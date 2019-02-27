Facebook, Inc. (FB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Morgan Stanley 2019 Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call February 26, 2019 3:00 PM ET

Brian Nowak

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our luncheon keynote. We are thrilled to have Sheryl Sandberg and Dave Wehner with us from Facebook. So thank you so very much for joining us.

Brian Nowak

Some of the statements made today by Facebook maybe considered forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements made today by the company are based on assumptions as of today, and Facebook undertakes no obligation to update them. Please refer to Facebook's Form 10-K for a discussion of the risk factors that may affect actual results.

We're good. Thank you so much for joining us. So Sheryl, the COO of Facebook since 2008; and Dave, you joined Facebook in 2012 and have been the CFO since 2014. This is your fifth year here at Morgan Stanley's conference. So thank you so very much for joining us. We are very grateful.

We're good. Thank you so much for joining us. So Sheryl, the COO of Facebook since 2008; and Dave, you joined Facebook in 2012 and have been the CFO since 2014. This is your fifth year here at Morgan Stanley's conference. So thank you so very much for joining us. We are very grateful.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Nowak

Sheryl, I want to start sort of looking back at 2018 in a way we sort of operate the business now. And you’ve talked about how 2018 was a tough year, and you said you made some – a fundamentally different approach to how you're sort of managing the business and how you're thinking about Facebook. What changed throughout 2018 now as you look ahead?

Sheryl Sandberg

So 2018 was a really hard year for Facebook, and I think of it as really important year because I think systematically over the course of many years as we were building the business, we didn't put enough resources and enough investment into preventing harm. As we were growing the business, we were very focused on all the good it can do, and all the good it still does every single day. And I think we didn't foresee some of the ways the platform could be abused, and that's on us.

And so what's happened in the last year is that we really are taking a very different approach to how we run the company, and this audience knows this better than most, that if you want to understand what the company cares about, look where it spends its money. And what you see from us now are massive investments in safety and security, more than tripling the size of the teams we have working on it.

The most fundamental shifts in engineering staffing, which is always what matters at a tech company I've seen since I've been there, were every single team has a security team, has a safety team as part of its work. Big efforts to decrease the spread of misinformation, big efforts to make sure people understand that it's their information and that they can use it and for transparency. And so we're running the company in a fundamentally very different way.

And I think one of the questions people have for us is, can we do that while continuing to build our community? And I think our last earnings showed that we can. So we now have 2.7 billion people using any one of our family of app services, so that's Facebook and Messenger and Instagram and WhatsApp. This Facebook app is very strong, we're at 2.3 billion people using it monthly with 66% coming back every day, which has actually been holding nicely. And a considerable increase from when I started over a decade ago, which was only 50% coming back.

And so the commitment we have going forward is that we are going to continue to make big investments to try to prevent harm on the platform and see better around corners to prevent future harm, and we're going to continue to invest in our community and build products people want to use and build our business at the same time.

Brian Nowak

Understood. It's a very news-filled year, and it seems like there's still a lot of focus, these investors questions that I have around central regulatory changes, new regulations, things that could just change the way Facebook or online advertising evolve. How do you think about the regulatory risk for Facebook? And sort of how is that impacting the way you're managing the business?

Sheryl Sandberg

So I think one really important moment, not just for Facebook, but for our whole industry. When you look at the history of new technologies, what you see is that often there's this period were new technology happens. And this goes back as far as the printing press, goes to TV, goes to radio, it goes to the Internet itself, where there's a period where there's something new and a lot of excitement and a lot of usage and a lot of celebration, and then there's a period of real concern.

And I think we are in that period of real concern. Where everyone is coming together to figure out what are the rules that are going to be written for this industry. And these are the big questions. And the big question is really what kind of Internet do we want? And I think, we're not going to want an Internet that's out of control or anything goes. We don't want that.

There are rules and regulations we already adhere to, there will be more. We have our own policies we put in place, but we're also not going to want an Internet that's too tightly controlled, where any one government doesn't have to be ours is too tightly controlling whether people see where people don't have a voice and the ability to express themselves. That's long been something our industry has stood against.

And so we're in the process right now of working with other people in our industry and regulators around the world about what is the right kind of regulation, regulation that's effective, regulation that can prevent harm while still allowing people to have free expression.

