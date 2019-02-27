Husky Energy Inc. (HUSKF) CEO Robert Peabody on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Dan Cuthbertson - Senior Manager-Investor Relations and External Communications

Robert Peabody - Chief Executive Officer

Robert Symonds - Chief Operating Officer

Jeffrey Hart - Chief Financial Officer

Jeffrey Rinker - Senior Vice President-Downstream

Conference Call Participants

Gregory Pardy - RBC Capital Markets

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Prashant Rao - Citigroup

Paul Cheng - Barclays PLC

Benny Wong - Morgan Stanley

Manav Gupta - Credit Suisse

Phil Gresh - JPMorgan

Michael Dunn - GMP FirstEnergy Capital

Jon Morrison - CIBC World Markets Inc.

Harry Mateer - Barclays Capital

Geoffrey Morgan - Financial Post

Dan Healing - The Canadian Press

Kevin Orland - Bloomberg News

Chris Varcoe - Calgary Herald

Operator

Dan Cuthbertson

Good morning and thanks for joining us today. CEO Rob Peabody; COO Rob Symonds; and CFO Jeff Hart along with other members of our management team are here to discuss our fourth quarter and annual results.

Today's call will include forward looking information. The associated risk factors and assumptions are described in the fourth quarter news release on our website and our also contained within our annual filings on SEDAR and EDGAR unless otherwise stated numbers are in Canadian currency and before royalties. If you have specific modeling questions, please direct them to the team after the call.

Rob Peabody will now begin the call.

Robert Peabody

Thanks Dan. The past year was one of the most challenging for the Canadian Energy Industry in recent times. The first half of 2018 we saw a steady and welcome recovery in WTI and global oil prices. At the same time, we witnessed the political failure to advance pipeline projects such as Trans Mountain and Keystone XL. These are developments that are clearly in Canada's national interest and critical to our economy.

As the year drew to an end world oil prices where once again on the decline reflecting over supply and expectations of potential global demand weaknesses despite and despite OpEx assurances that they will cut production. Against this backdrop, there was a record blowout in Canadian heavy oil differentials in November and this prompted the Alberta government to bypass free market principles and impose mandatory production cuts and move we strongly oppose, although we comply.

We are now seeing some of the unintended consequences starting to arise like the rapid fall off in rail shipments out of the province. This curtailment punish his companies like Husky that have made investments in refineries and pipeline capacity while rewarding those companies that have not made these investments.

And I'll point out that the Alberta government does now shutting in perfectly economic production. We will continue to urge the government to immediately ease these punitive of production cuts and develop a clear plan to end the program and reestablish Alberta's reputation as a market economy.

Curtailment aside, Husky strategy again proved billions in 2018, despite steep discounts for both light and heavy Canadian crude grades throughout the year. Our Integrated Corridor business captured global pricing for our production. In the Offshore business, we set quarterly and annual gas sales records due to strong demand in both China and Indonesia.

Our long-term natural gas contracts in Asia continued to deliver high net backs contributing about 22% of our funds from operation in 2018. Overall annual funds from operation where 4 billion the highest since 2014 and up 21% over 2017. Annual net earnings we're up 85% to $1.5 billion.

Free cash flow was $426 million providing enough to cover our dividend payments and we exited the year with net debt at 0.7x trailing funds from operations. This is amongst the lowest in our industry. In terms of reserve replacement, we added 280 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves contributing to an average proved reserves replacement of 260%. We ended the year with 1.5 BOEs of total proved reserves with approved life - proved reserve life index of 13.5 years.

The backdrop for the resilience we demonstrated this year began several years ago when we began to structurally transform our business. We sold higher cost non-core assets in Western Canada, well increasing our investments in both higher margin upstream production and in the downstream to enhance the value add in our heavy production. And we brought on the Liwan and BD projects in Asia.

Our 2018 investments resulted in increased production from Lloyd thermal projects, Sunrise and Tucker well continuing to lower our operating costs. These actions have increased our ability to generate more funds from operations and free cash flow, meaning we'll have more opportunity to return additional cash to shareholders.

Looking forward to 2019, we plan to continue the structural transformation. Last month, we announced plans to market and potentially sell our Canadian retail and commercial fuels business and the Prince George Refinery. This is in line with our focus on the core thermal and downstream segments of the Integrated Corridor. We will keep investing in higher margin production.

This includes five Lloyd thermals underdevelopment, which will generate 50,000 barrels per day of additional production. The 29-1 field at Liuhua will contribute more than 11,000 barrels a day of oil equivalent for Husky, and the construction of the West White Rose Project that will add 52,500 barrels per day Husky share. We will also continue to improve downstream margin capture with investments like the crude oil flexibility project at Lima.

As you saw from our news release last month, our offer to acquire MEG Energy expired and was not extended. We believe a combination with MEG was a good way to accelerate and enhance our business plan. However, it's clear that the MEG Board and a significant number of their shareholders did not agree. Also over the 105 days between our offer and the expiry, there were several negative external developments which resulted in a degradation of the value of the transaction.

In addition to the government ordered production cuts and very little meaningful progress on the pipeline file, there were a series of negative events with respect to global trade, which threaten to undermine global economic growth. In light of all of this, we have chosen the prudent course, which is to focus on delivery of our plan. We have a strong balance sheet and a deep organic portfolio of investment opportunities which will continue to improve our resilience to commodity cycles while growing margins and preserving upside.

Turning to our Q4 results, which I would characterize as tough and noisy quarter on many fronts. Jeff will provide more details associated with the one-off impacts of the large decrease in commodity prices. I'll highlight a few of the other drivers. First, the global decline in crude oil and refined product prices led to lower margins within our Integrated Corridor value chain. We also saw pipelines constraints put pressure on Canadian light crude oil prices, which reduced our upgrading margin in the period when it would normally have been growing.

Second, U.S. refining results were impacted by the Lima Refinery turnaround, which lasted longer than expected. And finally in the Atlantic, we had an extended shutdown of the SeaRose following a regrettable oil spill. Rob Symonds will speak more to that shortly, but let me say the safety of our operations, personnel and the environment in all areas of our business remains our top priority.

That commitment is being reinforced with the appointment of our new Senior Vice President of Safety and Operations Integrity. Peter [indiscernible] will report directly to me. He has deep experience in process safety and risk management with nearly 30 years of industry experience. He will oversee process and occupational safety, operations integrity and emergency response.

We did have several bright spots in the quarter including record production for some of our major projects. At Sunrise, we reached and then surpassed our target design capacity of 60,000 barrels per day. At Tucker, we hit our plan 30,000 barrel per day milestone. At Rush Lake 2, the project was brought on stream six months ahead of schedule in October and exceeded its design capacity of 10,000 barrels per day within five weeks of startup. And in Asia, we set gas sales records at both Liwan and at the BD project as gas demand remains very strong in the region.

