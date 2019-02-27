Voyager's Latest Deal With AbbVie Highlights Potential For Gene Therapies

Recently, Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) announced that it had generated a partnership with AbbVie (ABBV) for Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. This deal is expected to be worth up to >$1 billion. I believe that Voyager will greatly benefit from having such a strong partner to help fund some of the clinical development. In addition, Voyager is nearing data in Q2 of 2019 for its VY-AADC gene therapy product treating patients with Parkinson's.

Large Deal For Neurodegenerative Diseases

According to the agreement, Voyager is going to be responsible to research the products to preclinical work first. AbbVie can then choose whatever products it wants to advance in the clinic. However, Voyager is still going to pay for the costs of research, preclinical work, IND-enabling studies and phase 1 studies. Once the phase 1 studies are completed, AbbVie will have the choice if it wants to take those drugs (synucleinopathies) and license them. Most deals I have talked about in the past have been decent, but the deal Voyager has made with AbbVie is substantial. For this deal, Voyager is going to receive an upfront payment of $65 million. Then early on in the preclinical phase and phase 1 studies, it can earn up to $245 million as well. Here is where it gets better. Voyager can possibly eventually receive $728 million in development and regulatory milestone payments for each alpha-synuclein vectorized antibody that is produced. From there, it is the usual sales-based payments. This includes tiered royalties for net product sales and $500 million in commercial milestones. It was noted a few days ago that Voyager and AbbVie would team up to produce vectorized antibodies directed at pathological species of alpha-synuclein. Specifically, Parkinson's disease and other diseases that deal with synucleinopathies. To break synucleinopathies down, it means neurodegenerative diseases where there is an abnormal accumulation of aggregates of alpha-synuclein protein in neurons, nerve fibres, or glial cells. Some examples of synucleinopathies are Parkinson's disease (as noted before), Dementia with Lewy bodies and multiple system atrophy, just to name a few. The biggest problem to date with many neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's, is that the current drugs available are not able to easily pass through the blood-brain barrier. The second problem is that patients have to be treated multiple times through frequent systemic injections. The reason why AbbVie chose to expand the partnership with Voyager is because it has the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids technology. In essence, this technology from Voyager allows a one-time gene therapy intravenous infusion using these AAV capsids. The goal is to get the gene therapy easily through the blood-brain barrier in hopes of improving clinical outcomes for these patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Voyager is a much sought out biotech, because of its vectorized antibody platform. The most important aspect is that its technology bypasses the blood-brain barrier in a more efficient manner. More genetic material may be delivered through the use of AAV capsids, as opposed to other available treatments with frequent systemic injections.

Major Catalyst Approaching

The VY-AADC gene therapy product is the furthest along in the pipeline. It is currently being explored in a phase 2 trial known as RESTORE-1. It will recruit a total of 100 patients with advanced Parkinson's disease with motor fluctuations. This is another large market opportunity. That's because the global Parkinson's disease market is expected to exceed $6 billion by 2024. Being in a mid-stage study is good for Voyager, but it appears that the FDA is quite satisfied with the biotech's potential in treating Parkinson's disease. The reason why I state that is because after a successful Type B meeting with the FDA in December of 2018, there was additional good news. That good news being Voyager would also be allowed to launch a parallel phase 3 study known as RESTORE-2. The RESTORE-2 study will have the same amount of patients and the same trial design (primary endpoints, secondary endpoints, etc). This is good because then there will be 2 shots on goal, just in case one of the studies fails. Obviously, if both end up failing that would be bad for this lead gene therapy product. I think that the VY-AADC product should do well. That's because in the ongoing phase 1b study, early evidence shows that the product improves motor function for these patients and it also allows them to reduce medications as well. The 12-month results from the long-term phase 1b study using VY-AADC to treat patients with Parkinson's disease are expected in Q2 of 2019.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Voyager Therapeutics has $179.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities as of September 30, 2018. However, the two latest partnerships announced recently in 2019 add an additional $230 million. That brings the total cash position to about $409 million. As you can see, this biotech is in good shape in term of cash. Not only did it first establish a partnership with Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) back in 2015, but it has also developed collaborations with Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and AbbVie. It has obtained massive amounts of cash and pending how well the trials go, it could be up for additional milestone payments as well. Voyager believed that it would have enough cash to last until early 2020 under the SEC filing estimate. With the newly added cash from the two recent deals, it should definitely push up the time frame for another cash raise past the early 2020 estimate. As I noted, it depends upon the advancing of the clinical products that have been partnered. If such partnered products can get past phase 1, then Voyager can potentially obtain additional milestone payments. This means a cash raise in the near term won't be necessary. The only way that cash needs may change is if something in the pipeline changes drastically. For instance, more products need to be advanced to phase 1 that are not partnered, or for any other strategic opportunity that may arise.

Conclusion

Voyager Therapeutics can achieve massive milestone payments with the latest deal from AbbVie. Of course, the risk is that the program is still in the early stages of development. Therefore, it will be important to monitor how well the preclinical studies turn out. That's because if they don't do as well in the intended target indications, then the deal with AbbVie may eventually be removed. However, confidence in Voyager's vectorized antibody platform is noted with evidence of preliminary positive results from the phase 1b using VY-AADC in patients with Parkinson's disease. In addition, the launching of the parallel phase 3 study for VY-AADC may yield another shot on goal that could potentially reduce investor risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.