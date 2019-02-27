Why I'm Raising My Bet On Tencent

Tencent has a robust international portfolio of games. It is also the world’s no. 5 in global digital advertising.

Brawl Stars is a new game from Supercell, and it’s already the world’s tenth top-grossing mobile game, with $50m monthly sales.

Tencent’s mobile MOBA game, Honor of King’s net revenue was $1.3 billion last year. This is excluding revenue from third-party Android Apps in China.

China’s severe restriction on new video games will continue this year. However, Tencent's old/current titles are still among the world’s top-grossing games.

In spite of China's continuing severity over new video games approval, I believe Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY) growth narrative is still intact. Tencent can rely on its non-China games to continuously boost its topline. TCEHY's -24.54% 1-year return is an opportunity to own more shares of the world's biggest video games publisher.

The chart below reveals many investors do not believe Tencent can sustain its 46.78% 3-year revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate [CAGR]. I agree with their assessment that Tencent's growth is decelerating.

The government-imposed headwind on China's video games industry are handicapping Tencent and NetEase (NTES). However, Tencent's stakes in the world's leading game companies like Supercell, Riot Games, Grinding Gear Games, and Epic Games, will help it recover and grow faster than NetEase.

My fearless forecast is that Tencent remains capable of posting 20-35% revenue CAGR. Yes, Tencent has a China-weakened tailwind from video games. Fortunately, Tencent has diversified growth drivers from advertising, cloud computing, and e-commerce.

The global growth in advertising, e-commerce, and cloud computing can offset the decelerating growth in China's video games industry.

Tencent Is A Potent Advertising Service Provider

Like Facebook (FB), Tencent owns massive social network platforms. It owns WeChat ( 1.08 billion Monthly active Users) and Qzone (563 million MAU). WeChat and QQ made Tencent a leader in the fast-growing $327.8 billion/year advertising industry.

Research firm eMarketer expects Tencent to earn $11.4 billion from digital advertising placements this year. This makes Tencent the no.5 digital ad service provider in the world. Going forward, Tencent has a lot of upside potential in digital advertising. My fearless forecast is that Tencent could disrupt Facebook's leadership in mobile app install ads.

Tencent can propagate incentivized video ads (app installs) on its mobile apps (WeChat, QQ, and mobile games) to reach an ad audience of more than 2 billion monthly active users. In this manner, Tencent can improve its global advertising venture.

As per its latest quarterly report, Tencent's total online advertising revenue for Q3 2018 was RMB 16,247 million ($2.43 billion), +47% Year-over-Year [Y/Y]. Itemized, Tencent's social and advertising revenue grew 61% Y/Y to RMB 11,157 million ($1.67 billion). Media advertising rose 23% Y/Y to RMB 5,090 million ($760.21 million).

Evaluating TCEHY's future valuation should include a stronger emphasis on it growing digital advertising and social network income. These two segments' combined revenue is greater than what video games contribute, RMB 94.2 billion ($14.07 billion) versus RMB 79.7 billion ($11.9 billion).

Cloud Computing And E-commerce

Aside from advertising, Tencent's other tailwinds are in cloud computing and e-commerce sales. I argued last year that Tencent Cloud can replicate Alibaba (BABA), quick rise in becoming one of the leaders in the global cloud infrastructure business. Like Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud can offer lower-cost alternative plans to what Amazon (AMZN) Web Services and Microsoft (MSFT) Azure offers.

Like AWS and Azure, Tencent Cloud is an all-in-one shop for any cloud computing/web hosting requirements.

Tencent Cloud's Q1-Q3 2018 revenue was more than $860 million (RMB 6 billion). Tencent Cloud's Q1-Q3 quarter revenue is less than half of Alibaba Cloud's $2.1 billion. However, a stronger focus in marketing Tencent Cloud in Asia, Africa, and Latin America can help Tencent catch up with Alibaba.