Now I'll ask Jeff to speak to our 4Q financial results.

Jeffrey Hart

Thanks, Rob. Funds from operations in the quarter were $583 million compared to $1.3 billion in Q3. This is inclusive of the insurance related to superior of which only $74 million was included in funds from operations.

Several factors came into play here. Benchmark commodity prices were down about 15% over Q3. This was further compounded by reduced prices for refined products, reflecting a 30% decrease in the crack spreads.

The insulation from widening differentials usually provided by our deep physical integration was impacted this quarter by lower synthetic prices due in part to pipeline constraints out of Canada. This meant we captured less margin at the Lloyd upgrade.

In addition, the usual benefit of our Infrastructure and Marketing segment, which captures the location differential between Canada and the U.S., was largely offset by inventory valuation impacts. U.S. downstream results were also impacted by the Lima Refinery turnaround and $181 million pre-tax playful loss as well.

We had to see row shutdown in the Atlantic region, which amounted to a loss in production of about 10,000 barrels per day averaged over the fourth quarter. Net earnings in Q4 were $216 million, compared to $672 million in Q4 2017.

The Expiration and Production segment recorded $208 million in EBITDA, down from $736 million in the year-ago period and $770 million last quarter. Upstream production averaged 304,300 BOE/day in the fourth quarter, which attracted an average realized price of $25.47 per BOE, compared to $46.69 in 2017.

Overall upstream per unit operating costs were $13.75 per BOE, up slightly from this time last year. This takes into account, the impacts from the suspension of SeaRose production, which has a significant portion of fixed costs.

Upstream operating net backs in Q4 dropped to $9.42 per BOE compared to $30 per BOE in the year-ago period, mostly driven by the much lower realized pricing for heavy oil.

We're looking now at the downstream. Our refining and upgrading business delivered $631 million in EBITDA, included $331 million in the superior insurance proceeds. This result reflects the FIFO impact, lower refined product prices, the narrowing crack spread and the reduction in throughput at Lima due to the turnaround.

In terms of CapEx, spending came in higher than forecast at $1.3 billion. This was largely due to the West White Rose Project and maintenance in our U.S. Downstream segment, including the Lima Refinery turnaround.

We ended the year with net debt of just under 2.9 billion or 0.7x trailing funds from operations. We currently hold more than $2.8 billion in cash and have $4.3 billion in undrawn credit facilities, which adds up to approximately $7 billion in liquidity and we are continuing to maintain our strong balance sheet and commitment to returning cash to shareholders. As such, the Board has approved a quarterly dividend, $12.5 per common share.

We have updated our anticipated 2019 production range and capital expenditures, you can see additional details in our news release and detailed guidance charts on our website. Our production estimate of between 290,000 and 305,000 BOE per day takes into account the SeaRose downtime and the Alberta curtailment requirements.

And while we took issue with the Alberta market intervention, we will remain focused on curtailing production and the most efficient and cost effective way possible to meet these mandated requirements. Our expected CapEx between $3.3 billion and $3.5 billion includes spending on a number of growth projects aimed at lowering our cost structure.

Finally, I'll refer you to this morning's news release for the information about her plan maintenance in 2019. The most significant of these will be a 45 day full shutdown at the Lima Refinery when we will complete the final stages of the crude oil flexibility project.

Thanks. And Rob Symonds will now provide an operational update.

Robert Symonds

Thanks, Jeff. I'll start with an update on our Atlantic production. We suspended operations at the SeaRose FPSO following our oil release in mid November. This was an unacceptable event and we never want to see a repeat. We worked closely with the regulators and our partners through all stages of the investigation and restart process.

We remain fully committed to applying the highest standards of process safety and risk management to all of our operations. We have agreed on a plan with a regulator to recover the field pipeline connector, but we're still waiting for a suitable weather window to execute that operation.

After agreeing on procedures with the regulator, the FPSO has returned to service, but only the central drill center is on production. We're looking to bring the remaining drill centers on stream by mid-year as weather windows allow various operations to be completed. We also have two infill wells ready to be tied in.

Turning now to our Q4 operations, oil production was just over 304,000 BOEs a day. Along the Integrated Corridor, thermal production from our Lloyd projects, Tucker and Sunrise averaged about 133,000 barrels a day in the quarter Husky working interest.

Over the next Lloyd thermal was 10,000 barrel a day Dee Valley project with first oil in Q4 of this year and we have four more of these projects in the queue out to 2022. And it's Sunrise after a successful ramp up during the year, including bringing on 10 infill wells in Q4 remarked, a daily peak production record in December of 62,600 barrels per day.

While we were looking at sustaining production at this level, we are now dealing with the government mandated production cuts the Sunrise. We're also curtailing production at Tucker and some of our conventional heavy oil assets. Specific volumes remain unclear however. While conventional heavy could take a hit about the 8,000 barrels a day, but given the nature of coal production, we anticipate up to half of these barrels may never come back on stream.

Tucker may be impacted by as much as 5,000 barrels a day in the first quarter. And the Sunrise, it could be as much as 15,000 barrels a day, which is 7,500 barrels a day net to Husky. Based on the latest curtailment orders we have received from the government. The amount we have to shut in during February and March, we'll actually be higher. So what we were ordered to shut-in in January. We're awaiting their promised review of this program. With the expectation they will present a roadmap to a clear exit strategy.

Turning now to our resource plays in Western Canada. We continued to pivot towards more liquids from the Wilrich and Montni formations. We drilled 21 wells and completed 25 in the Ansell and Kakwa areas in 2018, in the Wembley and Karr areas of the Montni seven wells were drilled and six completed. Western Canada production rose by about 5,000 BOEs per day in 2018.

In the Downstream, overall average for finding throughputs in the quarter were about 287,000 barrels a day, which included about 72,000 barrels a day as the Lloyd upgrader and 25,000 barrels a day at the Asphalt Refinery.

In the U.S. combined volumes at Lima and Toledo averaged about 179,000 barrels a day down from 244,000 barrels a day in Q3. This decrease was due to the schedule maintenance at Lima. Included in this turnaround was the completion of our 2018 plan scope of work on the crude oil flexibility project.

This means we are on track to be able to process up to 40,000 barrels a day of heavy by the end of this year. So we can better swing between light and heavy to capture the best value.

Thanks to recent debottlenecking successes, total peak processing capacity at the refinery has increased to up to 175,000 barrels per day. That's superior engineering as well underway in demolition work on the damaged process unit is scheduled to start in March. We expect construction to begin later this year with operations resuming and the 2020 timeframe.

In the offshore business, starting first in the Atlantic, West White Rose is continuing to take shape. Slip-forming of the concrete gravity structure was completed to a height of 46 meters. Following some additional concrete work in the spring, we'll be ready to start installing the mechanical kit inside the structure.

