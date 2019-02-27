Will Harvest Health & Recreation Become The Most Valuable Cannabis Company On Earth?

Previous articles have discussed three full-fledged MSOs: Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACRGF), Curaleaf Holdings Inc.(OTCPK:CURLF) and iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ITHUF). This article introduces another MSO, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF).

The stock symbol of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. was changed on February 12, 2019 from HTHHF to HRVSF.

Origin of Harvest Health

Harvest was founded by Steve White in Arizona in 2011 and received its first license 2012. Harvest opened its first dispensary in 2013 in Tempe, Arizona. It opened its second dispensary, Harvest of Scottsdale in 2015. Since then, Harvest has become licensed and expanded into Arkansas, California, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Additionally, it has applications pending to expand into Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Jersey.

At the end of 2018 it had 15 dispensaries open. They were located as follows: Arizona (9), California (4), Maryland (1) and Pennsylvania (1).

As of February 12, 2019 Harvest held licenses to 131 cannabis facilities in the United States: 86 dispensaries, 23 cultivation and 22 processing facilities. It expects to have about 100 dispensaries in 14 states by the end of 2020.

Harvest Health IPO

On November 14, 2018 Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. was created via a reverse-take-over, RTO, or business combination of RockBridge Resources Inc., a British Columbia corporation and Harvest Enterprises Inc., a Tempe, Arizona company. In conjunction with the RTO, Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) went public in an IPO on the Canadian Securities Exchange, CSE. The IPO was a private placement of 33,305,294 Subordinate voting shares, SUB, at a price of $6.55 for gross proceeds of $218,149,676. The IPO was co-led by Eight Capital, Cannacord Genuity Corp. and GMP Securities L.P. The selling group included Beacon Securities Limited, Cormark Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc.

As a part of its formation, Harvest implemented a three class voting structure including the creation of a new class of Subordinated Voting Shares, SUB, and a new class of Multiple Voting Shares, MVS, along with a new class of Super Voting Shares, SVS. Each SUB share carries the right to one vote per share on all matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company, each MVS share carries the right to 100 votes per share on all matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company and each SVS share carries the right to 200 votes per share on all matters to be voted on by shareholders of the Company. Each MVS share has a right to convert into 100 SUB shares, while each SVS share has a right to convert into one SUB share.

As a part transaction the owners of RockBridge Resources Inc. exchanged all their shares for 381,679 SUB shares of Harvest Health. Additionally, 17,301 SUB shares were issued as a finder's fee.

Immediately upon completion of the RTO, the outstanding capital of Harvest consisted of 62,330,432 SUB shares, 2,113,948 MVS shares and 2,000,000 SVS shares.

Steven White, CEO, owned 1,000,000 or 50% of the SVS shares and 228,215 MVS shares. Jason Vedadi, Executive Chairman, owned the other 1,000,000 SVS shares and 485,098 MVS shares. All promoters, directors, officers and insiders, as a group, beneficially owned directly or indirectly, 717,362 MVS shares and 2,000,000 of the SVS shares. These holdings, if converted, would equal 73,736,200 SUB shares or 26.7% of the possible 275,725,232 SUB shares outstanding upon conversion. Shares held by White and Vedadi are subject to a 5 year contractual lock-up with 10% of their shares being released every 6 months, while shares owned by other insiders are subject to a normal 6 month lock-up.

At an IPO price of $6.55, the underwriters gave Harvest a market capitalization of $1.806 billion. The IPO was not well-received and on its first day of trading on the United States OTC it closed at $5.73. It was not until January 22, 2019 that it traded above its $6.55 IPO price. Since its IPO, it has traded as low as $3.60 on December 21, 2018 and as high as $8.45 on February 13, 2019. About 150,000 Harvest shares trade per day on the OTC and another 350,000 trade on the CSE.

John D. Rockefeller and J.P. Morgan Smile

Harvest is best viewed as a classic roll-up, whereby existing illiquid ownership interests are rolled-up or acquired by a new company, which then goes public. Owners of the acquired companies exchange their ownership interests for shares in the new, publicly-traded company and are usually richly rewarded with stock valued far above their otherwise illiquid ownership positions. They are also the people who then end up with control of the acquiring company.