And I think importantly regulation that's pro innovation because the truth is it's actually easier for big companies like Facebook, or other big competitors to put in place things that is under regulation than it is for startups. So I think back to Facebook 10 years ago. GDPR would have been much harder for us than it was now. And so regulation, in its core, has to be pro innovation so that the next Facebook can happen as well.

Brian Nowak

Yes. Scale matters. Dave, you made some comments to Wall Street about sort of fraud expectation for overall revenues throughout 2019, and I know that privacy and regulation is something that you sort of talked about through that lens. So maybe talk to us about how you expect privacy-related headwinds, whether it's GDPR, clear history, any other changes that Facebook may make to the platform potentially impacting the business from your perspective.

David Wehner

Sure. Clearly, privacy is a headwind for us in 2019. It's one of the factors that's contributing to our expected deceleration of revenue growth throughout the year. I'd say there's sort of three main drivers there. You've got sort of regulatory that Sheryl talked about, which was GDPR in 2018 and we'll continue to see impact from that.

I think the regulatory arc will be longer-term in playing out. I think you're also seeing other factors. The other factors I'd call out is the platforms like iOS are making bigger pushes in privacy as well. And so that has the potential impact the business.

And then on the third front, it's changes we're making ourselves. So we've elected to rollout GDPR type controls globally. We've done different moves like deprecate partner categories. Later this year, we'll be launching Clear History, which will also affect our ability to do third-party targeting for those who would clear history.

And so I think broadly, it's going to give us, I think, some headwinds in terms of being able to target as effectively as before. But that being said, I think we've been able to navigate this relatively well so far, and we certainly had some headwinds that we were able to, I think, do better than we expected in Q4. So I'd say the landscape is certainly changing and the direction that makes it more challenging to grow and gives a little bit less visibility into how it will actually play out.

Brian Nowak

And throughout the headlines and speculation around regulatory concerns, regulation, at the end of the day, in the fourth quarter, you still grew daily active users to Sheryl's point, off a very big base in the U.S. and Europe. And so I guess the two-part question is, what does that tell you about your underlying user base even through all the headlines? And how do you think about the U.S. and European growth going forward?

David Wehner

Well, I think we've got a very compelling set of products. So just narrowing on Facebook, we saw 9% MAU and DAU growth. Now that's concentrated in the developing world, in Asia and Rest of World where we're seeing higher levels of growth.

In Europe and the U.S., I think I broadly characterize it as stable. I think it grew slightly in DAU terms in both regions. But I think the outlook there is with Facebook, we're relatively penetrated in the developed markets so we'd expect those to bounce around.

When you – still lots of good growth opportunities for Facebook globally. I think more broadly, and Sheryl alluded to this, we're thinking of Facebook more broadly in terms of the family of apps. So there's 2.7 billion people who use a Facebook product, one of the Facebook products, and we think that’s really the best way to think about the size of the audience.

We're serving – we now have multiple products generating revenue and also we think it is better reflective of the size of the audience that we have, when there's 2.0 billion people using any one of our family of apps of products daily. So I think – and we’re seeing good growth across those developed and developing markets for the family of apps products, and Instagram is doing particularly well.

Brian Nowak

And Sheryl, bringing it back to the fourth quarter, so same question, but then on the advertising side. You had the headlines and yet the advertising results were still really strong, at least, in my opinion. Can you talk through some of the notable drivers of the strength in the advertising in the fourth quarter and how does it continue as we go throughout 2019?

Sheryl Sandberg

When you talk about advertising, there's always the old joke, you know, at least half my marketing budget, I just don't know which half. And I think those days are long gone in a sense that advertisers want ROI. Every business has a limited amount of money, whether they're the largest business in the world or the smallest.

And what we say, I say to clients all the time when I meet with them is, we want to be your best minute because your time is precious and your best dollar, euro, yen, pound you spend. And we want to help you measure all the way through from seeing an ad on Facebook, all the way through to purchase, or whatever outcome you're trying to measure.

