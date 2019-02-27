THALES' (THLEF) CEO Patrice Caine on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

THALES SA (OTCPK:THLEF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Bertrand Delcaire – Head of Investor Relations

Patrice Caine – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Pascal Bouchiat – Chief Financial Officer

Christian Laughlin – Bernstein

Olivier Brochet – Credit Suisse

Romain Gourvil – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Christophe Menard – Kepler Cheuvreux

Tristan Sanson – Exane

Bertrand Delcaire

Yes, thank you. Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Thales 2018 full year results. I’m Bertrand Delcaire, the Head of Investor Relations at Thales. With me today are Patrice Caine, our Chairman and CEO; and Pascal Bouchiat, our CFO. As usual, the presentation will be in English and followed by a Q&A session. It is also webcast live on our website at thalesgroup.com, where the slides, press release and consolidated financial statements are also available for download. A replay of the call will be available as from tomorrow morning.

With that, I would like to turn over the call to Patrice Caine.

Patrice Caine

Good morning, everyone. So let’s start with Slide number two. So what are the highlights of 2018? First, 2018 is clearly another year of overachievement on all financial targets. Our order intake is a bit above expectations, €16 billion, thanks to a solid Q4. Our sales growth is, once again, very robust, plus 5.3% organically, including an exceptional performance in Transport. Profitability is significantly up, plus 25% for EBIT and plus 40% for adjusted net income. Importantly, these numbers are not achieved at the expense of the long term since, at the same time, we stepped up our R&D investments, up 10% compared to 2017.

So from a strategic point of view, the Capital Markets Day in early June last year, we presented an important milestone with the presentation of our new medium-term ambitions, priorities and financial commitments. In a few minutes, I will provide you an update on these priorities I said at that time.

Of course, 2018 is the year during which we have been extensively preparing the integration of Gemalto. As usual with such large transactions, securing all the required regularity – regulatory authorizations has been taking a lot of time, but at least it has enabled us to extensively prepare for the integration. So before I comment the key figures of the year, I would like to put our 2018 performance in perspective.

So I’m now on Slide number three. You remember how at our Capital Markets Day back in June I presented our key financial targets for the second phase of Ambition 10 until 2021, an organic growth of 3% to 5% on average and a margin of 11% to 11.5%. Our ambition was to achieve these targets while, at the same time, driving up our investments to support future growth, in particular, in self-funded R&D. And on each of these three key performance indicators, 2018 represents a solid first step, as you can see on this slide. Organic sales growth is in the upper range of our target, plus 5.3%; EBIT margin is up 80 basis point compared to 2017; and self-funded R&D is up 10%.

So let’s move now to Slide number four and look at our key figures. So before reviewing them, let me remind you that we have been implementing the IFRS 15 standard since the 1st of January 2018. And in consequence, to ensure comparability, all prior year figures have been restated for the application of the standard. So at €16 billion, order intake is up 9% on an organic basis. It is slightly above our target for the year, which we had set at €15.5 billion. Book to bill is just above 1, 1.01 to be exact. I already indicated this year for organic sales growth previously, plus 5.3%, which is obviously a very solid number.

EBIT reaches €1,685 million, organically up 25% compared to 2017, easily crossing the 10% EBIT margin threshold, which represents the upper range of the 2017/2018 target we had set four years ago now. At €1,178 million, adjusted net income is strongly up as well by 40%.

Free operating cash flow amounts to €811 million. A year ago, together with Pascal, we have stressed how our 2017 free cash flow performance have been flatted by a very strong WCR performance at the end of the year and how the mechanical reversal of this effect would generate a significant headwind in 2018 and 2019. So really no surprise in this figure, in line with our expectations. Last chart on the slide, the dividend. This new year of strong financial performance has led our board to decide to propose a 19% increase in the dividend to the next AGM at €2.08 per share.

So after this rapid introduction, I now hand over to Pascal, who will comment our financial results in greater detail.

Pascal Bouchiat

Thank you, Patrice, and good morning to everyone. So I’m now on Slide five. So starting with our order intake dynamics. As Patrice mentioned, we achieved a solid order intake in 2018, €16 billion, 7% above 2017 and even 9% organically. As you heard, the main reason behind this performance is found in large orders with a unit value over €100 million.

In 2018, we booked 19 large orders, including nine in Q4, which was particularly dynamic. We see the same number as in 2017. The difference is that the average size of these large orders was higher in 2018 and also we’ve included one jumbo order, OneSKY, the Australian Air Traffic Management contract we booked in Q1, with a value of around €800 million.

