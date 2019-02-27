U.S. Silica Continues To Lead A Sector Under Pressure

While arguably in the best position to succeed given Sandbox logistics services and ISP diversification, the shares currently trade at over 135x 2019 forward consensus EPS estimates.

CEO Bryan Shinn provided some key commentary about what he expects for US Silica ( SLCA) in 2019 and beyond during the fourth quarter earnings call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Please see my last article for a company overview and introduction to some key terms if you are unfamiliar with this industry or would simply like a refresher.

As with my last article, you should expect this piece to focus on the facts as they have been presented by the company and well-regarded industry sources. I will once again conclude by extrapolating 2019 earnings based on those data.

Share Repurchase Update

The company repurchased a total of 4.5MM shares in Q4 2018 at an average price of $12.88/share and now has approximately $126.5MM in authorized share repurchase authority remaining. Given these repurchase efforts, the total outstanding share count now stands at approximately 73.1MM according to the CEO.

Just over 2MM of the 4.5MM total shares repurchased in Q4 were retired during the 12/1 to 12/31/18 share price nadir period. With that in mind, one may conclude that management understands the intrinsic value represented at those levels and that relatively heavy repurchases continued into January. US Silica was sitting on only$202.5MM in cash and equivalents to end 2018 (a 41% reduction from YE 2017), so there must be a degree of caution about cash burn to continue share repurchases. CFO Don Merril expressed they have no intention to use any part of the available $95.2MM revolver this year (for any purpose).

Insights from the CEO

As always, CEO Bryan Shinn enlightened us with his calm, no-nonsense elocution on the state of both the company and the overall industry. I have excerpted and annotated the most telling highlights from the earnings call transcript. These excerpts are worth reading, but if you have read the transcript, or if you listened intently to the call, you may want to skip to “Q4 Margin Updates” below.

Sandbox has clearly taken a decisive position in the proppant services space. Whether calculating based on tons or by crews, 90 Sandbox crews make up almost 24% of the estimated 376 active US frac crews discussed here by Westwood Global Energy Group:

…we’re taking share like crazy in the market right now. We believe that as we enter the year we’re up to 24% market share, and I think that’s the right way to look at this business. So we think about how much sand volume is actually pulling through our equipment and we have put a goal in place this year to be at 25% market share, but I think we’re going to blow right on through that.

No wonder Sandbox growth is so impressive:

…I was talking with an energy company customer about two weeks ago, and they told me …they felt like SandBox was the best vendor that was serving them.

…sometimes customers are willing to pay a little bit more, if, in the end of the day, for example, that they have zero NPT, which we’ve had with a number of our SandBox crews, that’s worth millions of dollars a year to those customers.

The $266MM non-cash charge has a relatively benign impact, but we should expect more goodwill and/or impairment charges, in addition to cash costs related to closing the Voca mine in 2019:

…Given that the business dynamics around increasing local sand supply, displacing incumbent capacity are likely to continue for the foreseeable future, we made necessary decisions regarding a few specific sand proppant assets and the treatment of goodwill in this business during the quarter. The effect was a non-cash accounting charge of almost $266 million. We’ll continue to manage this important situation as the market evolves.

…we have a mine in Voca, Texas, which used to be in a great position to truck products into the Permian, but now it’s substantially further away than the new local mines that are coming up much closer to the well. So that’s the kind of mine that we’re looking at very carefully. And quite frankly, that’s probably a mine that in the coming months we’ll have to close…

From the CEO’s perspective, there were about 100MM tons of proppant used in 2018, with prospects for up to 110MM to 120MM tons in 2019, depending on the price of oil. While NWS remains under pressure and contribution margin may continue to suffer through Q1, there are signs that the tide will turn. US Silica is in a better position vs. some competitors because of Sandbox:

…we expect that annual demand for proppants in 2019 will be up 5% to 10% at around 110 million tons at $50 per barrel oil, but could increase to over 130 million tons annually at $70 per barrel oil. We expect that most in-basin sand supply under construction will start up, but we do not forecast significant additional mine developments in the industry this year. We believe that by the end of 2019, two-thirds of the total U.S. sand proppant demand will be supplied by in-basin sand with one-third supplied by Northern White sand.

…there’s not going to be quite as much 40/70 produced in the Permian as some of the early models might have indicated, as we survey the marketplace, I think, perhaps some of our competitors were a bit overly optimistic in terms of how much 40/70 they can get out…we’re seeing some flow-through impacts of that. …in some locations, let’s say, the Eagle Ford in particular, the 40/70 is really poor quality, and we’re starting to get numerous inquiries from energy companies and having conversations with them and they’re all just kind of in the same vein, which is, we really don’t want to pump this local 40/70. We tried it in a couple of wells and the well results were very poor. So I think that’s a developing trend in the Eagle Ford, and we’ll see how that plays out.