And I think we've been able to go to people and say we're going to help you drive that ROI and we're going to help you prove that your advertising is working. We announced in our earnings that we are now at 7 million advertisers across all our services globally and 2 million on Stories, and those are big numbers. But I think it's ROI driven and as we think about outcomes, one thing I don't think people quite understand is it's not just the direct response advertisers who are driven by outcomes.

Increasingly, brands are as well. So here are some of the largest brands in the world. One other thing is a lot of them in different verticals don't have is a direct relationship with consumers. What Facebook and social media allows is a direct relationship with consumers, or even if they're not buying online, they can speak directly to them and they can share their product, share their vision, communicate who they are, but increasingly drive through all the way to, I want to register for something.

I want to show up on a lot and test a car, test drive a car. I want to get a coupon or I'm going to go into a store and purchase. And so what I think the major trend is, but it's been true, I think, for the whole decade, I've been there, and as Mark launched the ads product even before I was there, is helping people reach the right person and helping people understand the ROI they're getting. And I think the more measurable it is, the more people understand it, the stronger the business will be.

Sheryl Sandberg

Well, I'm not going to grade us, but I'll tell you where we are in the life cycle which is, we've had Facebook for a long time. Instagram is now a big and growing and very important contributor to our business. Messenger is much more nascent, and WhatsApp, we don't have an ad product and that's much further out.

But your point on the right ad to the right product at the right time is exactly the right one and this is where I think we need to do much better job of communicating because I think one of the things people fundamentally don’t understand well enough about Facebook, and it causes some of the problems we see, is our business model.

And Mark has published an op-ed on this. We're trying to speak about this as often as we can and as clearly as possible, which is that targeted advertising and privacy are not at odds. It's not just that we can do both, it's that we do-do both. Our goal is to show anyone on Facebook, you look out on this audience, there are people here with different tastes, different interests of different ages and even different locations.

And so I'm a local plumber in New York is probably some people – maybe a lot of people here I want to reach, but if I'm a baker in Houston, you want to reach someone who is in, you want to reach someone who is in Houston. We get along very well but I bet we don't like the same movies. So the movie they want to show me trailer would be different than the movie they want to show him.

And what we enable is marketers, the largest to the smallest, to show the right ad to the right person at the right time. We don't sell information back to advertisers. We don't tell advertisers who you are, but we enable that targeting and we give back aggregated information. And it is that targeting that is explaining why, not just big businesses can do it, but small businesses.

And it's pretty important actually to local economies. There are now 90 million small businesses that advertise – that have presence on Facebook. Not all are advertisers, obviously, we only have 7 million advertisers, 25 million Instragram for both and these are businesses that are reaching audience they want to reach.

And if you want to choose the advertise with us, this targeting allows them to reach audiences. If you're a small business, you can't buy a TV ad even in a city and you can't put up a billboard and you can't buy a big newspaper banner. And so put up a billboard and you can't buy a big newspaper banner.

And so it's really the democratization of access that, that technology and app targeting allows, and we do it in ways that are very consistent with people's privacy, and I think that's something we privacy, and I think that's something we need to explain much better because targeted ads are better ads.

They're better for businesses, they're also way better for people. If you're going to see two ads and you believe your privacy is protected, you'd much rather see something that's relevant to you. And we need to do a better job explaining so that we can continue to provide the job growth that we providing.

Brian Nowak

And one of the media that Mark was obviously pretty early on talking about the importance of Stories. Stories consumption is going to be a bigger and bigger part of the overall platform. And last quarter, when you talked about it here and you talked about it last quarter, you have 2 million advertisers spending on Stories. I guess I'd be curious to hear about what are one or two of the biggest steps that drove that adoption of advertisers in the Stories format? And what do you see as sort of being the next drivers to bring more advertising dollars to the Stories?

Sheryl Sandberg

I think what happens, both because of the way we develop, but also because of the nature of things, is that people, consumers move to a product before advertisers do. So consumers were broadly using their phones many years before most advertisers were doing mobile advertising, and we had to help those advertisers to make a shift. I think we're now seeing that with Stories. We now have 500 million people participating in Stories on Instagram, 450 million on WhatsApp, 300 million on Facebook and Messenger. Those are big numbers. And Stories are a really engaging format. So consumers are there.