Going through the list of these large orders, which you can find in the press release, I’m sure you have noticed that orders for mature markets were heavily represented in particular in this slide, driving the good growth of order intake in this markets. These good dynamics fully offset the lower order intake in emerging markets affected by fading FX. As expected, the base of smaller orders with a unit value below €10 million, which was down in H1, fully recovered. It is stable on a reported basis and actually up 1% at constant currency in 2018.

Moving on to Slide six, looking at sales. As usual, we focused on organic sales growth, i.e. excluding scope and currency effects. The scope effects was pretty negligible in 2018. The currency effects was not material, a negative €168 million or 1.2% of sales. As you can see on the slide, this currency impact was actually concentrated in H1 while it was insignificant in H2. Once we put aside scope and currency effects, we delivered a 5.3% organic sales growth in 2018, slightly above our upgraded guidance. Interestingly, these goals was geographically quite balanced, with mature markets growing at almost 5% and emerging markets slightly faster.

Moving then now to Slide seven. Looking at the adjusted P&L from sales to EBIT. As mentioned already, EBIT was up 23% year-on-year and 25% organically. The EBIT margin increased by 170 basis points, from 9% in 2017 to 10.6% in 2018. We will have a look at the drivers of this 10% in a minute, but looking at the key items of the P&L, let me point out that. First, gross margin increased by 140 basis points, from 24.4% to 25.8%, demonstrating that our efforts to improve this crucial KPI are delivering. Indirect costs were up by 5%, growing slightly faster than sales. As planned, we continue to materially ramp up R&D expenses at 10%; while continuing marketing & sales expenses at 4%; and also strictly tightening G&A at 3%. Net, this means that, in percentage of sales, we managed to almost fully offset the increase in R&D through our efforts on other indirect costs.

Third, restructuring costs were lower than expected, €48 million, reflecting the reduced need to restructure businesses across the group. Finally, one word on Naval Group. It delivered a solid improvement in its contribution to our EBIT from €33 million in 2017 to €63 million in 2018, thanks to strong sales growth and its continued competitiveness initiatives, but also the non-recurrence of the negative IFRS 15 impact and also a few positive non-recurring items.

Slide eight. Now looking, as usual, into greater detail at the drivers of the change in our EBIT between 2017 and 2018. Starting with 2017, our pro forma IFRS 15 EBIT amounted to €1,365 million. The mechanical impacts, scope, currency and pension weighed slightly on performance in 2018 for a negative €24 million. At €402 million, our organic operational performance was very strong. There were multiple drivers behind it. First of which is due to the fact that the starting point, the 2017 EBIT, was depressed by the impact of the IFRS 15 standards. Part of it was due to a €20 million one-off in Defence & Security we booked in H1, but the majority of this improvement come from our Ambition 10 initiatives: growth, competitiveness, procurement, value-based marketing, product policy and so on. In parallel, we continued to invest part of this operational improvement into R&D, organically up €83 million as you can see on the right side of the chart.

Moving on to Slide nine, which shows the backbone of our EBIT by operating segments. I will go through the performance of each of them in the next few slides. But looking at this table, let me just highlight two points. First, every segment contributed to the EBIT improvement; and second, Defence & Security delivered a very solid performance with a 280 basis points margin improvement that brought it to a 12.6% EBIT margin.

Slide 10, looking at our Aerospace segment in more details, starting with orders. At €5.3 billion, the order intake was slightly up compared to 2017. This quarter’s stability has material recovery of space orders after a low 2017, offset by high comps in Avionics and In-Flight Entertainment, which have both booked large orders in 2017.

At €5.8 billion, sales growth was limited, plus 1.4% organically. This figure combined as well contrasted dynamics. Aeronautics, an institutional space, recorded further growth, which was offset by high comps in IFE and the slowdown of the commercial telco satellite markets. EBIT amounted to €580 million, up 10% of sales. Thanks to our competitiveness initiatives and to lower restructuring costs, this segment managed to slightly increase its profitability while reinvesting materially in R&D, especially in space and in cockpit avionics.

Now moving on to Slide 11 with Transport. First, a solid order momentum there, up 6% organically, with several large contracts, especially in main lines. The sales performance was quite exceptional, almost plus 80% organically, benefiting from both the delivery of the large urban rail contracts we won in 2015 and 2016 and the acceleration of our main line signaling business. Profitability continued to improve, thanks to the progressive delivery of loss-making contracts, with EBIT margin reaching 4.4% of sales in 2018.

