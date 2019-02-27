Range Resources' Prior Acquisition Misstep Mars Good 2018 Results

For the year, the company produced 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day of natural gas, oil, and liquids. Cash from operations was $991 million.

At a $2.7 billion market cap, Range announced fourth-quarter and 2018 results Monday, February 25: 58% ahead on revenue but slammed by $2.1 billion of noncash impairment costs.

Range Resources operates in the Marcellus (Pennsylvania) and Cotton Valley (Louisiana) formations with proved reserves increasing 18% to 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent. Its PV-10 reserve value is $9.9 billion.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) offers energy investors the opportunity to round out their portfolios with Marcellus and Lower Cotton Valley natural gas at a bargain price. While near-zero-priced associated gas from West Texas will pressure gas prices, Range has more-competitive transport and markets in place than do Permian producers. The company’s upside to its one-year target price is 50% and its stock just closed at only 59% of its 52-week high. Range's reserve value is far ahead of its market capitalization.

Potential concerns include a tax threat, the natural gas oversupply, short positions keeping a lid on Range's stock price, and skepticism about management’s prior big-dollar merger and acquisition decision to acquire Memorial (NASDAQ:MRD).

Brief Company Summary

Range Resources is a natural gas producer headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with over 770 full-time employees and operations in Pennsylvania and Louisiana (Marcellus and Cotton Valley formations). Given its February 25, 2019, closing stock price of $11.01/share, its market capitalization is $2.7 billion.

Henry Hub Natural Gas Price

Left axis, gas price, $/MMBTU, Credit: markets.businessinsider.com

Gas Prices, Production, and Differentials

The February 25th closing price was $2.85 per million British Thermal Units (MMBTU) for natural gas at Henry Hub, Louisiana. Meanwhile, the price for Marcellus natural gas was approximately $2.50/MMBTU, a difference of -$0.35/MMBTU.

Recall that for standard-quality gas, one thousand cubic feet contain one million BTUs.

Also keep in mind that these prices, though discounted, are above the “get-rid-of-it” co-produced, or associated, gas prices seen in Waha (Pecos County, West Texas) that earlier this month were $0.07/MMBTU and have even been negative at other times, due to lack of gas pipeline capacity.

In November 2018, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced U.S. proved natural gas reserves had increased 36% to 464.3 TCF by the end of 2017. This is shown by the green line and right axis in the chart below.

The EIA predicts Henry Hub, Louisiana, prices to average $2.83/MCF in 2019 and U.S. production to total 90.2 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D). Of this, the Appalachian area - Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, mainly the Marcellus and Utica formations - are now averaging 31.3 BCF/D, or about a third.

Reserves and Production

Two weeks ago Range announced that at the end of 2018, the company’s reserves had increased by 18% to 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent (TCFe). The TCFe measure is conceptually similar to the barrels of oil equivalent metric, except everything is converted into natural gas equivalents. If the company’s production were only dry natural gas, its proved reserves would represent 3.9% of total U.S. proved gas reserves.

At strip prices, this gives Range a PV-10 reserve value of $9.9 billion, or $24/share, net of debt. Using year-end prices per Securities and Exchange methodology, the value of Range’s proved reserves on a PV-10 basis is $13.2 billion.

Range Resources’ average 2018 production was 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (BCFe)/D and the company expects it to be 2.3 BCFe/D in 2019.

Of the 2018 total, 68% was natural gas, 3% was oil, and 29% was natural gas liquids.

The company’s reserve-to-production ratio is approximately 23 years.

Competitors

Specifically within the Appalachian formations, Range Resources’ competitors include Antero Resources (AR), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Chesapeake (CHK), CNX Resources (CNX), EQT Corporation (EQT), Exxon Mobil’s XTO division (XOM), Gulfport Energy (GPOR), and Southwestern Energy (SWN). Outside of the Marcellus, other gas-heavy producers that sell to the same industrial and export markets as Appalachia include Encana’s (ECA) just-purchased Newfield Exploration, and Cimarex (XEC).

Demand and Transport Risks

In addition to the large supply of natural gas, Range and other gas producers are subject to transport and demand risks: not enough natural gas or liquids processing and pipeline capacity, limits by proximate states - such as New York - on completion of gas pipelines or use of natural gas, competition with gas producers globally to export natural gas, and the threat of a severance or production tax in Pennsylvania.