Then the question is how do we get advertisers there as well, so that they can take this opportunity. Stories are engaging, interesting, they do not get monetized at the rate of News Feed, so we have a lot of work to do ahead, but what we've learned is we need to make it easy for people to move. So if you look at the history, people have done TV ads forever. When they first started to put TV ads on mobile, they took their TV ads and they put their 30-second clips onto mobile and social. That could work as well, right. In a good TV ad, you often have a story and right at the end brand comes in.

In a Facebook context or an online context, you want that brand to be way earlier because people are scrolling through and you can see really good results. It often needs to be optimized for a different screen. And I think as we did the last transition, we figured out later that we need to help people make that format transition. I think we understand that now. So now rather than tell people go create a story ad, we say, give us some pictures, some text and we'll create the story add for you. You don't have to figure out where you want to place it. We'll place it. We'll take the targeting and we'll give it the best possible placement, whether that's Facebook or across our services.

So the easier we can make it for advertisers to make that shift, the faster advertisers are going to shift to go where Stories are, and it's going to take some time because it's a big opportunity for us because the formats are so engaging and consumers are so engaged in the Stories.

Brian Nowak

To sort of step back and sort of take a multiyear view or I mean multi core view on the Uber Bull case. Do you think Stories monetization could reach parity with News Feed? Or is that not a realistic goal?

David Wehner

Well, I think you know there's always different dynamics that go in an auction system. So that's something that you have to look at. So right now I would say the growth opportunities for Impressions are really shifted towards Stories right now, especially in the developed market. So what that means is we've got a lot of supply, so we've got a lot of opportunities for advertisers to find people through Stories cost effectively. But Stories is growing really quickly.

Feed now at this point, both on Instagram and Facebook, it has levels where it's going to be more challenging to grow things like ad load, especially in the developed markets, and so you're going to see slower growth from an inventory perspective from Feed. And there's a lot of demand for Feed, so that's going to drive price on Feed. At the same time, there's a lot of Stories, supply growth opportunities. So that's going to mitigate the impact of us improving the ad products on Stories which will bring more advertisers to the product. But at the same time, we're bringing a lot of supply. So those things – we'll just have to see how they balanced out.

But certainly we know that we've got opportunities to make the Stories product much better for advertisers bringing more format types, especially direct response type formats to Stories is going to be important. That's going to improve the number of advertisers who are going to want to bid for that inventory. So that's going to over time I think drive up the opportunity.

In addition, there's some different characteristics around Stories. Stories you tend to spend less time on, so you flick through them really quickly. So that has sort of a downward pressure on price because you aren't spending as much consideration as you would a Feed story. But you're also seeing more opportunities for Impressions per minute on Stories. So there's some different characteristics.

So depending on how you look at it, I think we'll start to get to levels that are comparable to Feed, but it'll take years not months to get there. And at the same time, I think we're going to see prices and Feed with the amount of demand we have for Feed products and the supply growth, we're going to see prices for Feed going up at the same time. So I think you've got a lot of different dynamics going on, but good opportunities to grow both supply and demand for Stories right now. So that's one of the things that we're excited about.

Brian Nowak

Yes, I thought the ad impression growth that you put up in the fourth quarter, the acceleration to the mid-30s is the best you had since 2016 really was a testament to Stories is contributing and the Feed is pretty healthy. So I guess, Dave, what can you tell us sort of about the engagement trends you are seeing on the Feed and how we sort of think about the drivers of the Feed engagement and the Feed monetization?

David Wehner

Yes. I think, we’re seeing obviously a shift toward the stories being the supply growth, so more impression opportunity growth for stories. I think on Feed, we're seeing a healthy dynamic, and certainly a lot of demand for Feed units. So more of the Feed supply growth opportunity, we've been places where we're growing MAU and DAU for Facebook and Instagram. So that's going to be more in places like Asia.

And then you're going to see the developed market opportunity growth for impressions to be in things like Stories. Now in 2019, that's going to be largely an Instagram. It's going to be Instagram Stories. I think beyond that, I think you're going to see more contributions from places like Facebook.

But overall I'd say, Facebook from a Feed perspective, stability in the developed markets, opportunities for growth in the developing markets, and then Stories is going to be our growth driver for her engagement and impressions.