Construction the top side's portion of the drilling platform is about 25% complete the yard in Ingleside Texas and the living quarters sections being assembled in Newfoundland and nearly half done. In the Asia Pacific region as you've heard are producing assets in Asia are running well.

And now we have a green light from the regulators to begin drilling the final three wells at the 29 1 field where we have a 75% interest. We expect first gas from the seven well developments around the end of 2020.

Now I'll turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Thank you. We will now begin the analysts' question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first analyst question is from Greg Pardy with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Gregory Pardy

Thanks. Good morning. Got a couple of questions. I guess the first one is just with respect to 1P reserve additions, just in the text, there's a reference to some future development at Sunrise. So I'm wondering if this is a smaller, is this something that could lead to a bigger expansion there with time?

Robert Peabody

Greg, it's Rob. I think this is - I mean, what we're looking to do with Sunrise over the next few years that it is in our - in the plan we outlined at Investor Day last year is debottleneck the project now. We actually did increase the capacity of the steam generators over the last couple of years above the name plate capacity and got them recertified based on their performance. So just as we can add some additional wells over the next few years, we can actually increase production there. So I think that was the reference.

Gregory Pardy

Okay, that's great. And then the second thing, I mean, you still pointed out you've got a very strong balance sheet. How are you thinking now about asset acquisitions? Is it something - is that still a road you're going to go down at some point based upon opportunities or are you more inclined to stick to the plan you've already outlined?

Robert Peabody

I think Greg, I think the answer to that is first, let me just use that as an opportunity just to rehighlight the reserve additions we did this year, which were pretty our strongest year of reserve additions that we've had in the whole time, I've ever been at Husky. And now taking the RLI up to 13.5, which is a number of which I feel a lot more comfortable about when I look forward. And of course that's still doesn't reflect a lot of the inventory of potential heavy oil thermal projects going forward or the full potential of Sunrise.

So I think it shows what we can do with the organic portfolio going forward and we have a very good overall program of growth projects with - essentially adding above 100,000 barrels a day of new production over through 2022 between West White Rose 29-1 in our suite of thermal projects in Lloyd plus, I'm also throwing in a little bit of removing of curtailment in there as well, which we hope the program will end at some point along the 2022. So we're in good shape, we think on the organic program, which will again continue to drive our costs down.

That being said, of course we look at all opportunities that are out there and there are a number of things out there at the moment. But one of the things I would emphasize, and I think you saw it through the make process, that we're very, very disciplined in understanding whether anything we would do would be, I would call it strongly a creative to earnings and cash flow before we'd ever want to push the button on something like that.

Gregory Pardy

Okay. Thanks a lot. Last one for me is what has come up a number of times. It's just the negative free cash flow in the fourth quarter. So obviously the operating cash flow number was lower, but you're spending levels for, call it $300 million higher. Could you just walk us through where the delta there might've been versus the original budget?

Jeffrey Hart

Yes. Absolutely. Greg, I've been through this a few times myself. You can imagine. Essentially if you look at it, in the last quarter we spend at a rate that left us $275 million over the high end of the guidance we put out, I think it was in October of $3.325 billion. If you look at the capital expenditure, West White Rose was $226 million of the $275 million of extra CapEx. And some of this was just phasing, you know, big projects, they tend to - capital moves around quite easily between years, but some also represented some cost pressure as we were applying extra resources to hit certain milestones.

In particular, the 46 meter target on the GBS because that facilitated additional work that could be done during the winter time. And to do that, we had extra shifts and we're starting to prioritize what I would say schedule over capital efficiency. We've since reprioritized on capital efficiency.

And with that said, we still expect production from the project to come on in 2022. We just expect that will move the float out slightly further back in the GBS and start up production a little later in the year. However, we've also got a plan to rephase the off station for the SeaRose that shouldn't mitigate most of the production going backwards. Let's put it that way. So we won't have a big effect on production. The balance of the extra capital was really in the Downstream, at Lima and Toledo and was associated with some extra turnaround CapEx.

Gregory Pardy

Understood. Thanks very much, all.

Robert Peabody

Thank you, Greg.

Our next analyst question comes from Neil Mehta with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Neil Mehta

Yes. Thanks very much for taking the time. I guess Rob, I want to build on sort of your comments around execution, safety processes, and if you could just take a moment to talk about where you are in terms of turning that ship around when we've talked, he's really said that this is your number one, one of your most important strategic priorities. So what are the capabilities that you're bringing into place? What are the milestones we should be watching to get you to where you want to be?

Robert Peabody

Thanks, Neil, a great question. Again, I would just reemphasize, it is absolutely my top priority. It's the whole team's top priority here. And we have a number of actions underway, things that we've been working through last year, I guess the first one I just point out is, we did engage this organization, the high reliability organization out of the U.S., which are really experts in trying to deliver high uptime and kind of very high integrity in all our operations. And that group has actually gone through and done a benchmarking work in all our key assets.

And then they pointed out any changes that we need to make to really become the high reliability organization we aspire to. And that work's going on very well. Part of that work ends up being a lot of coaching of frontline people in the organization because of course, one of the things Husky has had already is we have a very, I would say robust safety management system, which is based on the same principle that are using most of the super majors and that which we referred to as volumes.

But system is only as good as it's actually applied at the very front end of the process. So this effort is to make sure all our people, the front end understand the system and operate within the system in the company. And that that I actually think we're seeing some great progress. I actually meet with the person in charge of that effort monthly and we believe we're taking really good ground across the organization.

The second thing clearly is the appointment of this new SVP, Peter, with who I mentioned in my script extremely highly qualified person, both academically and operationally in managing process and occupational safety within a super major and with assignments from that super major as well, so very experienced in this. I think he will bring another lens and the fact that he will sit at the top table in the organization is I think very fundamental, so that we always have that lens on everything, we do.

And then finally, as I outlined at last year's Investor Day, we have tightened our linkage of compensation to our overall safety performance, particularly our process safety performance. And you're going to see that effect when you read the mix this year. We again have a linked compensation across the whole corporation to safety and clearly that even that that hits a lot harder at the executive level then at the bottom level of the organization, which it should.

So I have no doubt that we have a really good alignment around the team. We also - and I won't go into all the other things, we have brought in some very top notch manufacturing expertise, in leadership positions in the Company. So as I say, I just say it's my top priority. I think we are taking a lot of ground actually on all the inputs across the Company. We'll be judged clearly by the output of this - by the output. Thanks.

Neil Mehta

But now that that makes a lot of sense to your point, there's tangible financial impacts as a result of this. So it's something that we'll continue to monitor and be focused on as well. I guess the follow-up is just around M&A I guess the MEG transaction didn't fully go through. I guess one of the industrial logics is transaction as we understood it was out reserve life and making sure that Jeff, the inventory to continue to exceed, succeed for a long time.

