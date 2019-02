Wright Medical Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to Wright Medical's fourth quarter 2018 conference call. We appreciate you joining us. I'm Julie Dewey, Wright's Chief Communications Officer. With me on the call today are Bob Palmisano, Wright's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Lance Berry, Wright's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Operations Officer.

We issued a press release this afternoon regarding our fourth quarter results, and a copy of that press release is available on our Web site at wright.com. The agenda for this call will include a business update from Bob, a review of our financial results from Lance, a question-and-answer session, and then conclude with closing comments from Bob.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call includes forward-looking statements including statements about our outlook for 2019. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such statements.

Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued today. More information about risks can be found under the heading Risk Factors in Wright's most recently-filed annual report on Form 10-K, Wright to be filed annual report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 30, 2018, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as supplemented by our other SEC filings. Our SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov and on our Web site at wright.com. These forward-looking statements in this call speak only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

Our earnings release and today's discussion include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliations which appear in the tables of today's press release and are otherwise available on our Web site. Note further that our Form 8-K filed today provides a detailed narrative that describes our use of such measures. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussions refer to results from continuing operations. Also note that unless otherwise noted, all growth rates discussed today are on a non-GAAP constant currency basis compared to the prior year quarter and the full-year and Q4 2018 global constant currency growth rates approximate organic growth as the approximately $9 million negative impact of the 4Q or selling days in Q4 2018 was offset by the $9.5 million contribution of Cartiva revenue.

Before I turn the call over to Bob, I did want to mention that Wright will be holding an Investor and Analyst breakfast during the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, AAOS, annual meeting in Las Vegas. This event will take place on Wednesday March 13th from 7:00 AM to 8:45 AM local time at the Venetian Hotel and will feature an informal Q&A with Bob, Lance, and members of our management team.

We are also honored that Upper Extremities specialist Dr. George Athwal, and lower extremities specialist Dr. James Sephira will be sharing their clinical perspective. If you're interested in attending the breakfast or visiting us for an exhibit tour, please email me at julie.dewey@wright.com to register. If you would like more information about the AAOS Annual Meeting or agenda, please visit aaos.org. We look forward to seeing you there.

With that introduction, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Bob Palmisano. Bob?

Bob Palmisano

Thanks, Julie, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. On today's call, we will be covering our results for the fourth quarter and providing our 2019 guidance. As we previously announced, our Q4 net sales results, I will be focusing the majority of my comments on our outlook for 2019.

As previously reported, our fourth quarter results represent an outstanding performance across all our businesses. This performance was driven by a continued strong shoulder growth in the quarter, which included the ongoing launch of our PERFORM Reversed Glenoid and continued contributions from our SIMPLICITI shoulder system. We anticipated that these products as well as accelerating adoption of our BLUEPRINT-enabling technology and the upcoming launch of our REVIVE revision shoulder system will continue to drive strong shoulder sales growth in 2019 and beyond. We also had a strong adjusted EBITDA with 210 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion for the full-year.

In our lower extremities business, we got off to a very strong start with Cartiva revenue of $9.5 million, which exceeded our expectations in the fourth quarter. On January 1, Cartiva was fully launched with our U.S. lower extremities sales force, including the integration of the former Cartiva distributors that we have chosen to retain. We also saw continued strong growth in our core products as well as in total ankle. Our U.S. biologics business continue to be driven by the ongoing rollout of AUGMENT Injectable. We intend to continue to focus on strong execution and new product launches throughout 2019.

For the full-year of 2018, we delivered strong performance in multiple areas. Our total company revenue reached $836 million and we accelerated our top line organic revenue growth from 8% in 2017 to 12% in 2018. This growth was propelled by major new product launches, including our PERFORM Reversed Glenoid, BLUEPRINT adoption, AUGMENT Injectable and our PROstep MIS system, as well as improved execution in our U.S. lower extremity sales force. We increased non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin from 12% to 14% and our fourth quarter adjusted gross margins of nearly 80% are some of the best in high growth med tech.

Our U.S. upper extremities business grew more than twice the market rate, a truly exceptional rate that puts the number one position in shoulder well within our reach. Just a few years ago there was approximately a 15 percentage point gap between the shoulder market leader and Wright. Today we believe that gap is only four percentage points and shrinking. We have strong momentum and we have no doubt that with our product portfolio and BLUEPRINT-enabling technology, we have all the pieces in place to become the number one company in shoulder soon.

Our U.S. lower extremity business is already number one, and that's performing in line with our expectations of double-digit sales growth on a same sales rep basis in the second-half of 2018. We exited 2018 on a great trajectory. This is a great result and it is a testament to the improvement in our lower extremity sales force, the success of our new products like PROstep, and good progress in further building our ASC business.