Turning to 2019. Two points I would like to stress with respect to this segment. First, obviously, very strong growth in 2018 will provide for high comps for 2019, meaning that you should expect the growth will normalize this year. Second, in order to support the achievement of our 2021 margin target, we’ve decided to implement an ambition – an ambitious engineering transformation plan, which would trigger restructuring cost in 2019, probably to the tune of the €20 million to €30 million. This will naturally slow down the progression of margin this year.

Last segment, Defence & Security on Slide 12. Order intake amounted to €8.8 billion, up 13% year-on-year. It was again broad-based with many businesses contributing: naval systems, combat aircraft, air traffic management, military communications, enterprise securities and so forth and so on. Sales reached €8 billion at 5.6% organically. Most business units contributed to this favorable sales growth with higher revenues, in particular from surface radars, combat aircraft systems, naval systems, military radio communications and also cybersecurity.

Profitability benefited from several positive factors: the strong organic growth, our competitiveness initiatives, good project executions, but also the €20 million one-off I have mentioned at H1 2018, and also the non-recurrence of the negative IFRS 15 impact. If you remember, this segment is the one that faced the biggest drop in profitability when EBIT was restated under IFRS 15. All in all, EBIT reached, for the first time, the €1 billion mark, 12.6% of sales, which corresponds to 2.80 basis point improvement compared to 2017.

Turning now to Slide 13, a few comments on items below EBIT. At minus €15 million in 2018, the cost of net financial debts and the other financial results was lower than in 2017, that benefited from a €9 million positive one-off item. Just like in H1, the finance cost on pensions dropped slightly, benefiting from both a low discount rate and a low net pension position. At 26.7%, the effective tax rate was slightly up compared to 2017 if you remove one-off items. By one-off items, I refer to the impact of tax reforms in France and in the U.S. that have increased our tax expense in 2017. Adjusted net income, group share, amounted to €1,178 million, up 40%. The adjusted EPS reached €5.55 and was up by the same percentage.

Turning now to Slide 14, let’s have a more detailed look at the conversions of EBIT into free operating cash flow. What were the key moving parts? The usual recurring items were comparable to 2017, representing €175 million. They included financial interest, which were almost 0; income tax paid amounted to €91 million, in line with 2016 and 2017; equity affiliates, which corresponds to the gap between our share and the net income and in the actual dividends we received from them represented a negative €85 million.

Like in 2017, we were very selective with CapEx projects, resulting in a global balance between CapEx and D&A. Once again, the swing factor was a change in working capital, which was a large €519 million headwind in 2018. When, last year, I presented our 2017 free cash flow performance, I stressed that the remarkably strong positive change in working capital was driven in particular by cut-off effects I know, in consequence, going to develop in 2018 and in 2019. So here we are. For the cash items not included in the EBIT, such as ForEx, restructuring and expenses related to Gemalto, were as usual negative for €180 million in 2018. Adding together all these items, our free operating cash flow amounted to €811 million, and the conversions of adjusted net income into free operating cash flow was 69%.

This level of cash conversions – I’m now on to Slide 15. This level of cash conversion is, of course, lower than what we have achieved in the past few years. It’s, however, completely in line with our expectations and, in particular, the comments I made on this topic at our Capital Markets Day back in June.

So on this slide, we have put two simple charts to explain this point. On the left side, you see our reported cash conversions dropping from an average 121% over the 2014-2017 period to 69% in 2018. On the right side, you see the same comparison based on an amount before one-off, exactly as we have presented them back in June. Adjusting for this one-off completely removes this gap.

The 2018 underlying cash conversion performance is 86%, comparable to the one we achieved over the 2014-2017 period. This despite the fact that in 2018, our free cash flow was affected by a €30 million linked to the Gemalto acquisition, addressing the fact that we booked fewer different orders in emerging markets and as well our changed working capital in 2018.

Turning now to Slide 16, in order to analyze the evolution of our cash position over 2018 and the use of our cash flow. Once again, our net cash position and the balance sheet increased further in 2018. Besides the strength of our free operating cash flow, which I just commented, you will notice that deficit payments on UK pensions was slightly up, reaching €98 million in 2018.

Acquisitions and disposals were a net negative of €61 million. It was made up of several small items, the biggest one being related to investments of Thales Alenia Space. In Spaceflight, the company behind the BlackSky, Constellations and digital perform projects.