And so as you think about the asset base that you have right now. Do you have the duration of portfolio inventory to sustain the business for something time. Did M&A make sense for the company and we'll opportunities start to emerge. There are assets that appear to be on the market. So just any thoughts there, a pretty broad question but would love your perspective.

Robert Peabody

Yes, good question. I mean, again, I just emphasize with 13.5 years of reserve life index, we don't have to be in a hurry. We can really look hard at things as you go. And I think a good example of that's been in the heavy oil business where over the past frankly, six or seven years we've been acquiring lands in order to complete this heavy oil thermal inventory of projects we have.

And because we've taken done it in a very readable sort of way, picking up pieces here and there we've never had to pay large premiums for any of that those properties in order to create those projects, which of course ultimately makes them much more profitable for us, because well it's nice to talk about netbacks. You really need to look that you would need to also look at your DD&A charges against projects and things like that.

So we like that approach, we don't feel under any deep time pressure, but we also feel clearly if we can stay financially very strong. There still and that will give us an opportunity to look at assets as they come to market. And frankly, it feels more like a buyer's market at the moment than a seller's market, at least for a while and certainly in Canada at the moment.

So as I said, we'll look at things, but we'll be extremely disciplined about the way we evaluate them. And we only move on and if they looked like they were a very good deal for our shareholders.

Neil Mehta

All right. Thanks so much Rob. I really appreciate it.

Our next analyst question comes from Prashant Rao with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Prashant Rao

Hi, good morning, and thanks for taking the question. Robert, I wanted to circle back on the some of the detail you gave on the Alberta curtailments. These could be more meaningful in February and March versus January in terms of shut-in production. I just want to first to get a sort of confirmation that's really a function of the step up and production in 3Q and into 4Q of last years is the way the Alberta government is sort of calculating that.

And then kind of maybe tying into that there was given in the press release that I just wanted to be a little more detail on since the formula that Alberta, the provinces easy do not consider marketing commitment to the curtailment or the closure restart or early abandonment of a projects or wells. I sort of wanted to see how that plays in I mean, would that have the two, they made a difference in the piece of curtailments as we go through on queue?

Robert Symonds

This is Rob Symonds. You have a lot of complicated questions inside that. Let me start with the change as you say, the government's model that isn't, I would say to you totally transplant to us as to exactly how things are done, which is obviously part of our challenge. They didn't change the peak month calculation. When one point it was an average of six and then it turned to a peak month.

Interestingly that actually resulted in us having a higher curtailment i.e. we got cut more. With that, which even though we thought we had a high amount. So again, you're back to the nuances of it. The February and March interestingly, as you'll have seen on the headline number, the provinces said the curtailment has been reduced, but on our quarter went down. So all curtailment went up when the provincial number went down. That's why I'm a little confused as to how the math works.

Some of the points that we make in terms of obligations that we have on pipelines for example, is something that we are now obviously building into our decision making as to how we do curtailment and then we're also in discussions with the government about perhaps what are unintended impacts that we're seeing in that space. And as we said, we look forward to curtailments being reduced so we can get back to bringing our economic production on.

The final point that you raised about some of the things that will not come back, those are the chops works just mechanically when you shut down some of those wells they send off and we won't be able to bring them back. So that's the basis of the comment as to why we think some of it won't come back. Again, we prioritize all of those things into the mix and just how to comply with cut we've been mandated to make.

Robert Peabody

I'd just add one thing. This is Rob Peabody. Again, we talked about unintended consequences and one of the more amusing ones that has come out of this is, even when governments try to frustrate markets, markets have a habit of continuing to try to come back. And one of the things we've seen is the emergence of a secondary market in curtailed barrels now were companies that seem to have extra barrels available for production despite being curtailed, which is odd in itself.

If you think about it, are now selling them to companies that have a need that could use those barrels profitably. We have actually purchased some of those at the margin out there, but it's just funny to know how resilient the markets are in trying to correct actions even after governments kind of screw it all up.

Prashant Rao

Thanks Rob. I can appreciate that there's a multiplier effect here that can't be controlled the initial action seems to be rippling through. My follow-up question is real quick just on SeaRose. Just wanted to get a sense of time, I think you said by mid-year you'd be back to full production. So that tends to imply like a 3Q. I think earlier in some of our conversations maybe there was a chance that we could see up and running at full throttle, maybe in 2Q. Is that - maybe you're sort of encompassed those two possibilities as there been any sort of slight delay in the timing or is that just sort of an abundance of caution on your part?

Robert Symonds

This is Rob Symonds. I would say, our view of the pace is really driven by our view of the weather and I'm a very bad weather forecaster. We hope given the normal weather conditions in Atlantic Canada, we will be up and running by the end of Q2 fully. We have all the drill center back up by the end of Q2. Right now, they said we only have one drill center. There are four total drill centers. We need to recover the pipeline piece before we can restart some of them. That's a weather window that unfortunately we've not been able to see. So that's pushing us back. But with normal expectations, by the end of Q2, we should be fully up and running.

Robert Peabody

Most of these operations take about two-day weather windows when the seas are under about to 3.5 meters, which out there is not that normal this time of the year. And then there's the further complication of ice, which we're now into ice season out there. So we also have to kind of clear ice and waves that aren't too high. The good news is most of them can be done if we can find weather windows of about two days for each phase of the operation, because we're able to do this with an intervention vessel we have out there, which is highly capable and should be able to do that.

Robert Symonds

Yes. Just on the guidance we've provided for production does include our best view of how SeaRose will come back up through the year.

Prashant Rao

Okay. And just I guess the final question on SeaRose, status of any investigation by the Labrador Petroleum Board, Offshore Petroleum Board. I think sort of coming to a conclusion or when can we expect some sort of a material conclusion and what are the next steps that I guess is maybe a simpler way of asking the question.

Robert Peabody

The simple answer is until we have the sales piece off from the seas bed, there is no timeline. They will need to see that piece and then they will continue their investigations.

Robert Symonds

I think the only thing I'd add there is that we are working closely with the regulator though [indiscernible] the whole investigation process and everything is going well. I think as illustrated by the fact that we brought the Central Drill Centre on with in cooperation with the regulator today.

Prashant Rao

Okay. Gentlemen, thank you very much. I'll turn it over.

Robert Peabody

Thank you.

Our next analyst question comes from Paul Cheng with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Paul Cheng

Hi guys. Good morning.

Robert Peabody

Hi Paul.

Paul Cheng

What happened earlier that when you're talking about the reason that you abandoned the MEG hostile a little bit, you talk about that a part of them is the macro environment and how the little progress in the pipeline and [indiscernible] concern in the northern part that we has to do with system from the company shareholder and the Board. So which was the primary driver? Is it resistance from the Company bond and the shareholder or is the other factor?