We also added the Cartiva synthetic cartridge implant to our lower product offering. This product is a true game-changer. It is the first and only PMA product for the treatment of great toe osteoarthritis and the only product of its kind back by Level One clinical evidence. Cartiva is a perfect fit, and I couldn't be more bullish on what this team can do with it in 2019. In addition, Cartiva synthetic cartlidge is a platform technologies with many avenues for growth.

The U.S. Biologics business had significant growth rate acceleration in the second-half of the year driven by the approval of AUGMENT injectable. The feedback from the market is just what we expected, and a combination of injectable superior handling and care characteristics with a proven efficacy of AUGMENT is driving significant growth.

I will now turn my focus to our guidance and outlook for 2019. I continue to be optimistic as we look forward, and I believe that we where we are we are set up well for double-digit net sales growth and significant EBITDA margin expansion in 2019 and beyond. We have leadership positions in the three of three of the fastest growing markets in orthopedics. Additionally, we have truly differentiated products in all our market segments differentiated enabling technologies for shoulder and total ankle, very high gross margins and specialized sales forces that are performing at a high level.

Our 2019 net sales guidance implies full-year 2019 constant currency net sales growth of 15% to 18%. Pro forma constant currency net sales growth of 11% to 13% and organic constant currency net sales growth of 10% to 12%, resulting from pro forma constant currency net sales growth of 11% to 13% and organic constant currency net sales growth of 10% to 12% resulting from continuing above market growth in all three of our businesses; upper extremities, lower extremities, and biologics. We anticipate the growth in upper extremities will continue to be double the market rate of growth and be driven by new products specifically the PERFORM reverse shoulder, SIMPLICITI shoulder and the adoption of BLUEPRINT and the upcoming launch of REVIVE revised shoulder.

On the lower extremities side of the business, we believe continued strong growth in our total ankle and salvation limb salvage products combined with the ongoing launch of the PROstep MIS system will drive improving growth rates throughout the year. We expect biological benefit for the continuing strong growth of evolvement injectable.

From an EBITDA perspective, our guidance assumes continuing significant EBITDA margin expansion that's puts us on track to exceed our goal of 20% adjusted EBITDA margin for the fourth quarter of 2019. I am confident that our 2019 ranges are achievable and have been set up appropriately based on the current trajectory of our business. I am also optimistic about our prospects to continue to improve beyond 2019.

We announced new three year financial targets for 2019 through 2021 which are to deliver double-digit constant currency net sales growth each year making adjusted gross margins in the high 70% range each year and expand adjusted EBITDA margin to the mid 20% range exiting 2021. Delivering on our long-term financial targets is expected to result in right becoming a $1 billion revenue company with double digit top line growth and adjusted EBITDA margins in excess of 20% during the course of 2020. This would represent a company with a best-in-class combination of size, growth, and adjusted EBITDA and gross margins. I believe our leadership in high growth markets combined with our specialized sales force and differentiated technologies positions us well to achieve these targets and deliver enhanced shareholder value.

What that, I'll now ask Lance to provide further details on our fourth quarter results and 2019 guidance. Lance?

Lance Berry

Thanks, Bob. As we get started, please note that unless otherwise stated all of today's discussions regarding our sales growth rates refereed to our constant currency growth rates compared to the prior year quarter and our results of operations are referred to as adjusted results, which are non-GAAP financial measures as described by Julie during the introduction of our call. Unless otherwise noted, today's discussions refer to results from continuing operations. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in our press release. Also, our final revenue results are the same as the result that we previously announced. Therefore, my comments will be focused primarily on our Q4 adjusted EBITDA results and our outlook for 2019.

Globally, our net sales grew 10% constant currency as approximately $9 million negative impact of the four fewer selling days was offset by the $9.5 million contribution of Cartiva revenue. We saw a strong sales performance in all segments of the business with continued exceptional growth in U.S. opportunities and a strong start from Cartiva and acceleration in the U.S. biologics business driven by AUGMENT injectable sales.

Now moving onto some detail below the sales line, beginning with our Q4 adjusted gross margin, we achieved gross margins of 79.8% for the quarter. As to the line items making up Q4 operating expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses as adjusted totaled 64.5% of net sales for the fourth quarter flat to Q4, 2017, due to incremental incentive compensation. R&D expense as adjusted was $ 16.7 million in Q4 of 2018 and $13.1 million in Q4 2017. And finally amortization expense is approximately $7.7 million in Q4 of 2018, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period. Below the operating income line, net interest and other expenses was $7.7 million for Q4 2018, p to $9.2 million in the prior year period.

