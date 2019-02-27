Devon Energy: Poor Quarter, Great Outlook

But in a major shift, the company is pulling out of Canada and Barnett Shale in the US, which considerably improves the company’s profit and free cash flow outlook.

Previously, I wrote that Devon Energy (DVN) could struggle with weak levels of cash flows and earnings if oil prices stay below $60 a barrel. Its latest quarterly results were hardly encouraging. But the company has shed high-cost assets and increased its focus on its low-cost US properties. Now the Oklahoma City-based shale oil producer’s outlook is looking better than ever.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Devon Energy’s latest quarterly results were disappointing as the company missed analysts’ earnings estimate by a wide margin, likely due to lower-than-expected levels of production, and failed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure.

Devon reported an adjusted profit of $46 million, or $0.10 per share, for the fourth quarter, down from $0.38 per share a year earlier and below analysts’ consensus earnings estimate of $0.31 per share. The company generated $542 million of net cash flow from operations but spent $600 million as capital expenditure (cash CapEx as per cash flow statement). As a result, it faced a cash flow shortfall of $58 million ($542Mn-$600Mn). Devon’s total oil and gas production from retained assets increased by 6% to 520,000 boe per day. Its US oil production rose 21% to 126,000 bpd but this was below the company’s own guidance range of 127,000-131,000 bpd.

The company’s profits were hit by weakness in oil prices which dropped from more than $75 a barrel in October to $43 in December. Devon reported a realized oil and gas price (ex. hedges) of $23.32 per boe, down from $27.59 a year earlier.

The poor performance, however, got overshadowed by the revelation that Devon was separating its Canadian oil sands and the gas-rich Barnett Shale assets in the US from its business through either a sale or a spinoff. Devon’s total output from Canada (Heavy Oil segment) and the Barnett Shale accounted for 43% (or 224,000 boe per day) of the company’s total fourth-quarter production.

The Canadian oil sands operation can deliver operating cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, or free cash flows (barring WCS movements), but it was a low-margin business which witnessed a 4% drop in output in 2018. In terms of investments required for future growth, the Canadian oil sands assets couldn’t compete with the company’s other oil-rich properties in the US which promise greater returns. The sale looks like a sensible decision that allows the company to not only increase its focus on the more lucrative US assets but also fetch around $2.7 billion to $6.8 billion from the asset sale, as per analysts’ estimates. Devon will also be following in the footsteps of a number of other companies – including ConocoPhillips (COP), Marathon Oil (MRO), and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) – who have pulled out of Canada in favor of other higher-margin oil and gas producing assets. Devon expects to complete the sale by the end of this year.

The separation of Canadian and Barnett Shale business significantly improves Devon’s ability to generate a decent profit and free cash flows in 2019 which could turn out to be a tough year for oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WI crude is widely expected to average around $55 to $60 a barrel in 2019, down from $65 last year, as per various analysts’ estimates. That put Devon in a difficult spot given that the company failed to generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure in 2018. Devon Energy generated $2.23 billion of cash flow from operations in 2018 which fell short of capital expenditure of $2.45 billion (cash CapEx as per cash flow statement). With further weakness in oil prices in 2019, the company could have faced an even larger cash flow deficit. But now, the company says that the new Devon Energy – which will pump oil from high-margin assets in Oklahoma’s STACK play, Texas’s Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Wyoming’s Powder River Basin – needs oil prices of just above $46 a barrel to generate free cash flows while growing oil output at a mid-teens rate. This means that at the current oil price environment of $55 to $60 a barrel, Devon will deliver strong levels of free cash flows. That’s a dramatic transformation for a company which burned cash flows even at $65 WTI.

Devon can become a free cash flow machine. The turnaround sounds ambitious, but it is achievable. The company will get support from its low-cost US operations. Devon holds a massive inventory of 4,200 drilling locations, almost half of which are located in the Permian Basin, that breakeven at less than $50 WTI and generate more than 50% IRR on an average at $50 a barrel. Devon’s drilling program will focus almost entirely on these assets. The size of this inventory is enough to fuel the company’s production for 15 years at the current drilling pace.

Additionally, Devon is also slashing its capital expenditure and improving its cost structure by targeting significant cost savings. These efforts will also play a crucial role in pushing the company to free cash flows. Devon has slashed this year’s capital budget by around 10% from last year to the range of $2.05 billion to $2.31 billion, including $1.8 billion to $2 billion of upstream capital for the New Devon Energy. But what I like about the company’s spending plan is that even though it has reduced the CapEx budget, it hasn’t significantly altered its future growth target. Previously, the company expected to grow its US oil production by 15% to 17% in each year during 2017-2020. Now, it is targeting 12% to 17% growth in each year through 2021 on an average which shows a drop of just 1.5 percentage points at the mid-point. This means that the company will deliver more bang for the buck.

Devon is also targeting significant annual cost savings of at least $780 million, around 70% of which will be realized by the end of this year while the remaining will materialize by YE-2020. Additionally, Devon has hedged a large chunk of its future oil production which will also bolster the company’s cash flows in a weak oil price environment. In fact, Devon’s hedge book is so strong that with hedging gains, it can report free cash flows even if oil prices were to fall below $40 a barrel.

It is, however, important to remember that the company won’t swing to free cash flows in just one quarter, at least not on a GAAP basis. The disposal of Canadian oil sands and Barnett Shale assets, shift to US-focused production, and realization of cost-saving benefits might take some time. But it has a clear line of sight towards growing production at a double-digit rate while consistently generating free cash flows. I believe that’s a big step in the right direction.

Data by YCharts

Shares of Devon Energy have risen by 9% in the last four weeks. The gain has been driven partly by the 5% improvement in oil prices in the corresponding period and the optimism that followed the company’s turnaround plan. Its shares are trading 14.8-times next year’s Thomson Reuters consensus earnings estimate and I believe the stock has room to move even higher if the company actually begins to generate strong levels of free cash flows. Also, remember that Devon is working on a major share repurchase program (68% completed). The company will buy back $5 billion worth of stock, representing 30% of the total outstanding shares which can also have a positive impact on the company’s shares. I believe these factors, combined with the possibility of an announcement of a major asset sale, put Devon Energy stock in a good position to outperform this year.