Robert Peabody

Paul, I would put it in this context. One of the things that we've all learned, I guess out of this process that has been recently changed to 105 day process for takeover is 105 days is a long time. It particularly was a long time in the last half of last year where we saw all sorts of developments in the oil markets, in the provincial politics, in global politics. Just about everything that could go on was going on and generally in the wrong direction.

So there was a very long time there, a where this process went on. I would say for most of that process had we had the counterparty engage with us and drove it to conclusion, it would have concluded. I mean, we were totally behind the process.

As we got to the end, the cumulative result of all those things building up plus the fact that we still saw a company that was not sort of willing to recommend this offer to their shareholders, even though we thought it would clearly be in their interest.

It just made it look like this was just getting a little too difficult and it created an off rent for us frankly, at the same time. So that's as I've said to some people, marriage is difficult. Be careful getting into it with someone who doesn't want to be in it with you.

And so I think when you put that a gone with the macro environment, it just caused the Board to eventually say, this doesn't seem to be something that's in our best interests at the moment.

Paul Cheng

Should we interrupt that if that's one of a major hurdle and you have a willing seller, the price or the valuation that you'll put on a, you will be willing that to entertain a potential acquisition based on a stamina evaluation offer to MEG or that the macro environment had changed, not that you pop in the to have a better valuation?

Robert Peabody

Yes. I think the second interpretation would be the more correct one, Paul.

Paul Cheng

So you will not be willing to offer the same valuation. You need to be a newbie more accretive to it or they pick a cushion to yourself?

Robert Peabody

Yes.

Paul Cheng

Second question on Lima, assume when that crude flexibility project come on stream by the end of this year, if at that time we see a major delay in the nine three replacement start up. Do you have the alternative way to get additional Canadian heavy oil into that project - into that refinery?

Robert Peabody

Yes. I'll hand that over to Jeff Rinker to runs the Downstream.

Jeffrey Rinker

Hi, Paul. This is Jeff. Yes, the main way that we will bring heavy crude into Lime Refinery will be on our dedicated capacity on the Keystone pipelines. So we have plenty of capacity to get up to 40,000 barrels a day into Lima even more if we could process it.

Paul Cheng

Jeff, you already taking all those oils so you already as benefiting from the trading operation, so from that standpoint, this is not an incremental, you're just shifting the profitability. What are you recall into I&M or you point into refining, is it?

Jeffrey Rinker

That's right. So we're already taking the already can captured the location differential of the heavy crude on the pipeline, but somebody else is going to get the uh, the heavy crude refining upgrade and that we'll be able to get both. We'll get those. We'll still get the location differential on the pipe. And we'll also capture the heavy crude upgrading up heavy crude refining differential from the Lime Refinery.

Paul Cheng

And maybe that I don't know who this should be. In the I&M, I think when you guys talk about do we sell, you're talking about an inventory loss that offset the widening in the defense or in that's why we didn't see a stronger result. Can you elaborate and there'll be more in terms of inventory loss and how big is that quantity?

Jeffrey Rinker

So Paul, it's Jeff here. I'll talk that's the way it equated to analogous innovate to FIFO in the U.S. refining is I'll start at the context of the quarter. We started with say $80 rent down to sub-60, and the differential moved to the mid-40s. The value of the inventory we're holding them as largely flat and you saw that manifest, that decrease in value basically through a one-time hit or impact to our FFO.

And so as the price comes up or hold flat it's basically kind of a view a one-time hit to move the inventory down to the value that draw during the quarter. And we'll have to - I have the team follow-up with you and say it's about a $120 million impact off the top of my head, but we'll have the team, we had a lot of noise and the inventory valuations and all of our different segments. So we'll walk through with you after the call.

Robert Peabody

We'll get you that some of that, Paul. But essentially you've got to remember we carry about 22 million barrels of inventory if you look across crude and products. So when you got a big price decrease, you see that in the results.

Jeffrey Hart

And the inverse is true as well. As we started to see a rise up, we'll see the benefit as well starting to manifest itself.

Paul Cheng

So still from that standpoint, as we should see, even though that the defense will have narrows a sharp knee in the first quarter versus the fourth quarter oil price from the quarter end have gone up. So we should see at least a positive reversal on that we saw you in the first quarter?

Jeffrey Hart

That's on an isolated base absolutely.

Paul Cheng

Okay.

Robert Peabody

Thanks Paul.

Operator

Benny Wong

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Just wondering if you can give us an update on your strategic review, which includes the potential selling of your BC refinery and retail business? Just hoping you can share your expectations there and what do you think you would do with the proceeds given you guys have already have a very strong balance sheets and is there anything else you guys are looking at or at the early stages of looking at to further reduce your breakeven?

Jeffrey Rinker

This is Jeff Rinker, again, it's still early days for the marketing process. But so we're just getting started. There's already strong interest from the market. So I think that we're going to have some reasonable offers out there for both the refinery and the marketing business. For the question about what we would intend to do with the proceeds I going to ask for the CFO, Jeff, to answer one.

Jeffrey Hart

Okay. We'll look at a balanced approach. I mean, we will look at, it gives us an option and potentially to advance returns to shareholders. As we've talked about as we had expecting it's a board decision always, but as we would bring on the thermals and execute the capital program, that gives us an opportunity to increase the dividend as our cash flows become more and more robust in earnings breakeven decreases. What this would allow us to do is potentially advanced some of that. And then we will also balance that with managing our long-term debt maturities and look at potentially some gross stature or some deleveraging opportunities as well.

Benny Wong

Okay. Appreciate the thoughts around that. My second question is on superior refinery as it progresses to return to service next year. I just wanted to get an update on that. And also I believe there was an opportunity to increase the amount of heavy throughput with enhanced work. I'm just wondering is that work being done wild the refineries down now and when it's back up? Should we expect throughput ability for 100% crude when it's back up next year?

Jeffrey Hart

This is Jeff again. Where we are on the superior rebuild, the engineering is well advanced on the rebuild. We're really focusing on getting all the engineering done first that we need for permitting, which is going to be our critical path. And we've already started demolition of this site. The demolition, we'll really get fully underway when the weather clears a bit.

They've had the snowiest February, I think it's just read down there on the Lake superior's that were there. They're just covered in snow right now. But we'll get demolition going when that gets better. And demolition isn't critical path anyhow. And with subject to permitting, we would expect to start the construction later this year and then the operational in 2020.

The second part of the question was about whether we're doing any enhancements and the refinery, I mean largely the refinery is being rebuilt in the same configuration as it was before the incident. But I think you may recall we already had plans to modify the refinery during its turnaround so that we would not be doing this sort of heavy light campaign mode that the refiner used to run and, and rather run a more consistent steady crude slate.

And that effectively has the effect of increasing the utilization of the refinery because it's not dipping down each time you change a campaign and also increasing the amount of heavy crude to the refinery process. So there will be that enhancement and a few other enhancements that just come from having more modern equipment as part of the rebuild. We'll have more details on that in the Investor Day I think.