For share count, our Q4 per share result as adjusted are based on adjusted average diluted shares of 127.2 million for Q4. Altogether, this resulted in adjusted EBITDA of $44.1 million and 18.5% of net sales for the quarter. Overall for the full-year of 2018, we saw EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 210 basis points despite a 110 basis point headwind from incentive compensation year-over-year. When normalizing for the incentive comp headwind, this represents the third year in a row of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of at least 300 basis points.

From a cash standpoint, our total cash balance at the end of Q4 was approximately $191.4 million. The decrease in this balance from Q3 was primarily driven by the disbursement of the purchase price of the Cartiva acquisition, the funding of BioMimetic revenue milestone in the fourth quarter and payments on the previous metal-on-metal Master Settlement Agreements. Other than these items, our cash flows were meaningfully positive in Q4.

Overall, Q4 was a strong finish to a year of very solid execution, evidenced by full-year sales and adjusted EBITDA result that exceeded the high end of our original guidance ranges. We completed a major turnaround in the performance of our lower extremity business from roughly flat in 2017 to double-digit growth on the same sales day basis in the second-half of 2018.

Our shoulder business continues to grow at more than double the market rate of growth as BLUEPRINT adoption, PERFORM Reversed and SIMPLICITI continue to drive significant market share gain. We added two breakthrough PMA products to the portfolio with the approval of AUGMENT injectable and the acquisition of Cartiva. We also made great progress on our profitability and our balance sheet.

We expanded EBITDA margin by 210 basis points despite the approximately 110 basis point negative impact from our incentive compensation headwind. We refinanced the majority of our convertible notes at a lower interest rate and higher conversion price and we turned the company into cash flow positive. We made significant progress across the business in 2018 from both the competitive and financial standpoint and are positioned well heading into 2019.

I will now discuss our 2019 full-year guidance. Consistent with past practice, please note that our guidance ranges and assumptions for 2019 exclude any consideration for the effect of potential future acquisitions or any other possible material business developments. Additionally, it is important to note that we'll be using a number of non-GAAP financial measures to describe our outlook for the business. In particular, unless stated otherwise, all of today's discussions regarding our financial guidance refer to our as adjusted results of continuing operations. Our press release issued today notes those items that are excluded from our as-adjusted results.

Starting now with sales as stated in today's press release we anticipate net sales for full-year 2019 of approximately $954 million to $956 million this guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates in line with current rates which result in a negative impact of approximately 1 percentage point as compared to 2018 and $47 million of Cartiva sales in 2019. This range implies full-year 2019 constant currency net sales growth of 15% to 17%, pro-forma constant currency net sales growth of 11% to 13%, and organic constant currency net sales growth of 10% to 12%. I also want to provide some directional comments on some of the components of net sales, unless otherwise noted these growth rates are constant currency.

In the U.S., we expect upper extremities to be the fastest growing part of the business with growth rates in the mid-teens. The growth in upper extremities will continue to be driven by new products specifically the PERFORM Reverse shoulder, SIMPLICITY shoulder, the adoption of BLUEPRINT and the upcoming launch of the REVIVE revision shoulder. We expect a fairly constant rate of growth throughout the year as we expected accelerating adoption of BLUEPRINT and the launch of REVIVE offset tougher comparable throughout the year.

In the U.S. the lower extremity business is expected to grow in the low double digits on an organic basis for the full-year driven by continued strong total ankle growth in the mid-teens and core foot and ankle growth in the high single digit range. On a pro forma basis including Cartiva the lower extremities growth rate is expected to be in the low to mid-teens.

The pro forma growth rate should improve throughout the year as the Cartiva business gains traction in our direct sales force and we have easier comps for Cartiva in the second-half of the year. To be a little more specific on this point, pro forma growth is expected to be less than organic growth in Q1 as Q1 is the toughest comp of the year for Cartiva.

U.S. biologics is expected to grow in the low double digits driven by the ongoing launch of AUGMENT injectable. We anticipate growth rates will be higher in the first-half and lower in the second-half as we annualize the injectable launch mid-year. International net sales are expected to grow in the highest single digits on a constant currency basis, driven by continued strong performance in biologics and upper extremities. In addition we also expect Cartiva to have an impact for the back half of the year as we launched the product in select markets and is typically the case, you suspect to see some variability across quarters in the international growth rate.

Turning now to the P&L, our outlook for full-year 2019 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is in the range of $160 million to $170 million as we expect revenue growth to drive continued leverage in SG&A. This guidance assumed 280 to 360 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion in 2019 and puts us on track to exceed our goal of EBITDA margin of approximately 20% for the full fourth quarter of 2019.

From a lot, our perspective, we continue to expect gross margins to be generally consistent with what we saw in 2018 at approximately 79%. We expect R&D to be in the range of 7% to 8% of sales. In general we anticipate EBITDA margin expansion will be driven by SCBA leverage. To assist you with modeling EBITDA, I want to provide you with our outlook for depreciation expense, which for the full-year 2019 we expect to be in the range were actually $63 million to $64 million as compared to $59.5 million in 2018. Stock based compensation expense is anticipated to be in the range of $32 million to $33 million. Amortization is expected to be in the range actually $7.5 million per quarter.

