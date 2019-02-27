A Small Community Bank With Strong Growth And Burgeoning Dividend

First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCQB:FCIT) has an established relationship with the local community and continues to increase loans and deposits. The company has achieved earnings growth of more than 50% for the past five years. In January, they delivered a strong fourth quarter and forecast continued record performance in addition to increasing their annual dividend by 25%. The company is in a position to continue outperforming the broad market.

Company Overview

First Citrus is a Tampa area community bank celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. They maintain five branches in and around Tampa, in Hillsborough county. The bank operates a straightforward business, servicing local businesses and individuals, taking deposits and giving loans. First Citrus provides a large variety of business and personal loans, and they advertise specialty in medical and legal practice, offering financial services related to these sectors. They are the sixth largest bank in Tampa by assets.

Another Strong Quarter

The fourth quarter of 2018 was yet another strong quarter for growth at First Citrus. Total assets were $403.3 million, a 13% increase YOY. The company has utilized this increase in assets by increasing their loans by 9% to $312 million. Their net income increased to $3.9 million, or $2.00 per share for the twelve months ending December 31, 2018 from $2.5 million, or $1.44 per share in the twelve months ending Dec. 31, 2017. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.63, representing a 65% increase over EPS of $0.38 in the quarter a year ago. It should be noted that during this period, a 5% stock dividend was paid to all classes of stock, increasing the number of shares outstanding. (Earnings Release)

Growth Potential

The bank has been increasing their total deposits over its 20-year history and should continue to do so, allowing the ability to make more loans. A recent pickup in wage growth after a long period of stagnation could contribute to more money in savings accounts and thus increase the banks deposits. First Citrus will also benefit on the other end, loans, from recent Federal Reserve rate increases, allowing them to earn a higher profit on loans by increasing their interest rates. Additionally, the rate increases will boost the yield on the company’s cash holdings, further contributing to profits. The company’s management has done a wonderful job over the past few years and forecast more record profits for 2019 in their earnings report. The company, operating as a commercial bank, prides itself in benefiting the community and continues to operate with this in mind. As a community bank, they have performed extremely well and their continued belief in supporting the local community allows them avenues to continue to increase their loans.

Valuation

The company’s book value per share was $16.96 as of the most recent quarter. This represents an impressive increase of $1.02 over last year’s book value per share for the same quarter. The company’s shares trade at 1.45 P/B. The companies trailing P/E is 12.39, which is below the 21.45 P/E ratio of the S&P 500, and for a company with spectacular earnings growth that greatly outshines that of the wider market. The company’s ROE is 15.3%, which is above the 11.21% average ROE for FDIC commercial banks with assets between $100 million and $1 billion, the range where First Citrus falls, in the most recent quarter (Source). The company just increased its annual dividend to $0.25, from $0.19 the previous year (Source). This represents a 25% dividend increase, and the second increase in the annual cash dividend for the company. The company has only begun issuing a cash dividend in the last three years, and currently has a dividend yield of 1.01%. The current payout ratio is 12.5%, which is more than reasonable when compared to the S&P 500 payout ratio for 2018 of 36.14%. Though this is a lower yield than the broader market average, the company is committed to returning value to shareholders and will likely continue to increase its dividend. In the dividend announcement, their CEO made the following remark:

This statement shows the company’s commitment to the community, which is key to its continued record profits, and management’s desire to continue their dividend increases. The company’s stock is down more than 20% from its highs last fall despite gaining 10% since bottoming in December.

Drawbacks and Risks

A major drawback of the company’s stock is it is highly illiquid. To see the frequency with which it is traded, you can simply look at its page on the OTC Markets where it trades and notice that it trades in small blocks with great infrequency. A risk for the bank is that a broader economic downturn could hurt growth as it would impact savings as well as the frequency and ability for businesses to take out loans. The company, at present, does not partake in lending to any particularly risky sectors, but this could possibly change and thus the bank’s risk of default would increase. The company was ranked 28th in Florida for asset quality by Bank Street Partners for the 4th quarter (Source). However, a move into risky assets could take place without shareholder knowledge and remains a risk, albeit, in my view, a low risk given the bank’s management and approach to doing business. Another drawback is the company’s overall limited growth. The bank benefits from its community presence and knowledge, which has yielded spectacular profit and growth, unfortunately, this business model cannot be expanded forever as there is a limited market for their services within Tampa. I believe the company still has plenty of room to grow now, but it is limited by the growth of Tampa itself and their ability to expand while remaining a local community bank. The company’s annual dividend is issued as a special cash dividend during the first quarter of each year. The payout ratio as a measure of dividend security is not of concern, but the company does not state a specific intention to maintain the annual dividend, so there is the possibility of it being cut.

Conclusion

I believe that First Citrus has done a wonderful job over the past couple of years in increasing profitability. Management forecasts another record year in 2019. The company will benefit from larger trends, such as the Fed’s rate increases last year. Their dividend shows an increasing interest in returning shareholder value and will likely be increased next year. The company is not an ideal investment for everyone, however, given its low liquidity. For those in the Tampa area, this company makes a great local investment. I believe, given its spectacular growth and dividend increase, that the company is undervalued following a decrease in share price over the last quarter. The bank will remain an important financial institution in the local area for years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase of stock. Any financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.