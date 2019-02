Shoprite Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:SRHGF) Half Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Christoffel Hendrik Wiese

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, just a short word of welcome. The presentation, as usual, will be handled by our CEO, Pieter Engelbrecht. I just want to make a comment about my red tie. It’s not a symbol of support for Donald Trump. It’s just that in Shoprite, on special occasions, we all try to wear our Shoprite red ties. It’s very nice to see so many of you here. Everybody is very welcome, but in particular, a word of welcome to our bankers. They seem to be increasingly important in our lives, our professional advisers and supporters, members of the press, and last but not least, our nonexecutive directors who found the time to be here.

Well, not really last because also many of our colleagues in Shoprite are here as well. You’re all very welcome. I’m sure you will enjoy Pieter’s presentation, and there will be ample opportunity for anybody to put questions to Pieter, to any of the directors here present, also to the executives. And Pieter, over the next week or so, you say there will be more one-on-one sessions with analysts and investors. So once again, thank you very much for being here, and I hope you enjoy the presentation. [Foreign Language]

Anton de Bruyn

Thank you, Dr. Wiese, and welcome from my side as well. The way we structured the presentation for the day is that I will give a brief overview of some of the key financial indicators. I will then look at the items that had an impact on the performance or the HEPS for the first six months. I’ll then go into the detail of some of the financial income statement and balance sheet items and then the IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 adjustments.

Our sales increased by 0.2% to 75.8. You will see that, that number is different to what we initially gave on the operational update at the end of January. The reason for the change was the impact of the IFRS 15 adjustment. Off the discussions with our auditors and consideration, we reconsidered the exclusion of some of the franchise sales, and we’re now treating it as same as our peers in South Africa. Our gross margin declined by 2.8% to ZAR 17.5 billion. Our margin decreased from 23.8% to 23.1%. I have prepared a slide on margin, and we’ll deal with that in more detail later in the presentation.

Trading profit was down 19%, and if I exclude the adjustment for hyperinflation, is just over 28% to ZAR 3.3 billion. The 4.4% trading margin, we believe, is still an excellent performance, and if we compare that to local and international peers, that is definitely still in line. Our earnings per share was down 21.9%; unhedged, 24.1%. The unpacking of the HEPS, I will discuss later. Difference between the earnings per share and the HEPS is the items of capital nature that I will deal with later as well. Dividend per share policy, we kept the same as previously. So you’ll see that is in line with our HEPS decline of around 24% to ZAR 1.56.

So if I start with the items that had an impact on the HEPS decline. I think one of the items that everybody in South Africa now understands a little better is hyperinflation. It also was one of those subjects at university one would never actually go into detail because it’s extremely difficult to understand. But just to refresh your memory, you apply hyperinflation when you’re having a cumulative inflation rate of – over a period of three years of more than 100%. In our case, it was 106.9%. The impact on the balance sheet was around ZAR 2.3 billion, which was very much in line with our results at the end of June when we applied it for the first time. The impact on the income statement was a ZAR 287 million increase, of which we saw a decline of ZAR 10 million on gross margin. The impact on depreciation was additional depreciation of ZAR 49 million for the six months.

You’ll recall, last year, that was around ZAR 82 million for the full year. And the net monetary gain moving was ZAR 439 million. Now the net monetary gain is the result of the movement of the nonmonetary items that is now the property, plant and equipment, your leases and some of the income statement lines where we apply inflationary index to that adjustment. So in plain English, we take the local currency balance sheet or nonmonetary items, we inflate that with the inflationary index and we bring it back with – we convert it with the rand constant exchange rate.

If we look at the segments that were impacted. The hyperinflation adjustment is not elevated to one of our 4 segments. So you will not see that it’s part of the RSA results or non-RSA results, and it’s reported separately. There is a pro forma statement in the SENS. If you want more detail, you can just refer to that. If I then look at the items that had a – additional items that had an impact on our decline in HEPS, first one was the disruption in our DC in Gauteng. Pieter, in his presentation, will share much more detail on what transpired in the DC, but I will just share a few numbers with you.

The first decline was – or the loss of just over ZAR 250 million was due to a DC allowances loss. When we had to direct some of our local suppliers direct to store, it didn’t go through our distribution center, which had a reduction in our DC allowances earned. We also had additional cost increases due to security and stock costs that we had to absorb. And then, obviously, the main one is that we were out of stocks in those regions, and that led to lost sales and, obviously, the margin on those lost sales.

If we then look at the performance of non-RSA segment. You will recall that for the first six months in the previous year, we had a ZAR 552 million profit. That’s now changed to ZAR 62 million loss, which represents a ZAR 614 million move for the six months.

Four countries represent 70% of the contribution of the non-RSA segment, which is Angola, Nigeria, Zambia and Namibia. All four of those countries had limited economic growth. In three of those countries, we had major devaluations during the year. That was Angola, Nigeria and Zambia. And then currently, in Angola and Nigeria, we still have exchange – shortage of Forex.

So if we then turn to Angola. As you can see, our sales declined. During 2017, we had a fantastic performance. In 2018, it started to normalize, and now in 2019, we had minus 10% growth in local currency.

The majority of the stock for Angola, inventory is imported from various parts of the world, and it was not possible for us to pass on the costs of that inflated pricing to our customers, which obviously had an impact on our margins.

Together with the devaluation of the currency, although we could pass some of the price increases to our customers, affordability became a problem, which led to the decline in sales. Together with the decline in margins and the increase in costs, there was a material movement on the profitability of Angola.

Nigeria, we are currently also not having our full range due to the various bans on imported products. We also had to change to the NIFEX rate during December. So, just to give you some indication, there is more than one official exchange rate in Nigeria. We always use the rate that we declared our goods at the border through customs. The NIFEX rate is the rate in which you buy – convert your naira into dollar.

So during December, we had discussions with the auditors, and we decided that we will rather use the NIFEX rate as that’s a more true reflection of the operations in Nigeria. And that led to a 24% currency devaluation.

Zambia is delivering a strong performance, but yet again, we had a 14% currency devaluation that had a negative impact on the performance of the country. We’ve also established our first store in Kenya, and we’re opening another one before the end of June, which will bring us to two stores.

Obviously, there is additional cost when establishing a new business in a greenfield operation, and that was also absorbed in the first six months. And then you will recall that our Trianon store burned down two years ago. We looked at the viability to reopen that store and decided against it. We had two smaller store concepts as well which we sold, and we’ve now exited our operations in Mauritius.

Other item that was discussed quite heavily on a one-on-one basis was the retail method of accounting to MAC, or moving average cost, conversion. I’m not going to try and take you through all the differences between RMA and MAC.

I think the important thing at this stage is that we have accounted for all inventory adjustments on the balance sheet at the end of June, so there’s no further adjustments required going forward. And I look at the income statement, we still had one adjustment of the ZAR 95.2 million that we had to make during the six months, so there is also no additional adjustments required going forward.

So on the RMA to MAC, I think we are all now happy that all our stores are on SAP. It’s been fully rolled out, and we’re now a company that values our stock on a moving average cost.

So in summary, if I look at the results, the decline in HEPS was due to issues in our DCs in Gauteng. Impact of the non-RSA operation was a decline of ZAR 614 million, together with the loss of the RMA and MAC adjustments, offset by the net monetary gain.

If I therefore go into the detail, items in the income statement. If I look at the supermarkets RSA contribution, our like-for-like sales was down 0.5%, growing at 2.6%. And our supermarkets non-RSA declined by 16.5% like-for-like and totaled 13.3%. I will unpack the supermarkets RSA and supermarkets non-RSA in the two slides just after this.

