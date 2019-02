On February 25, 2019, Noble Corp (NE) announced that it will be tendering for up to $400 million of its bonds. Many critics of Noble who are well aware of the company's weak cash position and weak cash flows have written about Noble's limited options for dealing with its large debt burden. This debt tender is a very intelligent move given the position the company finds itself in. The bonds being repurchased are below par, which will allow Noble to eliminate more than $1 of debt for every $1 spent, and in all reality, Noble will use their existing $300 million revolving credit line for most, if not all of the purchases, essentially using debt to extinguish even more debt.

Interest savings on this move will be material, and every little bit helps when dealing with such a horrible operating environment. That said, the company badly needs profits, which should return in the next couple of years. Noble remains a high risk/high reward contrarian bet on the offshore industry's eventual recovery.

Using debt to eliminate debt at a discount

The offer to repurchase up to $400 million of bonds probably struck most industry observers as a surprise. After all, Noble doesn't even have $400 million of cash on their balance sheet, and they just spent $30.1 million on the newbuild rig Noble Joe Knight. Obviously, Noble will use its existing $300 million revolver to fund all or most of this tender offer. The fact that Noble will be buying bonds at between 61 and 94 cents on the dollar with a blend of newly borrowed funds and existing balance sheet cash could easily eliminate $50 to $100 million of debt. While that might not sound like much when compared to the total debt load of $3.87 billion, every little bit helps, especially considering Noble is really stretched to its limits in this operating environment.

Interest savings will be material

Noble's existing $1.5 billion revolver does not allow for the company to use borrowings to repurchase debt that matures beyond the maturity of the revolver. The existing $300 million revolver, however, does not have this restriction. Therefore, we have to assume Noble will use its existing $300 million revolving credit facility to fund the majority of these purchases, and because of the low rate on this revolver, the interest savings will be significant.

The $300 million revolver, which is undrawn, currently costs LIBOR plus 1.65%, which is meaningfully cheaper than the interest rate on the bonds being acquired. I estimate this move will save Noble $6-$8 million in interest per year. Again, while this might not sound like much, every dollar saved matters at this point. Contract revenue will only be around $1 billion this year, and the profit on that $1 billion of revenue will barely cover G&A and interest expenses. Until Noble can find a way to get dayrates higher, they have to do everything possible to save money, and this potential $6-$8 million of interest savings is a wise move.

This move helps offset the pressure on Noble's Debt to total tangible capitalization ratio

As we can see in their annual reports, Noble's debt to total tangible capitalization ratio has increased from .43 to .48 in the past year. There is a limit of .55 in order to stay in compliance with the covenants on Noble's $1.5 billion revolver, which Noble risks bumping up against should they not earn a profit this year. Not helping the situation, Noble recently took a large $550 million impairment charge against the Bully I drillship, and further impairments are possible. (Note: Noble only owns 50% of the Bully I, and therefore only booked 50% of this charge).

Impairment losses, cash losses, incremental debt, or some combination of these create the risk of Noble breaching the .55 ratio, so eliminating debt at a discount is one of the best ways to offset this pressure. It's also important that readers understand that this .55 ratio is not a hard line that cannot be renegotiated, and reaching it does not mean Noble will immediately find itself in bankruptcy. Bankers typically prefer to negotiate if possible, but avoiding this .55 level is best, and this move definitely helps to offset the risk.

What else can Noble do?

Eliminating debt at a discount and reducing interest expenses are intelligent, and very necessary moves by Noble, but there are plenty of other moves Noble can make while it awaits better days ahead. Noble has recently mentioned the possibility of issuing equity directly to shipyards in order to pay for newbuild rigs. These newbuild rigs could then be put into service, which would increase revenue without increasing debt. A similar move was just announced last week by Shelf Drilling.

Noble could also go the route of using secured debt to find funding, something Transocean (RIG) has recently done. Doing this could allow Noble to get better pricing on debt. And if the market were to ever give Noble shares a stronger valuation, the company could use the opportunity to go directly to the market with a secondary offering.

Noble could issue equity and subsequently use the proceeds to repurchase its distressed debt. While no one wants to issue shares at $3.00 each, it would be significantly less painful to do so if the proceeds were used to retire bonds trading at 60 cents on the dollar, which would allow Noble to retire $5.00 of debt for every $3.00 of newly issued shares.

Finally, tapping the debt markets is still possible; it is just incredibly onerous at this point. It is highly possible that Noble will be able to go to the market and refinance debt in the future should oil prices continue to hold steady or move higher. But these moves are all backup ideas. If the current tender is successful, Noble really won't have any refinancing needs for years, other than the amount they draw on their existing $300 million revolver of course.

The bond tender is an intelligent move, but Noble really just needs to make money

The opportunity to use newly borrowed funds to repurchase debt at a discount, saving millions of dollars of interest payments annually is a highly intelligent move by Noble's CFO Adam Peakes. These moves won't change the difficult operating environment Noble faces, but it will help profits, improve leverage ratios, and reduce risk for the company. At the end of the day, however, Noble really just needs to make more money. Current utilization is strong. The market is improving, albeit very slowly, but the opportunity is very real going forward. Just bringing dayrates up a little goes a long way towards stabilization of the company and improving cash flows. At $3.00 per share, all Noble really needs to do is survive until the other side of the cycle with its shareholder base not being terribly diluted, and then shareholders should realize very strong returns.

