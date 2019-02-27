Crypto101: Top 3 Undervalued Coins To Watch In 2019

To give you a bit of quick background, my years have taken me from being one of the youngest energy brokers in the world ever to trading everything from stocks and options to precious metals. But I was always aware of this "Bitcoin" you used to hear of back in the day - nowadays, if you said to someone you didn't know what Bitcoin is, you would probably get slapped in the face. So, 5 years ago, I really began diving into cryptocurrency. I bought miners of all types and algorithms. I upgraded to top-of-the-line routers and upgraded from low internet speeds to our newly offered 1-Gig Fiber Optic Cable speed. Anything to optimize the more I learned, I did it. Now cryptocurrency trading is my main occupation.

What I found most intriguing during this process of going from the financial sector to more of a financial technology sector is, I learned more about blockchain, algorithms, coin roadmaps, P2P security, wallet functionality, etc. than you could imagine and became hooked. Most importantly, it really helped me as a trader from being able to better decipher what coins and technologies being deployed truly had potential. It's easy to sell someone who doesn't understand the tech when you have a nice website, make a bunch of hyped claims about where you're going, and use a few fancy tech words that makes it sound like you discovered the Holy Grail.

Don't get me wrong. I am a cryptocurrency bull. But as of today (2/26/2019), Cryptocurrency.com reports a total 2,090 coins with a current total market cap value of US$135.6 billion. Many coins have already been removed and shut down by the SEC that were simply scams and giving crypto a bad name. But there are more out there, so proceed with caution. Sure, there will always be the coins that succeed to some degree simply by copying and employing the larger coins protocols and algorithms. But the ingenuity and disruption that comes from the true minds behind these innovations simply will not be there. And that is why I find it important to know how to analyze which of these coins will succeed the eventual survival of the fittest and which will rise from the ashes as the few front-runners. The coins that will one day have valuations we cannot even imagine, those are the ones I would like to bring to light and help those interested in crypto trading who may not have the knowledge - as I too have learned hard lessons and there are scams out there. So, if I can help prevent that from happening to my followers & readers, then I'm happy to help!

Before we jump specifically into coins, jump back in time with me for a second to 384-322 B.C. and discuss money in general. What truly defines the concept and value of money? The lifespan of one of history's greatest philosophers and minds, the student of Plato and the once teacher of Alexander the Great - Aristotle. The man who created a philosophical impact on our financial system that we still follow to this day in his postulation of how true, "good money", as he called it, could be defined. Could it exist and be defined? How would this come to be? It came down to 4 things:

It must be durable. It must be portable. It must be divisible. It must have intrinsic value.

Total cryptocurrency market capital (2016-Current) over recent years after hitting a true inflection point:

- Jan 01, 2016 Total sector market cap: $7.0 billion (baseline/inflection point)

- Jan 01, 2017 Total sector market cap: $18.3 billion (+261.4% annual Y/Y growth)

- Jan 01, 2018 Total sector market cap: $665.0 billion (+3,633.8% annual Y/Y growth)

- Current 2019 Total sector market cap: $122.0 billion (+1,700% since baseline inflection/-81.65% from historical peak)

It appears to me that cryptocurrency checks all of those boxes and has shown enough annual growth and user rates that this technology is, without a doubt, here to stay. P2P (Peer-to-Peer Transaction) coins are beyond durable forms of currency, as they can be stored in more ways than fiat can, with higher security and accessibility. You can keep them in various coins, wallets, exchanges, physical whitepapers (just like paper money), even cold storage on a USB/Hard Drive disconnected and stored from any form of online connection. They can be carried with you as hard copy, on your phone or your computer. Or a standard transaction sent globally in seconds for less charge than large commercial banks (their equivalent would require a costly instant wire transfer)... all of this, in a secure, encrypted, decentralized manner that provides the public with the privacy that they deserve.

Could it be the loss of government control? Is stripping the ability to constantly track, monitor, censor the public 24/7 that is the real issue here? The numerous benefits we would see with fin-tech blockchain technology implemented in industries such as banking/finance, healthcare, a true decentralized internet, and numerous other business sectors of all kinds. It simply creates too valuable an opportunity that simply cannot be ignored. Not to mention with all the benefits of blockchain, smart contracts, encrypted security, decentralization. What does the USD, or any fiat currency for that matter, do for us? What applications can a dollar bill offer you? And in the end, cryptocurrencies are backed by both tangible and intangible assets and actual positive NAV. The USD is backed by a country with trillions in debt. You do the math.