Furniture business store grew at 4.3%. Our South African business grew at just over 8%. These softer results than was expected was due to the excess of demand on our Black Friday promotion. So we’re still supplying some of that stock – supplies for the demand, and we estimate at around 2%, and that benefit we will see coming through in the second half. And the other factor that impacted on Furniture was the decline in the credit participation.

We’re currently sitting on a 12.7% credit participation, down from 14.5%. And if we recall, in the beginning of 2018, we were sitting on a 24% participation. So there’s been a huge move downwards from credit participation. If I look at the non-RSA operation, it showed a decline of 5% for the first six months, and that was predominantly driven by the decline in the sales from Angola.

If I look at other operations, that includes our franchise business, our pharmacy business and our CFS or B2B operations, that grew at 6.5%. So if we just have to unpack the growth in RSA, we grew at 2.6% to ZAR 56.1 billion and represents now 74% of total contribution to our total sales. The ZAR 1 billion, we estimated the impact of the disruptions we had in Gauteng to be just over ZAR 1 billion or 2% of sales growth.

So if I turn to – so in spite of this lack of stock, we still managed to grow our Checkers brand at 4.3% through an improved and – program on our convenience and fresh offerings. We now have seven additional FreshX stores, with a total of 20 stores open. Shoprite grew at 1.2% and our Usave at minus 1%. These two brands felt the brunt of the out-of-stock positions in Gauteng as more than 50% of our sales is generated in that region for those two brands. The liquor stores still performed very well at just over 20% growth.

If I turn to non-RSA, in constant currency, in Angola, we were down 9.9%. And in rand terms, we decreased by 45%. The reason for the huge decline or discrepancy between the 9.9% and the 45% was the additional currency devaluation. Since January, we had an 85.1% against the dollar devaluation. In Zambia, we had a very good local currency or constant currency growth of 11%, but yet again, due to the 14% devaluation, that diluted that nice growth. Namibia, the economy was flat and unsafe and grew at 1.1%. And Nigeria, we had to convert to that new fixed rate. So currently the non-RSA segment contributes 14.7% to total turnover of the group, and in constant currency we grew at 0.05%. So the ZAR 11.1 billion is still substantial.

Our gross margin has declined from 23.8% to 23.1%. And I think at this stage you must also take into account the various components of gross margin. It’s obviously the gross margin on MAC through the sale price. That’s one part of margin. But then we have the supplying centers. We also have items like shrinkage, and wastage and DC costs that also forms part of cost of sales, and they have a material impact on margin.

So what I’ll try to do with this slide, and if you look in the table, we try and explain the 0.7% decline. If I look at the first component, it’s the decline in the non-RSA segment. I mentioned earlier that we had that ZAR 612 – ZAR 614 million move. That contribution of the non-RSA segment to gross margin led to a 0.8% decline. If I therefore also look at the loss of the IFRS adjustments plus the increase in DC costs, and here I refer to what I previously referred to as – in Gauteng, especially, and if I look at the increase in the fuel price since January that was more than 27%, all those costs are also in there, led to an increase of DC costs to – by 0.4%.

Those two together then adds up to that we had an increase – a decrease by 1.2%, which means that the rest of the business, our RSA operations, together with our pharmacies and franchise, realizes 0.5% increase in margin. So I think it’s a compliment to our buying teams that has really performed well to make sure that the core of our margins is still intact. So if you ask for – if I need to look for guidance up to the end of the year, I think, it’s definitely possible that we will maintain our margins.

If I then look at other income, the finance income earned and net premiums earned is in line – showed a decline, and that is in line with our decline in our Furniture business with our credit participation. The other item I would like to mention here is the increase in investment income. At the end of the six months, we had investments in our government bonds and treasury bills in Angola of just over ZAR 3.5 billion, and the income earned on those investments was ZAR 177.8 billion, up from ZAR 80 million – I am sorry, ZAR 177.8 million, up from ZAR 80 million in the first six months of last year.

Then in sundry income, included in there is the ZAR 60 million from an insurance claim for the Viana Park loss of profits, that was a one-off, led to the 9.4% increase in other income.

If I then turn to the cost analysis by increases in costs, our cost base increased by 5.6% for the first six months, driven with the depreciation charge of 9.6% increase. Included in the net 9.6% is the ZAR 49 million depreciation on the hyperinflation asset, as mentioned earlier. If I exclude that, then the depreciation increases by 5.5% but is more in line with our expense growth. Also included in depreciation is a ZAR 41 million for depreciation on legacy systems that was replaced by our SAP ERP system that we will obviously not see in the second half again.

Operating leases increased 7.4%. Our RSA like-for-like is in line with inflation. And in some of the countries, we have U.S. dollar-linked rentals, but there is currency devaluations that we had in those countries that led to a higher increase in non-RSA for leases.

I think at this stage, I just want to spend maybe a minute on the impact of IFRS 16 on the group’s results. In Note 12 or 13 of the SENS, you will see that we’ve mentioned that ZAR 21 billion – there’s ZAR 21 billion of lease commitments within the group. At some stage during the next month or two, we will finalize all our calculations and the impact of the IFRS 16 on our earnings, which we’ll then communicate via our website or on SENS.

If we look at the employee benefits, we are up 6.2%. We’ve created an additional 1,758 new jobs. Since November, we’ve also been running the YES program and we aim to have another 1,500 people by the end of the year. The impact of the minimum wage since January will lead to a ZAR 40 million additional charge to the income statement going forward.

Other operating expenses are up 3.8%, with electricity and water the major one there at 6.1% increase. So cost measurements and the cost control within the group has always been top of mind and it is definitely not going to change in the future.

Trading profit, I think I’ve discussed all the eight items that had a major impact on that. So from the supermarkets RSA point of view, we were down 15%, impacted by the DC issues in Gauteng and IFRS adjustments. Supermarkets non-RSA, we discussed in detail. Furniture was down 5.5%, but we believe with additional income from our Black Friday, we will recover that. And if I look at other operating segments, there was a one-off of ZAR 50 million on stock losses we had in our pharmacy business in Angola that led to that decline.

One thing that we aim in the treasury team is that we must try and get our exchange rate losses to as close to zero. So I think we have done a fantastic job in that our hedging strategy is working for us, if I take into account the currency devaluations that we had in three of our major entities or divisions. So the loss – we went from a ZAR 4 million gain to a ZAR 3.4 million loss in the period. That consists of gains we made on U.S. dollar balances of ZAR 120 million. Wherever we can, we try and convert our local currency to dollars and access the hedge as well.

And we had ZAR 650 million losses on our short-term loans. That is normally just for the export of stock to – from South Africa to our divisions. And then we hedge that with the ZAR 572 million profit on the government – U.S. dollar-linked government bonds. As I mentioned previously, we have around ZAR 3.5 billion invested in the government bonds, together with the treasury bills.

If I turn to items of capital nature, impairment of assets was at ZAR 62 million. We had started looking at some of the properties and stores that we have in the non-RSA countries where we’ve had some declines in profits, which led to impairments of some of the stores and the assets in those stores. We have also started to sell some of our nonstrategic properties. I will talk a little bit later about that when I get to our capital expenditure, but there’s already a ZAR 26 million included in there. And then the loss of the monies for the Palanca insurance claim came through this year, and we’ve now fully settled that claim that led to a ZAR 100 million gain.