Now let's just breakdown our lines below the operating income line. Our expectation for interest and other is approximately $8.5 million per quarter. We will be in a positive income position in 2019 but due to the valuation allowance on our NOLs, we will not have a typical effective tax rate. Similar to our expectation in the past several years, we expect to have approximately $6 million in tax expense related to profits and taxable jurisdiction.

On a separate note, as it relates to cash taxes, we currently have over $1 billion of U.S. NOLs in our wells. We don't have any NOLs of consequence that expire until 2024 and then no more than 4% of the NOLs will expire in any one given year until 2032. The net result is that we don't expect to pay any cash taxes of consequence for an extended period of time.

On an as adjusted basis, we expect to be in the income position for 2019, which will result in a slight increase in our diluted shares. We estimate approximately $131 million non-GAAP adjusted diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for fiscal year 2019. As a reminder, our convertible debt is all cash converts with call spreads. This means that the principal balance does not convert into shares and the only dilution that occurs is when the stock price exceeds the upper strike price of the call spread. And then it is only the incremental value over the upper strike that results in the incremental shares.

For context, if our stock was at $40 per share, it would result in approximately 3 million additional shares over this guidance. Briefly, as it relates to cash, excluding the hip product liabilities, net of any insurance recoveries and any honest GAAP related milestones, we expect to be cash flow positive in 2019. With our cash on hand, availability on our line of credit and the underlying business cash flow positive, we are in a great position to fully fund the organic growth of the business.

As it relates to quarterly guidance, as was the case in 2018. For 2019, we will update our annual guidance each quarter but will not be giving guidance expectations for the current quarter. We do want to provide you with information on the expected cadence of our business to assist you in modeling our quarterly performance.

Overall, we expect organic constant currency sales growth rates to be generally in line with the full-year guidance, with the caveat that normal quarterly fluctuations in the International business could impact at some each quarter. On a pro forma basis, we expect growth more in line with the lower end of our guidance range in the first-half of the year and then accelerate to the higher end of our guidance range in the back half of the year as we expect to see an accelerated benefit from Cartiva. All quarters in 2019 have the same number of days versus the prior year quarter.

From a profitability standpoint, our adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improve by 280 basis points to 360 basis points in 2019. We expect this improvement to be less in the first-half of the year and then accelerate in the second-half of the year driven partly by greater contribution from Cartiva. At this point, we now expect to exceed 20% EBITDA margin for the full fourth quarter of 2019.

Also briefly on foreign currency, to simplify our guidance this year, our as reported revenue range assumes foreign currency rates in line with current rates. Therefore fluctuations in rates could impact our as reported results fall within the range, but will have no impact on our constant currency or pro forma growth rates and how those compare to our guidance. Also, we are fairly naturally hedged on foreign currency rates from an EBITDA standpoint and not expect currency fluctuations to have much impact on EBITDA.

In closing, we enter 2019 in a great position strategically with eadership positions in higher growth markets, the most focused specialized sales forces, the best products with differentiated enabling technologies. Our 2019 guidance reflects the strong underlying business performance in the recent close of the Cartiva acquisition. We've made tremendous progress on our EBITDA margin expansion efforts over the past three years, and we have ongoing opportunities to continue to improve in this area with the addition of Cartiva and driving continued leverage in the business. Overall, we believe Wright is built-to-win with significant opportunities to achieve our long-term targets.

With that, we would now like to open the call to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this is Steve on for Joanne. As we think about the adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 excess of 20%, what are the biggest risks to achieving this, and how should we think about the gating in the out years for your long-term plan?

Bob Palmisano

Yes, the biggest risk is always that you achieve the revenue number. So I think that's we feel really good about that, that's why -- we have previously said that we would exit the year at 20% EBITDA, now we've said a little bit different, saying that we expect to exceed 20% in the fourth quarter based upon our revenue trajectory, and the leverage that we have been able to see in our business in '18 and our planning for 2019. So we feel pretty confident about that. And as I said, as long as we get to the revenue number, I think the EBITDA number should be very attainable.

Lance Berry

And just to be clear, that comment on exceeding 20% is for the fourth quarter of 2019. And then we haven't given any cadence on the out years, but if you think about getting to mid-20s exiting 2021 if we can just continue to kind of get EBITDA margin expansion pass 2019 in that 250 basis points to 300 basis points range, we should be able to achieve that objective.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. And then just as a quick follow-up, can you talk about that's really the health and stability of the lower extremity sales force today? How is training the new reps on the newer product has been going, PROstep, Cartiva?

