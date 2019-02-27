Korea Telecom/Media: IPTV-Led Consolidations In The Pay TV Market

Major issues and conclusions

Following the acquisition of CJ Hellovision by LG Uplus, SK Telecom (SKM) also announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding for a merger between subsidiary SK Broadband and a cable TV SO T-broad, accelerating IPTV-led consolidations in the pay TV industry. KT (NYSE:KT) is also believed to be in talks with D’LIVE over a potential merger but it will depend on the law regulating the market share of TV operators. The consolidations in Korea's pay TV space should help cool down competition and establish economies of scale, eventually strengthening telcos’ media platform, which is very important in the 5G era.

Telco-led consolidations underway

Following the news on Feb 14 of LG Uplus buying CJ Hellovision, SK Telecom also announced that it signed a memorandum of understanding via subsidiary SK Broadband to acquire T-broad, a major cable TV operator. The consolidations in the pay TV market led by IPTV operators are picking up in earnest. Recently, cable TV SOs’ power has been dwindling while IPTV operators’ market share has expanded, because telcos have a greater advantage over cable TV operators in terms of network and TPS (triple play services). Cable TV SOs themselves, for various reasons, have been in dire need of consolidations as network advancements calls for further investments in fixed-line infrastructure. Regulators are also well aware of the necessity of consolidations in the pay TV market. In all, we believe the consolidation of the pay TV market led by telcos is a natural trend that cannot be reversed.

Consolidations: LGU through stake acquisition, SKT through SK Broadband

While LG Uplus simply bought the 50% plus one additional share of CJ Hellovision for KRW800bn, SKT is likely to merge with T-broad through subsidiary SK Broadband. A simple acquisition has its pros and cons: pros include being able to maintain the continuity of services, relative ease of obtaining regulatory approval, and no additional cost from appraisal rights, whereas cons include the difficulties in service conversion and network optimization. On the other hand, a merger between two unlisted companies has its pros, as it does not entail cash spending and it is easier to encourage each company’s existing customers to subscribe to bundled products and convert to other services. It is premature to argue which one will benefit more, as the deal is in the MOU stage, but in terms of synergy, we believe SK Group has more to gain.

Industry and stock outlook

M&As with cable TV SOs are inevitable for telcos as 5G commercialization is expected to be realized very soon. We believe the consolidations will make them more competitive media players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.