Our net finance cost increased from ZAR 68 million to ZAR 245 million on the back of an increase in long-term borrowings of around ZAR 2.5 billion. Like I said last time is that we’re in the process of replacing some of our short-term facilities with medium- to longer-term facilities.

So you’ll see that we had a ZAR 58 million increase on interest on our new ZAR 2 billion facility. Then we also took a – had a – our strategy was also to get borrowings in – or to secure borrowings in U.S. dollar. I mean, the rand was strong, that wasn’t part of our strategy, but since then, obviously, the rand has moved against us.

So we currently sit with around $545 million of offshore funding and the interest on that was around ZAR 95 million. That is something that we will address in the future. As soon as we see a pullback on the rand, we will settle those offshore facilities and rather replace them with local currency facilities.

If we turn to the balance sheet, I will rather go through each of these individually. Capital expenditure was flat on last year with – expansion operations was ZAR 1.9 billion and to maintain operations was ZAR 0.9 billion. You remember that I referred you to our refurb program on our hypers. That is included in our store refurbishments for the first six months. Those three hypers are now fully operational, but the malls in which they trade is currently – not fully completed – or the refurbish not fully completed, which impacted our hyper sales, which we expect to recover in the second half of the year.

Information technology, although we spent a little bit less than last year because of the SAP ERP system, I think that is something that we will always keep on investing due to the demands in the business. The distribution centers decreased from the ZAR 658 million to ZAR 522 million on the back of – in the previous period, we still had some of the Cilmor in the Western Cape development that was – that formed part of that. We’re still in the process of developing our new Freshmark site on that – at Cilmor, which will cost some additional spending in the second half of the period. And then the other land and buildings and other assets are just for strategic assets we buy for the future.

I think something that we’ve noticed through the investor notes is that there’s been a lot of talk about how the group spends or the capital expenditure we do. That is something that Pieter and myself will definitely drive in the future. If we look at our cash flow, that is something that we will have to reduce going forward. That also negatively impacts on our return on invested capital, so that is definitely high in our agenda to address.

If I turn to stockholding, you will see that our stockholding was more or less flat on last year this time. There was a ZAR 900 million move on the non-RSA, but that was purely due to a devaluation of currencies. So the volumes in non-RSA is still the same. If I then look at the South African operation that makes up 72% of the stockholding, there was an increase due to our additional stockholding in Cilmor. But stockholding and the decline or the reduced stockholding is currently not the focus of the group. Getting our shelves in stock is currently the focus, and we – as soon as we’ve sorted that out, we will focus on stockholding or reducing stockholding.

If I look at treasury, our net cash position increased from ZAR 3 billion to ZAR 4.8 billion. We did manage to recycle ZAR 67 million from Angola, which reduced our risk in Angola. Short-term borrowings and long-term borrowings increased over the period. Included in that long-term borrowings of ZAR 7 billion is ZAR 1 billion relating just to Forex movements. Like I said previously, it’s something that we will definitely resolve as soon as we get a pullback on the rand. We’ve also started looking at doing local borrowings in both Botswana and in Kenya to reduce our reliance on U.S. dollars going forward. If we look at the space on interest, those two countries mirror that of South Africa.

Cash flow, included in the cash flow report, you will see that the cash from operations in the previous year was around ZAR 7 billion versus the ZAR 3.4 billion for this year. Move [indiscernible] because of a cutoff on creditors, that was ZAR 3.6 billion. Dividends and our capital expenditure, you will see that we have spent basically all our cash from operations, hence the comment that we will have to look at our capital expenditure going forward.

So if I just go over the impacts of IFRS 9 and IFRS 15 on our financials. IFRS 9, there, we’ve worked on the expected credit loss method versus the incurred credit loss. So what it in plain English means is that we’ve had to change her provisions that we provide from day 1 of the interest book rather versus when the loss is incurred. So the financial impact for the year was that we have made a ZAR 412 million adjustment against retained income.

If I look at the various segments that were affected was – on the Furniture book was a ZAR 259 million adjustment. The provision percentage increased from 21% to 42%, which is also in line with what we saw with – in the industry. Supermarkets non-RSA, we had to take a provision on some of those government bonds we talked – I talked about earlier of ZAR 133 million. And then in South Africa, we took a ZAR 20 million on some of our debtors.

And then just last year, the impact of IFRS 15 in our group, it was not a big adjustment. If I look at the financial impact of that, we had to restate our 2017 numbers, and we also – the 2018 numbers, and we also had to do a retained income adjustment to the opening balances of 2018. That was around ZAR 10 million. And if I look at the impact for the current financial year, it was zero. You can see in those various lines. So IFRS 15 going forward will not have a huge impact on our results.

And I now hand over to Pieter Engelbrecht, our CEO.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Okay. Thanks, Anton. Sure. Some of you need a break, a coffee or something? After all of it, I wish I could meet this IFRS person in a corner one-on-one. But he surely is impacting business.

Just quickly, before we start, I’m just going to say something very short about the second SENS announcement that went out this morning. So in the last two years, we really attempted to engage more and more thoughtful with our investors. And three things were on the agenda. We’ve been communicated this in writing a couple of times. The one is the composition of the Shoprite Board, which had been addressed, as you’ve noticed. It’s still in progress.

Secondly was the remuneration policy, which, in this year, we didn’t handle like last year. We actually engaged with shareholders one-on-one, and we are addressing it as best we can in this period. There will be some announcement coming forward about that. And third was the capital structure. So this is something we’d rather put out in the open.

And as soon as the discussions started to commence, we announced that, which was this morning, and I would like you – because that is a shareholders’ decision eventually, that we don’t engage management on those questions. We’ve got the lead independent director, Professor Kieswetter, he will gladly answer your questions on that. The end goal for this is that we rather put it out there and shareholders decide what they want to do and to never discuss it. So this is a sort of clarity on that, and then we can carry on with the business.

Now as you know, it’s a big business, it’s a complicated business. It’s very difficult for me to relay to you the entire complexity of the business in 1 hour or 0.5 hour, what I’m going to try to do. And so I’m not going to try and teach you how to stop x. We’re going to get into what really happened this year and for you to make your judgment on that.

So the first thing I want to say is the quote on there that said, there is no education like adversity. That we want to stand here with the headline earnings per share down? No, of course not. Are we greatly overly concerned about it? No, because we know exactly what happened, and we’ve got our plans to address it. So I’m not going to deal with you with – I saw somebody last night or the night before that said that they’re looking forward to this presentation, where we can clarify the position of the – that the consumer is in, especially in RSA.

So I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to clarify any economic policies, et cetera. I’m purely just going to state to you factually what happened in our business and what we intend to do, rather than what the changes are that we’re already seeing and to an extent, relate back to our previous presentation in the medium-term plan that we have in positioning the business.

So 2018 calendar year was quite an insightful one for me personally and for us in the business. We came out of 2016 with enormous health by our aging strategy between non-RSA and RSA. Angola in particularly came through incredibly strong, there are many reasons for that. At the time, we didn’t see that, that’s going to go into a four-year of recession, but we all banked the money, and we all acted and we contributed about ZAR 300 million to the dividend that was spent. So we’re happy with that.

And then, a multitude of factors converged at the same time, falling in exactly, and that is what I want to relay to you. If – Anton already explained to you the margin, margin is a good state. There are things that we absolutely have to do. So when I was standing here or in front of you a year ago – February a year ago, the share price was ZAR 260; earnings per share was up; but on the four year, it was in the making; everybody was really positive, all good, right.

