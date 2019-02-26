Torc Oil & Gas Earnings: The Location Of Oil Assets Mattered

The market values the company at a small discount to my estimation of fair value, assuming WTI prices at US$55/bbl.

Thanks to the location of the oil assets in Saskatchewan, the impact of the depressed Canadian oil prices during Q4 was limited.

The company released the Q4 earnings and the 2018 reserves report.

Torc Oil & Gas (OTCPK:VREYF) released its Q4 results. Due to the location of the oil assets in the Southeast Saskatchewan, the impact of the depressed oil prices in Canada was limited. The debt increased to a reasonable level while the production grew by 29%.

With a C$180 million capital program, the production growth will slow down in 2019. Management expects to generate about C$100 million of free cash flow, assuming WTI prices of US$55/bbl.

The stock price is now below my estimation of conservative fair value. But the margin of safety is not important enough for me to consider buying shares yet.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q4 results

With various acquisitions during 2018 and with organic growth, Q4 production increased by 29% YoY to exceed 28,000 boe/d.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The FY 2018 production at 25,339 boe/d corresponds to the previous guidance of 25,300 boe/d.

Of course, as liquids represented 89% of the total production, the lower oil prices in Canada impacted the company. For instance, as shown below, the Q4 Edmonton Par prices decreased by about 38% YoY.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

But approximately 85% of Torc's oil is produced in Southeast Saskatchewan and sold at Cromer. The delivery points that experienced apportionments are located upstream of these assets.

Thus, the company realized liquids prices at a large premium compared to the Edmonton Par prices.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Even with lower liquids prices and stable gas prices, the revenue from oil still represented almost 95% of the total revenue.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The table below shows the per-unit costs stayed stable. The decrease of the royalties comes from the lower oil prices.

Source: author, based on company reports

I included my own estimation of the Q4 DD&A costs at C$17.64/boe, but we'll come back to it in the next section.

In any case, the company generated a slightly positive total netback. Thus, Q4 is a good indication of oil prices the company needs to sustain its production at a profit. This quarter confirms my previous estimation of the breakeven oil prices for the company at about C$55/boe.

Adjusted funds flow amounted to C$54.4 million compared with C$59.6 million last year. The extra production didn't fully offset the drop in liquids prices.

And with a capex at C$59 million, the net debt now amounts to 405.3 million. The annualized net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio increased to 1.8 but it is still reasonable. As oil prices were higher during the previous quarters, the annualized net debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio is lower at 1.4.

The right costs

About the costs to replace the produced reserves, I usually consider the DD&A expenses with a grain of salt as they correspond to historical costs. These accounting costs don't necessarily reflect the actual costs, especially when a producer recently acquired or sold assets, which is the case for Torc Oil & Gas.

Instead, I prefer considering the FD&A costs reported in the reserves reports. I also like to calculate my estimation of per-unit sustaining costs based on the sustaining capital and the decline rate of the production.

The 2018 reserves report shows the Proved FD&A costs amount to C$24.12/boe, which corresponds to the Q4 2018 DD&A costs at C$23.31/boe.

But the table below shows the acquisitions represented an expensive way to replace the production in 2018 with acquisition costs of the proved reserves at C$28.92/boe.

Source: press release February 2019

These costs show the investor must pay close attention to the M&A activities of the company.

For instance, in 2018, the flowing barrel price of the southeast Saskatchewan acquisition exceeded C$65,000boe/d.

Also, the company impaired C$26 million in 2018 and C$23 million in 2017 from the Cardium assets. The company acquired some Cardium assets in 2012 at a flowing barrel price of C$80,000 boe/d.

In any case, due to the M&A activities, I prefer to estimate the replacement costs using the decline rate and capital efficiency.

As shown in the table below, my estimation of the per-unit sustaining costs amounts to C$17.64/boe.

Source: author, based on company reports

Guidance and valuation

The debt ratios are increasing but they are still reasonable. And management reiterated the focus on sustainability and balance sheet protection.

Thus, with the volatility of the oil prices, management will limit the capex to C$180 million in 2019 with the goal of producing an average of about 28,000 boe/d.

Management indicated in the latest presentation that C$180 million corresponded to the sustaining capex for a 28,000 boe/d production.

Source: presentation February 2019

Assuming WTI prices at US$55/bbl and a flat production of 28,000 boe/d, the free cash flow will amount to about C$97 million. Applying a 12x multiple to the estimated C$97 million of free cash flow corresponds to a stock price at C$5.29/share.

As a comparison, the estimated NAV reported in the 2018 reserves report amounts to C$9.69/share.

Source: press release February 2019

The NAV is not an estimation of the fair value of the company, though. For instance, the NAV doesn't take the G&A costs into account. And the NAV depends on the Sproule oil and gas prices assumptions.

For instance, Sproule's prices assumptions for the next five years are summarized in the table below.

Source: Prairie Provident reserves report

My assumption of a constant WTI price at US$55/bbl is much more conservative than Sproule's estimations. It doesn't mean my assumptions are better. But it means I'm much more conservative.

With the drop in the stock price, the market values the company 10.8% below my estimation of fair value of C$5.29/share.

Data by YCharts

But the margin of safety is still not important enough for me to consider buying some shares.

Conclusion

The Q4 results confirmed Torc Oil & Gas is a well-managed, low-cost oil and gas producer. The company generated total positive netbacks in the context of depressed oil prices in Canada, thanks to its assets in Saskatchewan. Also, the net debt is still reasonable despite the capital required to grow the production by 29%.

With the recent drop in the stock price, the market values the company at a discount to my estimation of fair value, assuming a WTI price of US$55/bbl.

The stock price at C$4.72 offers a 10.8% margin of safety to my estimation of fair value. The discount is not wide enough for me to consider buying shares.