The dividend payment to Thales shareholders amounted to €382 million, in line with the increased dividends. In consequence, at the end of 2018, our net cash position almost reached €3.2 billion, up 208 – €210 million again behind of 2017. To finish, just a word on the dividend, Slide 17. For this year, the board has decided to keep the ratio stable at 38%. In consequence, the business is growing by 19%, in line with reported adjusted net income. This has one material step up to the attractive growth trend you see on the chart. Adjusted EPS has now been up 12% per year over the past 6 years. And in parallel, dividend has grown slightly faster, 13% per year.

So that’s the end of this financial review. I’m now turning over the call to Patrice, who will address our current strategy and guidance.

Patrice Caine

Thank you, Pascal. So I’m now on Slide 19. But at this point, I would like to give you a progress update on the implementation of the strategy that we presented in detail at the Capital Markets Day back in June last year.

You remember the motto? The ambition of the second phase of Ambition 10 until 2021, well, we are aiming for leadership in all activities, which means two things. First, growing profitably over the long term; and second, growing faster than our markets. So to achieve this ambition, we have set five key priorities, and they are listed on the right part of the slide.

Now where do we stand on each of them? And I’m now on Slide 20. Well, first, customer-centric organization and culture. What have we been working on with respect to this important priority?

Well, a couple of years ago, if you’re not aware, we decided to reinforce our marketing function, hiring a CMO, Chief Marketing Officer, and building up competencies around important concepts like value-based pricing.

Now that these best practices are in place, the current focus is on the way we market future operations, which is quite different from a traditional enduring system and how we adapt our marketing strategy to strengthen our positioning as partner in the digital transformation of our customers.

As I mentioned last year, we decided to follow the same approach with sales, setting up for central sales transformation function to support our sales team in the achievement of the 3 priorities, which you see on the left side of this slide.

This new central function is now up and running, and the team has now launched a comprehensive transformation program addressing many important topics, like the optimization of resource deployments, the strengthening of customer engagement, sales talent development, reinforcement of cross-selling capabilities, thanks to the – to new digital tools and many others. So as you understand, we are only at the beginning of this initiative. It’s very promising and it will gather further speed in 2019.

The second priority, and I’m now on Slide 21 is, of course, operational performance. You all remember this slide and, in particular, our focus on the four key initiatives that covered the majority of our cost structure. So how have we progressed on these key initiatives, and let’s move to Slide 22. To illustrate the progress we’ve made, let me zoom on two areas in which we are now executing step changes and that are already delivering significant benefits.

Starting with procurement on the left side of the slide. While the new procurement organization, which we presented at the CMD last June, is now fully operational, we have already managed to take 90% of our external purchases through the category waves process, often identifying significant savings. In parallel, it carried 25 so-called product convention in 2018, product conventions in which cross-functional team rigorously optimize the value of a given product. And looking at a very simple KPI, the number of active suppliers as we call them, where we have already managed to reduce it by 18%.

If I take the second example and to support functions on the right side of the slide. Well, here as well, we are implementing multiple transformation initiatives. As you can see on the chart, these initiatives have already helped us further reduce the weight of support functions as a percentage of sales, which last year was down 30 basis points compared to 2017.

The third priority is R&D investments, and I’m now on Slide 23. I’m sure that you are convinced that having a world-leading R&D capability is one of our key assets at Thales. The numbers at the bottom of the slide are impressive, really impressive, more than 25,000 people work in R&D, around 40% of our staff, and we spend more than €3 billion on R&D every year, i.e. around 20% of sales.

And next year, several researchers who work in or collaborate with our research labs received prestigious recognitions for their work. And I could mention Mrs. Julie Grollier who received the CNRs Silver Medal or Mr. Thierry Debuisschert for his work on diamond-based sensors or even Mr. Gérard Mourou who has been collaborating on main projects with our research centers and who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics end of last year.

For the next few years, we have made a clear strategy choice: accelerate our investments in R&D. Earlier this morning, I showed you how we increased our self-funded R&D by 10% in 2018. In 2019, we plan to increase our self-funded R&D, slightly faster than sales.

So how do we deploy these additional resources? First, we continue to reinforce our digital capabilities, our three digital factories, in which we are investing €150 million over three years, cybersecurity, big data analytics, AI and so on and so forth.

Second, we focus on the development of new dream products that have the biggest market potential, especially a good example where we are ramping up investments to develop new-generation telecom satellites.

And third, and importantly as well, R&D plays a key role when it comes to rationalizing product lines, what we call Product Policy initiative. And part of the game, of course, is to leverage this self-funded R&D to gain access to additional customer – additional customer-funded R&D, so that by 2021, adding up both our total R&D – adding both, our total R&D spend could reach €4 billion.

