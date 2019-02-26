Facebook's Strong Profitability Likely To Elevate Shares Higher

Additionally, Facebook's remarkably strong profitability could enable the company to become one of the most profitable enterprises in the world by 2023-2025.

Based on the analysis, Facebook's shares could appreciate by 20-50% to better reflect the company's current value.

The company's robust momentum implies Facebook can continue to expand revenues by 12-18% for several years beyond 2020.

Facebook is expected to expand revenues by 20-25% this year as well as in 2020.

Facebook reported an extremely strong quarter last month, but despite the company's remarkable financial metrics, the stock continues to trade at a relatively cheap multiple.

Source: Theverge.com

Strong Profitability Likely To Lift Shares Higher

Facebook (FB) has proven itself to be a remarkably strong and profitable business over the years. However, due to government scrutiny, unfavorable media coverage, growth concerns, as well as other factors, Facebook's shares came under significant pressure last year.

Facebook 2-Year Chart

Source: Stockcharts.com

In fact, Facebook declined by as much as 44% last year, and the stock began 2019 at essentially the same level it began 2017, right around $130. Remarkably, Q4 revenues in 2018 were $16.91 billion, 92% higher than Q4 2016's $8.8 billion figure. In addition, net income came in at $6.88 billion in Q4 2018, 93% higher than the $3.56 billion delivered in Q4 of 2016.

Facebook had become drastically oversold, and trading at just 18.5 times next year's consensus EPS estimates, the company is still remarkably cheap. Please keep in mind that Facebook is still expanding and is expected to generate 20-25% revenue growth this year as well as in 2020.

Facebook's robust momentum implies that the company could continue to deliver double-digit revenue growth for several more years, beyond 2020. Moreover, due to the company's propensity for surpassing analysts' revenue and earnings estimates, Facebook could deliver EPS closer to $10 next year, which implies the stock may only be trading at around 16.5 times forward earnings.

Additionally, if we look at Facebook's earnings ability going out several years into the future, we see that Facebook could potentially become one of the most profitable enterprises in the world within just several years.

Given the underlying circumstances, Facebook's stock remains notably undervalued, could appreciate by about 20-50% to better reflect its current value, and may continue to go even higher over the next several years.

Facebook's Strong Q4

In Q4, Facebook reported:

EPS of $2.38 vs estimates for $2.19, 65% YoY increase.

Revenues came in at $16.9 billion, vs. estimates for $16.39 billion, a 30.4% YoY surge.

Daily active users DAUs came in at 1.52 billion, in line with estimates, and an 8.6% YoY increase.

Average revenue per user ARPU came in at $7.37 vs $7.11 estimate, an increase of 21% QoQ, and 19% YoY.

Facebook's strong Q4 implies that the company may become even more profitable going forward. Aside from the company's remarkable profitability, Facebook also returned to user growth in all geographic regions, alleviating concerns that the social networking giant could start to lose users on a perpetual basis.

Source: Facebook

Facebook gained 1 million users the U.S., and Europe came back strong with a gain of 4 million DAUs in the quarter, implying that the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other privacy related concerns that lead to a temporary slide in users was likely a transitory phenomenon.

It continues to be all about ad revenues, as more than 98% from revenues came in from advertising.

North America continues to be the most profitable market for Facebook, followed by Europe, as advertisers are prepared to pay more to run ads in these markets. A note here is that even when Facebook exhausts its pricing power in the North America, and in Europe, it will likely have plenty of room to grow ad revenues in Asia and in other parts of the world.

Another interesting factor is that advertisers continue to pay Facebook more and more. ARPU rose in all regions once again sequentially, as well as on a YoY basis. Worldwide ARPU rose by nearly 20% from $6.18 to $7.37 on a YoY basis.

Operating margin came in at 46%, up from 42% sequentially, but down from the 57% delivered last year. A factor to note here is that Facebook has been plagued by extra security costs and other expenses related to recent scandals throughout recent quarters. Thus, many of the costs may turn out to be transitory, and the company's profitability may eventually increase in future years.

Nevertheless, Facebook remains incredibly profitable, as the company delivered a record net income of $6.882 billion in its latest quarter. This represents a 61% YoY increase in income and equates to an incredibly high net income margin of 40.7%.

What Makes Facebook So Valuable

With a net income margin of over 40%, Facebook is an incredibly profitable machine, and one of the primary reasons why Facebook is this profitable is because it has access to an extraordinary amount of information about its more than 2.32 billion users. This implies that Facebook has access to information pertaining to roughly 72.5% of the estimated 3.2 billion people with internet access around the entire globe.

So, should it come as a surprise to people that Facebook has utilized this remarkable wealth of information to make billions of dollars for its shareholders?

I am a Facebook shareholder, and I see nothing wrong with the company making money off user data. Facebook is a business, and it is here to make money for shareholders.

If we look at the past five years, Facebook has been ramping up profitability substantially, and the company could continue to generate higher-than-expected profitability going forward.

Facebook's Profitability Growth Trajectory

Source: Macrotrends.com

Facebook's Valuation Perspective

First, let's emphasize that Facebook has beat EPS estimates in each of its past 4 earnings reports, and despite the scandals and some hiccups in user growth, Facebook has still managed to beat EPS estimates by an average of 13.7% over the past year.

