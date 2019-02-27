The Beauty Stock Ideas You Should Consider

The beauty market is set to grow with a CAGR of 2.81% during 2018-2026 according to Inkwood Research. Main drivers for this growth are the growing demand for anti-ageing products, innovative and eco-friendly packaging designs, the influence provided by the social media for the sales and the growing demand for men’s grooming products and for multi-functional products.

Social media is restructuring the beauty industry

From the drivers listed above, I would like to point out the role of YouTube, which has been redefining the beauty industry for the past years. Different beauty influencers like Zoe Sugg, Jeffree Star and Christen Dominique have gathered millions of subscribers and followers on their accounts in YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. The influencers have been in collaboration with big makeup brands and in some cases have established their own successful makeup brands afterwards.

This has caused the big corporations in the beauty industry to use the power of social media influencers to drive up their sales. For example, Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) closed a $1.5bn acquisition in 2016 for the millennial-favorite makeup brand Too Faced, in a strategy to leverage the social media practices of the company. During the same year Estée Lauder bought Becca Cosmetics by $200m after an YouTube-endorsement, where a beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill helped to sell 25,000 highlighters in 20 minutes at beauty retailer Sephora. Sephora is owned by the Selective Retailing unit of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY).

The collaboration with social media influencers is still a major part of the digital marketing strategy of Estée Lauder. With the help of the social media and the development of a strong product portfolio through acquisitions, the net sales of Estée Lauder have now grown for eight consecutive quarters.

One of the key drivers for the growth of beauty retailer Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been the partnership with the socialite Kylie Jenner to distribute her insanely popular makeup brand in Ulta stores. Kylie Cosmetics made $420m in sales through social media without any traditional advertising in its first 18 months.

The bright spot of retail

In the graph below the development of the market shares in the beauty industry are illustrated from the data obtained from Euromonitor. In addition to internet retailing, beauty specialist retailers have gained significance market share between 2010 and 2017, even though traditional grocery retailers have lost significant proportion of their market share.

The beauty specialist retailers here are LVMH's Sephora and Ulta Beauty, which both have been utilizing the products driven by the social media influencers. Several brands of the social media influencers are currently offered exclusively in the beauty specialist retailers, which has been driving up the sales. Ulta Beauty increased its sales by 16% during the first three quarters of 2018 and the Selective Retailing unit of LVMH that includes Sephora grew its sales by 2.5% during the fiscal year 2018. During 2017 however, the sales of the unit grew by over 11% with the help of 99 additional additional stores that were established during that year.

Assessing the opportunities

So, are stocks like (NYSE:EL), (NASDAQ:ULTA) or (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) worth your investment? Even though these firms operate in the field of cosmetics, the firms are still different from each other. Estée Lauder is a manufacturer and a marketer of its cosmetics, but the core business of Ulta Beauty is in beauty retailing. In addition to Selective Retailing, the core business of LVMH is still the Fashion And Leather Goods which still has the largest share in the company revenue before the Selective Retailing unit.

I'm analyzing and comparing these three firms in three different categories, which are profitability, growth and the current valuation to give a general idea on the opportunities that these firms would offer for investors.

Profitability

The profitability is assessed by the return-on-equity, inventory turnover and the operating margin. The 5-year average of the operating margin is preferred over gross margin, since the administrative expenses such as marketing costs form a major proportion of the costs of business in the industry. The inventory turnover is an important aspect in beauty and luxury retailing, since it tells us something about the demand for the products.

Inventory turnover ROE (%) EBIT-margin (%) EL 2.01 31.85 15.02 LVMH 1.3 16.47 19.4 ULTA 2.97 27.33 13.05

When it comes to profitability, all of the three companies offer a relatively high return on equity and high operating margins. Estée Lauder has had historically the highest return on its equity during the past 5 years and a solid inventory turnover of 2.01. The operating margin of 15.02% from the past 5 years implies a strong profitability on company sales.

Ulta Beauty gets the credit from the highest inventory turnover rate. Unlike Estée Lauder or LVMH, the core business of Ulta Beauty is in retail where the inventory turnover rates are naturally higher due to the nature of the industry. It is the same reason why the operating margin of Ulta Beauty is lowest from the group. Retail firms usually need to offset their lower margins with higher unit sales volume.

LVMH has the highest operating margin despite having the lowest inventory turnover. The main business of LVMH is the manufacturing and retailing of expensive luxury goods, which means that the products are usually sold with high margins. Similarly, the demand for expensive high-end goods isn't as high as the demand for more affordable products offered by Ulta or Estée Lauder, for instance. This makes the inventory turnover of LVMH lowest from the group.

Growth

For the growth the 5-year CAGR is used to describe the recent trend in earnings growth of the three companies.

5-year CAGR (%) EL 6.09 LVMH 8.81 ULTA 21.52

Ulta Beauty has an astonishing 5-year CAGR of 21.52%. This impressive growth rate for can be explained with an aggressive expansion of the retail network. During the past 5 years the store count of Ulta Beauty has doubled from 600 to 1,200 in the United States and the plans are to build 300-500 additional stores in the future. In the same time the stock of Ulta Beauty has soared 250%.

The reason why the 5-year CAGR of Estée Lauder and LVMH is so much lower is obvious. The businesses of the two companies are relatively more mature and stable and aren't expanding as aggressively as the business of Ulta Beauty at the moment. It also one explanation why Ulta is the only company in the group that doesn't pay out dividends.

The growth rate for LVMH has been more rapid than the growth of Estée Lauder, but the growth-rate isn't fully comparable between the two. The main source of revenue for Estée Lauder comes from cosmetics, while the biggest share of LVMH's earnings comes from luxury fashion and leather goods.

Current valuation

The current valuation of the companies is measured by EV/EBITDA, the current P/B ratio and the forward P/E ratio.

EV/EBITDA P/B P/E EL 19.28 13 33.4 LVMH 13.36 4.93 21.55 ULTA 16.25 9.9 24

The valuation of LVMH seems the most tempting with the lowest ratios in all of the categories. However, the exceptionally low P/B ratio compared to the others might be due to the fact that the main business of LVMH is still in Fashion And Leather Goods and not in Selective Retailing. Fashion And Leather Goods was 39.4% of the revenue of LVMH during the fiscal year 2018, where as Selective Retailing had a share of 29.1% from the company revenue.

However, the high price-to-book and price-to-earnings ratios of Estée Lauder are implying that the investors are expecting growth from the company and are ready to pay premium for this growth. So far the company has managed to deliver this growth which has been justifying the valuation. In Q1 2019 Earnings the company reported an 8% increase in net sales and the diluted EPS grew by 17%.

The relatively modest valuation of Ulta Beauty is worth noting for. Despite also having a recent rapid growth in earnings, the stock doesn't seem to be overvalued compared to the other firms..

Conclusion

All of the three companies show excellent margins and profitability and seem like strong buys. The companies have all been growing fast during the past years and they all have their strengths.

LVMH has the most lucrative valuation according to my metrics, while Ulta Beauty has had the most rapid growth in its earnings. The premium growth of Estée Lauder has pushed the valuation of the company to be the highest from the group, but seems that the valuation is getting support from the recent earnings and investors are willing to pay that premium.

Investors might still want to assess the financial health of the companies and to analyze more thoroughly the future prospects for the market of high-end cosmetics. The recent weak economical data from Asia and Europe impose risks for the future earnings growth for all of the companies, since they operate in the sector of consumer goods, which is vulnerable to the changes in the business cycle.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.