Aristotle may have taken his philosophical thoughts on the matter a bit further had technology and the concept of cryptocurrency been of his day. Let's not forget divisibility! It cost more to make a penny than a penny is worth. Same with coins and bills. Ridiculous. But that's an argument for another day. With cryptocurrency, coins can be split to any decimal necessary. And because it's digital, the only cost is the small transactional fee. Seconds later, sent and confirmed by thousands. With the majority of transactions over online blockchain network, not exchange of physical paper assets or cold storage. It would seem more financially feasible and environmentally friendly to drop the wasteful use of conventional fiat currency. Which is why we must take into account evolution - we as humans and an evolving society in how we deal financially. Sure, it will take time to phase out completely. But this is a new generation we are living in, with incredible growth and acceleration in technology. And it's time we are about to see some big changes...

Now, to begin our review. EOS, Monero, and Bitcoin Gold have already got immense track records of previous success with stellar growth rates over a considerably short time. These are coins, amongst many others, that are industry leaders, with some of the largest teams of talent and absolute top names in the entire industry leading this multi-billion dollar disruptive sector. All of which are top 25 coins by market cap, and have excellent reasons as to why they should see immense upside in both short- and long-term outlooks.

1) EOS (EOS-USD)

Current Price: $3.59/coin (-2.0%)

Market Capitalization: $3,250,303,216

24-hour Volume: $933,799,695

Circulating Supply: 906,245,118 EOS Coins

1-Year Price Target: $8.98 / 3-5 Year Price Target: $45-55

Buyer Rating: Strong Buy

Coin Review:

EOS was always on my radar since its inception, but never really caught my attention until December of last year. I'm not a fan of coins that just seem to be copying another larger competitor. However, what EOS has done is focus more on decentralized application development for the entire community (much like ETH-USD and TRX-USD). But EOS has really taken it to another level, which is it they came out of left field and has consistently been climbing the Top 10 Leaderboard, currently sitting at #4. I also enjoy seeing coins that use their liquidity to invest and purchase assets to grow their network versus paying out to the founders and developers every time they reach a milestone. And that is exactly what EOS is doing.

With many projects on the rise, one that caught my attention was its own internal EOS Venture Capital fund. What a great innovative way to help grow the industry, create value via a portfolio of ownership and assets, as well as the opportunity to partner with these blockchain-focused investments. This includes social media, gaming, entertainment, fintech, healthcare, supply chain and logistics. Very smart move, and one that has already paid off and is far from realizing full fruition. From a technical standpoint (refer to 1-year historical chart), I love how EOS was able to withstand the downfall we saw after the market began settling and re-tracing back to levels prior market valuations were simply too premature for. But that only lasted a few months before EOS was on its way from a low of $4.34 in Spring 2017 to $21.46 in a matter of weeks. All of this was happening while the rest of the market was plummeting on an overall average of 80-90% of many of their historical highs, which was every coin on the market prior to December 2017. It showed that even in an overall bear market, EOS was able to keep on innovating, creating strategic partnerships, and adding additional value through acquiring further top talent on both a technical and executive level.

For these reasons and many more, my opinion has changed and EOS not only has my full attention but is on my list of 10 coins, and I believe could pass Bitcoin (BTC-USD) in the next 5-10 years. We're not just talking easy-to-use, secure, P2P blockchain payments. We're talking about a conglomerate of various profitable ventures spread amongst sectors that all lead to the benefit of this market-leading endeavor. A great option for those of you looking for a long-term investment, and a unique coin that doesn't just focus on P2P payments and which protocols they use - but a coin that will absolutely dominate with the newly updated developer platform and VC acquisitions/partnerships on its website that will ensure it is going nowhere but up. I highly recommend going to the coin's website and browsing the many projects to see for yourself the impressive capabilities of the EOS Coin and Protocol.

2) Monero (XMR-USD)

Current Price: $50.44/coin (+7.12%)

Market Capitalization: $818,880,879

24-Hr Volume: $56,730,008

Circulating Supply: 16,800,244 XMR

1-Year Price Target: $135.44 / 3-5 Year Price Target: $650-700

Buyer Rating: Strong Buy

Coin Review:

I can say many great things about Monero. Not many people have heard of Monero in comparison to other top coins in the crypto market. I feel it is meant more for the technically inclined, as if you do not save all the information when you create your wallet, there's no chance of recovering it. I myself learned this lesson and almost lost $16,000 in Monero coin until I luckily recovered the file I had it stored on and accessed my account again. My point exactly, though. While a great coin, I do not recommend it for new crypto investors or someone's first wallet.