The roll-up has been a Wall Street favorite for wealth creation since the days of John D. Rockefeller, who used it to form Standard Oil, and J.P. Morgan, who used it to form U.S. Steel. It is now the favorite way for MSOs in the United States to pursue their dreams of establishing nationwide footprints. In the Harvest roll-up, White was essentially given 23,821,500 SUB equivalent shares having an IPO value of $156 million and Vedadi was given 49,509,800 SUB equivalent shares having an IPO value of $324 million.

The wealth created in the Harvest RTO and IPO is worthy of note and would surely bring a smile to the faces of Rockefeller and Morgan. Welcome to the wonderful world of the Wall Street roll-up and the template used by virtually every full-fledged MSO.

The question now becomes did Vedadi and White, the organizers of the roll-up, RTO and IPO, capture all the profits or did they leave some for the investors. One thing is certain, after tax earnings of $2.75 million will equate to EPS of only $0.01 with approximately 275 million fully-diluted shares outstanding.

Getting Out of the Minor League

Harvest rightfully prides itself by claiming to be one of the few consistently profitable, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the world. It has one of the largest footprints of any MSO. Furthermore, until recently its growth had been mostly organic and supported by internally generated funds. The transaction that brought Harvest from the minor leagues to the brink of the majors was a July 2017 merger with Exit 21 LLC, which was an Arizona cannabis licensee known as Modern Flower founded by Jason Vedadi.

Prior to the merger, Harvest only had two dispensaries in Arizona: Harvest of Tempe and Harvest of Scottsdale. It also had a 12,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Bellemont, Arizona and a 35,000 square foot facility and 3.3 acres of outdoor cultivation space in Camp Verde, Arizona. Modern Flower had six dispensary licenses as well as an 18,000 square foot cultivation facility in Cottonwood, Arizona. Modern Flower membership interests were exchanged for $34 million in membership interests in the new company, which retained the Harvest name. The transaction effective date was July 1, 2017.

The Modern Flower/Harvest transaction was accounted for as a business combination. The $34 million increased Harvest's equity by an equal amount, and gave rise to an increase in goodwill of $4,675,619 and an increase in intangible assets of $28,660,000 of which $27.5 million was dispensary and cultivation licenses.

Financial Results

The most recent financial statements of Harvest Enterprises Group of Companies, which were rolled-up into Harvest Health & Recreation, show it had total assets of $119.7 million and equity of $48.9 million as of September 30, 2018. It had $28.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, while its intangible assets and goodwill totaled $45.1 million. Its current assets were 3.25x its current liabilities.

Harvest Enterprises Group had $30 million in revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 and $11.2 million for the three months ending on that date. Operating income for the comparable nine and three month periods was $5.1million and $1.7 million, respectively. In a true rarity for a cannabis company, Harvest Enterprises Group actually showed a positive operating free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30 in both 2017 and 2018 of $873,107 and $292,790, respectively.

Harvest Health & Recreation's financial statements became considerably stronger than Harvest Enterprises Group, its rolled-up predecessor, following the end of the September 2018 quarter, since it closed its IPO for $218 million and saw the conversion of about $50.3 million in 9% Convertible Promissory Notes. The notes had been issued to accredited investors and convertible in the event of an IPO. The conversion was based on Harvest Health having an enterprise value of $840 million, which equated to a share price of about $3.90 per share and about 13 million SUB shares.

As a part of its CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, Harvest prepared a Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of September 30, 2018. For pro forma purposes the RTO and IPO were assumed to occur just prior to the end of September.

Harvest's pro forma showed total assets of $338 million, cash and cash equivalents of $232 million, current assets of $239 million, current liabilities of $10 million, a current ratio of 24x, notes payable of $12.7 million and equity of $314 million. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a balance sheet as strong as Harvest's pro forma at any other company in the cannabis sector. The IPO and promissory notes conversion officially stamped Harvest's travel ticket to the major league of cannabis, where it now it has to perform.