Moving to Slide 24. So the fourth priority, the capture of digital opportunities. As I have stressed in the past, considering the length of acquisition cycles in our markets, we are aware that these digital business opportunities will take some time to materialize and that the greatest opportunities will probably crystalize in a few years, let’s say, beyond 2022. Still, across all our markets, we have been recording significant successes in the three categories we have presented in June: digital inside dream products, breakthrough innovations, and new digital services.

I won’t comment all the examples we have put on this slide, but let me mention two of them. First example, autonomous rail technology. The picture that you can see on the slide shows the New York subway on which we recently carried an impressive demonstration of autonomous metro using inertial positioning, LIDAR, sensor fusion and AI.

Behind the technology’s price, the technological price, this sort of innovation, autonomous trains and metros, could bring large operating settings allowing operators to install and maintain much fewer track field signaling equipment. In practice, between these new technologies we’ll progressively adopted and could contribute to a revenue growth in the near and to medium term.

Second example, we have already launched commercially several solutions that we have developed at our Digital Factory. And the picture on the right side of the slide refers to MVP, we call [indiscernible] the future digital platform dedicated to maritime intelligence, which has now been launched. I could also mention another MVP we call Part Edge, which is a digital marketplace to facilitate aircraft parts, trading and many more. These are just a few examples to show you that we’ve made good progress on this priority as well, and that we can now capitalize on our digital expertise to address many digital opportunities across our markets now and in the future.

Last but not least of our strategic priorities, Gemalto. And I’m now on Slide 25. Just a brief update on where we stand. First, in terms of execution, we made some significant progress last week with the announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement with a buyer for our GP HSM, general-purpose HSM business. There are now only three regulatory authorizations left to obtain, meaning, that we have good confidence that we will be able to close on the acquisition of Gemalto sometime next month.

Second, over the past 12 months, we’ve been preparing extensively for the integration of Gemalto, setting up an integration office, mobilizing hundreds of people in both companies. Last month, Gemalto announced internally its future leadership and organizational structure once it will become our digital security global business unit.

So as you understand, we have a clear integration plan, and we are ready to hit the ground running as soon as the acquisition is closed. Now moving on to the outlook for 2019 and beyond, and I’m on Slide 26. I understand that some of you have raised questions about defense budgets, about slower economic growth in Europe or in China and so on and so forth.

Well, my view on the business environment is clearly positive as we see Thales combining solid growth opportunities and leveraging characteristics. On our civil markets, we are exposed on powerful long-term growth trends, global air traffic, urbanization, data protection. Furthermore, whether we like it or not as a citizen, in many countries, we are at the start of what will probably be a long upcycle in defense budgets.

On top of this, our investments in digital technologies and our positioning on intelligent systems open up additional growth opportunities. Of course, these opportunities come with risks, and we are exposed, like any business, to geopolitical or macroeconomic factors that are obviously beyond our control, which is why it is important to keep in mind the characteristics that make us very resilient whether it is geopolitical or macroeconomic factor. And as listed, three of them on the right side of the slide.

First, our solutions actually address deep-seated aspirations from society, security, safety, trust, environmental efficiency, which represents fundamental drivers of demand. Second, our business model is very diversified along several dimensions, geographies and in markets we serve, the numerous programs we develop for our customers.

Well, it is the combination of these two drivers that give us confidence in our outlook, which brings me to our financial objectives for 2019, and I’m now on Slide 27. With respect to order intake, we should continue to benefit from positive trend in the majority of our markets, leading us to expect an order intake of around €16 billion.

In term of sales, considering the exceptional growth of Transport in 2018, we expect normalization of growth there, and hence, an organic growth of 3% to 4% compared to 2018. Thanks to all the initiatives I presented earlier, combined with growth in sales, we expect another significant improvement in EBIT, reaching between €1,780 million and €1,800 million.

I remind you that all these numbers are based on our current scope, i.e. excluding Gemalto, and the impact of the disposal of our GP HSM business. This represents ambitious goals fully in line with our medium-term targets. And as importantly, fully in line with our ambition to build, year-after-year, a consistent trajectory of profitable growth and value to our shareholders.

Well, this concludes our presentation with Pascal. Many thanks for your attention. And now we are pleased to take your questions.

Christian Laughlin

It’s about how you see the cash flow dynamic playing out in 2019 with respect to your underlying earnings targets or EBIT guidance. If you could just kind of talk about major moves in working capital and other parts, that would be great. And then secondly, around the Gemalto acquisition.