Brian Nowak

The media again, sort of a jump off either of you. How do you think about the biggest steps you have to take to really capitalize on this e-commerce opportunity? What's the monetization methods, is it advertising? Is it search ads? Is it transactional? How should we think about e-commerce evolving for this platform?

David Wehner

And we find more and more opportunities as the world evolves to serve those – to serve those clients effectively on Instagram. It's influencers who are also important in this ecosystem. So you're seeing them play into it. But there's so many great opportunities to introduce consumers to new brands through, through platforms like Instagram.

And then marketplace is a completely different angle where we're doing consumer to consumer commerce. That's also creating opportunities for ads for people who are selling e-commerce more broadly and Feed to be able to also sell into a marketplace. So we're seeing those opportunities come up as we think about where we're going to want to invest. We're going to invest in things like payments to make it easier for you to convert on site to a party covers company to sell directly and be able to make those ads more valuable cause we'll will have a higher conversion rates.

So I don't think we'll be necessarily looking at something like a payments revenue mechanism as a big driver of growth, but more as an opportunity to make it better for connecting businesses and consumers on Instagram and Facebook and be able to do that effectively. That value will probably flow through more advertising opportunities for us.

Brian Nowak

There were selling your Peloton tread, let me know. I'm not in the market. Facebook Watch, Sheryl, I want to ask you, so, in market, do expect 2019 to be the year we're watch becomes more, more mainstream. You shared some stats where the 75 million users spending over 20 minutes per day on the, on the product.

Maybe the questions are, it comes down to what types of content have you had the most success in driving that engagement and how do you think about kind of premium content and really driving more users and more time spent on Facebook Watch.

Sheryl Sandberg

We have two products in the market right now. We have Facebook Watch and we have IGTV. And what they are, are different ways for people to do longer form video content and creators to put things out there and reach audiences. IGTV came from people appearing there's a 60-second limit on video in IG was too short and people want it to do longer form content. And Facebook Watch was us watching how try to watch a video on your phone four years or five years ago, if I've heard it was painful.

Now a lot of people are doing that. And we think that's a big opportunity for us. We've made cross posting possible and I think that's great. But I also think it's given me a few products out there in the market because it enables us to reach more creators, but also iterate and learn what works fast, watch as much further along and we've actually tried to feed the market with some shows that we've helped create and helps pay for.

And it's going really well, everything from Tom versus time to what I think Dave says it's favorites is going to be, we just picked up a Steph Curry show, which we're pretty excited about. The things like Red Table talk, the Red Table talk is that if you haven't seen it you should it's awesome.

It is Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother and her daughter doing a very honest, three generations of amazing women talking about very real issues. 23 million people have watched that show. So in his demographic, which is under 35 women, that's as biggest, the biggest pockets talk shows out there. That's pretty cool because it's on watch and it's so nascent. And so we're going to continue to invest.

We're going to see what happens, see what works. The core of what we want to do is make, not just get people to watch longer-term video, which we're happy to do, but it's really about making the experience their show. So what's exciting about these shows and these opportunities is the engagement you have with your audience.

People can watch some of them together if they want to, or even if you're not watching at the same time. The way people comment, the way people engage with the creators we think shows the path forward for video. That video itself, it's going to become more social, more interactive, and we're excited that we're doing some things to grow those experiences.

Brian Nowak

Maybe the next shows to come. Dave, so on the shifting to the P&L a little bit. On the last call you talked about 2019 total expense growth and the 40% to 50% range. And that's going to set us about a $14 increase in total expenses at the mid-point. Talk to us, this is sort of about the, the investment priorities of where the dollars will be spent within that, within that money. And how does that compare to last year in 2018 was 2019 we're the investment priorities.

David Wehner

Yes. I think the investment priorities are really a flow through of the same investment priorities we've had over the last year. You're going to see on the total expense side flow through from the big capital investments that we've made. So that's going to start the flow three and the P&L on the cost of revenue side of things. And then in addition, we're investing, as Sheryl talked about in safety and security. That's a big multi-billion dollar investment and we think that's important for the long-term sustainability of the business.

And it's what we need to do to deliver on our mission of bringing the world closer together. So that's core it's part of what we need to do to be successful and to drive value for the people who use the platform. And then we've got our innovation investments. So I would call out things like AR/VR, we're launching Oculus Quest this year. That's a more immersive AR/VR experience. Portal, obviously we launched in Q4 of last year. So we'll have continued investment in that in 2019.

