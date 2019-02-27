MedMen: More Issues Than Profits

The company has a cash burn that is forcing it to sell off assets to pay for its expansions of losing businesses.

MedMen continues to expand its operations via issuing additional shares to acquire other retail companies. However, it does not have a profitable core business to support such.

MedMen continues to drum up news. However, the news is not positive for the company with a lawsuit and other news.

I have largely kept away from analyzing MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF). Lately, the company is making significant news. The only problem is that none of the news is good. The CFO that departed recently has now filed a lawsuit against the company alleging insider enrichment without appropriate disclosure. The court filings have revealed that the executives earn a hefty $10 million collectively while the company loses many millions more. It looked so bad from the inside looking out that MedMen looked to hire a crisis management consultant. Even worse, it was asked to relinquish its membership to the New York Medical Cannabis Industry Association. With all of this weighing on the company's future, I wanted to take a method look at what is likely to happen with the stock.

For now, it remains within a range, albeit on the lower end:

The Largest Cannabis Retailer

MedMen has two core businesses. It is involved as both a retailer and a cannabis grower. The company has 78 retail stores throughout the country. Regulated retail stores are important to the cannabis industry, as they are the only avenue to get product to consumers. Cannabis cannot be sold online via Amazon (AMZN) and eBay (EBAY); CBD notwithstanding in the latter. These companies are meticulously watched by the respective states.

MedMen's latest earnings had revenues of $39.8 million with gross profits of $13.5 million. It had SG&A expenses of $110 million. The company lost $66 million during that period, an increase from $15 million the year prior. It attributes its losses to more stores coming on-line during the period.

So, while having 78 retail stores sounds like a very valuable asset to have, the company is not profitable. It will be a while before the PharmaCann transaction completes and investors get to see what the top line and bottom lines of the newly combined PharmaCann and MedMen business are.

My general concern regarding MedMen is that it is an unprofitable business with a challenging business model and that it is expanding too quickly.

As mentioned, MedMen lost some $63 million in its latest financial filing. It has some $63.5 million in cash and an approximate $48.5 million in other assets. So, the company can last all of 6 months at the current rate.

In the meantime, it has been selling off portions of its nearly $240 million other assets, such as real estate. The company can buy some time if it continues to sell its assets. However, it will need to pick up that pace, as the last sale only netted some $18 million in cash from its proceeds. Given the current trajectory, MedMen needs to very quickly turn around its numbers or face dire consequences.

At the same time, MedMen has positioned itself in a precarious manner given its current capitalization; the company has added to its top line, but it has not added to its bottom line. For example, the PharmaCann deal cost MedMen some $682 million (all-stock transaction, diluting its shareholders). But PharmaCann is not profitable. So, while MedMen increased its retail space, it has also expanded its losses.

Challenges of Vertical Cannabis Businesses

The problem with being both a grower and retailer is economy of scale as cannabis becomes more and more commoditized. While being vertically integrated may sound convenient, there are major players that are undercutting on costs and making it difficult to complete. These smaller retailers cannot reach an economy of scale with their grow operations that allow for competitive pricing on their commodity purchases.

For instance, Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) has operations where entire grow tables are lifted via crane and brought to cultivators to mass process the flowers. Aurora's automation has eliminated the human factor as much as possible. And the company tends to put its grow facilities well outside of major cities where the costs of running the business are significantly lower.

I've mentioned before that I believed that the location of the stores MedMen has chosen was a poor idea. The company has placed its stores in affluent areas in their respective cities. However, the major demographics of active pot consumers puts these individuals in non-affluent areas. The biggest demographic category is a restaurant worker, not, say, lawyers, doctors or financial analysts.

But perhaps there is a long-term opportunity for these retail stores to eventually be profitable. The average business requires about 5 years to be profitable. Investors would be well advised to not wait 5 years for MedMen, however; it will run out of cash long before then.

Keep this in mind: Companies cannot sell cannabis via interstate commerce. So, there is no economy of scale that a producer can utilize by dealing with so many retail shops all in one transaction. Each of these retail stores has to become profitable within the state itself by selling products that are regulated within each state separately.

What To Expect From MedMen

MedMen's approach of bringing the entire cannabis product to market from seed-too-weed, then creating some kind of value-added product from the raw product, and then being the retail store to sell the product simply will not work. There is no economy of scale. The major producers will invariably undercut their prices, making competing against their respective products difficult.

What the company should have focused on is either being a grower and keeping to the mass production of cannabis cultivation, creating a value-added product that can be sold at retail stores that specialize in selling retail products, or it should have focused on being a retailer and selling a multitude of products to its customer base with products from various suppliers.

However, MedMen has tried to be all things to all customers on all levels. The company has not succeeded at being profitable at this. Simultaneously, it has expanded its top line growth through acquisitions without getting to profitability first. It would be a different story if MedMen was a currently profitable company such that it could use its financial success to carry the weight of new acquisitions to profitability.

Takeaway

It is my belief that the model of expansion for expansion's sake without profits is not going to play out well for MedMen; it is burning too much cash too fast. And with the recent news of the lawsuit, the company may be up against the ropes for some time. I am anxiously awaiting the financial release on earnings coming up this week. If there is a hint of increase of too much cash burn without a requisite turning around of net profits, MedMen could easily collapse.

I am not in a position in MedMen. If I were, it would be long puts on the stock, but they are unavailable since this stock is an OTC. The earnings release coming up may prompt me to make other moves in other ways, however. Let's see what its financial earnings are. My expectation is that the earnings will be more unpleasant news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in MMNFF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.