Facebook Earnings History

Source: Yahoofinance.com

Also, forward EPS estimate revisions have been trending higher in recent months, which implies analysts may continue to revise their estimates to the upside.

Facebook EPS Revisions

This implies that the company can generate significantly higher profits than analysts had anticipated. Moreover, it is likely that Facebook could continue to outpace analysts' forecasts going forward.

Consensus estimates project that Facebook will deliver about $8.86 next year. However, given Facebook's propensity for outpacing consensus figures, let's assume the company can deliver slightly higher EPS, about 12% above consensus estimates. (This is still below the company's 13.7% average quarterly beat over the past 12 months).

Facebook EPS Estimates

Thus, Facebook could deliver EPS of about $9.92 next year. This is still well below higher-end estimates that point to EPS of $10.85 for next year. Nevertheless, based on the $9.92 projection, Facebook is trading at just 16.6 times forward earnings (current price $165).

16.6 times earnings for a dominant, market-leading company expected to grow revenues by 20-25% in future years is extremely cheap. Furthermore, next year's revenue growth is expected to be over 20%, which implies Facebook should deliver mid-teen revenue growth for several more years going forward.

Facebook Revenue Estimates

Provided this market dynamic, Facebook likely deserves a higher multiple than 16.6. A forward multiple of 20-25 seems more appropriate for a company in Facebook's position, and a 20-25 times multiple on EPS of $9.92 would imply a stock price of roughly $198-248 for Facebook, which is 20-50% above current levels.

What About Future Earnings?

Also, if we consider Facebook's future revenue and earnings picture, this price target range begins to look quite conservative. Let's presume Facebook just delivers consensus estimate revenue figures of $83.27 billion in 2020, then the company's revenue growth declines to 18% in 2021, then to 16% in 2022, to 15% in 2023, to 14% in 2024, and then to just 12% in 2025.

This implies that Facebook's revenue would be $98.26 billion in 2021, $114 billion in 2022, $131 billion in 2023, $149.43 billion in 2024, and $167.35 billion in 2025. Presuming the company's net margin remains around 40%, Facebook could net a whopping $60 billion in 2023.

$60 billion in net income would make Facebook one of the most profitable and in turn valuable companies in the world. Also, a 20X multiple on $60 billion in net income would suggest a market cap of $1.2 trillion for Facebook. Given that the company's current market cap is "only" $470 billion, a $1.2 trillion valuation represents an upside of roughly 155%, implying a possible stock price of roughly $420, several years down the line.

Even if you think a 20 times P/E multiple is too aggressive, a 15 times multiple would still imply a stock price of roughly $315, about 91% above Facebook's current stock price.

The Bottom Line: Facebook Could be Headed Higher

Facebook is a one of a kind, market-leading social networking giant with enormous pools of extremely valuable consumer information advertisers will continue to pay top dollar to gain access to. Moreover, ad revenues could continue to climb going forward, especially in the developing regions, which still have relatively low user revenues.

Facebook is projected (by consensus estimates) to grow revenues by 20-25% this year, as well as in 2020. Additionally, while Facebook's revenue growth will likely decrease into the teens, the company will still likely continue to produce double-digit revenue growth for several years beyond 2020.

This implies that Facebook will likely generate more than $100 billion in revenues in 2021 and may generate as much as $150 billion by 2023-2025. If the company remains about as profitable as it has been throughout recent years, Facebook could deliver around $60 billion in net income by this time, which would make it one of the most profitable enterprises on earth.

Right now, Facebook is trading at only 18.5 times forward earnings estimates (consensus). However, given the company's tenacity for surpassing analysts' estimates, Facebook could be trading closer to 16.5 times forward earnings, which is remarkably cheap for a company in Facebook's position.

Ultimately, Facebook should be trading at a higher multiple in my view. A more appropriate 20-25 times forward EPS multiple implies Facebook should be at around $198-248, roughly 20-50% higher from where the stock is right now. Also, if the company can continue to expand revenues and remain highly profitable, it could potentially join the trillion-dollar club within the next several years, implying the stock could continue to climb into 2020 and beyond.

Risks to My Thesis

There are some risks investors should be aware of, and the number one risk to Facebook's profitability in my view is a broad economic slowdown. If the economy slows substantially and even begins to contract, ad revenues could decline instead of expanding. This will mean Facebook's revenues could slow down dramatically in future years (low to mid-single digits), or could even contract. Naturally, this phenomenon would likely lead to a lower stock price.

Another risk is a slowdown, or a possible contraction in user growth. The market is highly saturated with Facebook's core platform, as about 72.5% of the applicable users already use Facebook. Therefore, growth could be somewhat limited going forward and may slow beyond my estimates in 2021-2025.

Yet another risk is that Facebook may become less profitable in future years as it looks for growth in secondary business segments. It is also possible that future security risks, and/or government regulation may require higher spending, which could limit future profitability.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.

Want more? Want full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, trading strategies, portfolio insight, option ideas, price targets, and much more? To learn how to best position yourself for a rally in Facebook please consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that outpaced the S&P 500 by roughly 20% in 2018.

Take Advantage of the limited time 2-week free trial offer now and receive 20% off your introductory subscription pricing. Click here to learn more!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.