Ripple's Coinbase Listing May Be The Start Of A Comeback

Ripple is poised for a breakout 2019 and this may be the lowest we'll see the price, especially in BTC trading pairs.

This exposes XRP to a slew of new volume and traders as well as Coinbase's institutional asset management platform.

The day many have in the Ripple (XRP-USD) world have been waiting for has come: Coinbase, the biggest U.S. dollar fiat crypto trading exchange, has announced that it will feature XRP trading on its Coinbase pro platform.

The effect of a Coinbase listing isn't what it used to be — where announcements that a coin like Basic Attention Token (BAT-USD) would be listed drove the priceup nearly 35% in one day. Ripple saw a more modest 8-10% boost today, but that's still significant considering it has a market cap of more than $12 billion (though that's still a bit controversial).

This is still a big step for Ripple. The Coinbase listing does two main things:

1) Exposes Ripple To Volume From Both New Traders and Institutions

Coinbase is uniquely positioned in the crypto market in a few ways. Its listing of Ripple had an effect that potentially boosted the rest of the crypto market up with it. The announcement from Coinbase stated that Ripple will be available in trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the U.S. dollar was well as the Euro.

Coinbase is still considered to be a favorite for new investors coming into crypto. It's invested heavily in UX, it has gone through the process for full regulation and consumer protection with government agencies, and it's raised enough money to ensure that it can survive a longer-term crypto bear market.

But Coinbase doesn't just offer that volume. It's also investing heavily in its institutional services and asset management products. Ripple's XRP token won't be added into these quite yet, but it will certainly allow Coinbase to build a pathway for these larger investors to hold XRP. And it gives it a mainstream legitimacy that Coinbase's brand boasts that finance investors might see as bank partnerships come to fruition for Ripple in 2019.

2) Gives Credibility to Ripple In the Non-Security Argument

One roadblock for Ripple in the last few year is a looming decision by the SEC on the classification of the coin as an investment. If it's deemed a "security" it will be subject to regulations that XRP may not have fully prepared for. It's certainly a fear for crypto investors and the Ripple Foundation alike.

This move, with a careful, strategic, and established exchange like Coinbase forging ahead with an XRP listing, is a bullish sign that Ripple will not face that designation — or that it may not matter.

As the article states:

“Coinbase is evidently no longer waiting for regulators to decide whether XRP qualifies as an unregistered security before offering it to the public. XRP skeptics have long noted that authorities such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission could bring a hammer down on Ripple and other sellers of cryptocurrency.”

Now, Coinbase has a license to sell securities that it obtained last year. So the effect may not come down on Coinbase legally if it's deemed to be selling a security without a license (like dozens of other exchanges may face). Still, the proceeding move on Coinbase's part shows a readiness to expose itself to whatever lies ahead for Ripple, XRP, and any kind of government classification.

The Coinbase Pro listed will happen in stages (a typical move for Coinbase, which has shown its security to be a top issue for its platform). Here are the stages listed:

Bullish Signs Continue For Ripple

The Coinbase listing news comes on top of a major announcement by Accenture's managing director of global payments that he expects major Ripple adoption to begin this year.

This news comes just two months after Binance, another of the market's biggest trading platforms, announced XRP as a "base pair" giving the payments coin a platform to be traded for and with hundreds of other coins and exposing it to new levels of daily trading volume. This data analyst showed that in 2018, Binance secured the two top spots in terms of XRP ownership, likely to be able to support the new volume it would see with this announcement.

I've liked Ripple as a possible breakout in 2019 — seeing that it has racked up several dozen large, international banking partners. It also doesn't have to contend with the type of scaling issues being debated amongst Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) networks. It can scale alongside global payment operations and use its banking partners for large-scale exposure.

Don't want to wait for Ripple to come onto Coinbase, you can use Binance to purchase XRP (through many trading pairs).

Disclosure: I am/we are long XRP-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.