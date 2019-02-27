KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1

Based on our analysis, IAA is worth $5.1BN, even if it trades at a discount to its closest peer CoPart.

It is also defensive which is attractive at this point in the cycle.

Insurance Auto Auction (IAA) is benefiting from several secular tailwinds that should continue for the foreseeable future.

Introduction

In this two part series, we will analyze KAR Auction Services. In part one (this analysis), we will analyze the spin-off, Insurance Auto Auction (IAA) to understand its business outlook as well its potential valuation. In Part 2, we will do the same for RemainCo. We then put it all together to determine if KAR is trading at a discount to our estimate of fair value.

Background

In February 2018, KAR Auction Services (KAR) announced that it would be separating into two public companies. KAR announced that it would spin off its salvage auction vehicle into an independent company. The RemainCo would consist of its wholesale car auction business and AFC, its financing division.

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

The spin-off was expected to occur within twelve months. A year has gone by and the spin-off hasn’t happened. In their Q4 2018 earnings release, the company noted, “ While at this time the Company expects to complete the spin-off in 2019, the Company may, at any time and for any reason until the proposed transaction is complete, abandon, modify or change the terms of the spin-off.”

This language hadn’t been included in any previous earnings releases. So it appears that the spin-off may be modified or cancelled.

Nonetheless, let’s value Insurance Auto Auctions to see if a spin-off would unlock value.

Insurance Auto Auction

Insurance Auto Auction (the spin-off) holds 40% market share in the salvage auction services industry. IAA’s main competitor is Copart (CPRT) which also has ~40% market share. Vehicles that are sold at IAA salvage auctions typically have been totaled or have very high mileage.

The auctioned vehicles are predominantly sold by insurance companies (~80%). Other sellers include auto-dealers, vehicle leasing companies and rental and fleet car companies.

Why would an insurance company want to sell a vehicle for scrap value? If it would cost an insurance company $15,000 to repair an insured vehicle to pre-accident value, but the vehicle would only be worth $12,000 after its repairs, then it makes more sense for the insurance company to write a check to the insured party for $12,000 and sell the damaged car for scrap value.

Typical buyers include dismantlers, rebuilders, recyclers, and exporters who purchase salvage vehicles for scrap, replacement parts, or vehicle builds. IAA earns fees from both sellers and buyers of salvage vehicles.

The salvage auction business (IAA and CPRT) is appealing for a number of reasons.

Limited Cyclicality

Cars get totaled whether or not we are in a recession. The business isn’t reliant on people buying new cars and trading in their old cars, but more so on accidents occurring. While miles driven will likely decline (and could lead to fewer accidents) in a recessionary environment, we won’t see a dramatic fall off.

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

Growing Car Parc

The United States Car Parc (registered vehicles) has grown from 274MM in 2009 to 290MM in 2016.

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

Meanwhile, the average age of vehicles in the U.S. has increased from ~11 years in 2010 to ~11.7 years in 2017. Older cars are more likely to be salvaged as their repair costs represent a larger portion of pre-accident value.

Source: 2016 Copart Slide Deck

Increasing Accident Frequency

From 2012 to 2015, the number of reported crashes in the United States grew by 12.1%. Over the same period, miles driven increased by 4%. These statistics indicate that the frequency of crashes is increasing. Contributing factors include an aging car parc and more distracted drivers (texting while driving, etc.).

Increased Total Loss Frequency

As shown in the chart below, total losses as a percentage of total claims has increased from 14.0% in 2008 to 18.0% in 2017.

Source: KAR Spin-off Slide Deck

What is causing this trend? Increasing vehicle complexity as manufacturers utilize the latest technology to differentiate their cars. All the extra sensors, cameras and gadgets are expensive to fix once broken.

Management

The current CEO of the IAA business unit, John Kett, will remain CEO of SpinCo IAA. He appears to be a proven leader of the IAA business segment, as he has tripled the number of corporate-owned auction facilities since assuming the CEO role in 2014.

Financials

As shown in the slide below, revenue has grown at a 10.1% CAGR from 2015 through 2018. Meanwhile pro-forma adjusted EBITDA has increased at a CAGR of 15.1% as EBITDA margin has expanded from 23.4% to 26.8%.

I wanted to share a couple points on “share of unallocated corp costs.” The Form 10 discloses ~$6MM of additional costs related to overhead. This seems low to me. To be conservative, I assumed that IAA will have to incur 20% of KAR’s allocated corporate costs. So instead of assumed $6MM of additional corporate costs in 2018, I assume $26MM. I also assume that IAA has recurring costs of $14MM related to being a public stand-alone company. KLXE, a recent spin-off, guided to $7MM costs related to being a public stand-alone company. IAA will have twice KLXE’s revenue so I figure $14MM is reasonable.

Valuation

Copart Inc. (CPRT) is IAA’s largest public competitor. CPRT operates on a more global basis and is entirely online with no physical presence. In 2017, it generated $1.45BN in revenue and $545MN in adjusted EBITDA (37.3% EBITDA Margin).

CPRT currently trades at 16.5x forward EBITDA while KAR trades at 9.9x forward EBITDA. While IAA should trade at a discount to CPRT (IAA will have lower margins and higher debt), I don’t think it should trade at 9.9x forward EBITDA. I think a 13.0x multiple is reasonable.

I assume IAA will grow revenue 8% in 2019, inline with past trends. I expect modest EBITDA margin expansion to 27.8%. This would yield $398MM of EBITDA in 2019.

Assuming a 13.0x multiple for IAA implies a $5,147MM enterprise value. IAA is expected to incur 3.5x of net debt prior ($1,392MM) to the spin-off. Subtracting net debt from our enterprise value yields $3,782MM as a fair equity value (or market cap) for IAA.

Part 2

Stay tuned for our next article which will value the RemainCo (KAR after it has spun off IAA). Once we’ve completed that analysis, we can put it all together to determine if KAR is trading at a discount to our estimate of fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.