Action after the IPO

Once the business combination was completed, the 9% Convertible Promissory Notes were exchanged for an estimated 13 million SUB shares. While that debt was extinguished, Harvest entered into a Letter of Credit Agreement to borrow $26 million for a period of three years at an interest rate that is equal to Bank of Nova Scotia Prime plus 10.3% per annum. Principal payments under the loan are be amortized monthly on a straight-line basis over a five-year period beginning six months after the date of the loan. The loan is secured by a first lien on the assets of Harvest and its subsidiaries and a pledge of its ownership in its subsidiaries. Harvest paid the agent of the lender a $660,000 work fee and issued to such agent $90,000 of SUB shares.

Harvest subsequently drew down/received the full amount available under the Letter of Credit. These debt transactions effectively left Harvest owing about $24 million less, but still having to pay a double digit interest rate. It is a mystery why Harvest chose to exhaust this lending facility when it had ample funds from the IPO.

CBx Enterprises LLC

On November 14, 2018, in conjunction with the RTO, Harvest acquired CBx Enterprises LLC, a Colorado intellectual property company. CBx has a licensing agreement with two Colorado cannabis licensed businesses, THChocolate LLC and Evolutionary Holdings LLC (collectively, “EvoLab”). EvoLab owns and operates a Colorado medical and adult-use cannabis operation with a cultivation facility and a medical and retail processing facility located in Denver, Colorado. The purchase price of CBx was $33.5 million comprised of $8.5 million in cash and $25 million in MVS shares valued at $655 per share plus an earnout payment of up to $16 million in Harvest SUB shares valued at the $6.55 IPO price contingent upon the achievement of certain financial milestones following the Transaction.

Of the cash paid $6,150,777 was given in the form of promissory notes in three equal installments of $2,050,059 payable on February 14, 2019, May 14, 2019 and August 14, 2019.

Florida Acquisition

On November 21, 2018, the Company completed the purchase of 100 percent of the issued and outstanding common stock of San Felasco Nurseries, Inc., a holder of a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license in the state of Florida. The license allows the Harvest to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana products within the state.

The deal was brokered by Young American Capital, an investment bank based in Mamaroneck, NY. The purchase price for the acquisition was $65,676,287.70 comprised of $34,058,579.32 in cash, $29,650,920 in MVS shares valued at $390 per share and $1,966,788.38 in assumption of debt. In addition, Harvest agreed to issue $4,000,000 in MVS shares valued at $390 per share to a lender of San Felasco’s as consideration for waiving certain of its rights and extending the term of certain debt and other financing commitments to San Felasco. A total of 86,284 MVS shares were issued in this transaction, representing 8,628,400 SUB shares. These shares are subject to a lock-up period of six months from the date of the closing, which was November 21, 2018.

Florida is a vertically integrated, limited license state that allows only license holders the rights to grow, process and sell medical marijuana. A recent State Judicial Court Judgment ruled that a license hold could have an unlimited number of retail locations or dispensaries.

San Felasco Nurseries was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida. It is one of Florida's original licensed Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers and at the time of its acquisition it was one of only 14 licensed by the state. Horticulturalists at San Felasco have been cultivating, manufacturing, and delivering medical marijuana products since 2016. The Harvest acquisition allows San Felasco to quickly expand its retail footprint around the state and to launch numerous lines of medical marijuana products.

Harvest is not wasting any time establishing its presence in Florida. On February 12, 2019 it announced the opening of its first Florida dispensary, Harvest of Kissimmee. CEO White stated he was thrilled to bring Harvest's consistent, safe, fully vertically integrated approach to dozens of forthcoming stores in the Sunshine State.

Florida is the perfect canvas on which Harvest can paint its future. As of February 22, 2019 the Florida Department of Health reported that 238,089 people had applied for Medical Marijuana Use and 188,240 were registered as Qualified Patients and issued Registry Identification Cards. The other 49,849 had made errors in their applications and were in the process of correcting those errors. On average about 12,000 Florida residents are approved for Medical Marijuana Use each month, so by the end of 2019 Florida should have about 308,240 patients with ID cards. By the way, Health Canada reported it had 330,758 medical marijuana registrants as of June 2018.

