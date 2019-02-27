General Electric: Debt Is Good, Until It Isn't

The current sale of its biotechnology business to Danaher is a big step in the right direction, providing the company with some breathing room to focus on company's core businesses.

General Electric is now faced with the task of reducing its debt burden and doing so before it can really concentrate on growing what it considers to be its core.

General Electric built its empire on the back of financial engineering, which, of course, included the use of large amounts of debt.

Larry Culp, CEO of General Electric, pulled off a winner this week.

General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) announced Monday that it was selling off its biotechnology business for $21 billion in cash.

The proceeds will go to pay off part of GE’s big debt load.

Lots and lots of debt is good? Right? Until it isn’t!

Mr. Culp is quoted as saying on Monday that this deal “gives GE funds to fix its balance sheet and will allow the company to ‘play a little more offense so folks don’t look at us like a desperate seller. We are on better footing.”

To pay down GE’s debt, the company had pledged to raise around $30 billion in cash from asset sales. With the current deal, Mr. Culp has gained $21 billion to reduce this amount by about two-thirds. This will take a lot of pressure off.

The only real question heard about the deal concerned whether or not Mr. Culp jumped to quickly at the opportunity to get funds into the company sooner rather than later.

The response is that the price of the transaction was about “right on the mark.”

So, Mr. Culp is on the move. He is making things happen.

Mr. criticism of Mr. Culp has always been about the fuzziness of his vision of GE’s future. I didn’t believe that he articulated his plans for the future GE adequately enough so that the investment community could buy on to his vision and support him as his plan was executed.

Part of this problem may be because General Electric is such a “messy” giant. Being such a “messy” giant meant that it was hard to define what the conglomerate was and what, exactly, needed to be done in order to turn the ship around.

In my mind, Mr. Culp did not do a good job articulating his vision, and this hurt him… and his company.

GE stock continued to go down in 2018 and reached a low early in December of that year.

The investment community just did not catch on to what Mr. Culp was trying to do.

Well, things are different now. The price of GE stock is now up to around $10.67 where it was around $8.55 on January 19, and around $6.45 on December 12, 2018.

And, it seems, we are getting a little better picture of what Mr. Culp is making happen at GE.

Mr. Culp is a dealmaker. That is what he did very well at Danaher Corp. (NYSE: DHR) the company he ran up until he left in 2015. And, he continues.

But, General Electric is a large amalgamation of companies that make very little sense being in the same company. How do you create an overall strategy for such a “clumsy giant”? How do you stick with that strategy over time?

This is what Mr. Culp is dealing with.

On October 1, 2018, Mr. Culp took over a company that was falling apart. He had to put something together. And, as I commented earlier, he original thoughts were not very satisfying.

Because of the nature of the problems he faced, the plans he originally put together, he had to change. And, then change again. And, then change again.

The current deal with Danaher further alters the path that Mr. Culp began on.

The biotech unit was a part of GE’s health care business that was slated to have its own public offering later this year. Now, with the current deal in hand, the public offering has been postponed. In fact, it may be the case that the public offering will never take place.

Stay tuned.

But, this is what Mr. Culp is having to deal with. Faced with lots of debt, possible healthy fines from regulatory bodies examining accounting probes, and with the need to possibly shore up its insurance business, the balance sheet was a real concern of the investment community.

The debt is now coming under some control. Nina Trentmann writes in the Wall Street Journal that “GE had $110 billion in debt at the end of 2018, according to a securities filing. That’s down 18 percent from a year earlier and less than one-third what it carried in 2013.”

Furthermore, “The company’s ratio of net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization, a metric used to measure leverage, was 6.8 at the end of 2018, down from 18.7 in 2013….”

Management’s goal, stated in late 2018, is to downsize to the point where management can just primarily focus upon just two sectors, aviation and the power industry, and work to spin off the healthcare division, which includes life sciences.

But, still, it is hard, given the size and diversity of GE’s portfolio, to produce a real sharp vision of the future. Mr. Culp has given us a “fuzzy” map of what he is trying to work out, but it appears that, at this time, he can do little better than just toss out his ideas and then move pragmatically in the direction he seems to be shooting for.

The balance sheet, obviously, had to be dealt with early on.

Once the balance sheet is more under control, then Mr. Culp will be standing on more solid ground and will be able to focus more upon driving the “core” sectors towards a more productive and sustainable future.

Unfortunately, we still have to go through the present.

As far as Mr. Culp is concerned, I believe that he is doing a pretty good job in a very difficult situation.

I am still concerned that he has not been able to draw a clearer picture of his concept of the future. It is hard for people…investors…to get “on board” if they don’t have a very good idea about what they are asked to invest in. I think that GE stock is still priced below of where it might be because the investment community is not convinced by what Mr. Culp has told them, up to this point.

I believe that he, General Electric, and General Electric stock will do better in the future if he can articulate a better picture, one that people can get excited about. Right now, Mr. Culp seems to be doing well, but, in my mind, could be doing better. I hope I am underestimating him.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.