Why Himax Technologies Is Worth At Least $5

Ever since reporting third-quarter results in October 2018, shares of Himax Technologies (HIMX) languished in the $3.00 - $4.00 range. More recently, Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled its HoloLens 2 at Mobile World Congress but the display supplier’s stock did not respond at all. In its latest quarterly earnings report posted on February 19, the company’s mixed results and downside guidance that fortunately for shareholders, did not send the stock lower. Markets have low expectations for Himax but are willing to wait it out until business strengthens in the second half of the year.

Now that Himax stock stabilized at the $3.80 range, investors may get rewarded buying the stock now, riding through the tougher current quarter and holding until it rebounds back to $5.00.

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 did not spur buying interest for the head display supplier because the expensive headset will target the industrial market. Limited unit sales are unlikely to drive any meaningful revenue for Himax. As far back as 2017, CEO Jordan Wu said:

People have been studying scanning mirror ever since we got started on this goggle business. But I haven’t seen anything really concrete so far. ... So I think it’s fair to say that the LCOS remains the leading technology, when it comes to AR devices — AR goggle devices but then I mean don’t expect anything major this year or even next.

Wu updated investors in its fourth-quarter conference call on Feb. 19 on the LCOS business. It did not mention HoloLens at all. Instead, CEO Wu said that AR Goggle Devices are long-term projects. It will take a few more years before such headsets realize their market potential. More favorably, heads-up-display (or HUD) in Automotive may bring in higher ASP and gross margin sooner than headsets.

Mixed Fourth Quarter

Himax reported revenue growing 5.6% year-on-year to $723.6 million in the fourth quarter. It benefited from newly added foundries for both large display driver ICs and TDDI chips. Large display driver revenues grew 27.1% Y/Y to $74.2 million. Despite trade war risks in the period, Chinese panel customers ramped up orders for LCD fabs.

Himax stock before and after the earnings report:

Data by YCharts

WLO shipment volume grew sequentially as one of its core customers increased orders.

As expected, weak smartphone demand and especially tablets hurt TDDI revenue by 30% sequentially. Still, there are two tailwinds ahead. First, driver IC revenue growth for automotive applications grew by 33% Y/Y. And just as companies like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), BlackBerry (BB), and Ambarella (AMBA) are repositioning their business to grow in automotive, Himax will benefit too from automotive customers.

The second tailwind is 3D Sensing, which is still a potential revenue generator for Himax. The company is redesigning its 3D sensing such that it is less complex and cheaper to implement in smartphones. It is also targeting the security surveillance market. Recall that Ambarella did the same by developing IP-camera solutions, to broaden its market beyond automotive.

The bottom line is that just as in previous quarters, revenue grew at 5.6% but expenses grew 4.3%. Profit margins will continue to underwhelm investors until the company finds firm growth in one of its business segments.

Expect a Slow First Quarter

For the current first quarter, expect weaker revenue due to seasonality – the Lunar New Year holidays – and weak smartphone markets due to an inventory correction from customers. Himax forecast revenue will fall by 14% - 19% sequentially. Gross margin will be 23%. The company will lose $0.01 - $0.03 a share in the quarter.

Stronger Second-Half 2019

Himax believes 4K TV penetration will lift second-half performance. China is demanding advanced LCD solutions. Also, 8K TV could catch on throughout 2019.

To adjust for the supplier demands for lower-priced 3D sensing solutions, Himax acquired Emza to complement its image sensor business. Emza adds IoT and ultra-low power consumption solutions, which is not offered by any other supplier. The added features could help Himax win supplier deals with customers in the surveillance and security market space.

Fair Value

Himax must finally deliver on growing revenue in the double digits by FY 2021. If it does so, the 5-year DCF Growth Exit Model suggests HIMX stock has a fair value of around $5.00.

Source: finbox.io (open the link to change revenue assumptions)

A perpetuity growth rate of 3.5%-4.5% is not outrageous. The implied exit revenue multiple is just 1.1 times:

Source: finbox.io

Your Takeaway

DIY Value Investors should not treat Himax stock as a deep discount idea. The stock is expensive at 28 times earnings. Its forward P/E multiple is worse because the near-term growth forecast is poor. The company must get ahead of a trend and then build a customer base around it. Diving into 3D Sensing proved too early but Himax may re-purpose the technology in the security camera space. If it wins more deals, Himax will also earn back its investors' trust and the stock will return to the $5.00 range.

Please [+]Follow me for deeply-discounted technology, under-covered stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my avatar. Also. for a limited time, I am inviting readers to sign up for a risk-free, trial subscription to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HIMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.