Range Resources’ Capital Expenditures

The company’s 2019 capital budget is lower than in 2018 at $756 million, 90% of which will be spent in the Marcellus field.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Range Resources’ overall governance as a 3, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (6), Shareholder Rights (1), and Compensation (8).

Insiders own only 1.3% of the stock.

Shorted stock as a percentage of float has increased from 14.8% in August 2018 to 18.7% at the end of January 2019.

Range Resources’ Financial and Stock Highlights

The company’s 2018 revenues were $3.28 billion, 26% ahead of 2017 revenues of $2.61 billion. Post-hedging, it realized an average price of $3.39/MCFe, which comprised $2.98/MCF for 1.5 BCF/D of gas, $51.60/barrel for 11,500 barrels per day of oil, and $22.61/barrel for 105,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids.

The company’s 2018 net loss was -$1.75 billion. This includes non-cash charges of $1.6 billion in goodwill impairment for its Memorial Resource Development acquisition and a $515 million impairment of unproved properties. Range acquired Memorial in September 2016 for $4.2 billion.

Range Resources' 2018 net cash from operations was a healthy $991 million, 21% ahead of 2017’s net cash from operations of $816 million.

Analysts’ average estimate of 2019 earnings per share is $0.70, resulting in a forward P/E of 15.7.

Data by YCharts

At December 31, 2018, the company had $5.65 billion in liabilities and $9.71 billion in assets, giving Range Resources a rather high liability-to-asset ratio of 58%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 0.7, less than the desirable minimum of 1.0 but an improvement over 0.5 in August 2018.

The company's market capitalization is $2.7 billion at a February 25, 2019, closing price of $11.01 per share.

Range Resources’ 52-week price range is $9.22-18.60 per share, so the February 25, 2019, closing price is 59% of its one-year high.

With an average analysts' one-year target price of $16.56/share, the closing price is 66% of that level. Or, the company's one-year target price is 50% above its current price.

Range Resources pays a small dividend, $0.08/share, for a dividend yield of 0.7%.

The company’s mean analyst rating is a 2.1, or “buy,” from the 34 analysts who follow it. Since the beginning of the year, one analyst has initiated at “Hold,” and one has upped the ranking from “Hold” to “Buy.”

Most of Range Resources' stock is held by institutions, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market. As of December 30, 2018, the six largest institutional stockholders were SailingStone Capital Partners at 16.1%, Vanguard at 9.0%, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) at 7.8%, State Street (NYSE:STT) at 4.2%, Dimensional Fund Advisors at 3.9% and Investec Asset Management at 3.8%.

Range Resources’ beta is 1.7, similar to Cimarex. While more volatile than the overall market, this level is in line with Range’s status as a medium-sized independent gas producer.

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $23.75, more than double its current market price, indicates quite negative market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their Marcellus-area natural gas price expectations and limits on both gas and natural gas liquids pipeline capacity as the factors most likely to affect Range.

A concern is that management may make another financially-significant acquisition mistake like it did with Memorial Resource Development.

The competition from Permian zero-value casinghead natural gas along with the wide range of gas production globally for LNG export is a price risk.

Range has engaged well with regulators, but the Pennsylvania governor’s desire to tax natural gas production may also ultimately add more operating expenses.

Recommendations for Range Resources

Range Resources was commendably strategic in announcing 2018 reserve value increases prior to announcing financial results.

With significant short positions outstanding and the threat of Pennsylvania severance taxes, stock price upside could be limited. With a small dividend yield, Range is not recommended for dividend-seeking investors.

Given the evidence of Range’s acquisition misstep, I am changing my recommendation from last August to a narrower slice of investors: bargain-hunters who like the 50% upside to the stock’s one-year target price and those who appreciate the three to four times multiple between the company’s PV-10 reserve value over its market capitalization. (This is a welcome contrast to oil producers whose market capitalizations have far outrun the PV-10 values of their reserves.)

Investors who believe Range is a merger candidate may also be interested in its stock.

While you're here, consider subscribing to Econ-Based Energy Investing, a Seeking Alpha Marketplace platform by a veteran energy investor that draws from a group of more than 400 public companies. Weekly in-depth articles (three company-specific analyses and two stock-by-stock portfolio reviews) provide you with recommendations for long energy investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TUSK, which has significant ownership by GPOR. I don't mention SBOW, but it is another gas producing company and I own shares.