Benny Wong

Great. Thanks guys.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Our next analyst question comes from Manav Gupta with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Manav Gupta

Hey guys. On the Sunrise, the operating netback is minus $26, so the more you were producing, the more you're losing. I'm trying to understand what happened here? Is this reversible?

Robert Peabody

So this is a kind - this results from the way crude is priced in Alberta. And so heavy crude differentials are set in the month before the month of actual production. And so what we saw was in November, we saw differentials get up to just sort of $40, $45 a barrel. And then in December when WTI prices crashed, they crashed down to sort of sub $50 a barrel. So effectively you were at all kind of almost zero revenue per barrel coming out. Now we keep producing it because we run it through our integrated value chain, pick up the location differential in the I&M sort of segment.

And then we take the crude down and refined it in our refineries and that thermal projects are not something you want to turn on and off weekly or anything. They don't respond to that very well. So we're still able to make a netback across the entire value chain. So we kept it running. Now of course, as we go into this year, it's completely changed because differentials are now sort of like in the $8, $10 a barrel region, and WTI is well lower than it used to be a reasonable number and that'll allow Sunrise to make a positive returns as we're going forward.

Manav Gupta

Okay. Second question, obviously, Devon has put out, Jackfish as an asset for sale. It's probably the same size or slightly bigger than MEG. You probably could get it cheaper through financing, so are you actively looking at the project?

Robert Peabody

We don't comment specifically on M&A stuff. I just refer you to my other comments that, we look at everything that looks like is relevant, but we'd be extremely disciplined about any sort of offers and ensure that any offer we made was in the interest of our shareholders.

Manav Gupta

Okay. The last question, the Lima turnaround ran for about an additional 10 days or something. So is that an opportunity costs you can associate with the fact that if it had completed on time, how much higher the earnings could have beat the downstream earnings?

Robert Peabody

I don't have that figure right at hand. I would just say that maybe it picks up a little bit on the process safety side, but one of the reasons it didn't so much run longer as we shut it down earlier. And we shut it down a couple of weeks before the scheduled turned around because as we looked at the operation, there were just some indications that we thought it was time to take the refinery down and not try to push it through to the original plan turnaround date.

I think that was a good decision. I think it reflected a culture now where we are always putting process safety first. And so that's what we did. And then of course, because the turnaround is all very scheduled in terms of when things can happen, it's still finished about the same time because of suppliers and everything like that. But I don't have that cost specifically. I'm sure we could get somebody to calculate it if you want to give us a call.

Manav Gupta

Okay. Thanks guys.

Our next analyst question comes from Phil Gresh with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Phil Gresh

Hi, thanks. First question is just on OpEx, obviously you have the long-term target out there of $11 to $12 a barrel and 2019 is clearly way down by the cuts. But I guess if I just look back at 2018, it was around flattish at about $14 a barrel with 2017. So I just wanted a little more color as to how do you think about that progression and maybe just kind of looking through the effects of the first quarter, of course?

Robert Peabody

Yes. I'll talk that Jeff, a little bit to last year, and in the context is the way to think about the migration is our Tucker assets sub $9, our Lloyd Thermals is around $10 to $11 right now and we'll trying down a little bit as we bring on Rush Lake 2.

But the contexts and in Sunrise clearly was in ramp up, last year and so a couple things to see is our long-term on all of our thermals would be to move to an average of $10 and the way we would get there on Tucker and now we're up in nameplate post after we get through curtailment or thermals are there and sunrise is trending in that direction. We're currently around last quarter round $13 a barrel.

As we continued to do bottleneck and move the facility Ford, we'll get to the blending down. And the other piece I'll comment a little bit too to last year is a given, we had some downtime and the SeaRose and so on and so forth, as we did see a significant increase in not an absolute costs just on $1 per BOE, simply because that's a largely fixed cost operations. So when we get back up and bring on West White Rose and further production there, we will see that come down quite heavily given the costs move as we bring on production.

Phil Gresh

Okay. So basically, I mean…

Robert Peabody

The only thing I'd add on that is again, that will be something we updated Investor Day, just where we are. I think that the big takeaway I'd say from Jeff's comment is that last year we were basically on target with our operating costs on an absolute basis. But because we did have the Atlantic situation, which cut volumes that we did see the unit costs not come down as much as we wanted to see them come down.

But we expect to get back on track on that plan as curtailment comes off and clearly the Atlantic numbers come up. And then as Jeff said, as we add more thermal production and debottleneck, Sunrise and bring on more Asian production.

Phil Gresh

Okay. That makes sense. Okay. The second question I guess is it's just a follow-up from the capital spending. Answers from earlier, just trying to wrap my head around the size of the 4Q increase. So it sounds like what you're saying is you pulled forward some spending there to stay, I guess efficient for the project to some degree. And so was that one of the factors in, at the time that you gave the 2019 guidance as to why that would have come in lower or those two things unrelated?

Robert Peabody

I don't quite understand the question. But I think when we gave the guidance out at 3.325, sort of the high end of that guidance, we had not included for that was in October. And the real push on hitting that milestone happened in actually October, November and December.

And so I don't think we had fully, we in fully packed that in, but I would also, again this is a pretty substantial project in terms of its total spend and it is as painful as it was in the quarter. It's not that unusual to see a big project come in and, have a big quarter in terms of its expenditure.

So I think it a bit of a combination of shooting for that milestone. But as I say, we, since then we looked carefully at what they had been doing to hit the milestone and said, look, ultimately we want capital efficiency to be the major priority here. And we kind of redirected everybody on to focusing on that as a first priority, not a, not schedule.

Phil Gresh

Yes. I probably didn't ask that very clearly. I was referring to the 2019, guidance that you had given in December, which was a reduction from what you had thought it would be at the Analyst Day in May. So I was just trying to clarify if that a pull forward of some of that spending, that's all.

Robert Peabody

Yes. There is a little bit of that. There is a little bit of understanding of that. So that kind of guidance for this year stands and includes all those things.

Phil Gresh

Yes, okay. All right, thank you.

Our next analyst question comes from Mike Dunn with GMP FirstEnergy. Please go ahead.

Michael Dunn

Thank you. Gentlemen, I was just wondering if you could comment on sunrise. I'm just looking at the December average data from the regulator and the Seymour ratio was I think 3.65 production, slightly less than 60,000 barrels a day. I know in the past you've talked about the, I guess the more mature, well pairs steam-oil ratio 3.1x if I'm looking at your slides from your last Investor Day, but just maybe talk about where this, it looks like there's some new wells that have come on recently, so perhaps it's, steaming without much production from those. But maybe just talk about any updates on your expectations for the steam-oil ratio it at Sunrise where that might get to necessarily under curtailments here, but going forward.