Then six months out later in August, I was – also was when Leonard was here, I was standing here, and things looked a little bit different. And we didn’t have a great quarter, first quarter, and it was exactly 24 hours after we went live with the balance of the 50% of our business on the SAP ERP system, and all the good at that point in time. We still didn’t know what was coming. So now, we’ve got the perfect signs of hindsight, then we can then share with you what exactly happened.

So the four things in particular that came almost to amount all at once was this whole disruption around the ERP implementation. I’m going to deal with it. The aftermath of industrial action and the go live – the sequence of events that disrupted and caused some stock outs. Then the metric devaluation of the Angolan currency, which are now about 90%, but at year-end 85%. I’m going to talk about that, and then we – in our history, and we went back 20 years, we’ve never had 18 months consecutive of deflation.

Now that – a lot of people, I’ve noticed, don’t get that deflation is not the lack of inflation, it actually means prices go down, which is quite different to not increasing. So the one thing I am absolutely confident that I can stand here with my management team is that the fundamentals of this business is very sound. What happened, happened. And we will stand the responsibility for that and take responsibility for the performance or lack of performance for the six months. But that doesn’t mean that this business, fundamentally, is not sound.

And I hope to illustrate to you. One of them is, through all of this, and I’ll clarify as I go along, is that the most important is and in line with one of our strategic drivers, we put to you – six drivers we put to you two years ago is customer first. And through all of this, we still managed to grow customers. So that’s the first and most important point.

The second thing that goes with that is, when you’re in deflation, the only way to get out of it is to grow volume. We still manage to grow volume, although, very small, and we did not come through strong enough on this because of the interruption we had in supply, which I will clarify, and Anton mentioned already the billion number.

Now the easiest thing in here – and we continue to run the business. That’s what we’re here to do. We had the biggest single driving day in the history of this company at Black Friday, that number is well in excess of ZAR 1 billion in a single trading day. I, yesterday, at the Board meeting said, has anybody ever considered what it looks like to look at over ZAR 1 billion of merchandise in a single go?

We still managed to grow on last year, which was our biggest after the previous trading day. And then very importantly, this management team did not make short-term decisions for short-term gains. Hence, we still created almost 1,800 new employment, the short-term decision that I’m referring to is something like a temporary staff encouragements, et cetera. We’ve not gone there because we know the situation we’re in is of temporary in nature.

In that, we also have to deal with a lot of other things in the business. I wish it was as simple as only selling baggies, it’s not that simple. We’re talking about compliance, we’re talking about sustainability. You know that last year is the first year that we have brought out our sustainability report. We have done a full order in terms of our carbon footprint, et cetera, so we’ve that tech front in, we already know what the fate will be on this organization. We’ve taken precautions already for that.

Compliance is another one, food safety, et cetera, with – those are things that we formalized in the last year even though we went through quite a tough time. Business is not only, for us, about selling baked beans, and therefore, I quickly asked that they hand out for you our – what we’ve done in terms of our corporate and social responsibility. We have not thrown all of that out of the window because we had a bit of a tough time. And important, probably as a reflection of that is, at the end, we’re only an African retailer under the Global Top 100 in Deloitte survey. So it’s still a very big and significant business. And we have the plans to get this business on the growth path as you expect us. So those are the four items I’m going to just unpack very quickly.

So there’s been a lot of questions around the implementation of the ERP, which we call CO3, which some people just refer to commonly as SAP. The impact of that has been enormous. And there’s been a lot of different quotes, misquotes of how we’ve gone about it, why we did it, and we also assume that you understand a lot of jargon that we use, so I’m going to clarify it, hopefully, once and for all. The one is we absolutely had no choice but to replatform. We would not have been able unless we’ve done this by June to open another store, all considering acquisition or any growth – organic growth. We would not have been able to support it.

So this is – there was no choice. The choice was in what we put in and how long and how we put it in. So none of us, none of us in the history of this organization has been involved in a project of this size. We all learned a lot through it, and I will say by my own admission that even though having addressed it so prudently, we still underestimated the ability of people to change as quick as we expect them to do.

So we’ve worked on a five-month period for people to actually change completely their way in, their methodology. In some, it worked. In some, it didn’t. So to illustrate the impact on store operations, I’ll just put in the 81,000 man days was taken out of our operations to equip these people to use the new system, which means there was a gap on their day-to-day function. And the impact of that is what it is. Could we have done it differently? Even looking back at what happened, we still would have done the same. It’s now in and it’s done.

So what did we do? We changed the buying community, the master data, the store operations, and then we fueled roughly about 220 interfaces into other operational systems. That means that virtually all of the operational functions have been changed, through the entire business. What it allows us now is flexibility, almost unlimited scalability, the consistency and operating procedures, whether you take somebody from Beira in Mozambique today and put them in Tete down tomorrow, it would be the same. The language would just change, their login and it will change the policies and they will carry on where they work.

So the platform across the business is uniform. We have a few customizations and interfaces that we have to still undo and then we will have a complete common platform. There was questions about, okay, but why did this affect the distribution centers? Did we change distribution systems? No, we did not. And we don’t intend to change our distribution center systems in the short term. But what has changed is the interfaces into those system. And those are small things like this, for example, is the prioritization of an order, of an item, of a delivery.

And then also, the master data was impacted. We had master data in several places in the business, up to seven, and it’s come down to a single point. And this is important because if you turn to future growth in different methods of distribution, e-commerce, Click ‘n Collect, et cetera, if we don’t have that single view of stop and a single naming convention and a single master data reference, it’s not possible to effectively compete in that environment.

So this is another motivation and reason why we actually had to do it. And then the third question I was raised over the past couple of months is that, did we just throw it all at once at everybody, at 147,000 people? No, we did not. It was four-year planning. We started together, at the same time Lidl, which you all know, started with the same process. And about four months ago, Lidl announced that they’re going to impair EUR 400 million of investment without doing a transaction, and ours is in and it works. Four years of planning, 17 months of implementation.

We started with five stores, six months later, we’re 162 stores. We then added 600 stores in the next six months and then in the last six months, we added the last 900. We did it as prudently as we could. And what happened in these last portion is that we – it followed also in the period when we had the aftermath of industrial action, which I will just illustrate now.

So this just clarifies why we did it, how we did it and what it affected. And also then, this is a replatform for the future. There’s some great benefits that we are already starting to see, and it’s now up to us as a management team to, as I put it, sharpen the sword. Hopefully, not at both ends, but that is now up for us to make sure that we deliver on the KPIs. What I can tell you is that we came in time and we came in budget. We all learned an enormous amount of how to land projects of this nature and size. I think this will stand as good in time to come to be able to absorb big change in our organization.

And now the supply chain, as I mentioned, the – now together with the implementation and the aftermath of the industrial action that was in May, June, you can see on that graph on your right-hand side that the impact of a go-live and will recover back to normal and then there’s an impact again as the various regions went live onto the system. And then the big one came that had this effect was the year when the Centurion distribution went live and we’re at the aftermath of industrial action. What that means is a lot of people that have been trained had to be retrained, that was maybe not fully complete.

And now you would say that, Pieter, why didn’t you just postpone it? If we took the decision to postpone at that point in time, it would have flown over to the New Year. We would still be in implementation right now. We would have fallen behind about six months, and at that time, we were burning about ZAR 13 million a day. So I don’t know how we would foot that bill. When we reconsidered or considered it at that point in time, we felt it was the base that we go ahead and get it over and done with, which is what happened.