A nationwide survey in revealed that the average medical marijuana customer spent $136 every 10 days, while the average recreational user spent $49 every 14 days. Applying that to Florida suggests that the medical marijuana market in the state presently generates about $922 million in sales per annum (188,240 x $136 x 36). By the end of 2019, however, sales per annum are expected to reach about $1.5 billion (308,240 x $136 x 36). Sales numbers like that are certain to capture the attention of all stakeholders in the cannabis sector.

Stock Options

Following the closing of the RTO, the company granted 9,955,000 stock options to purchase Harvest SUB shares. These options have an exercise price of $6.55 and one-quarter of these options will vest annually over four years, such that all options will be vested by the fourth anniversary of the grant date. A total of 7,300,000 options were granted to officers or directors of Harvest and 2,655,000 options were granted to other key employees.

Real Estate Financing Arrangement (Aina We Would)

In December 2018, Harvest entered into an agreement to form Aina We Would LLC, a new real estate investment vehicle that plans to provide funding for cannabis-related real estate asset acquisitions. In addition to a Harvest subsidiary, AWW is comprised of Aina Advisors LLC (“Aina”) and Stadlen Family Holdings, LLC (“Stadlen”). Aina and Stadlen have committed to fund or to arrange funding for up to US$100 million for AWW projects. AWW, through the participation of its members, plans to focus on serving clients in the cannabis marketplace.

AWW plans to buy, develop and finance new construction projects, engage in land purchases, capital improvements and sale-leasebacks to Harvest and other operators in the cannabis industry. AWW plans to offer Harvest lease rates below current market providers and then source permanent financing for the properties it acquires. In addition to financing, Harvest may use AWW for its construction and real estate development needs. In addition, Harvest has committed to provide AWW with up to $30 million in short-term financing to permit AWW to seek out acquisition projects, each of which is subject to the approval of AWW and Harvest in their sole discretion. These funds will be replaced by permanent financing provided or sourced by Stadlen and Aina.

Shareholders of Harvest need to keep a close watch on this new real estate venture and ask some serious questions. It is doubtful that investors in Harvest are seeking a cannabis centric real estate vehicle.

Outlook

Harvest has said it will focus on maintaining consistent profitability as it pursues its mission of becoming the most valuable cannabis company in the world. It expects revenue of $223 million in 2019 and $559 million in 2020.

At the end of 2018 Harvest had 15 dispensaries: Arizona (9), California (4), Maryland (1) and Pennsylvania (1). By the end of 2019 Harvest expects to have 51: Arizona (10), Arkansas (1), California (10), Florida (12), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (3), Michigan (2), Nevada (3), New Jersey (1), North Dakota (1), Ohio (3) and Pennsylvania (3). By 2020 Harvest expects to have 98 dispensaries with California increasing to 19, Florida to 35, Maryland to 4, Michigan to 9 and Pennsylvania to 9.

Harvest's stated plan of having 10 dispensaries in its home state of Arizona at the end of 2020 went out the window early in 2019. On February 12, 2019 Harvest announced it had entered into a binding agreement to acquire six additional licenses in Arizona from Devine Hunter Inc., formerly the second largest license holder in the state, for an undisclosed amount. Upon closing, the acquisition will bring the number of Harvest licenses in Arizona to 16.

An examination of Harvest's planned growth in dispensaries reveals its clear intention to focus on Florida. Harvest management has to be salivating over its prospects to establish dispensaries throughout the Sunshine State, where limited licenses have created a cannabis retailing dream market. Its acquisition of San Felasco Nursery and the war chest it built in the IPO have paved the way for Harvest to quickly become a major force in the Florida medical marijuana market alongside Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) and Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF). Furthermore, its Florida dispensaries are likely to be quickly profitable with positive operating free cash flow allowing Harvest to accelerate its expansion plans.