So you’ve clearly updated where things stand with the time line. How do you think about financial risk? Like have you had access to – deep access to the financials in the last several months or quarters? How are you managing risks, I suppose, of avoiding any sort of surprise once the deal closes and when you begin the integration?

Pascal Bouchiat

Okay. Good morning, Christian. So on cash flow, I’ll first take the cash flow in 2019, I mean this is quite simple. We said a few months ago at our Capital Markets Day that we target a 90% conversions ratio from adjusted net income to operating cash flow – free operating cash flow, and we achieved this target.

As we said that what we need to have in mind, and I guess it was quite obvious when we presented our 2017 performance, our 2017 performance in terms of free cash flow was exceptional. I remind you that our conversions ratio was in excess of 140% with the free operating cash flow in 2017 amounting to €1.4 billion. I made it clear at that time and I’ll repeat it with this statement, that we benefited in 2017 of around €400 million as a one-off and I’d say, its in particular, advance payments. And I indicated that this should be reversed, half of it in 2018, and this is what happened, and half of it should be reversed in 2019. So 90% underlying conversions ratio, but adjusting for the second reversal of payment that will represent approximately €200 million headwind in 2019. Your second questions relate to financial risk on Gemalto. Can we be – can we be a bit more – can you elaborate a bit more on what you mean by financial risk in Gemalto?

Christian Laughlin

Sure. So maybe that was the wrong term to use, I suppose. My question was just really around how deep of an access have you had to Gemalto’s books and financial performance of their businesses?

Pascal Bouchiat

Okay, okay. I mean – as you know, I mean, Gemalto is a listed company, which means that, of course, I mean, carrying extensive diligence is, of course, [indiscernible] listed company. Now a high level of discussion with Gemalto management is such that we don’t anticipate any types of funds when we integrate this company within Thales.

Christian Laughlin

Okay. Great, thank you.

Next question comes from the line of Olivier Brochet from Credit Suisse. Please ask your question.

Olivier Brochet

Yes, good morning everyone. I would ask two questions. The first one on Gemalto, to continue on that and talk about timing. You have three regulatory approvals still to come. The DOJ with the signing of this HSM agreement, I suppose, is not necessarily a big issue. I’m a bit surprised that Russia still hasn’t closed. Can you may be discussed that a bit?

And the second is on the order intake, two things there. The €16 billion targets you have for 2019, just wanted to check that it doesn’t include any large deal for instance, the Australian submarine equipment or Rafale order. And second, how do you see the export market in terms of momentum and competition at the moment? Thank you.

Patrice Caine

Shall I start with the first one, Pascal? Sure, good morning, Oliver. So as you said, you did, I would say, I mean, we are really in the final stage of, I would say, ready for the final draft of consent decrease, as it is called. And by the way, the fact that we have now signed a definitive agreement to sell and I could show that it’s virtually to the lead, I would say.

Virtually, so we need to weigh the table itself as it’s really [indiscernible] I would say nothing to be worried about. It’s just a lengthy process, to be honest, very lengthy process. The two authorizations are one, in terms of a foreign investment, like U.S. and France, or issues in the states. By the way, we are well known in Russia. Gemalto is well-known in Russia, so it’s again a no-brainer.

And the second, relate authorization, usually to 2012 and again. And again, there is no – nothing to be debated in Russia as far as antitrust question is concerned. So it’s just a lengthy process. Nothing to be worried about, but we are still now, I would say, in line to get all these last 3 authorization by the end of Q1. The second question is?

Pascal Bouchiat

The second question, Olivier, was on the guidance on order intake. And the question was does this include larger, larger last deals. So I mean – and that, of course – I mean, this include a number of large opportunities. When I say large opportunities, opportunities in excess of €100 million each. And basically, I mean this is some kind of a one of a kind of deals. Now if your question is does this include jumbo projects that are always very difficult to predict, the answer is, no.

You mentioned in particular, I guess, towards the Australian opportunities regarding submarines. I mean, first, this specific opportunity, I mean, this is today an ongoing competition. I can confirm that the amount at stake is in the magnitude of €1 billion. But having said that, it will be a multi-stage contract. So I mean, don’t expect this to have a material impact in 2019 for Thales. Of course, in case we win this opportunity. Your second question on order intake was about exports. So was your question more on 2018, 2019?

Olivier Brochet

On 2019, the momentum and competition that you see in the market at the moment, please.