But of course, there was now a double-up effect, and we were going into Black Friday at that point in time. Now I told you, Black Friday is the single biggest trading day in our trading calendar. And you can see the instructs going a massively nice upward trend in here, and that’s mostly because of the – it takes us seven weeks, roughly, to get the stock for Black Friday into stores. So that’s what this massive drive on promotional items. But what happens at this point is your range in totality is starting to suffer availability because the pipeline is getting lower and lower and lower.

And it’s not that easy to fill that pipeline after such a massive trading day. So we did improve going into the facelift, but we were not firing at all cylinders in terms of our stock availability. But what it – the positive part of that is – and that is the better guidance that I gave you is that trade has absolutely continued all the way into the New Year and up into this day as I stand here.

And I came in this year with 19 priorities, which we’re going to be focusing on for the year. We’ve rounded down to four, and you can ask any of our 147,000 people right now, we all know exactly what those four priorities are, and we intend to deliver on those. Once we get those, we will look forward again in terms of our future plans, et cetera. But those are the most important that we will focus on.

So what did it cost us? I’m going to say to you, we lost more than ZAR 1 billion in terms of issues that is directly measured. What I can’t measure is maybe people that just abandoned the store because they couldn’t find their favorite brand and item. And then, of course, we moved at a substantial amount to direct, which cost us more, and we also had to sacrifice the allowances on that. So the profitability has been affected negatively and so is the issues. So that is what happened. What – the positive side of it is that we’re out of it, and we are steering into the clear at the moment.

The third thing that I mentioned was the – specifically the Angola effect because Angola in 2016 became such a big part of the non-South African operations. And that has been, obviously, negatively affected by the 85% devaluation in currency. Just to put in perspective, I put the four quarters there. It’s not as uniquely a Shoprite scenario. There’s fundamental change in the country. We got a new president. Mr. Lourenço is making some right fundamental changes. He’s doing a lot to try to get Angola less dependent on oil.

If you go back in history, Angola was – in the early years, was the pantry of Africa, and they’re trying to restore that. We are pivotal in that. We have helped to create now more than 10 agricultural projects with government. We’re also doing a livestock project with them, where there – for the first time, you will be able to buy fresh meat locally produced in Angola. It’s currently all imported.

And then, of course, the high dependency on importation of food and related as the currency devaluation had a massive effect on it. Basically what the 85% currency devaluation means is you have to double your prices, which we couldn’t do. So if we analyze our Angola customer, and maybe I mentioned this also in the last year, we really had to dig deep into the detail of the business. And that was greatly assisted with our experience with the data that we’ve got. We’ve got over 6 petabyte of data, and it’s – for the first time, we feel that we can substantiate what we experienced and what we see in terms of trends, et cetera, with that data that we’ve got. And we’re going to improve our mining of that data and the ability for us to make decisions, data-driven and fact-driven.

So in our data from Angola is that we have maintained our customer base in terms of the, call it, more affluent customer. But our value customer, that’s your commodity-based customer, they’ve deserted. They absolutely cannot afford the products anymore. And immediately one say, okay. But – so where did they go? Sometimes, I actually don’t know. Remember, Angola doesn’t have any social programs. There’s no grants, social grants. There’s no war veterans pensions, et cetera. So if government doesn’t pay salaries in there, I sometimes don’t know how the people survive. Certainly, the more affluent people, they still shop. But as I said, we could not pass through the entire cost inflation through into the selling price. And that’s the gap that we’ve got here.

That has made – has had an effect at the time, and we’re slowly creeping back on it as much as 7% on gross margin. And as Anton showed you, the effect of the non-RSA operation on the total margin of the group that the RSA margin’s actually very healthy, but we had to cover this and we have to slowly move back to that point where we can recoup that cost inflation in Angola. What did we do in terms of Angola? We slowed down slightly. We pulled the reins in, in terms of our store expansion. We’ve got three projects on the go, but we just took it a little bit slow. You see the economy is not just going to kick a little bit, the signs are good. The IMF have released about $900 million already, and there’s some milestones still to be achieved.

In terms of our view on Angola, I’m very optimistic about it. The structural changes currently in the economy and by the President is all healthy and it is indicative of a long-term view on the country. And then the population growth have accelerated, it’s now at three times that of South Africa. The forecast is around about 45-odd-million people by 2050 versus our 56 million, with an economy that’s undergoing real structural change. So I think – not I think, we are still very positive. And last night, I’ve got a note through that yesterday, two items were published in the Gazette in Angola. The one is that they’re going to introduce that. So the customers – consumers will have to absorb that. It’s not going to be in this financial year, I expect it to be after June. And then they’re going to increase the minimum wage by 30%, which are positive again. That influenced quite a lot of people. So there’s positives and negatives, but all in all, we remain optimistic about the contribution that Angola can make in the future.

And while I’m on the non-RSA, just very quickly, the three big countries, Anton said, Nigeria – or Zambia, Nigeria and Namibia. And then particularly currency-wise, this year was really the year of currencies in the non-RSA. Our smaller non-RSA countries are actually doing extremely well. I’m talking about 30%-plus growth in local currency, but they’re not moving the needle. It’s the big countries that has to move the needle. And you can see the acceleration also from quarter one to quarter two in Zambia and Nigeria to almost 15% growth. So the basket is still there, but because of the participation of especially Angola in 2016 versus now, the effect has been dramatic, the currency devaluation in the country.

And then the RSA supermarkets, for me, it’s a story of two things: the one is product availability; and the second one was the first time in our history of 18 months of statement inflation or deflation. As we went into the phased-off period, we are almost out 11,000 items still cheaper than the previous year. And as I said earlier, I’m just happy that we can still stand – or I can stand here and say that we – irrespective of that, we still managed to grow customers despite of all the yield that we had, and that the trend is positive. In all the quarters, up to December, and I told you that the strength has continued beyond, we are positive that the difference that we’ve made and are making every day in terms of our availability of product is also supported by growth in top line.

Like I said that, to me, in a nutshell, is the result for the six months, and I don’t want to only stand here and try and preempt what you want to ask me and then tell you this. I just want to go back two years, when we told you that there are six things that we are going to focus on for growth. And then just mark out quite quickly if did we or did we not achieve that. So those were the six. You will remember them: customer, upmarket wallet, private labels, franchise, expansion and African advantage. And I just want to – I’m going to be very quick on it. The first and very important point, we have not changed, deviated from what we stand for, what’s in our DNA is low prices.

Now there are many price surveys that come out, somebody takes dip stick at a certain point in time, that’s one thing because you need to take into consideration promotions, et cetera, availability of product. But if you take this independent 31-week price survey over 100 top SKUs, we remained true to our promise to our customers that – to maintaining our low prices.

You will see that there are away people, there are retailers that saw opportunity and moved, but it proves to us that we stayed true to our promise to customers, irrespective of what the trailing conditions demand. And we are not forced into making short-term decisions for short-term gains.

I don’t have to teach you how to suck eggs, but this is a very critical slide. HEMS don’t do this anymore, this is a new survey. It’s called SEM, socio-economic measure. And 80% of the RSA adult population confirmed positively that they frequented or shopped at one of our branch in the last month. And I’m just saying the opportunity that this slide presents, I probably don’t have to explain. The fact that we have the people, we have over 1 billion people in a year, all that we have to do is to make sure we continue to innovate and deliver more what our customers demand and need and as their lives change. And we’ve illustrated that in the past. We have been slightly – we’ve been focused now on to land our ERP platform, now we have got the ability to focus again on what additional service and functionality we can deliver to the really massive customer base that we’ve got. And you can see, there’s quite a long mile from our closest competitor.

