Ansys: Unique Software Asset With 10-20% Upside

We recommend Ansys as a long-term holding and believe it can deliver 10-20% upside in the next 12-18 months.

We believe operational leverage will eventually materialise, as is typical in enterprise software, allowing earnings to grow at near 10% p.a.

However, EBIT growth has lagged revenue growth in recent years as management invests in R&D and sales costs ahead of revenues.

It is a high-quality asset with attractive characteristics such as highly resilient revenues and long-term revenue growth rate of near 10% p.a.

Ansys shares have risen 22.8% YTD and are again approaching their all-time high, and are now trading at a Free Cash Flow Yield of 2.7%.

Introduction

Ansys (ANSS) shares have performed strongly year-to-date, rebounding 22.8% and again approaching the all-time high of around $190 reached last September. Over the last 12 months (NYSE:LTM), the stock has moved strongly in line with the wider Technology sector. Ahead of full-year results on February 28th, this article will examine whether Ansys shares are still an attractive investment based on its business fundamentals and valuation.

Ansys Share Price (Last 12 Months) Source: Bloomberg (22-Feb-19).

Ansys vs. S&P 500 IT Index Last 12 Months) NB. S5INFT Index = S&P 500 Information Technology Index. Source: Bloomberg (22-Feb-19).

Company Overview

Ansys is a U.S. software company (headquartered at Canonsburg, PA), providing engineering simulation software used by customers to simulate “physics” effects such as fluid flows and light changes. Simulations are often used in place of prototypes or actual constructs to test out "physics" effects as part of design and engineering processes.

Customers can be found in a variety of different industries, but the highest concentrations are in High Tech, Aerospace & Defense and Automotive (as shown in the first chart below). The actual users of Ansys software include engineers, designers, researchers and students.

The customer base is global, with North America being the largest market (with 41% of revenues), followed by Europe (31%) and Asia Pacific (29%). Countries such as Japan (12% of revenues) and Germany (11%) are particularly important due to their manufacturing capabilities.

Ansys Sales by Industry (18Q3 LTM) Source: Ansys results presentation (18Q3). Ansys Revenue by Market (18Q1-3) Source: Ansys results presentation (18Q3).

Ansys' customer base includes many global giants which are leaders in their fields (see examples below) - and their usage of Ansys solutions over their own in-house offerings is a sign of Ansys' unique quality and value-add.

Selected Ansys Customers by Industry Source: Ansys results presentation (18Q3).

High-Quality Business Model

Ansys has a high-quality business model which displays several favourable characteristics, including:

High-recurring revenues – 74% of its revenues are in recurring lease licenses and maintenance, which existing customers pay every year. This makes its earnings highly resilient even in downturns, and also allows sales & marketing costs to be focused on cultivating new customers.

– 74% of its revenues are in recurring lease licenses and maintenance, which existing customers pay every year. This makes its earnings highly resilient even in downturns, and also allows sales & marketing costs to be focused on cultivating new customers. Diversified customer base – it has a broad base of 45,000 customers, spread across different industries and geographies. No customer contributed more than >5% of total revenues, and the top 100 customers together generate about 40% (as of 18Q1-3). This diversification adds to the resilience of earnings across economic cycles. More importantly, it reduces the risk of large customers using their size to reduce Ansys prices.

– it has a broad base of 45,000 customers, spread across different industries and geographies. No customer contributed more than >5% of total revenues, and the top 100 customers together generate about 40% (as of 18Q1-3). This diversification adds to the resilience of earnings across economic cycles. More importantly, it reduces the risk of large customers using their size to reduce Ansys prices. Dominant market share – Ansys is a market leader and tends to have dominant positions in individual customer segments. Its solutions are often regarded as the industry standard, reducing the risk of substitution by current competitors or new entrants.

We believe the strength of Ansys’ business model is a nature consequence of the purpose of its products and their high level of value-add:

Mission-critical product – Ansys software performs critical calculations in their customers' design, engineering and research processes, where reliability and precision are critical to success. The importance of Ansys software has only grew in recent years as their customers' end-products have become more complex and expensive, making simulation an even more cost-effective alternative to physical experiments.

– Ansys software performs critical calculations in their customers' design, engineering and research processes, where reliability and precision are critical to success. The importance of Ansys software has only grew in recent years as their customers' end-products have become more complex and expensive, making simulation an even more cost-effective alternative to physical experiments. Low relative costs - Ansys products only represent a small percentage of the customers' P&L and their design/engineering budgets. Total Ansys revenues of about $1.2bn for 45,000 customers means the average customer only pays about $26,300. Even for large customers paying millions of dollars, the sums involved are small relative to their budgets and potential savings. (Medtronic (MDT), for example, had reportedly saved $10m as well as two years in launch time in one product by using simulation software).