…I think it [O&G revenue] may decline a little bit… my expectation would be that there could be some deterioration in Oil & Gas profits as I look at the elements of that. We believe that volume on the sand side will be kind of flattish from Q4 to Q1, and I would expect that will be a couple dollars per ton of price deterioration, but I will say that the local sand pricing is holding up very well. We’re seeing more pressure on the Northern White side.

…as we see continued pressure on Northern White volumes, there’s going to be a lot of customers who look to renegotiate or find a better price. I think one of the advantages we have though is that in many cases we’re working with the customers to deliver that sand out to the wellhead with SandBox. So it gives us a bit more negotiating leverage.

…on a positive note, we’re actually, in the last week or so, starting to get some pricing traction on Northern White sand. So we’ll wait and see, but it wouldn’t surprise if contribution margin through mostly prices down $1 or $2 in Q1 versus Q2 just on the Oil & Gas sand side.

…Northern White demand assuming we’re at $50 oil, it is probably about 20 million tons to 25 million tons. So said another way, that Northern White capacity of 50 million to 55 million is about 50% utilized at $50 oil. … long story short, … $50 oil equals 50% utilization, $70 oil equals 70% utilization.

With nearly $50/ton margins, the ISP business segment is incredibly important for the long-term success of US Silica. Price increases that became effective in Q1 should drive further margin improvement. Facility acquisition and expansion should equate to more tons sold.

…We expect to continue with our strategic plan to substantially grow our Industrial segment by focusing on Specialty Minerals and Performance Materials offerings. We planned to launch and expand the sales of several new offerings this year, while growing the underlying base business through GDP plus, market expansion and continued price increases.

For example, we’ll see an increase market penetration for some of our higher growth products like White Armor, an industrial roofing product that is in very high demand, and both legacy ISP and EP Minerals have announced price increases for 2019 in the range of 2% to 9% depending on the product and the grade.

…we’re still in the process of really fully developing the potential of that business.

…we acquired, for a pretty reasonable price, a ceramics proppant facility that wasn’t being utilized. And so we’re turning that into high-end industrial products facility.

… we’ve got plenty to do with kind of blowing out the EP Minerals business and doing a few of these sort of one- off things lot like we did with the ceramics facility.

Q4 Margin Updates

The Q4 current report disclosed an average margin per ton between O&G and ISP of $21.31, split $14.65/ton and $47.78/ton, respectively. Those figures compare to O&G margins of $23.43/ton and ISP margins of $49.54/ton in Q3, representing declines of 37.5% and 3.6%, respectively. The ISP decline was attributed to “normal seasonality” by CFO Don Merril on the earnings call.

Please see below for data related to tons sold, average selling prices and margins for O&G (including Service / Sandbox contributions) and ISP.

(Source: SEC Filings; service net figures based on sales and cost of sales data)

O&G Service (Sandbox) contributed 34% or $18.56MM of the total O&G contribution margin in Q4, up from 25.2% or $22.57MM in Q3. That increase makes sense in light of depressed proppant prices, making the service segment that much more valuable. Services delivered approximately $86.8MM net income in 2018, making up 26.5% of the total O&G product net income.

Consider just how much the price of sand matters regardless of service profitability. Even with considerable Sandbox services growth, O&G contribution margin sank almost 37.5% Q/Q. The CEO expects “25% of company profitability from sand proppants and 75% from a combination of industrials and SandBox” in 2019.

Updated 2019 Financial Outlook and Valuation

Q4 GAAP EPS sank to ($3.44)/share due mainly to $265.7MM in goodwill related to the O&G segment. After removing the goodwill and accounting for various other factors, the company reported an adjusted EPS of ($0.04), however, I’m not buying it. Those other factors include plant startup and expansion expenses, contract termination costs, M&A expenses and some other adjustments, all of which are squarely part of running the business. Including those expenses leaves us with a much more sanguine EPS of ($0.29) which seems more in tune with the challenging O&G services environment. You should note that US Silica closed on the$23MM purchase of a plant in Millen, GA in early January. The plant needs to be retooled to produce certain products for their ISP business. This purchase is an excellent example of how the company continues to find attractive ways to use growth capex as other capital growth projects, such as the Lamesa mine build out, come to a close. Even if attractive, we should not expect dramatic reductions in capex that might otherwise translate into an immediate boost to available cash or improved EPS.