The second thing is our growth in the upmarket space of – or share of wallet, as we say. So despite the stock issues that we’ve had, our fresh departments have grown in excess of 30%. We said people are taking note that we have introduced different concepts and different products in terms of our convenience, our fresh and our ready-to-eat and also the healthier options. We’ve launched that Simple Truth. It’s about 112 items right now, that have gained us 360,000 new customers that never frequented our stores, and they tend to spend 3 times more than our average customer.

And our FreshX store concept has been accepted extremely well, but also from a profitability point of view have done very well. And we’re standing now at 20, and we think there’s still 80 of the landscape that can go to that format. It doesn’t mean that our existing or our standard Checkers format is neglected. They, in a lot of phases or instances, will carry similar ranges, similar product offerings. It might just be that the CapEx warranted – it doesn’t warrant it in a specific area.

Private labels, I’m just going to quickly say, when we started two years ago, we were right at about 12% participation. We told you at the time that the market is around 18%, we’re now at 16.4%. So we gained from 12% to 16.4% over the last two years, and we’ll continue to do that. The Ubrand is now our number one private label that’s in Usave.

We said we’re going to improve our franchise offer. So after the IFRS adjustments, franchise grew by 8.3%. That’s quite market-leading in a FMCG environment. We now distribute over 19,000 SKUs from our central distribution into our franchise offering, and we’ve been asked in the past about forecourt stores in smaller formats. We elected, in the forecourt space specifically, to go with the franchise brand. We’ve got 35 of those forecourt stores currently in our OK Express.

In the strategic expansion, it is true that the square meter’s growth of shopping centers in South Africa is slowing. And as a percentage, one must take into consideration that every shopping center on Europe – now every shopping center presents one opportunity. Maybe a lot of square meters in totality, but it’s a one – another one opportunity for us. So therefore, our foray into different formats, as you know, we’ve got the minis, as we call them, just a lower CapEx because we do tend to get a better return on those, the small box format, which is there on the right-hand side. And we also now have a smaller format, Checkers, that we will share with you as we see the results coming through.

We went into Kenya because we believe that the opportunity was right when there was the demise of the two major players in there. We’ve got four of the, let’s call it, showcase stores to go up, and in parallel to that, we will also use – make use of our smaller formats. And so far, where we fit in those, and in Kenya, it is the economy that we can’t ignore. And we will continue to look at the opportunities as we can afford to spend the CapEx, of course. I don’t say that we will, we have dissected our return on capital to the finest detail and, we are cognizant of the fact that we have to improve that number and we will.

And just as a – maybe two-fold, liquor in South Africa is outgrowing in every sector. And so we will open the three stores through the years so we keep on the target of one a week. But while I just want to mention that we’re also experimenting with new channels, and we first add the UberEATS partnership and now we got the Mr D partnership and the Click ‘n Collect in almost 300 stores, that, together with our Checkers food services, where we actually, dare I say, practice and get ourselves fit to play in that space, and we’ve got some exciting developments to come in the next year around that space, and I just want to give you some sense that we are not ignoring that part of the distribution chain or getting product to our consumers, we’ve got some very exciting stuff in the pipeline for this. And we learn as we go along.

We will sell the African advantage, I mean, it’s not us that’s predicting it. None of us are economists, and I’ve told you before, I’ve got a cracked glass ball, and I’ve got now a shattered glass ball. So I’m not going to be the one making predictions. But the fact of the matter is the growth – population growth on the continent is in Africa. And Mr. Noah Smith the other day said, the future of Africa is synonymous with the future of the human race. So if you don’t believe that Africa is going to grow to 4.7 billion people, then you have a different view.

But we certainly think that is – especially, if you travel, that, that is what’s happening, that there is a population boom in Africa, and people need to be fed, and I don’t see anybody better positioned in the future to take the benefit from our already quite extensive distribution. With 400 and almost 20 stores, 419 stores, 3.7 million customers a week, I think there is not anybody as well positioned to benefit from our existing investment in – for the future. Yes, it is an emerging market by definition, and yes it is volatile, and that is part of what we accept as a risk for the future.

So in terms of quickly marking that is the six points that we said we’re going to deliver on, I think we did do that. And then I mentioned to you the four things that converged into a single year. Terrible timing, I know. We’re through the worst of it, it’s all bedded down. We are looking forward to a much improved second half. So, what I can tell you is not out of the blue that – this is a slide Neil showed you last time when we tried to give you a feel of what we’re busy with other than just purely the day to day that we have to deal with, and not the business as usual. You will see, I didn’t put up a whole list here, sugar tax, bad crime, the unemployment – I’m not listing anything. I’m just giving you the four unique, extraordinary factors that influence us as a company. Not everybody, not business as usual, not load shedding, none of that. But this is our plan.

We are at this stage now. We had to put in our platform. We’ve done the SAP, we’d done the Google, we’re comfortable with it now. Now it’s for us to get to the next step to get the benefits of that replatforming, whether it’s data – six petabyte of data intelligence that we can mine data to see we’re making improvements, more agility, all of that. That is where we optimize our KPIs of what we’ve done in terms of the replatforming, and then we want to ignite this. Because we have tried to rebase ourselves to be a global competitor and competitive on a global level. The measurements we have internally in terms of what we deem to be the best retail measurements in the world is what we strive to do. And there is things like the EBITDA and return on capital, stock turn, et cetera. We have those and we felt this the necessary part to achieve this.

So then, just lastly, although it’s not a guidance per se, I don’t want to go into predictions, but what I can tell you is that the strong sales growth that we’ve seen in the fiscal period has continued in the first eight weeks. January was a good month and February seems to be a good month. So all I can say is that the trend is good. I cannot predict what is going to happen. It’s a combination of good news and bad news. We’ve got tax creeping in the budget, for example, we’ve got maybe electricity – but, again, there are positives like the new minimum wage, we can already see a benefit in that. Okay, there is a counter to the cost. We’re in an election year, I cannot predict what’s going to happen around the elections.

So therefore, I don’t want to lead you down a garden path where you change your morals and then come year-end, and your moral didn’t work and then you blame me. Absolutely number one priority for this entire group at this point that overshadows everything is stock availability. As I said last Friday, we started to hit, for the first time, our new targets, which surpasses any other target that we had before. We’ve got a two-year labor agreement and somebody did mention about management changes and stock motivation. All I can say is, if it’s low buy for the six months, our stock turnover is down 42% on the previous year. It doesn’t sound to me like unhappy people. So other good news, food inflation, yes, it’s a reality. We already see it in commodities. I mean, for the first year, I think, in history, you can correct me, but you said yesterday, Nigeria is this year going to produce more maize than South Africa, for the first time in history.

So there is definitely on the commodities inflation pressure. And because of us as a group, and particularly the Shoprite brand, overindexed on commodities. As an example, in maize mill, we’ve got a 42% market share. At the overall brand market share, there’s only 18% – 18% to 19%. So, the effect of us on the deflation is double, but we’re also the first ones to gain on the up.

