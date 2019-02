B&G Foods (BGS) will be reporting fourth-quarter and full-year results after the market closes on Thursday. While I have no intention of reducing my position heading into earnings, I am wondering whether the recent price weakness that drove price down to $24.50 and the yield up to 7.76% on Friday is reason enough to add a few more shares. To be clear, I have routinely increased and decreased my B&G position, often using covered calls to "force" sales as the price rose above my comfort levels.

There have certainly been enough rumors, press releases and industry news items to make this a difficult decision.

Major players in the packaged food industry - especially those with products that compete with B&G - have recently disappointed Wall Street.

B&G has made only one very small acquisition since Q4 of 2017.

The company's CEO, and former CFO, Bob Cantwell will be stepping down on April 4.

B&G issued a recall of a limited production run of Victoria pasta sauce for potential nut contamination.

B&G said to be interested in acquiring certain brands from Kellogg (NYSE:K).

The Dividend

Despite the uncertainty - or perhaps because of it - there's that fat dividend that looks a bit too good to pass up. On Monday, the company declared a $0.475 quarterly dividend:

The dividend is payable on April 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019. At the closing market price of the common stock on February 25, 2019, the current dividend rate represents an annualized yield of 7.8%. This is the 58th consecutive quarterly dividend declared by the Board of Directors since B&G Foods’ initial public offering in October 2004.

It's a dividend that has been cut once and been increased at erratic intervals. After 6 consecutive quarters at $0.465, this will be the 5th quarter at $0.475. So, is this a classic dividend trap, or an opportunity that is too good to pass up? B&G has often stated its strategy is growth through acquisition rather than any significant organic growth.

Those acquisitions are expected to generate significant EBITDA, with approximately half the EBITDA adding to free cash flow. B&G then returns half that free cash flow to shareholders in the form of rising dividends. It's why the lack of a meaningful acquisition in the past 16 months is a concern.

Contributing to the concern over a lack of acquisitions is a weak share price and high leverage ratio. When the leverage gets too high, B&G has historically placed secondary share offerings to raise cash to pay down debt (reducing the leverage) and reload its coffers for the next acquisition. The high dividend yield from the weak share price has made raising cash in this manner far less attractive than it has been in the past.

Acquisitions and Divestitures

The sale of its Pirate Brands, its only divestiture since going public more than a decade ago, closed early in the fourth quarter. The company noted that it

...intends to use the proceeds from the sale together with additional borrowings under its revolving credit facility to repay the entire $500.1 million principal amount of tranche B term loans outstanding under its credit facility and to pay taxes, fees and expenses related to the sale.

While it raised a gross total of $420 million, it wasn't going to be enough to reduce the company's debt to EBITDA leverage below its maximum target of 5 times. With the debt too high, and the cost of equity even higher than the debt, where does B&G get the capital to pursue acquisitions? And, if it can't pursue acquisitions, how will it fund dividend increases?

The leverage ratio made the November 12, 2018, report in the Wall Street Journal titled "Kellogg Considers Selling Its Fruit-Snacks and Cookies Businesses" all the more curious. Curious because the Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks were expected to sell for $1.5 billion. According to CNBC:

Hostess Brands, B&G Foods and Nutella-owner Ferrero have placed first-round bids on Kellogg’s Keebler, Famous Amos and fruit snacks businesses, in a deal that could value the brands at more than $1.5 billion,...

While the Keebler Elves and Famous Amos might look great next to the Cream of Wheat and Jolly Green Giant marketing images, where was the funding to come from? Equally important, how would these fit into the B&G strategy of focusing more on the "healthier for you" products that Cantwell has discussed?

Cantwell On The Way Out

Did the board finally decide that the Kellogg bid was the last straw and Cantwell had bitten off far more than he could chew and that B&G could digest? Or, was it simply that Cantwell, at age 62, wanted to back away from the demands of running a company that had doubled in size since he took over at the start of 2015?

He started off with the $50 million purchase of Mama Mary's Pizza Crust in mid-2015. That was just the warm-up. A few months later he purchased the Green Giant and Le Sueur brands form General Mills (GIS) for $765 million, more than twice as large as any prior purchase by the company. He would wait a year before making another mammoth purchase.

This time it was the second largest in B&G's history - the $365-million purchase of the spices and seasonings business of ACH Holdings. That would close in the fourth quarter of 2016, and was quickly followed by the purchase of Victoria pasta sauces for $70 million.

It would be a year before Cantwell was back making another large purchase, this time in the healthy snacks sector. It was the purchase of Back To Nature and Snackwell brands for $162.5 million. These brands were expected to generate ~$80 million in revenue, and based on most metrics were relatively more expensive than either of the two purchases made in 2016.

B&G was over-leveraged and may have paid too much for the Back to Nature purchase. We won't know for sure whether sales were light until the results are released on Thursday, but the Board has probably had the info since shortly after the year ended. It's my guess that the purchase has performed very poorly based on the results through September. In Q3, the purchase generated $17.3 million in revenue (less than the average of 18.9 million per quarter in the first half of the year), and just $54.9 million for the first 39 weeks of the year. It seems unlikely that the results will show that the company came close to the projected $80 million.

Whether the recent results contributed to Cantwell's exit, or whether he chose to voluntarily step down can't be known for sure. The company's January 29th announcement noted:

Following his retirement, it is expected that Mr. Cantwell, who turns 62 later this week, will continue to advise the Company on M&A and capital markets transactions.

I'm leaning towards the opinion that he is being forced out and that he will be given a consulting package as a parting gift for 35 years of service to B&G.

Industry Issues Disappointing Results

On Saturday B&G announced that

it is voluntarily recalling 1,280 cases of a single date code of 40 oz. Victoria Marinara Sauce, with a “best by” date of 03/06/2022, after learning that the product may contain cashew allergens that are not declared on the product’s ingredient statement. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashew run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. There is no health risk associated with this product for individuals without an allergy to tree nuts.

And while this may have had some impact on the company's share price heading into earnings, the disappointing results of other companies in the packaged food industry probably have more to do with the price falling to $24.50. For instance,

at the end of November, J. M. Smucker (SJM) shares fell more than 7% when the company reported

... earnings per share of $2.17. Some analysts were waiting for $2.33 a share. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported $2.02 a share. The company also lowered its profit expectations and sales forecast moving forward.

In late January, McCormick & Company (MKC) shares fell 10% when the company missed results.

Last week Kraft (KHC) shares lost more than a quarter of their value in a single day as the company wrote down the value of two of its iconic brands.

Will B&G follow the pack or buck the trend? How much bad news has been factored into the current price?

Summary

I have no idea, but the board just declared its regular quarterly dividend and the EBITDA seems adequate to maintain that dividend. The 7.8% dividend yield is enough for me to maintain my current position, and I may even add a few more shares prior to the earnings that will be released after the market closes on Thursday.

If I do add to my positions, it will be with a combination of buying the shares and simultaneously selling a longer term covered call with a strike price of $25, $27.50 or $30 and an expiration of January of 2020 or 2021. I would expect any of these transactions to push the total annual return into double-digits.

Clearly, the market disagrees with my assessment or we would not be seeing a current dividend yield so close to 8%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also have covered calls written against 2/3's of my positions with 2020 strike prices of $35 and $40 and 2021 strike prices of $32.50 and $37.50. I may add to my position at any time using the covered call trade outlined in the article.