- Ansys products only represent a small percentage of the customers' P&L and their design/engineering budgets. Total Ansys revenues of about $1.2bn for 45,000 customers means the average customer only pays about $26,300. Even for large customers paying millions of dollars, the sums involved are small relative to their budgets and potential savings. (Medtronic (MDT), for example, had reportedly saved $10m as well as two years in launch time in one product by using simulation software). Strong IP focus – Ansys has always been strongly focused on creating Intellectual Property (NYSE:IP), with R&D costs representing approx. 18% of its revenus and R&D staff representing about a third of its headcount. Over time, such investments have created a large amount of IP that increases its value-add to customers and its competitive advantages over rival offerings.

– Ansys has always been strongly focused on creating Intellectual Property (NYSE:IP), with R&D costs representing approx. 18% of its revenus and R&D staff representing about a third of its headcount. Over time, such investments have created a large amount of IP that increases its value-add to customers and its competitive advantages over rival offerings. Direct, value-add sales – About 75% of Ansys' sales (which are in enterprise & strategic accounts) is direct, with the Ansys salesforce interacting directly with customers. This is often in the form of "consultative selling", where Ansys salespeople become trusted advisers and acknowledged experts for their customers, helping them find the best Ansys solutions for their needs.

10%+ Revenue Growth

Ansys has managed to maintain a track record of growing recurring revenues at around 10% each year (in constant currency), mostly from strong organic revenue growth but also bolt-on acquisitions (usually small in scale):

Ansys Recurring Revenue Growth Y/Y (2009-18Q3) Source: Ansys company filings. Ansys Total Revenue Growth Y/Y (2009-18Q3) Source: Ansys company filings.

(Note 1: In 2009, the Ansoft acquisition contributed about 20% to revenue growth. In 2012, the acquisitions of Apache and Esterel contributed approx. +9.5% to total revenue growth.)

(Note 2: Recurring revenue growth (constant currency) figures are estimated, by assuming they were under the same currency impact as total revenues were. Revenues figures are GAAP figures and include acquisitions.)

Going forward, Ansys management explicitly targets revenue growth of 10%+ each year in the period to 2020:

Ansys Mid-Term Financial Targets (2020) NB1. Margin target is based on ASC 605, comparable to figures for 2017 & before. NB2. Mgmt. non-GAAP op. margin has share-based comp. added back. Source: Ansys results presentation (18Q3) .

New Phase of Structural Growth

Ansys evenues are also entering a new phase of structural growth, from a “democratisation” of simulation software and an expansion of sales channels:

“Democratisation” of simulation software is taking place as more companies, and more users in the same companies, uses simulation software. One example is how design engineers are using simulation software at an earlier phase of design. This trend is aided by the increasing complexity and costs in modern designs (e.g. autonomous driving), which make simulation an even more appealing alternative to physical testing.

is taking place as more companies, and more users in the same companies, uses simulation software. One example is how design engineers are using simulation software at an earlier phase of design. This trend is aided by the increasing complexity and costs in modern designs (e.g. autonomous driving), which make simulation an even more appealing alternative to physical testing. Expansion of sales channels has been a key feature of Ansys strategy in recent years. Management has been adding headcount to its own salesforce as well as signing up new partners to target new customer segments. Partners can be either channel partners, such as resellers traditionally selling other design software (for the likes of Autodesk (ADSK)), or they can be product partners, such as SAP (SAP) including “enabled by Ansys” components in its Cloud platform. More details are below:

Recent Ansys Sales Partnerships Source: Ansys results presentation (18Q3).

FCF Yield at 2.7%

As the strength of Ansys' business model and its growth potential becomes increasingly recognised, shares have become more expensive. At the current share price of $175.48, Ansys shares are trading at a Free Cash Flow (NYSE:FCF) Yield of 2.7%, based on LTM FCF of $372m and Ansys' Enterprise Value of $13.9bn (from market capitalisation of $14.6bn and $729m of net cash).

Our definition of FCF is different from many investors', in that we remove the benefit of working capital to cashflows, and also subtract share-based compensation costs (as reported in the P&L), as shown below:

Ansys Free Cash Flow (2012-18Q3 YTD) Source: Ansys company filings.

We remove the benefit of working capital, because it is generally a positive cashflow for Ansys (as customers pay Ansys upfront before revenues are recognised over time, they create deferred revenues), but it is only a temporary benefit. We subtract share-based compensation because this is a real cost to shareholders that we believe should be accounted for. In addition, we have excluded the $14.5m one-off Transaction Tax related to U.S. tax reform, accrued in 2017 and paid during 2018. (Without these adjustments, the LTM FCF figure would be $470m.)