And then we're also doing other areas and Sheryl talks about video. So that's another investment area. So when you kind of bring all of those things together, we're it's going to be a sizable investment here, 40% to 50% growth in total expenses. We would expect that as we move beyond that, we'll start to have expense growth that is, starts to be more in line with revenue growth. But it remains to be seen. We're still early in planning out how future years are going to play out. But that's at least what we see at this point.

Brian Nowak

We do a lot of questions about the long-term operating margin profile of the business. Now, you had previously talked about operating margins, sort of trending towards the mid-30s over the next several years. When we sort of triangulate your revenue deceleration comments with that OpEx kind of get there this year or we're here, we’ve seen our expectations. Is that the right way to think about it or is there something that we're sort of missing from a next several years instead of 2019?

David Wehner

No, I think that's, I mean I think we're certainly going to see the biggest impact margins in 2019. So that would be our expectation as well. And again it's the big investments that we're making those different margin profile of some of these other areas of growth, whether it be things like AR/VR, whether it be things like video, so that's all it's going to have an impact on the long-term structure.

Brian Nowak

And then CapEx, 2018 CapEx grew 100%, and I think you're right now talking about sort of a 30%-ish overall step up in CapEx. What are the biggest drivers of CapEx this year? And then just talk to us about the way you think about sort of the long-term capital intensity of the business and even the potential for CapEx at some point to decline?

David Wehner

Well, we're not calling for that. So just to be clear, this year, it's a big data center investment here. So on that front, we're building to make sure that we've got the capacity to deliver all the services. That's a very long-term investment horizon for data centers. So that's a, call it a 20 to 30-year depreciating asset. So we think it's much better to err on the side of getting those projects going and not find ourselves constrained from a capacity perspective.

And so part of what we're doing is building additional headroom into the systems to be able to have the flexibility to deliver against growth opportunities when we see them. We've been constrained in the past, and we think it's best from an operating perspective to make sure that we're doing some significant investments to be in a better place from a headroom perspective. So there's a cyclical element to the growth, but there's also ongoing, I would say secular capital intensity drivers, too.

A couple that I would call out, we're increasingly seeing growth come from Asia. So whereas four years ago you had Asia growing, but we’re able to serve that capacity sort of off peak with the U.S. that we're getting a lot of that growth without having to put necessarily capital in the ground.

Now if you look at our top three growth countries for Facebook, it's India, Indonesia and the Philippines, which are all roughly on peak with each other. So we're building capacity more for Asian demand. And so that has different ARPU characteristics and different capital intensity characteristics still attractive from an investment perspective. And then we're seeing additional opportunities from the machine learning perspective.

And I think you'll probably see this across peers in the industry as well, which is being able to put more compute behind problems and getting ROI their. Advertising is the biggest opportunity for us there, which is just putting more compute behind advertising. And that has additional capital intensity. So you've got a couple of fundamental capital intensity drivers and you also have a cyclical component, and those two things have sort of combined to give us our expectations for CapEx growth in 2019.

Brian Nowak

I mean through all the growth CapEx and the investment, you still have about $40 billion of cash on the books at the end of last year. You did authorize a new repurchase program authorization in December. Maybe just sort of talk us through capital allocation priorities and how you think about just returning even more capital to shareholders in the next couple of years?

David Wehner

Well, the focus really is on making sure we're making the investments to grow the business. So first and foremost is, how do we make sure we've got the capital to grow? Secondarily, we want to make sure that we have a strong balance sheet. We are and in business that is an advertising business that does have potential for risk in a macroeconomic climate that’s less favorable. So we want to make sure that we're in a good place from a strong balance sheet perspective and also be able to take care – take off to be able to use capital strategically if we see opportunities there.

So we want to – I think have a very conservative point of view on all of those fronts. But we have had an opportunity, given the strength of the balance sheet and the margins of the business to look at share repurchases.

And I'd look at those in two ways. One is we are – our ongoing issuing shares as part of our compensation programs. So we want to offset that dilution with some amount of share repurchase. And then we see opportunistically opportunities to be more than that. And so we've been in the market from time-to-time.