This can be done by replicating the marketing blitz that allowed Tencent's subsidiary Shopee to disrupt Lazada's e-commerce lead in South East Asia. Alibaba's$4 billion investment in Lazada is endangered by the stiff competition from Shopee. Paying for TV ads and hiring TV/movie stars as endorsers was very effective in Shopee's quick ascent. Shopee processed over 12 million purchases during its one-day December 12, 2018, Birthday sale event.

Like Lazada, Shopee offers Cash-on-Delivery [COD] on all Southeast Asian countries where it operates. This makes them the two leaders in this region's fast-growing online retail industry.

Aside from Shopee, Tencent also bought stakes in Chinese e-commerce firms Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Meili. Tencent bravely challenging Alibaba's e-commerce leadership in China/Asia is one more reason why we should go long TCEHY. Tencent's management team is covetous for more revenue streams.

International Games Business Is Still A Robust Tailwind

Tencent owns/co-owns four of the world's 10 top-grossing video games. Tencent is also the licensed publisher of Dungeon Fighter Online (no.2), Candy Crush Saga and CrossFire (No.5). TCEHY's excellent investment quality is primarily because Tencent's old/current titles are still raking in billions of dollars inside China and the rest of the world.

Tencent owns 100% of Riot Games, 40% of Epic Games, and 84% of Supercell. Honor of Kings is owned and published by Tencent. The $1.3 billion revenue of Honor of Kings is already reduced by the 30% cut of Apple's (AAPL) iTunes App Store in China.

Tencent also has 11.5% stake in Player Unknown's Battlegrounds [PUBG] developer, Bluehole. The paid desktop version of PUBG was the world's top-grossing premium video game of 2018. The PC and mobile versions of PUBG (both published by Tencent) are approved in China, but monetization is still not yet approved for them. Tencent still owns 5% of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and 5% of Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Tencent's video games business is well-entrenched outside China. This should convince investors that Tencent's trouble in China is not debilitating at all. The international revenue streams from PC, console, and mobile games can help Tencent achieve more than 20% CAGR in annual revenue.

Honor of Kings is a mobile video game that is largely China-specific. Excluding the third-party Android app stores in China, Honor of Kings grossed $1.93 billion in 2018. If we include a guesstimate, Honor of Kings probably made another $1 billion from Tencent's app store. Tencent operates China's biggest Android app store.

I checked SensorTower.com's January 2019 estimates. Tencent-published PUBG Mobile's net monthly gross last month was $25 million from iOS/Android devices. Fortnite's iOS net revenue last month was $27m. From iOS/Android players, Clash Royale netted $21 million last month, and Clash of Clans, $30 million.

SensorTower also reported that Supercell's latest title, Brawl Stars, is now the world's tenth top-grossing mobile game. Brawl Stars' January 2019 sales was more than $50 million. Brawl Stars' official global launch was only last December 12, 2018. It now grossed more than $100 million.

Emerging Markets Are Driving Growth In Video Games

Tencent can still hit a revenue CAGR of more than 20% for the next three years. As per research firm Newzoo, the video games industry will continue to grow, and it will be worth nearly $150 billion this year. Newzoo's 2018 estimate was only $134.9 billion.

Newzoo said emerging markets like India will drive this upside. This is in line with Sensor Tower's research that said India is now the top country for mobile game downloads outside of China. Tencent's online games business can find new growth catalysts from India, Indonesia, Russia, and Mexico.

Conclusion

I rate TCEHY as a buy. Tencent is a well-diversified business with multiple growing revenue streams. We should not worry too much over China's lingering ban on new video games approval. Video games is not Tencent's core business - it's social networking and advertising.

As far as I know, China's communist rulers are not yet imposing strict policies on social apps and digital advertising.

Further, Tencent has a decent balance sheet. As of Q3 2018, it has more than $21 billion in cash & short-term investments. Tencent has a free cash flow of $3.33 billion. Tencent, therefore, has enough cash to buy more stakes in other video games companies, e-commerce operators, and AI/cloud computing startups.