Bob Palmisano

Yes, I mean I think that first of all, the stability is very, very good, you know, 2018 the reason that we were able to grow that business double-digits in the last half of the year was that, that team really came together, and we expect -- and we left 2018 really on a great trajectory. So we see that sales force is really humming right now and doing extremely well.

I mean all the sales reps have been trained on the new products. We just last weekend had our U.S. National Sales Meeting, and two weeks before that, we had International Sales Meeting. There was extensive training at that, which is probably follow-up training, because they have already been exposed to it -- most of the new products including Cartiva, AUGMENT injectable et cetera. So I think that we are really in execution mode now, and feel pretty good about ability based upon our past experience to be able to execute and grow these markets the way we are anticipating.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks for taking the questions.

Christian Moore

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just to touch on some of the areas upside in 2019, it looks like Cartiva came in stronger than expected for the fourth quarter versus the $7 million we've been originally guided to. So, how do you think about $47 million for 2019, is there upside there? And then how much would Cartiva sales performance translate to increased EBITDA margin expansion given the margin profile of that business? Thanks.

Bob Palmisano

Yes. I think $47 million is a real good number based upon what we know, that's a combination of U.S. and international, where we have some small markets internationally, but I think we have some opportunities there. That's pretty well built in. If by chance that we did over-exceed on Cartiva, it is given that is such as high margin product is that we would have the opportunity to expand our outlook, and earnings, and cash, and EBITDA and all that. So, but right now I think $47 million we've given a lot thought to that is probably a real solid number.

Christian Moore

And then just one question, the follow-up on the upper extremity business, [indiscernible] an update each quarter on how many procedures are being done with BLUEPRINT on a quarterly basis, do you have that update and then where do you…

Bob Palmisano

Yes.

Christian Moore

-- where do you see that…

Bob Palmisano

Yes, I think it's a -- yes, I don't think we have a -- this is an approximation is that it's around 40% right now, I think it's higher with the new doctors that we've converted more recently, and that's kind of the future. So, I think that it's going to continue to accelerate, but right now, we're somewhere around 40.

Christian Moore

Great, thank you.

Matt Miksic

Hi, thanks for taking the questions, I mid-dropped off earlier for some reason, so I apologize for that. So I had a couple of follow-ups on these very same two topics actually, if it wasn't asked when I was on the call here, you mentioned a couple of times Cartiva will be tougher in the beginning of the year and improves throughout the year, and I just wanted to understand sort of the mechanics of moving that over to your to the direct folks and keeping some of the reps which you described and why you think that is and what are the mechanics of that improving…

Bob Palmisano

So I think it has to do a lot with the comparisons last year. Q1 was the strongest for Cartiva and then as the sale process of Cartiva started to take place in Q2 throughout the rest of the year is that sales decreased some so the comparisons year-to-year are more difficult in Q1 and get easier as you go through the year.

Matt Miksic

Okay. So just that business even before you took it over has totally inherently a tougher comp, it sounds like if I'm hearing you correctly, there's nothing to do with sort of the hand off or the training or the ramping up or the moving to new docs or anything like that that you would think…

Bob Palmisano

No, what we did is we kept -- I think Cartiva have about 42 distributors we kept -- 20 or 21 of them, I forget the exact number, which was high volumes ones, we didn't have that potential drop off that you may see with an integration, and then we're adding it into our direct sales force. So I think that we didn't -- I don't think that the transition from -- into our direct sales force is at all of a factor I think it's upside and because the majority of the sales came from these 20, 21 distributors that are still distributing.

Matt Miksic

Got you. Okay. And then on the upper extremity side, the share gains that you've delivered, I mean are impressive and BLUEPRINT is obviously having an impact now and I would expect maybe that 40% goes to some number higher. Yet just looking at the success you have in shoulder against the you was the market leader several years ago, just you're normalizing that growth rate or thinking about kind of coming you know the game is getting tougher, you know what kinds of -- the revision system, you have SIMPLICITI, BLUEPRINT because how would you describe you being able to sustain and extend that run, which has been a pretty great run on the upper extremity side?

Bob Palmisano

Well, I still think there's a lot of potential upside and with BLUEPRINT where -- we've got -- we have a group of people working on additional BLUEPRINT modules as well as ease-of-use for customers on BLUEPRINT. So I think that you know in our lower extremity business, our PROPHECY system is used in 70% of the surgeries of total ankle. I would expect that the BLUEPRINT system should be used in 70% or greater of the shoulder surgeries as we go forward. It's not all at once, but I think it's been happening fairly rapidly and see that continuing.