If you truly want Monero, as I highly recommend you do, I would say just buy it with another coin, such as BTC, XMR, ETH, or LTC and hold it in the exchange your purchased it in. From there, you can easily convert it to USB cold storage and put it away until the day you are ready to cash in. I don't necessarily see this as a bad thing, though. The reason Monero is so complex is it is made that way, so that it could be programmed to be hands-down the best cryptocurrency out there when it comes to wallet security, anonymity, and you can rest assured you will never be hacked and lose your funds. Not to mention, its fees are cheaper than those for BTC and transaction times are extremely fast. It does have excellent brand name recognition for these benefits and multi-protocol functions amongst the more tech-savvy, as it should.

I always felt when I first got into crypto that there can never just be one winner, whether crypto wins or dies. You'll need cryptos for apps, as we discussed above regarding EOS-USD. Whether we like it or not, crime cannot be stopped, and there will be people using coins for more dark reasons that will prefer a more anonymous and secure coin, for which Monero is the best. But going back to Aristotle and what truly makes "good money", one consideration is that it must be scarce. When scrolling down the list of all 2,090 coins, mainly what you see is coins - with billions of coins on average issued and in circulating supply. What I like about Monero is it does not just offer the service of being the most secure and anonymous coin. I love that it created more scarcity, and thus demand, by issuing a total of just 16,817,846 coins into circulation, many of which are held by developers who cannot, under contract, sell a portion of their coins until later down the road. Now, that is scarcity. And the coin embodies all of Aristotle's other principles of what makes a legitimate currency. While it has seen a nice bullish move over the past week, I look at these prices as a fire sale and am buying as much in proportion to my portfolio allocation as possible. Great coin, great team. Can't wait to see what they announce next in their next roadmap update!

3) Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD)

Current Price: $12.80/coin (+3.46%)

Market Capitalization: $222,937,048

24-Hr Volume: $933,799,695

Circulating Supply: 141,175,490 BNB

1-Year Price Target: $88.50 / 3-5 Year Price Target: $1,050-1,250

Buyer Rating: Strong Buy

Coin Review: For starters, go ahead and visit this company's website. I simply have never seen a company so transparent and willing to show that it has a coin to watch out for. Bitcoin Gold has real-time daily progress of each and every project it is working on throughout its roadmap and daily activities. I've never seen anything like it and with so much detail. Very impressive, and it shows the company clearly has nothing to hide, but is proud of the product it is creating. It is also very interactive with users and actually encourages supportive ideas for how it can improve. While a lower-market cap company versus EOS/Monero and a bit newer to the public, its recent performance shows that BTG's recent updates, releases, and new improvements have grabbed the public's attention.

I absolutely love its payment system, BTGPay, for both consumers and ecommerce. When crypto first took off, and before we ever saw our first crypto ATM installed, I said to some co-workers, "Just wait, once we have crypto debit cards commonly accepted and a large network of crypto ATMs, that will be the day crypto will have changed the financial system". And that is exactly what it appears Bitcoin Gold is doing. I absolutely love it. Very streamlined and secure. Wallet is very easy to use. The quantity of exchanges, wallets, services, and explorers listed in its "Ecosystem" tab is impressive and displays great progress in partnerships with the major players in the crypto market, showing that it is a trusted coin amongst the entire community - something you are nothing without.

Last but not least, I like how unlike Bitcoin, where it isn't even really profitable to mine unless you have millions to pour into an SHA-256 mining farm, Bitcoin Gold is bringing it back to the everyday miner so that anyone with a simple computer can have a chance to mine their coin and find blocks by running the Equihash/ZHash mining algorithm, which can be run via various mining programs or pools on a computer simply using the idle power of your GPU card. I do it myself. You don't make much unless you run a lot of GPU rigs. However, I enjoy being a part of supporting the network. You're assisting transactions confirming faster with the higher hashrates being mined. The faster your coins confirm, the more value it could potentially bring to the coin you're mining down the road.

Thank you all for taking the time to reading what will be the first of many of my Crypto101 series posted exclusively on Seeking Alpha. In conclusion, I hope I've opened your eyes to some really great crypto opportunities out there, and always ask that you do your own due diligence, as well. If I've given you enough reason to explore these opportunities that have historically returned on average 500% annually, best of luck and happy trading.

If you enjoy following up-to-date news on cryptocurrency, understanding the evolution of blockchain technology, new miner technology, algorithms, etc., please follow and join discussions of what could be the most disruptive financial technology of our lifetime with Crypto101!!!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS-USD, BNB-USD, XMR-USD, ETC-USD, BTG-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am in no way employed or affiliated with any companies mentioned in this article. My role is solely as an individual investor and content contributor for public consumption.