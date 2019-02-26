Valeo Hits The Wall, And The Wall Falls On Top Of It

Valeo shares look undervalued even on significantly-reduced expectations, but rebuilding credibility is going to take time, and the shares desperately need some drama-free quarterly reports.

The value of Valeo's order book is very much in question, as order-to-revenue conversion isn't as strong (or at least as fast) as expected, and management wrote down some orders.

While the near term is ugly, Valeo's longer-term potential is still intriguing as the company does appear to have assembled a strong portfolio of important technologies and products for EVs/hybrids.

The last year was a tough one for auto parts suppliers in general, particularly after midyear and especially for European suppliers, but it was an abysmal year for Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) [VLOF.PA] as the shares lost about half their value on successive miss-and-lower quarters that eventually saw management's outlook for 2019 erode from double-digit growth to low single-digit growth with lower margins.

I don't believe that Valeo is fundamentally broken, but investor confidence in management clearly is, and I can't say that that is unfair. The magnitude of the guidance revisions has been significant, as has been the discrepancy with order growth and the large order write-off in China, all of which leads to ample uncertainty about the company's outlook. While I do believe that Valeo has assembled a very strong position and platform for electrification, that assembly has led to high upfront costs with the payoff coming further down the road. I do still believe that Valeo is undervalued, but this is a company that is deep in the doghouse and will need time to reemerge.

Fourth Quarter Results Came In A Little Below A Lowered Bar

Valeo's reported fourth quarter and second half results didn't look so bad relative to published estimates going into the report, but that has to be seen in the context of several significant guidance cuts that took place since the middle of 2018. Relative to where expectations were the last time I wrote about Valeo, revenue was okayish, but earnings and cash flow were much weaker than expected.

Revenue fell by a little more than 2% in organic terms in the fourth quarter, with a 4% decline in original equipment sales slightly outperforming the underlying 5.6% decline in production volumes. Aftermarket sales were up 1.4% in organic terms. By segment, Comfort sales were up 2%, Powertrain sales were down 5%, Thermal was down 5%, and Visibility was down 7%.

Gross margin declined 280bp yoy and 220bp qoq, as Valeo absorbed higher input costs, higher warranty costs, and significant operating inefficiencies from lower-than-expected throughput. Valeo also continues to spend considerable resources on R&D (though some of this is capitalized) in support of delivering on future orders (particularly for electrification products). Reported EBIT fell 38%, missing expectations by about 2%, while adjusted EBIT (that includes the Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) JV) fell 49%.

Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and second half were better than expected, but full-year free cash flow was still disappointing and insufficient relative to the dividend.

Second-half orders were down 20% as the company has become more selective about pricing/margins, and orders for the Siemens JV declined even more. Given the very large order book Valeo has assembled in recent years, getting more selective is likely a smart move, but I can't be entirely sure that this is all being driven by selectivity. Valeo's outlook has deteriorated more than the order book would have generally suggested, and the company booked a EUR 1 billion write-off on orders tied to China, so I have to wonder about the quality of the book and whether auto OEMs have been pushing back delivery timeline (particularly given recent weakness).

Business Isn't Going To Be Much Better In 2019

Whereas Valeo was once looking for double-digit revenue growth in 2019 with at least 8% outperformance relative to underlying production rates, that expectation has since been revised to just 3% of outperformance and an implied organic growth rate of 2% to 3% in 2019. That sharp revision in outperformance is concerning and ties back into my earlier comment on the order book. While companies don't usually offer detailed peeks at their books, Valeo's order/revenue/guidance disconnect seems worse than for other Euro suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Schaeffler (OTC:SFFLY), and Autoliv (ALV).

On the downside, 2019 is likely going to be a tough year for auto companies, and particularly in the first half. Auto sales have weakened quickly and dramatically in China, where Valeo does a lot of business with Geely (OTCPK:GELYY) and Ford (F), and I'm not all that confident that recent stimulus measures will dramatically reverse the situation. Europe, too, has proven weaker than feared, as the slowdown goes beyond emissions testing-related delays. Valeo's outlook does call for improvements in the second half of the year, but that's very much a "show me" story.

Waiting For Tomorrow

My bullishness on Valeo has been based in large part on the company's significant investments into technologies related to vehicle electrification and advanced safety and driver assistance, and I believe those can still be important long-term drivers.

UBS analyst David Lesne ran an interesting analysis of the power/weight ratios (kW/kg) of various e-drive systems, and the Valeo/Siemens came out well ahead of the competition at 2.9. By comparison, Tesla (TSLA) came in at 2.6, Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) at 2.1, General Motors' (GM) Chevy/LG collaboration at 1.7, Schaeffler at 1.6, and Magna (MGA) at 1.4. While that's not an exhaustive list, and I can't independently verify all of those numbers, the specs I've been able to find broadly support them. That's a single example, but I do believe it supports the idea that Valeo has some valuable technology and capabilities for vehicle electrification.

I'd also note that Valeo has a lot of "shots on goal", with opportunities in 48V systems, e-drives, battery cooling, advanced lighting, and advanced ADAS, including a new front camera using Mobileye technology. Beyond those EV and ADAS components, Valeo is also well-placed in technologies like dual-clutch transmissions, electric superchargers, energy recovery systems, and EGR, which are all relevant to internal combustion and/or hybrid vehicles.

The problem is that Valeo is having to spend a lot today in terms of R&D and capex to support these future growth opportunities, and that is particularly true of the Siemens JV, the accounting for which is more opaque than I'd like. "Invest today, prosper tomorrow" is all well and good, but the near-term margin impacts have been worse than expected, and recent guidance suggests the payoffs are further down the road than previously hoped.

The Outlook

I've hacked and slashed my near-term expectations for Valeo, as underlying auto production, order conversion, and margins all look likely to be much weaker than I expected six months ago. I still believe mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth is attainable, but it may take until 2021 for the acceleration to become more obvious. Likewise, with margin improvement; I believe Valeo is now likely to scrape by with very low single-digit FCF margins for a few years before seeing margin leverage as newer products and content wins begin contributing in earnest.

Valuation still reflects skepticism, if not outright disdain, for the growth prospects for Valeo. A low teens EBITDA margin in 2019 should support a forward EV/revenue multiple of 0.65x, but the shares trade for less than 0.5x forward revenue today. Likewise, the shares look substantially undervalued on a DCF basis (30% or more), but it's impossible to rule out further cuts, given the recent trend in performance and guidance.

The Bottom Line

Valeo has been an awful call, although I do think investors have overreacted to near-term challenges and disappointments relative to the long-term opportunities. I'm not a big proponent of fighting the tape, but I do think these shares price in a tremendous amount of skepticism. I thought the same earlier, though, and management found a way to underperform all the same, so I may just be fundamentally too bullish on this company and its prospects. That said, for investors looking for ideas to pick off the scrap heap, Valeo still seems like a name to consider, even if management really doesn't deserve an investor's trust today.

