Can The Rally In High-Yield Corporate Bonds Continue?

Regardless of a dovish Fed and potential China trade deal, the economy will continue to slow given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle.

The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG) has rallied by about 7.57% since Dec. 24, 2018, and has almost recovered all its losses from the Q4 2018 slump. The rally has mainly been driven by a dovish Fed and positive trade developments between the US and China. Though as economic conditions continue to slow, this article assesses the sustainability of the rally in this risky asset class.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review:

The HYG ETF tracks the Markit iBoxx USD High Yield Liquid Index as its underlying benchmark. The fund management uses a sampling indexing strategy, whereby they select certain high-yield corporate bonds that are representative of the underlying index and at least 90% of its portfolio is allocated towards these bonds.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Source: ishares

Risk note from the prospectus:

Debt issuers and other counterparties may be unable or unwilling to make timely interest and/or principal payments when due or otherwise honor their obligations. Changes in an issuer's credit rating or the market's perception of an issuer's creditworthiness may also adversely affect the value of the Fund's investment in that issuer. The degree of credit risk depends on an issuer's or counterparty's financial condition and on the terms of an obligation.

The reason I have chosen this particular ETF is because, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to the high-yield corporate bond sector, this fund has the highest assets under management (AUM) according to ETFdb.com, currently standing at $14.5 billion. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. The ETF also has the highest average trading volume at 26.3 million. Hence, this means that the ETF has a very healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks. Hence, while my current thesis on the ETF is bearish, it is certainly an appealing investment vehicle to keep under consideration during upward cycles.

Morgan Stanley research exhibits skepticism

While high yield bonds have been surging strongly this year amid a widespread risk-on sentiment, the rally could face hurdles amid slowing global economic growth ahead.

Morgan Stanley noted:

It’s not clear how long the party will last. The easy money has already been made in the securities… Risk premiums, or spreads, often start widening toward the end of the rate hike cycle as economic growth slows. They continue deteriorating as the Fed switches over to cutting rates.

Source: Bloomberg

Hence, as the effects of previous rate hikes kicks in and the global economy continues to slow, weakening economic conditions ahead will not be able to support this rally in high yield bonds, especially given that this category of corporate bonds is most sensitive to economic conditions compared to any other class of bonds. Financial markets have made a sharp shift from ‘fear’ to ‘exuberance’ between Q4 2018 and now, which has resulted in high yields bonds rallying strongly in a very short space of time. Long-term investors should tread cautiously amid such wild fluctuations in risk sentiment.

We are in the late stages of the economic cycle

As the Fed has been turning increasingly dovish and with the chances of a US-China trade deal being struck rising, some bulls are anticipating more gains in high yield corporate credit space, as conditions turn more favorable for risky asset classes. Though keep in mind that once China trade concerns are behind us, trade tensions with Europe will be another hurdle to overcome. Moreover, the impact from the Fed and trade deal may be subdued going forward, given that we are already in the late stages of this economic cycle.

Paul Kitney from Daiwa Capital Markets noted:

The shape of the cycle is one where we see moderation in growth in the United States this year ... we see risks of a recession in the United States growing possibly as early as the middle of 2020.

Indeed, economic growth has already been slowing, which has been translating into slower corporate earnings growth. Moreover, regardless of a dovish Fed and positive trade developments, the yield curve remains extremely flat (and inverted at the front-end), and CME Group’s FedWatch tool is still indicating that there is more than a 20% chance (at time of writing) of a rate cut in January 2020 among futures traders. This reflects that the fear of worse economic conditions ahead has certainly not vanished, which does not bode well for high yield corporate bonds going forward.

Worsening economic conditions would mean deteriorating ability to generate earnings among speculative grade corporations, which would undermine their ability to service debt and could potentially even raise default risk, resulting in large-scale capital losses. So while default risk remains relatively subdued presently, investors should keep in mind that if economic conditions aggravate further, high-yield bonds (and the HYG ETF) would be one of the most sensitive sectors to such downturns. In fact, over the next three years, about $172 billion worth of high-yield bonds will be maturing. If risk-taking capacity diminishes amid investors due to weakening economic conditions, then speculative grade issuers could face refinancing risk, in which case default risk will need to be taken more seriously.

Bottom Line

While high yield bonds and the HYG ETF have been surging over the past two months, a dovish Fed and US-China trade deal may not be sufficient to sustain this rally. The economy will inevitably be slowing down given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle, while at the same time global economic conditions are diminishing as well. Hence given that high-yield bonds are most sensitive to worsening economic conditions, long-term investors should remain vigilant of downside risks ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.