Pascal Bouchiat

Okay. So I mean, when we discuss about order intake, we need to consider that, by definition, order intake can be volatile. And the larger deals, in detail, the more you focus on specific countries or geographic areas, the more you need to consider, I mean, volatility. So when we look at the dynamics, overall, in emerging countries as you have seen in 2018, a level of order intake which was quite low, as compared to, in particular, 2017. In particular, bias just cutoff between 2018, 2019.

We’ll keep seeing a lot of demand, a number of request for proper zone in most emerging countries. So, overall, it’s true that we are targeting a significant increase in order intake in 2019 as compared to 2018 in those emerging markets. And this is consistent with, I mean, the level of commercial dynamics that we see today in those markets.

Olivier Brochet

Okay, thank you for that. On the large jumbo contracts, you don’t include either a Rafale order in there?

Pascal Bouchiat

I mean, when you discuss about Rafale, I mean, you might have opportunities. Do we see opportunities in 2019 for a level that would exceed the balance sheet €500 million for a jumbo project. This is not what we have included today in our 2019 guidance.

Olivier Brochet

Okay, very clear. Thank you.

Romain Gourvil

Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. The first one is on the social event in France at the moment and the yellow vest movement. Just wondering if you see any short term risk to the French business budget, for instance, spending being reallocated?

And the second one is with regards to space. It looks like momentum is better. Order intake was pretty good in Q4. So should we expect this to continue into next year and where are we now compared to your kind of midterm expectation of, let’s say, flat growth over the coming year, especially with regards to visibility in the telecom satellite market? Thank you very much.

Patrice Caine

Good morning, Romain. Well, on the first question with what has happened in France and the yellow vest protest. Honestly, I see a low short-term risk on the France budget, but that’s my personal view. And that’s my personal view based on the fact that it has been repeated many, many times by the President. It’s a multiyear budget to give visibility to the industry, globally speaking.

And third, the world is – has not changed because of the yellow vest, I mean the situation outside France, the situation of – the geopolitical situation has not changed and there is still strong need to invest in defense as far as France is concerned. But it’s also true to for the main European countries, like Germany, typically, and many others.

On the space, as you know, there are several segments in the market. The institutional one is, fairly, I would say robust market as we say. There is schedule concerns by the end of the year, which is an important landmark in this domain. But again, the long-term underlying is robust in this space activity. Now the telco has been, I would say, quite slow or low over the past two years, at least two years.

We are, obviously, at – last year, we are, obviously, again at a low point. 2019, that’s my personal view, could be a year of recovery, in particular because there are several very large competitions ongoing on this market in 2019. Now it’s a twist to see this opportunity and to win these opportunities. So 2019, I would say, good cost control. However, we need to win these opportunities to come back to, I would say, better level of order intake and sales for 2019 and onwards.

Romain Gourvil

Thank you very much.

Christophe Menard

Good morning, to you all. Three question on my side. The first one is on the restructuring cost you’ve mentioned about transportation. Those €20 million to €30 million. Could you detail what it relates to? Why is it coming now? And will it actually help you improve the margin beyond? So that was the first question.

Second question is on Gemalto. You had some time to look at the synergies. You mentioned last time or last time we had a call on Gemalto, I mean, when you presented the deal, €100 million to €150 million of cost synergies by 2021. Have you managed to refine this at this stage?

And the last question is on the EBIT margin in defense, €12.6 million, that’s actually the target in 2021 so it’s a very strong performance. How should we be looking at the EBIT margin performance between now and 2021? Should it be kind of around that level or down? I mean, can it be up basically from where we were in 2018? Thank you very much.

Patrice Caine

Okay, Christoph. Good moring. So, first, on the restructuring around regarding Transport. What we want to do is to keep improving the overall competitiveness of this business and, in particular, on the engineering side. And this is what we are preparing for is to, overall, improve this competitiveness, which in particular, taking advantage of developing engineering facilities, engineering competency centers.

In those case other countries, in particular, in labor cost countries where we think that we can develop – keep developing quite a large engineering competency centers. This is also to secure our 2021 EBIT margin that we communicated at the Capital Markets Day, the 8% to 8.5%, that I do confirm for 2021. Now the order of magnitude of this one-off charge on our 2019 P&L should be between €20 million and €30 million. So I mean, an EBIT margin impact, I would say, a one-off negative EBIT impact between 100 and 150 basis points.