Future Operational Leverage is Key

Whether Ansys represents an attractive investment at 2.7% FCF yield depends on how fast its earnings are growing, and here our investment case depends on the confidence that operational leverage will eventually materialise.

Ansys has not shown operational leverage in the last few years. In fact, EBIT growth has been lagging revenue growth, with revenue growing at a CAGR of +6.3% during 2012-17 while EBIT only grew at a CAGR at +4.7%. (Both CAGR figures reduced by the strengthening of the US dollar; in constant currency, revenue CAGR was +8.6%.)

A key part of the Ansys investment case is that operational leverage will eventually materialise, enabling EBIT to grow in line with or even faster than the 10% p.a. revenue growth.

Ansys Revenues (2012-18Q3) Source: Ansys company filings. Ansys EBIT (2012-18Q3) Source: Ansys company filings.

(Note: Both revenues and EBIT shown above are non-GAAP. Non-GAAP revenues have been adjusted to include revenue not reported in GAAP due to acquisition accounting. Non-GAAP EBIT is primarily different from GAAP EBIT in having adjusted for the amortisation of acquisition intangibles and stock-based compensation, as well as restructuring costs.)

The lack of operational leverage is also obvious in Ansys' shrinking EBIT margins, as shown in the chart below. ("Non-GAAP, Less SBC" EBIT margin is the most meaningful measure, having adjusted to exclude one-off costs but include stock-based compensation.)

Ansys EBIT Margins (2012-18Q3) NB. SBC = stock-based compensation. Source: Ansys company filings.

The decline in EBIT margin has been due entirely to "investment" in R&D & sales costs, with Costs of Goods Sold margin (COGS) actually falling over time, as shown in the chart below. R&D costs grew at a CAGR of +8.9% in 2012-17, while SG&A costs grew even faster with CAGR of +10.5%. Such high "investments" are the reason why R&D and SG&A both rose as a percentage of revenues even as revenues were growing at approx. 10% a year.

Ansys Margin Profile (Non-GAAP) (2012-18Q3) NB. EBIT margin is non-GAAP but also after stock-based comp. Assuming restructuring & other one-offs are reported in SG&A. Source: Ansys company filings.

The increase in R&D and sales costs has been the result of an intentional "investment" strategy, and accelerated from 2016 when current CEO (Ajei Gopal) joined Ansys as COO (he became CEO in January 2017). As he said on the 16Q4 earnings call in February 2017:

In Q4, my extended leadership team and I worked on our 2017 plan. Our planning work was done in the context of our desire to reinvigorate top line growth, while preserving our commitments on strong margin structure and cash flow ... To drive growth, we realize that we had to increase the level of investment and emphasis in certain areas of our go-to-market, product and infrastructure activities"

A key part of our investment case is that (1) such investments will continue to drive strong revenue growth; (2) EBIT margin will eventually stabilise and expand again as the investment phase is completed. Otherwise, EBIT growth would remain at or near mid-single-digits and the current 2.7% FCF Yield is too low (only giving a high-single-digit annual return).

Our confidence in future operational leverage comes from our experience with other enterprise software companies. We believe software companies tend to be platform businesses where the cost of incremental revenue is low, there are tremendous economies of scale in R&D and sales, and operational leverage tends to follow naturally.

Ansys management is targeting a non-GAAP EBIT margin of 43-45% in 2020 (comparable to 46.4% in 2017), implying some further investment. Ansys is thus likely to be a 3-year investment story where cost growth will eventually slow after “investment phase”, likely to be in 2020 in our opinion.

Potential Strategic or Private Equity Interest

With its unique value-add in products and customer relationships, Ansys could be of interest to large software conglomerates such as SAP (already a partner with Ansys). Such strategic buyers tend pay large premiums, because of potential cost synergies and likely benefits from cross-selling.

Similarly, with its resilient and highly recurring revenues, and its net cash balance sheet, Ansys could be of interest to private equity. Private equity tends to focus more on cost cuts, and may see potential in Ansys's currently elevated R&D and SG&A cost margins. They would be a logical alternative should the current "investment phase" fail to create real shareholder value.

Conclusion

We believe Ansys is a unique asset that justifies its current 2.7% FCF Yield. With strong revenue growth at 10% a year, and the potential for earnings to start growing in line with revenues after 2020, we believe the stock can deliver 10-20% upside over the next 12-18 months. Further upside could come from strategic or private interest. Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANSS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.