Secondly, I do believe that the revision system is going to be a big deal, just as the revision system in ankle has been a very strong deal for us. So those things plus the PERFORM Reversed Glenoid is gaining and gaining, so is SIMPLICITI, SIMPLICITI has competition now but we're still seeing you know high double-digit growth -- high teens growth in that and maybe more so I think that I feel very confident for the next couple of years that we're on a trajectory. We have the products, we have the enabling technology that we should be able to continue on this certainly mid-teens growth rate that we we're looking at for 2019.

Matt Miksic

That's great. Thank you, Bob.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is actually [indiscernible] in for Matt. Maybe another question on Cartiva, so you made a comment that Cartiva is the platform technology, can you maybe expand on that a little bit, what are the indications that you are [indiscernible]?

Bob Palmisano

Yes, the product is actually synthetic cartilage, and there's currently an IDE for thumb use that hopefully will be approved. I'm not saying when because I don't want to get in that conversation, but that's getting closer. Secondly is that in Europe, we have a CE Mark that has broad approval. So as a matter of fact, we have some markets where it's being used in these in other areas. So we have to kind of harness all that put that together into a strategy but Cartiva we have to think about Cartiva as a synthetic cartilage platform not just a big toe product, although we love where we are with it but it has a lot of areas to grow in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thanks. Maybe just switching gears a little bit, at a high level and I think you have all the best enabling tech portfolios in extremities. Is there a need for robotics in extreme knee surgery and what's the level of interest from surgeons and or patients?

Bob Palmisano

Well, we've made our bet on software as enabling technology and then -- because it's more flexible and it's certainly less expensive. It's very different and I believe, the joints are very different where robotics are being currently used but specifically if you look at, a knee has two structured maybe three joints. An ankle or a foot has 23 I believe, so, it's very much difficult thing, so you need a very flexible system, as with the shoulder has a multiple joint. So, we think that having a very flexible technology that can be used very easily for planning purposes, intraoperatively using AUGMENTed reality and artificial intelligence gives the, gives the physician the best of all worlds. And the physicians - the physicians that we're dealing with that are using BLUEPRINT technology have no desire for a robotic, they have never expressed that and nor we asked them about it but they just like us to keep on developing and improving our BLUEPRINT technology. So that's the path along, and I believe that's the right strategy, so…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, great. This is Anthony for Raj. Maybe a couple of lower extremity questions and one upper; on lower, maybe just revisit Cartiva, Bob, in terms of the TAM I think when the acquisition was done it was quarter that's $400 million. So I'm just wondering is that the just the current indication in the lower extremity is that include some of these other indications whether it'd be some or knee eventually. And then the second question in lower extremities would be just the health of the commodity business the sort of screws and pedicles, is there any what we're seeing share recapture from slippage that we saw sort of mid-2018 and then I have a follow up in the upper extremities. Thanks.

Bob Palmisano

Yes. On Cartiva, certainly we were fully aware of the approval plus the ongoing clinical study that is going on as well as the CE Mark. Now we're looking at ways to monetize that. So I think that the thumb should be the next thing to happen and again I'm not going to give time period on that, but that's a significant market. Also we have the sales force that cause there, but there are still a lot of room, there is still a lot of room in the Fortinet with the big toe. So yes, it was an expensive deal and we said that at the time, but very happy with it, I think it offers us platform technology that has many evidence to grow and is very capital -- friendly to us to operate. So we are very -- we couldn't be happier with the acquisition. Regarding the -- what was the other question.

Unidentified Analyst

The health of the [indiscernible]?

Bob Palmisano

I think that's gotten a lot better, 2017 we had a tough year there, and I think we have gotten on the back market rates of in that business. Our ASC business has really turned around. We were actually losing share in 2017, and we got back to gain in 2018, but that's a tough business. It's always going to be a tough business. We can add some differentiation to our products, but generally speaking, it's more or less that you have to be there when the surgery is done and you have to you have to have exactly what is needed. So we've made a big improvement in 2018. I think that we are on the trajectory to continue that in 2019 but this always going to be rock fight for us.

Lance Berry

At the [indiscernible] the size of the market for the current Cartiva indication and that is $400 million, if we get any additional indications that would be additional potential market.

Unidentified Analyst

So just quickly on [indiscernible] just pricing in shoulder specifically within stemless, any update there's as pricing is pressing…

Bob Palmisano

Pricing is stable, I think that we have such an advantage in stemless shoulder given that we have prophecy, excuse me; we have BLUEPRINT because the tolerances are greater with the short stem devices, and the enabling technology plays a greater part. So we have a real advantage there so pricing is stable and it's at a premium to either [indiscernible] reverse and it's continuing to grow very strong.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] in for Larry. Thank you so much for taking the question. I guess the first one is on Cartiva. It has a TAM of $420 million and our checks indicate that penetration could hit about 20% to 30% in the U.S. in just two years to three years. Bob is that reasonable in your view and what kind of ramp are you expecting for this product?