So, there is definitely an inflation push at the moment. Load shedding, just on the one – this will be the one time, where we could get okay in terms of the capital that we’ve spent. Five years ago, when we had the issues around load shedding, we took the decision to equip our entire landscape with standby in our top 100 stores cooled by standby power. So every single store of ours came through a period of load shedding. If it goes beyond the four-hour window, it becomes a problem, it becomes a crisis, I think, for everybody. But at least in terms of normal load shedding with the investment to capital five years ago, and in the past, two weeks or three weeks ago, it still does quite well.

Now I’m cautious but – although we’re very optimistic and we can see the difference in the trade and the improvement of it. I don’t want to be as bold as to tell you that the second six months’ good results can offset the entirety of the first six months. And I don’t want to predict, so don’t take me on that as a prediction, because there are upsides and downsides and as I mentioned a couple of them now, inflation is good, and with it, you all know that our incentives are percentage-based off the cost price.

So, if there’s a bit of inflation pressure, the entire income stream goes up on it. So that’s positive, but interruption on trade, I cannot judge in terms of us going into the elections, et cetera. The country itself, in terms of economic growth, we know where we stand with it. I think – I don’t have to be an economist on it. But excuse me if I don’t give you enough guidance, but I don’t want to put my neck out on a prediction, all I can tell you is that we will make sure that the positive trends continue. And the one thing that we don’t have to tell you that we know how to do is we know how to execute and we know how to promote and we know how to price. And I just wanted to give you the confidence that we did not and will not make short-term decisions to fit a short-term guide. That’s why we maintained our price position; we will fight for the consumer. That’s why three years ago, two years ago, we instituted the private brand solutions, because we saw our consumer taking the bad end of the stick. And the credit participation in terms of the furniture business is probably the best guide of where the consumer is. If we take – three years ago, we were at like 28% credit sales participation. We dropped down to 14%, it’s now under 12%. And it just illustrates as where the consumer is, I think and none of the current impetus from the budget, certainly, and so it has been known to support or promote a saving culture. We’re still pretty much promoting a bit of a disposable culture of spending, so the economy can get a bit of a quick start.

So, ladies and gentlemen, then that is the wrap up. We will field questions now, both from the e-world as well as from the floor.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Unidentified Analyst

That’s fine I can do without one. Right, I think I can do it without the mic and you all hear me over there.

Pieter Engelbrecht

But the people online can’t hear you.

Anton de Bruyn

Other people, online. Got it. First, I thought, just to wrap up a few aspects, which perhaps we don’t touch on often enough. The first point that I wanted to make is that Shoprite is more than half a century old. That’s quite an achievement for businesses anywhere in the world. They normally don’t get that old. Chairman like me tend to get very old, but businesses themselves, not. Although we are an old company, I mean, part of the company is almost 100 years old, if my memory serves correctly the OK Bazaars was founded in 1929, well it became a listed company in 1929.

So, it’s probably more than 100 years old. The fact that we’ve an old company doesn’t mean that we don’t accept, strive and work for change. We operate on the Shakespeare approach that the old order changes, yielding place for new, lest one good custom should corrupt the world. Therefore, we are constantly looking at changing in many respects; the one area where we don’t change too much is in the core of our battle-scarred management team. We’ve got people that have been with the company for a long time that are still young, full of vigor and enthusiasm to build this group. But we are not – fortunately, we also draw in young, new talent from time to time and having the stature that this company has, it is quite easy for us – or relatively easy to draw new talent. We are also a company – as we have said often in the past that is proudly African and South African. We are not put off by the challenges of this country or the rest of the continent. We have shown through the years that we grow our business. We continue to invest in the downturns as well as in the upswings.

So that’s where we are. We’re committed to our country, our company as far as its employment is concerned, is a more than perfect reflection of the demographic of South Africa. And we’re very happy about that. We have excellent employment equity plans and we are somewhat ahead of them and we are looking at other initiatives to make us an even more South African company.

And then, finally, Pieter touched on it, there – well I want to make the point because many of you may not remember. But Shoprite, in its long existence, has been through tough times before. It’s not something new to us. We just try to always say, well when a mistake has been made or when something went against us, what happened, and how do we put it right? And I hope Pieter gave you the impression, but you can certainly ask him questions, both him and Anton about that, as to how we intend going forward. As I said, we will proceed with caution because certainly, we also have to take note of when things are not going as well as they should in other parts of Africa but we’re not in any form or fashion about to run away.

We are very proud of the fact that in these past six months, I mean, all of you are aware of the terrible problem of unemployment that we have in South Africa that we still managed to create almost 2,000 new jobs. And we did stay on that course. So thank you very much for your attention, and in advance, or in anticipation, thank you for your informed questions. While I’m on that point, somebody mentioned to me that some criticism against the longevity of the board – the non-Executive Directors, and it’s clearly – it shows that we are not communicating that well in that regard because I’m the only Board Member who’s been on the board for more than 20 years. And I think the next most senior board member is just over eight years, and a number of our board members have not yet celebrated their second anniversary. So I hope that message gets across as well. Thank you very much. Thanks.

Anton de Bruyn

I think there’s quite a few questions.

Jeanine Womersley

Good afternoon, thanks for taking my question. It’s Jeanine Womersley from HSBC. Two questions please. But first, you briefly mentioned some work you’re doing on returns on capital. Could you elaborate a bit on that, please? How are you thinking about your asset-base from here? What within that might can be considered nonstrategic? And what would be the mechanisms for driving improved returns? Thanks.

Pieter Engelbrecht

The first on capital, I didn’t know it had so many links but it’s not only one number. So a lot of decisions affect that and the one instance that we’re reconsidering our whole real estate portfolio in terms of what is strategic if we hold it. It was always our philosophy that we would go into areas, which are not ready for development. We will then bank it the land and hold it until that development is in maturity, and then we will sell it. So we started last year with it. We’re in the process of quite a sell-off in terms of matured real estate, RSA.

Non-RSA, we own not as much property, but in Angola we do. And there we have engaged with interested parties for the last six months or so in terms of also disposing some of the assets. So reducing our exposure in Angola as a country, one, and, two, overall the capital spend. Then capital spend per se at the moment, we believe that we are – in terms of owned distribution center developments, we are now at the optimum level where we don’t have to really, in the near-future, spend more on capital in that and that we can run a hot bespoke system going forward to improve our distribution.

So that in itself, and then also the growth currently by natural progression, is more in the smaller format stores with the less capital-intensive formats on the Shoprite and in the Usave model and we do get very good returns on the new FreshX stores so that in itself, together, helps to improve the capital for us. So all in all, we are just much more conscious about spend of the capital.

Jeanine Womersley

Thank you. My second question, please. You mentioned customer growth is just under 2%. In my understanding, correct me if I’m wrong, is you don’t have a loyalty program. How do you measure that?

Pieter Engelbrecht

It’s transaction-based, and then, of course, because of the – and we say the side of the consumer, the incidence of card usage is so high that we can make a statistical deduction for information, but in terms of – when we say customer growth, it’s the transactions. So it’s fueling a number of people that transected at the store.

Jeanine Womersley

So could refer to increased frequency of shopping as opposed to income?

Pieter Engelbrecht

We will have some of that. But it’s like accounting. As long as you are doing it as the same basis as last year, it’s comparable. If you’re using a new basis, then it’s not comparable.

Jeanine Womersley

Thank you.

Paul Steegers

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Paul Steegers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Just following-up on the return on capital. Can you give some concrete CapEx guidance for the current year and next year? And what proportion will be likely spent in South Africa versus the rest of Africa supermarkets? That’s the first question.