In the fourth quarter, we bought back $3.5 billion worth of stock. And in the whole year we brought back $12.9 billion and we've got a new $9 billion authorization. And so that puts us in a position to be able to – still be able to look at the offsetting dilution as well as opportunistic going forward.

Brian Nowak

Sure, understood. It's a very news-filled year. There’s lot that's happened. I guess I'd be curious, sort of hear your thoughts now, here we were heading into 2019. What aspect of the Company, do you think is still most misunderstood either by the press Wall Street analysts and anyone in this room? What's the aspect you say that isn't really the way this Company thinks about things or functions? And what are your one or two biggest priorities for 19 and 20 for the platform?

Sheryl Sandberg

I don't know exactly what's most misunderstood. I think there's different understandings of different people. But I think our priorities are actually quite clear and we've tried to be very explicit about those. Mark laid them out, in the last earnings call and there were four of them.

And I guess understanding those priorities would be important, no matter what people's prior understanding is. So the first is we want to make progress on the social issues facing our Company in our industry. We want to make sure fake news does not spread on Facebook. We want to make sure that hate is taken down as quickly as possible.

We want to make sure we can protect the elections. You never know what you don't know. But as far as we can tell sitting here right now, the 2018 election was a totally different thing in 2016. In 2016, we didn't understand this new form of Russian interference.

We missed it. We had no working relationships with government. I think everyone missed it. 2018 we had strong partnership with Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, governments around the world. And we are able to find that kind of interference and take it down. So we're going to keep making those investments. There are elections happening around the world on all of these things every day.

The second priority is we want to build great experiences for people. So I think the reason people are still coming to Facebook is because it is a good experience, most of the time for most people on Facebook, from the kind of happiest moments in my life to some of the status. Facebook has been a big part of that journey, and it’s where I still remember it's my friend's birthday, it's where I get to see pictures of their kids. I mean huge WhatsApp user, I really appreciate, the ability to communicate one-on-one in an encrypted safe way with people. It's how I communicate with my closest girlfriends.

Now and we're going to keep building to read experiences. So the things we already do like WhatsApp and my Facebook and Instagram. We think messaging is big. We think messaging is going to be more core. And then the furthest things out, like Dave talked about VR/AR if you've ever experienced it. I think that's such a nascent stage and the opportunity for things to be more immersive to be somewhere without being them being there is pretty exciting opportunity.

The third bucket is we want to keep building our business and our partner businesses. And I mentioned there are tens of millions of small businesses on Facebook 90 million and we've now surveyed them over and over and over and over. And what they tell us is in any one survey, which can go from a couple hundreds to a couple of thousand businesses, half of them are growing, hiring because of the growth that we're experiencing on Facebook.

So we believe very deeply in our business model, we believe targeted ads to the privacy protected way are better for people and we believe they are democratizing for small business. And this is why literally probably millions of jobs are being created around the world in local communities. I close out the year by going to my hometown doing our 50 community boost of the year. It was in Miami where I grew up and what I meant there was business after business after business.

He's delicious, kind of ice cream things, two tortillas to someone making hats. These are small companies that were started or growing almost entirely on Facebook and Instagram and hiring and local communities. So we're going to keep growing our business and growing business is around the world.

And the fourth, I think does go to the hard of your question, which is we need to tell our story better that there has been harmed on Facebook. There are things we didn't see. We are working as hard as we can to protect against those harms and protects against the future harms. We don't get understand, we understand that's our responsibility.

But in all that, I think sometimes people forget the good things that happen on Facebook. The times I got an e-mail yesterday from someone. So a family member diagnosed her own cancer on Facebook and saved her life. Pretty incredible stuff and so we're working hard to prevent the bad, but also to let the good stories be told. So that people can continuing building the community.

On Facebook, in a world that people can feel alone and people are increasingly, I think looking within their own borders. I think the connections we allow for people to have real community, to have real friendships, to understand and see people across borders, pretty valuable stuff. So we're going to work really hard to prevent the bad and to make sure people still see and understand and can talk about the good. I think we need to do a much better job there.

Brian Nowak

Okay. Great. With that, all right, Sheryl and Dave, thank you so much.