Bob Palmisano

I don't know where you got that from, it doesn't sound unreasonable but I think it's a -- if you look at the ASPs and the market opportunities it's certainly is greater than that just things how fast that we can capture that. Reimbursement plays a part and I think that we have a real good reimbursement strategy and if that gets better I think that the business will accelerate even faster, but -- well, I don't know if you have anything to add to that, Lance.

Lance Berry

I'd say let's just start with -- let's knockdown the $47 million and then we can talk about we're taking from…

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fair enough. And just as a follow-up I just wanted to touch on U.S. upper extremities. Thank you for the color there. And you've indicated that you couldn't grow two times market growth which is 7% to 9% the two times of that, I was just wondering you know when do you expect to see competition in that segment have you gone head-to-head in any accounts with Zimmer Sidus or [ph] Xactics, Equinox, and if you can just outline the key differences between the products, that would be helpful? Thank you.

Bob Palmisano

Yes. I don't want to say -- I don't want to sound that arrogant but we don't see them very much quite frankly. And that again because we have BLUEPRINT is that whenever they're you know we usually win all those jump walls, because we have not only the implant but we have the enabling technology. So I don't want to sound arrogant and I'm sure that those are good products and certainly those are good companies. But we're able to win most of those. You know we've been on the Zimmer Biomet product I think we've seen that in Europe for years now and they have competed very successfully against that. And rumor is they're making some improvements and they're going to come out with another one but I haven't seen that or know anything about it yet. But our product, our implant is state-of-the-art and enabling technologies to really, really differentiator.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Richard Newitter

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. I have two. The first is on the ASC penetration strategy, which you clearly indicated is turn around and having success. I guess you're kind of selling more of the procedure. And less focus on I guess line item pricing. Is that something that is unique to you that your competitors might not be able to replicate? I guess what I'm trying to get that is the extent to which others might be able to kind of compete more effectively with that as well and the degree to which we're starting to see incremental pricing pressure in the foot and ankle space come into play within the ASC setting?

Lance Berry

Rich, I'll take a shot at that. So first of all, the procedure pricing is -- there's nothing proprietary about it or anything like that. We just try to give that is a good example of we had some things internally the way that we did them that we're really not friendly for the way that ASCs want to do business and there were various for our reps to do well in those account and over the course of 2018 there were a number of those things that we tried to remove just to make it easier for reps to effectively sell ASC, procedure pricing is an example. And honestly those things were not -- there is nothing really exciting about those things, which you have to listen to your customer and be able to address your need. So some of it was just getting our reps back in to a situation where they could effectively serve their customers so they could -- they could compete well.

In that, just those little things allowed us to turn that business around pretty quickly from something that was in decline for several years to getting that back to positive growth. So the main thing there is we've got to do a better job of listening to the customer the ASC and I think we'll do a better job on that going forward and put our reps in a position to succeed as opposed to really putting them in a -- in a tough spot to begin with. And then on the pricing you know ASCs -- business that move into ASCs for an extended period of time and ASCs are more of an economic buyer frequently than a hospital but they're also looking for what can you do to help them and add value. They're not necessarily just looking for a price cut. They're looking for flexibilities. They're looking for how you can meet their, their needs and help them you know drive their business. So, they are meeting their revenue goals as well. And I think we have some real opportunities with things like Cartiva and PROstep, they can really be beneficial to the ASC market in our customers in that market and that's what we're going to be focused on driving.

Richard Newitter

Thanks for that. And then Bob, maybe on the margin for you, your - thanks for the long-term outlook that you provided, in a mid-20% EBITDA margin, you know, certainly from where you're coming from is incredibly at the seat. I guess my question though is why, why couldn't that be higher and maybe a better way to frame that. What would it take for that to be higher and is there a certain top-line growth rate like a mid-teens or better top-line that would necessarily mean that, that's probably you know 25% plus?

Bob Palmisano

Well, I think we're going to stop at mid-teens, so as we go out, I think that there is an opportunity I think the higher, the higher volume, the better it is. The way we're looking at expenses quite frankly as we're looking at you know R&D and sales probably growing at a rate of market growth and we're looking at G&A and distribution to be relatively flat. And that's how you get -- that's why the leverage is so good. We knew this three years ago when we said at our last long-term forecast projection, guidance. When we said that we thought we could get to 20% EBITDA at the end of 2019, given it was -- so we had in our mind what the revenue growth is going to be and then how we were going to handle expenses along that line is that grow R&D in sales at market rates to growth and really be able to leverage without cutting the leverage of the G&A and distribution expenses. So, I think we're right onset the more volume, the better you can grow leverage, so…

Richard Newitter

There's nothing structurally to stop you from getting to say 30% with the business in hand I mean [indiscernible] margin.