Florida is clearly the center of the universe for looming cannabis company retail competition. The recent IPOs of Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) have supplied them with mountains of cash to greatly expand their operations in Florida, where they are licensed members of the relatively exclusive Medical Marijuana Treatment Center group. Leaders of these MSOs have all stipulated that Florida is their top priority; and, recent forays by Trulieve outside of Florida may have signaled that it is distracted and vulnerable.

With its home territory in the cross hairs, Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF) on February 14, 2019 filed a Preliminary Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus that allows it to raise C$250 million during the nest 25 months. Trulieve investors should hope that any funds raised will be used for aggressive expansion throughout Florida, especially since Trulieve can now have an unlimited number of dispensaries.

While the Arizona and Florida markets are cause for great excitement, Harvest management believes their formula for success works just as well in a competitive state like California. They believe Harvest just needs to focus on specific cities or regions within the California. In that regard they have obtained licenses in Merced, Santa Monica, Napa Valley and Moreno Valley.

On February 14, 2019 Harvest went a step further in California when it announce it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Falcon International Corp., a California cannabis company for a non-material, undisclosed amount of stock. Harvest Executive Chairman Jason Vedadi said the agreement accelerates his company's expansion into the state and adds brands that are successful in the most competitive market in the country for product development. The acquisition will include 16 cannabis licenses. Harvest intends to use Falcon as the backbone of its California operations and foundation for national brand distribution.

When possible, Harvest files applications for licenses rather than paying the premium required to buy an existing license. By previously engaging in application processes, Harvest has built up considerable expertise and it has been awarded licenses in over 90% of the states in which Harvest sought licensure. The fact that Harvest has donated more than $500,000 to veterans, seniors, children, patients-in-need and other charitable recipients has certainly helped it gain licensing approval.

Typically, Harvest seeks locations with high foot traffic and good visibility, often near campuses. It is therefore understandable that Harvest has established retail locations near Ohio State University, Boston University, UCLA and Cal Berkeley.

Harvest's dispensaries range from 1,500 to 6,800 square feet. Its mature stores average $8 to $10 million in annual sales and sales per square foot in mature stores exceed $5,000. When these metrics are extrapolated via the growth in the number of dispensaries, Harvest management's expected revenues for 2019 and 2020 seem conservative.

Harvest management honestly believes they have unique expertise enabling them to select and operate retail cannabis locations. It is that expertise that has allowed them to establish its current MSO imprint, while only having to rely on $17.7 million in external borrowings from its inception until August 2018.

Once a retail storefront is opened, Harvest’s focus becomes optimizing operating margins and driving cash flow. Harvest has a philosophy of ‘operational excellence’, which the company claims has enabled it to achieve the largest market share in the state of Arizona. Harvest management believes quality, pricing power through its brand strategy, managing its vertically integrated supply chain, and optimal store traffic are all ingredients that drive positive operating free cash flow allowing it to continue rapidly expanding its nationwide footprint.

With about 275 million shares issued and outstanding, all Harvest management has to do is get the price of its stock up to $56 per share to reach their goal of becoming the most valuable cannabis company in the world. At $56 per share Harvest would have a market capitalization of $15.4 billion, which would be slightly above Canopy Growth's (NYSE:CGC) current $15.21 billion. If Canopy can reach its current valuation without ever showing a profit or positive operating free cash flow, then what is a company worth when it has growing profits and positive operating free cash flow?

The secret to Harvest's future success will depend on how well it allocates funds as it transitions from an almost pure Arizona cannabis play to a nationwide operation. Florida will be a true test of Harvest management's purported formula for establishing successful locations. If it fails to rapidly expand its footprint in Florida, it will have missed a once in a lifetime opportunity.

As they say on draft day, Harvest is on the clock, so the pressure is on it to perform. With that in mind, investors need to carefully scrutinize Harvest's financial statements for the next few quarters to determine if management is maintaining their focus on profitability and cash flow while rapidly growing the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCNNF, HRVSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

