actual news since the job was reported back in 2018 (I wrote about it here). Semi-tender rig West Vencedor got a six-well contract in Cote d'Ivoire. The dayrate is $110,000. The contract has three option wells and will keep the rig busy from September 2019 to at least February 2020. This is an interesting development since Seadrill Partners' tender rigs have previously worked in Asia: Thailand and Myanmar. Semi-sub West Aquarius got the second of the three options exercised. Given the demand for harsh-environment semi-subs, I expect that the rig will work for Exxon (XOM) from May 2019 up to December 2020, using all options.

These few developments on the fleet front do not change the big picture - Seadrill Partners needs to negotiate with lenders to find a solution for its debt problem. Also, the company will have to deal with the end of contract of the semi-sub West Capricorn, which drills for BP (BP) until July 2019 at a great dayrate of $543,000. Current benign semi-sub rates are $145,000 according to Bassoe Offshore.

The report did not contain news on whether debt negotiations are being planned, and I won't expect major news on this front anytime soon. The company will most likely wait for the next CEO who will take the reigns in summer to conduct negotiations. Financially, there's no rush as the company has plenty of cash right now and should try to wait as long as it can to give the offshore drilling market a chance to show tangible positive improvements which will boost the company's position in negotiations with lenders.

The company's units stay in a very tight range and I'm sure that many momentum traders are wanting to play this setup, whether to the upside or the downside. Those willing to put their money in the company for the longer-term should keep in mind that such investment comes with a real risk of losing principal since the company needs to push maturities of a multi-billion dollar debt and needs a timely uptick in offshore drilling outlook to do this.