Second question was on Gemalto synergies. Yes, of course, as you can imagine, we keep working and getting ready to integrate Gemalto and to develop synergies. So we are ready for that. Does it mean that we are changing our guidance on the cost synergies on Gemalto? The answer is, no. We do confirm this level of synergy between €100 million and €150 million. By the way, despite the fact that, as you are aware of, we are to get the regulatory or the antitrust authorizations, we have to divest our general purpose HSM, which represents approximately €100 million of sales.

And despite this divestiture, we keep confirming the level of synergy that we announced end of 2017. EBIT in this half, yes, I mean, quite a strong performance in 2018. I would say that all planets were aligned in 2018 for our Defence & Security business. We develop both, very good quality of project executions. Also, I mean, €20 million positive one-off event that we’ve commented. And also, overall level of restructuring that was quite low. So overall, I mean, a level of presence above expectation, as a matter of fact, which means that at this point, we keep, I mean, the guidance that we indicated at our Capital Market Day, to a level of EBIT margin in 2021 that will be between 11.5% and 12.5%, so around 12% to make the long story short.

Christophe Menard

Thank you very much.

Tristan Sanson

Good morning, everyone. It’s Tristan from Exane. First question is on the cash clarification on the cash outlook for 2019. If I understand properly, you said that you’re going to have an adjusted net income to free cash flow conversion of about 90%. And to this, you need to deduct the €200 million of reversal of the tax effects you’ve benefited from in 2017, so that would point towards something like €950 million or slightly higher.

But I remember, at the Capital Markets Day, you also said that the 90% conversion rate would have to be considered, excluding all the working capital movement from last contracts, including new advantage from new contracts, but also the consumption – the exceptional consumption of some large advances on this contract. So to put the question clearly, the €950 million of 2019, should we deflate that from additional consumption on the tranches on the Rafale or should we take that as a basis for calculating our forecast. That’s the first question.

Second, very quick clarification. Just wanted to be sure I understand properly the total restructuring expenses that you expect in 2019, including the extra engineering reorganization in Transport should it be like close to what we add in 2017, so €80 million or so higher than this? I’m not sure I properly understood. Third is on the tax outlook, with one year default of the French tax reform, if you could give a hint of where you expect your tax rate to be in 2019, that would be very useful.

Pascal Bouchiat

Okay. Good morning, Tristan. So first, on your first question on cash flow. So first, I mean, your calculation is correct. So we should start from the expected net adjusted income in 2019 times 90% and add that in €200 million. And this is, I mean, the calculation that you have done. I also want to point because you mentioned €950 million, of course, this is your own calculation but the math, I would say is – I mean, the underlying calculation is correct.

And yes, this is our objective or this is our guidance. Despite what I said at the Capital Markets Day, which was the potential reversal of downpayments coming from large-sized export projects that we booked back in 2015, in particular in 2015-2016. Which means that my guidance today is, I would say, is probably a bit better than what we shared with you at the Capital Markets Day. Or in other terms, our ability, I would say, to compensate for those negative reversals of previous downpayments. Your second question was about restructuring charge. Was it, I mean, the restructuring charge in the P&L or was it on the cashout?

Tristan Sanson

P&L, please.

Pascal Bouchiat

On P&L. So, overall, in 2019. What we expect is the level of restructuring expenses in the P&L close to €100 million, which is quite significantly above what it was in 2018 and also slightly above what it was in 2017. Minor correction was that, in 2017, our restructuring expenses in the P&L was around €80 million. So basically, what we plan in 2019, the level of restructuring expenses, slightly above what it was in 2017. So close to €100 million, including what I mentioned on our Transport business.

Your last question was about tax. So tax 2019, what we have in mind today the level of tax rate between 26% and 27%. This is what we have in mind. Now, I mean, what is important to share with you was that until quite recently, we were anticipating the drop in tax rate in France, which was announced by the French government a year ago, to be confirmed. And I remind you that what was expected is for large companies, tax-wise, moving from 34.4% to 32% in 2019.

What the government recently announced that it has met with the parliaments, but what the government said a few weeks ago was that there would be sign to hold the existing 34% in 2019. So which means that 2019, overall, quite a stability, overall, in terms of tax rate for Thales. So, I mean, a good guidance from me is between 26% and 27%, as it was in 2018.

Tristan Sanson

Thank you, Pascal.

Patrice Caine

Well, if there are no further questions, let me conclude this call by thanking all of you for your participation, your attention, your questions. Of course, together with Pascal, we’ll look forward to seeing you on one of our upcoming roadshows. Thank you, and goodbye.

Pascal Bouchiat

Thank you very much. See you soon.

Patrice Caine

Bye-bye.