The company demonstrated a degree of control with certain expenses in Q4, bucking the increases between Q1 and Q3. Expenses related to operating activities excluded from segment cost of sales and SG&A were down 23.9% and 15.3%, respectively Q/Q. Given the massive EP Minerals acquisition in 2018, it remains to be seen if these Q4 expense decreases are a trend, or if they were simply part and parcel of a slow O&G and ISP environment at end the year.

(Source: SEC Filings; original 2019 estimate based on Q3 data; revised 2019 estimate based on Q4 data; both estimates reflect contribution margin assumptions in my previous article (also see table below and note that 2018 pace figures were slightly missed))

My original 2019 GAAP EPS estimate based on Q3 data was approximately ($63.4MM). If we combine the aforementioned, improved Q4 expenses (excluding goodwill, impairments and related income tax benefits) with $46.5MM DD&A (as referenced continuing into Q1 by CFO Don Merril on the earnings call) and similar interest expenses, we end up with $515.2MM total expenses vs. $538.2MM total expenses in my original estimate. That’s an improvement of $23MM or almost 4.3%. Retaining my prior contribution margin estimates for O&G and ISP at $243.78MM and $231MM, respectively, the revised 2019 GAAP EPS estimate would be ($40.4MM). Divided into approximately 73MM shares outstanding (after accounting for Q4 repurchases), that figure equates to ($0.55) 2019 EPS. The 2019 quarterly Seeking Alpha consensus EPS estimates add up to $0.11, with the four lowest quarterly figures totaling ($0.72) and the four highest quarterly figures totaling $0.87.

Looking at earnings another way, if you believe US Silica can reach my somewhat generous contribution margin estimates, the company would need to cut another ~$12MM in expenses every quarter to reach $0.11 annualized EPS. If you believe expenses will remain at Q4 levels throughout 2019, average annual O&G contribution margin would need to increase back to $20/ton levels with 10% more tons sold, while ISP margins and tons sold also increase roughly 10%, to reach $0.43 annualized EPS.

Whether you believe US Silica will have a net loss in 2019, make $0.11 EPS, or even $0.87 EPS, we’re talking about a stock that traded up to and even beyond $16 the day after Q4 earnings were released. Given the most generous 2019 forward EPS of $0.87, a $16 share price is an 18.4x multiple. That multiple jumps to 145.5x with an $0.11 EPS in 2019. Folks willing to invest here should be cognizant of this figure. If you believe in the long-term story (3-5 years) when the company may once again earn $2.00 to $3.00+ annual EPS, the $16 share price looks cheap. In any case, a “rosy” earnings picture will almost certainly take more than the next year or two to materialize.

EPS does not tell the whole story. Take a look at adjusted EBITDA. The full year numbers look great, but they mainly reflect the pre-collapse proppant pricing of yesteryear. If 2019 were not to show marked improvement vs. Q4 2018, full year adjusted EBITDA might come in around $272MM. While nowhere near 2016 levels, this would represent a 30%+ drop from 2018 and also come in below 2017 figures. When considering EBIT and EBITDA, it is critical to recall that the company recently assumed a huge debt load with ~$84MM+ in annual interest obligations. Ignore the interest obligation impact at your own risk.

(Source: SEC Filings)

Without improvement in contribution margin or significant sales growth, US Silica shares currently trade at an EV/ forward EBITDA basis (at $68MM/Q) of approximately 8 (Share Price = $15.32 and EV = $2.188B). A $20 share price would change this calculation to 9.3. While some may consider these attractive numbers, let us once again not forget that the $84MM+ annual interest payments are significant.

The 2018 debt issuance to purchase EP Minerals also plunged Y/Y shareholder equity nearly 25%.

(Source: SEC Filings)

Conclusion

If you appreciate a company with calm, cool, collected leaders that exude long term vision, US Silica is certainly one of the best examples in the O&G services and ISP space. This company is all about the future. With significantly better and more reliable margins, ISP growth will no doubt help the bottom line, but this will not happen overnight. We do not know where the average price of oil will settle out over the next 2-3 years, nor where continued oversupply pressure and the shift to in-basin sand will end. So long as the company continues to sell 14MM+ tons of proppant each year, overall O&G contribution margin (which includes Sandbox services), will undoubtedly be the make-or-break factor for earnings and shareholder return.

I remain a longer-term shareholder at the $18 to $20 level, but also find myself compulsively purchasing additional shares to sell covered calls in the $13 to $15 range.