Robert Peabody

Yes. I think we still feel good about the kind of using without enhancing the technology beyond where we have it. And of course eventually will go into things like non-condensable and gas and all these other things that are being deployed in the industry. But based on the way it's designed now we were pretty happy that overall the project, I'll get two or three steam-oil ratios, which is what it was designed for.

And the reason we say that is one of the reports I get fairly frequently is a report that separates the initial development wells from the newer wells would have been added. So we always have what we call the IDA, the initial development area. And we look at the steam-oil ratio separately on the IDA from the newer wells that are in the earlier stages. And in the IDA were sitting rate around three. So it feels like the project is still essentially on its design features for as I say the technology you're currently using there.

Michael Dunn

Thanks Rob. And then I did see too that looks like steam injection was about 210,000 barrels a day in December. I'm just wondering what might be the timeline, like if you, if you can't hit a 3 or 3.1 time, ignoring curtailments, how long might that take for you guys to maybe ramp production closer to 70,000 gross?

Robert Symonds

Mike, it's Rob Symonds. We have a number of new pads that are still in the system. So the rolling forward and unfortunately we aren't getting to see what all the bottlenecks are because we've not able to produce in north of 60 for an extended period. But I think you've got to be thinking about to get to that level to your hypothetical with no curtailments and everything going well, it's a couple of years out. You get to 70.

Jeffrey Hart

Yes. I think we're still on target for the debottlenecking that were you included in last year's sort of Investor Day, which should take us up to that sort of level in the next couple of years.

Michael Dunn

Thanks. That's all for me gentlemen.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Our next analyst question comes from Jon Morrison with CIBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Jon Morrison

Good morning all. Just clarification what would make you go back and retry the MEG takeover process at that stage? Obviously you laid out the factors that led to him not extending the offer. If it was reversed or subsided, would you be open to going back and trying to do the deal again? And just secondarily, am I correct in interpreting your earlier comments to say that if you were to go back and do that, it would essentially have to be a friendly deal for it to recommence?

Robert Peabody

Jon, I think I'll just go back and say we don't call him back too much on any M&A matters at this stage. I think I've kind of given the kind of broad sort of view, and I don't want people to get too focused on the M&A side of this. I really, what we're refocusing is absolutely on the underlying business and the deep portfolio of things we have to push forward here.

So that's where our focus is of course, we always have a business development team that is always looking at other opportunities out there and they'll continue to do that and if they can make a compelling proposition to us, we'll always listen to them as hopefully good stewards and representatives of the shareholders.

Jon Morrison

Perfect. I can appreciate that. Maybe just a second one, just on the CapEx side, obviously it's been above the expectations the last two quarters, which you walk through, the factors that led to it getting there, what gives you confidence that spending is going to be ring fenced in the goalposts that you put off for 2019 at this point?

Robert Peabody

I think we've got a pretty good history over a long period of time of managing the capital program pretty carefully and generally bringing it in on target or a little under target. I mean not to be brought up as a specific reason, but one of the reasons that I think, probably surprised us a little bit is normally in aggregate every year, the teams tend to spend a little less than they tell you they're going to spend as they're getting close to the end of the year.

In this year, they actually spent what they said, they were going to, I guess in the last month is a little bit surprising. But I think we have a long history of delivering on the capital program in a pretty good way. And we'll just stay focused on it and I believe we'll bring it in on guidance this year.

Jon Morrison

Appreciate the color. I'll turn it back.

Robert Peabody

Thanks.

Our next analyst question comes from Harry Mateer with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Harry Mateer

Hi. Good morning. I guess, first, can you just remind us what your leverage tolerances are on a short-term basis in terms of how high it'd be willing to let net leverage go if there's an external opportunity or a large project before reverting to your longer term target? And related to that is the priority for Husky a particular net leverage number at a given point in time or more just maintaining investment grade ratings?

Jeffrey Hart

Jeff here. I'll talk to the target that we do have that we laid out in Investor Day and are still working with that. And we will triangulate our capital structure to the bottom of the cycle. And for us, we'd be in that and just say, okay, stress test everything at $35 Brent and maintain. What we look to maintain is net debt at 2x FFO or cash flow at that time. Now it's a floating target or ceiling as we execute the capital program. We go from - right now we can do - hold above $4 billion in net debt, and ultimately go up as we execute the plan to say $6 billion, give or take. So that's how we think about it.

And as far as inorganic or how we would think about the balance sheet in anything we do, we'd have to consider our investment grade credit rating. So we might relax in certain periods of time, but we would not put the investment grade credit rating at risk or our current credit rating at risk as well. So that's something that we would consider through any potential thing we'd look at.

Harry Mateer

Got it. Thanks for that. And then, I know you mentioned debt reduction as a possible use of assets proceeds, but given the upcoming USD maturity later this year. Should we look for Husky to be in the bond market to refinance at some point?

Jeffrey Hart

We're evaluating our options. We'll look at - the commodity prices will feed in the process that we're looking on the retail and PG process and we'll look at both in Canadian and U.S. markets and in all 10 or so. And there's a lot of factors. It's something we're just monitoring. But clearly we have to consider what to do with those maturities here.

Harry Mateer

Okay. Thanks very much.

Robert Peabody

Thanks Harry.

This concludes the analyst Q&A portion of today's call. We will now take questions from members of the media. [Operator Instructions] Our first media question comes from Geoffrey Morgan with Financial Post. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Morgan

Thanks for taking my question. Have you had any indication so far from the provincial government on whether or not curtailment could be adjusted again for March and if it will extend beyond March? Have they communicated anything to you at this point?

Robert Peabody

I'll let Rob Symonds, he's closer to those communications.

Robert Symonds

I would say to you, we have been - we have all letter from March and we don't believe they're going to change it again, is our understanding. And in terms of the original announcements by the province that they would reduce curtailment, they gave out a number for the month of April and they have not told us they're not going to do that. But we have no more details than that.

Geoffrey Morgan

Okay. Thank you. And as a follow-up, earlier on the call discussed some of the kind of secondary market for trading curtail barrels. Can you give me an indication of how big is this market? If the province is trying to apply this evenly, it's an interesting indication of how much or how ineffective the system might be. Can you tell me how big the market is for trading curtailed barrels or trying to trade for space?

Robert Peabody

I just say first it's interesting because it is - this market's gotten going, but it's not a very transparent market. I think it operates mostly by phoning people. So I'll let Rob Symonds to give a little more color by the way. So I don't really know the full size of it. I don't think anybody does.

Robert Symonds

Yes. I think that's exactly the challenge Jeff is that, it is a company-to-company market. It is not something you can go on any kind of site and find out. So it's personal contacts and people saying, I got some barrels, I can't move. Would you like to take them? In our case we're only talking about less than 1,000 barrels a day kind of that we've been parties too, but I have heard story, there's more out there than that, but there's no hard numbers.