Bob Palmisano

There was nothing structurally. There is a matter of continuing to accelerate the growth.

Richard Newitter

Okay. Great, thanks.

Craig Bijou

Great. Thanks. Thanks for squeezing me in here. I appreciate the top line long-term guidance, the double digit each year in top line growth. And I know you guys, I'm sure still have that aspirational goal of mid-teens, I just wanted to see if what do you think would have to outperform or go well to get to that mid-teens growth. Is that in a tenable level how you think about the business today?

Bob Palmisano

I still would consider that aspirational. I think that given I feel much better thinking double-digit growth is put you in a very good spot. It means that you're growing your market shares and gaining market share in your businesses. So, I think that's good. But, I think we're a unique company in that we have double-digit growth high 70% margin, almost 80% margin last quarter. And I think that's really you know outstanding, given you know I don't think anybody else in the publicly traded orthopedic phase as, has margins like that. And it's very -- so I think you know we're trying to balance all that and then certainly our EBITDA in the 20%s I think that really makes us a top class kind of company where we'd like to do better, where we'd like to have mid-teen sure, but I'm not willing to put myself out in the limb and say that's what we're going to take in, in three years. It's possible but we have great products, we have -- what we call platform technologies, our AUGMENT injectable is growing phenomenally fast. And I think when we talk about that, I always said that when we launched AUGMENT injectable in the international markets like Australia. We saw about a 30% uptick, but we've that here. And I think that it's even going to get better. And I think Cartiva again is a matter of - we have to prioritize what else we're going to go after because there is a lot of opportunities. So both AUGMENT and in Cartiva are our platform technologies and it's just I have to prioritize how much, how much we're going to go after those things.

The big differentiator I think in the short-term continues to be BLUEPRINT and being able to expand that and make that easier. I think that puts us in a spot that makes it tough around on competition, which is my job, you know. And I think that we're going to continue to work, work on that. We're expanding that quite significantly in terms of the manpower, that we have and the emphasis on that. So there're things in place that could get us higher, but let's just stick with the double digits for now and maybe next year we'll talk again.

Craig Bijou

Okay. A quick follow-up on the revision shoulder product, I think in the past that you guys have said that maybe it wasn't a significant market but it's kind of -- it builds out the entire portfolio, so I just wanted to see if those comments are still valid and the contribution you expect from this year and then maybe just any other new product within the shoulder portfolio that we may see over the next couple of years?

Bob Palmisano

Well, the revision product is the main new product and we think it's going to drive a lot of business for us. And I don't -- the revision shoulder like the revision ankle in itself is in a big business, a huge business. But what it does though is it drives physicians to do more like total ankles or more shoulder replacement because they have a bailout if something goes wrong. Secondly, in the shoulder, there is a lot of shoulders they started being implanted maybe 10 years ago and that's a good life of a product and they're coming out and have a bonafide revision product again. We're the only people that have that, and you know -- or we'll have that shortly gives us gives us an advantage or something else to make sure that doctors think of right medical as there as there is a company of choice to deal with because we have we have everything that they need.

Craig Bijou

Great, thanks for taking the question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Will on for Matt. Thanks for squeezing me in. You know the sales and operating margin guidance for 2019 and looking out was great to see, but how do you expect to balance the implied SG&A leverage without sacrificing the top line? Thanks.

Bob Palmisano

Well, I think we've had more SGA expenses as a percentage of sales for the last couple of years than was desirable. But that was because of the merger and everything there that we couldn't do anything about it. Now we're getting to be the right size and so we think that -- I don't think that the SG&A being where it is, which is pretty flat or minimal growth anyway -- in anyway it's going to affect our ability to drive the top line. What affects the drop -- what will affect the drop line is if we make smart investments in R&D and if we make smart investments in our sales organization. Those are the two things that are going to impact the top line much more than G&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Great to hear. And then drilling into the components of the lower extremity guidance is that baked in a certain level of cross-selling opportunities from Cartiva, would that be an opportunity for delivering upside and then any sense of any cross-selling benefits to-date from Cartiva for the U.S. lower extremities franchise?

Bob Palmisano

Yes. We don't have anything backed in but I was just at a U.S. sales meeting this last weekend and people are talking a lot about the ability of Cartiva to be a door opener plus to be able to go into competitive accounts that want to have Cartiva with the sign of Cartiva in that and that we're getting other parts of our business as well. So I think that's going to work but none of that's baked in.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you.

Bob Palmisano

Thanks, Operator, and thank all of you for joining us today. I want to express my appreciation to our team for their efforts in 2018, which enabled us to deliver on our commitment to our shareholders. I look forward to speaking to you again in next quarter earnings call. We appreciate your interest and your continued support. This concludes our call.