Anton de Bruyn

Obviously, if I look at the forecasts, I think we’re still trying to get under the ZAR 4.5 billion for the current year. And then I think it all depends on what our decisions are with regards to our role or plans in our investments in the future. But we would like to grow more than that ZAR 4.5 billion.

Pieter Engelbrecht

It’s the first target and it’s not excluding any acquisitions. But the two major things where we will see is in terms of store events and the distributions is interesting there. Also, this other replacement relates pretty much to our fleet, and we are currently considering like what our competitors have done is to take things off the balance sheet. So this is – those numbers are mostly because we had a big increase of the price from last year.

And new stores, as I mentioned, because of the format, the pressure on the format, you will see maybe a little bit of easing off on it and in holdings, I explained to you what we’re doing in terms of real estate. We’re nearing the end of our own spend. It will be, of course, an element of equipment and replacement capital, or old things, boats, et cetera, there are things. And technology is going to up, I think we have to.

We’re not finished with our technology spend. You mentioned the loyalty card, I think, so there’s a lot of things that we have to still do on the technology spend, but like – you immediately want to reference back to that 80% consumer, that one billion customers, and we need to expect more out of the entire customer portfolio, not only selling food or related items.

On a global – the top 10 companies on the Fortune 500, none of them generate their income from the same source that they did 10 years ago as a main income source. FMCGs probably are the few industries and us a company that’s taking still the same core income out of the same business that we did 40 or 50 years ago. So we are actively working towards extracting a more and a holistic approach to what the consumer expects from us than purely the food that they buy from us.

Paul Steegers

And my last question is on, what exactly was the labor dispute at your distribution center? Can you just elaborate there, just the third-party labor that you used perhaps in those areas, if at all? And did the two-year labor agreement cover that dispute as well?

Pieter Engelbrecht

Okay, so that labor force is the laborers of employees of a third party. It’s a full third-party contract, and that labor force is not part of the Shoprite labor force, therefore, they’re not covered with the two-year deal.

Paul Steegers

So what’s the risk of this just happening again and again?

Pieter Engelbrecht

There’s always a risk. We have – and there’s a limit to what we can do. Remember it’s a third-party arrangement. So we are very conscious of the fact that we can’t be in the middle or inside of somebody else’s business. So – but there were some mitigating factors that we introduced, three in particular, which I’m not going to say now at the moment, but it’s all good. And we are constantly engaging with the third-party to ensure that we address concerns, which we were not aware of, of course, because it was a third party.

Unidentified Analyst

Good afternoon. Yalana from [indiscernible]. I just have a question in relation to your real estate answer about Angola. And so you say you’re in talks with an interested party?

Pieter Engelbrecht

Offshore.

Unidentified Analyst

Offshore. And so if you are decreasing your exposure to the real estate Angola does that means that your strategy for your footprint growth, will it change?

Pieter Engelbrecht

No.

Unidentified Analyst

No, it will not?

Pieter Engelbrecht

It’s just, if you compare Angola to all the other non-RSA, you will see that we have invested our money quite heavily in that country. If you compared it to Zambia, for example, where most of our sites are rented. In Angola, we had to do the developments mostly ourselves. So we own most of the real estate. And that is buying up capital. So we would like to have some of that capital free to actually put into our expansion program. The only thing that I didn’t mention that we did do in Angola is to hold slightly back this year so there are three developments we are currently on-site with, which we delayed slightly because of the current situation.

Unidentified Analyst

So as you grow your footprint, will you then be getting more dollar-based leases in Angola?

Pieter Engelbrecht

They are dollar based at the moment. So I don’t expect that to change quickly. If you are an offshore investor, you’ll probably will also not. So although we can monetize the real estate investment, I don’t think we will certainly try to get the local currency lease. At the moment there are dollar lease but payable in local currency.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]. I thought that was a great presentation in kind of difficult times. I just wanted to ask you, you can’t predict the short-term, but how confident are you of achieving that 5% trading profit margin through the cycle?

Anton de Bruyn

Can I answer you – deal with – the six months is prices spots so I’m saying, again, to make up the entirety of the first six months, but in terms of when we look at the second six months and we’re looking forward, we actually believe that the 5% margin is attainable going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Pieter, this is [indiscernible]. Just want to ask, you’ve got ZAR 3.5 billion in Angola worth of cash, and you’re going to sell probably more properties to raise more cash. When do you expect to bring back some of that money to South Africa? Or is the plan to invest that money back into Angola?

Pieter Engelbrecht

Otherwise hush-hush but the sale of property or real estate would be offshore and be in local currency, that’s one. And two is, we are currently negotiating with some other businesses also that are very cash-intensive in Angola in how we can complement one another in terms of the use of local currency. So that’s the one, and the other one is taking historically what the Treasury has got.

Anton de Bruyn

But I can also tell you that we did manage to get ZAR 67 million in the first six months of the financial year. We did manage to get some of that money out, and we also now can only import by local – or else we have to have credit so that also creates that we can reduce our local currency by getting ledgers of credits from the bank.

So we’re currently getting that flow of LCs coming through, which will reduce our reliance on local currency. But, at this stage, we’re getting 22% return on our Treasury bonds and we’re getting a 7% to 9% return on our government bonds. So as long as those returns are intact and we’re getting a constant flow of dollars out, I think over time, we will be able to reduce our exposure.

Pieter Engelbrecht

Another important thing that I forgot to say is, another change in Angola is the introduction of labor tariff for imports. So very immediately, you can say it’s a negative, because there’s a cost associated. But also in terms of our competitive advantage is that immediately on formal trade and you’re not, let’s say, formal traders, that now the difficulty in obtaining stock, because the only way is through labor tariff, so that must also be a little bit of a benefit as soon as we see a bit of an uplift in consumer spend. I forgot about the labor tariff.

Stephen Carrott

So maybe while we wait for more questions, I’m Stephen Carrott from JPMorgan, just to ask, did I understand correctly that there will have to be a shareholder vote on the deferred shares?

Pieter Engelbrecht

Yes.

Stephen Carrott

So the answer is yes. And I know maybe there’s a lot a questions about deferred shares, but we will answer that in due course. And then I think everybody wants to know the expectation of the non-RSA operation in the second half? I mean, at this stage, it’s really difficult to estimate, especially with the currency movements.

Pieter Engelbrecht

I don’t want to make any predictions. What we can say is, we have got stock. We made a decision. In Nigeria, we’ve got two scenarios: we’ve got brand products and then you got brand for Forex, which is different. So – and then you’ve got a few items that are now open. So bank for Forex means, you take your own money, and that product that you secure, or tap it sort of, but in this case, now there’s probably the merchandise. So we buy merchandise, but it’s banked for Forex which means you can never expect to have that money again.

So we took a conservative approach during last year, almost contracting the flow of merchandise through Nigeria. We released some of them, and immediately we saw the positive results, we saw it in the last quarter, almost 10% sales growth. But it comes with a bit of a positive balance. Nigeria is – we are waiting the end of this election result. But that’s the position we’re in the moment. It’s a balance between how much Forex do we retire in the country, and then how do we throttle the trade in the sale of merchandise and turnover. So it is difficult for us to give you an exact prediction of the next six months. But we certainly have stock, and we’re going to continue to trade but there is a balance.

Unidentified Analyst

We’ll take one more question, okay?

Pieter Engelbrecht

Ladies and gentlemen, I really appreciate you taking the time coming to this site of the [indiscernible]. And I wish you a pleasant and a safe journey home. Thank you very much.