Geoffrey Morgan

Okay. And just to come back to the question about whether or not you have any indication this point, whether or not curtailment will last beyond the end of next month. Have you had any communications from the province about this potentially lasting into April or beyond that?

Robert Symonds

The province is positioned as originally stated it would continue in April and to the end of the year. And they have not said that they will not do that, not given us a new number for April.

Geoffrey Morgan

And if I can sneak in one more, there's potential for a change in government within a few months with an election. Would you be looking towards - are you trying to plan that there might be, if there is a change in government, changes the curtailment numbers earlier. How are you positioning yourselves? How are you preparing for potentially, having things change quickly on that front?

Robert Peabody

I mean, all I'd say there is, look, we work with various governments all around the world and we always try to be productive and constructive and try to help them achieve what they're trying to achieve. Well, not a damaging us too much in some cases, but we'll work with whatever government comes in or the current government if it continues to be there, post the election.

Geoffrey Morgan

I mean, are you anticipating that there could be changes to curtailment if there is a change?

Robert Peabody

I really don't know. You'd have to ask, I guess the leader of the opposition currently.

Geoffrey Morgan

Okay. Thank you.

Our next media question comes from Dan Healing with The Canadian Press. Please go ahead.

Dan Healing

Thanks for taking my question. Just a follow-up on the curtailment questions, I think you said that your quotas for curtailment in February and March are actually higher than they were in January. Do you have a total number as to how much the differences or what the percentage difference would be?

Robert Peabody

So just to be clear, we got confused a little between the curtailment number in the quota. The amount we're allowed to produce in February and March is less than the number we were allowed to produce in January. And it's in the order of a few percent.

Dan Healing

And what is it in terms of therapists…

Robert Symonds

2,000 thousand barrels a day.

Dan Healing

Okay. Can you say what your total curtailment is or what your total quota is rather sorry?

Jeffrey Hart

Our total quota - no, we wouldn't give out that information. What we have said is that our production is about 20% less than what we would have been producing without it. And I did actually tell you some of all curtailment numbers. So I guess in the limit you can look back with.

Robert Peabody

Yes. And to be clear, that's our Alberta production. That's 20% less just Alberta.

Dan Healing

Right. Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Kevin Orland with Bloomberg News. Please go ahead.

Kevin Orland

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Despite the negative facts that Husky and lot of failure - especially the large integrated companies have mentioned some of the proponents of the curtailment plan have said that the higher prices that companies are going to be getting for their crew because of the cutbacks. I'll waste from those negative effects. Are you finding that to be true or is the curtailment still in that negative from what would have happened if prices had been left at that lower level?

Robert Peabody

I think for Husky it's absolutely a net negative because we were, completely capturing the full value of the value chain prior to curtailment and all that's happened is, we're producing less barrels now.

So it still - it's an absolute net negative. I also, just to reemphasize the point that I think it's actually distorting the market for Alberta barrels as well because if you look at pad 2 at the moment, we're finally RI utilization. As you know, currently there's a lot of turnaround, but refinery utilization has hit sort of around 64%, I believe. And so you're actually seeing less barrels being consumed by the downstream segment.

And so that's what led to my comments saying, you're getting barrels that could be produced economically that just aren't being produced and increasingly, even though heavy crude should be in very strong supply, people can't actually get it to the refineries that would like to use it based on rail economics that require them $20 a barrel. They need for a differential and the differentials only sitting at $10 a barrel.

So sorry there's a lot of strange things that are happening and then on top of all that, I know from my own experience in some of my colleagues and other companies that as particularly companies that have international boards, it's quite difficult to talk to them about investments in Alberta at the moment because they really are kind of been shaken by this sort of very unexpected intervention.

Kevin Orland

Okay. And just to follow-up, do you expect that how people participate at all in the provinces crude by rail program that it's a starting up then it should be operational over the summer?

Robert Peabody

I don't think so because we still have capacity to move all our barrels. If we're allowed to produce all our barrels, we can move them all on our existing pipeline commitments. So we don't really have need of that rail capacity.

Kevin Orland

And what's your judgment on that program? Do you think that's going to be a further market distortion or are you okay with that?

Robert Peabody

Well, it's interesting because again, I guess my judgment would be that had we not put curtailment in place, those rail volumes would get moved anyways that the difference would have been the private sector would have been making the commitments to the rail companies as opposed to the government. But once you put in the curtailment program, then you need to actually look at subsidizing the rail side of the program if you want to get in the barrels to move. So again, this is what happens when you start, throwing wrenches into the - what is a market economy.

Our next media question comes from Chris Varcoe with the Calgary Herald. Please go ahead.

Chris Varcoe

Just to follow-up on a couple of those questions. When you look at the plan that the government has laid out with regards to spending, I think it is $3.7 billion to acquire these 4,400 rail cars to increase the rail, the oil by rail capacity. Does that strike you as a reasonable pricing? Do you think that this is something that the government should actually be doing?

Robert Peabody

I think the short answer to that is because we don't move a lot by rail. I'm probably the wrong person to ask about whether they got a good price for it. I'm led to believe they got a market price for it. But I haven't actually spent any time analyzing it myself.

Chris Varcoe

Do you think that's something that the government should actually have gone ahead with either way?

Robert Peabody

Well, I'd go back to my previous comment, which was really that, once you put curtailment in place, then you create a need for the government to do something. If you hadn't had curtailment in place, the private sector would have paid - would have ultimately made those commitments for the rail cars.

Chris Varcoe

And just finally to talk a little bit about curtailment, there was a little bit of a discussion earlier on about some of those barrels may not come back online. Do you have an idea overall of how many barrels at are curtailed, won't come back on line and ultimately what is driving that decision?

Robert Peabody

I'll let Rob Symonds to talk about.

Robert Symonds

This is Rob Symonds. I don't have a view on it on a province wide basis. I'll simply talk to us, for us we're currently cutting back about 8,000 barrels a day of CHOPS production. So this is conventional production, cold heavy oil production with sand is the acronym CHOPS. The mechanical reasons that that happens is because the wellbores are unstable when you shut them down and they sometimes collapsing. It's not economic to go back and try and reopen them. So that's why a portion of our 8,000, we think up to half of that will go. So other operators who have CHOPS wells may have the same issue, but I don't have a total number.

Chris Varcoe

Thank you.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Rob Peabody for any closing remarks.

Robert Peabody

Thanks everybody for your questions. I think that was probably one of the longest question periods we have, but I thought they were all really good questions. We are continuing to invest in our deep portfolio of organic projects to further improve our resiliency and provide for a stronger and more stable free cash flow. This allows us to maintain a strong balance sheet, well returning cash to shareholders through a dividend. We'll be updating our five-year plan at our Investor Day in Toronto this May, and I hope to see lots of you there. And we will also be holding our Annual General Meeting on April 26 here in Calgary following the release of our first quarter results. Thanks again for calling today.

