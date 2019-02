It's not a household name, and probably never will be. But Copart (CPRT) may be a name balance-minded investors want to hang on to for the foreseeable future.

The company, which connects buyers and sellers of used cars, has its finger on the pulse of an often tricky market that's currently primed for perfection - a decent but not roaring economy, a plethora of not-terribly-used cars and a record-breaking age of cars still in use by drivers who have no intention of shelling out the kind of money required to purchase new vehicles.

What's Copart?

At first glance, it looks simple enough. Copart is an auction house for used cars, specializing in salvage/wrecked vehicles and liquidating fleets. The company operates more than 200 locations, selling a variety of vehicles online and offline. A closer, deeper look at Copart, however, reveals that its sustained success is rooted in the fact that the company has mastered the art and science of the used and salvage car business - an arena with ever-changing dynamics.

It's not easy, but not for the reasons you might think.

Demand for used cars - and interest in repairing them - ebbs and flows with respect to demand for brand new automobiles. It's also subject to affordability, however, which is also a function of personal incomes, in addition to being a matter of supply and demand. All those factors are cyclical, but the cycles aren't necessarily synchronized.

That's why Copart is better opportunity now than it normally would be.

A Convergence of Trends

It's complicated, but worth the trouble.

We're currently at the tail end of one major trend and the beginning of another one. The first of them is a swell of relatively unused used cars being turned in off-lease as the last of the "peak auto" echoes stop ringing.

Peak sales of new cars materialized in 2015, and as those two, three and four-year leases are winding down, dealers are finding themselves flooded with more supply of used vehicles than they can effectively sell. Cox Automotive opined in the middle of last year that turn-ins of leased cars would peak at 4.1 million vehicles this year, before sliding back to 3.5 million by 2023.

That broad outlook hasn't changed, though it may have accelerated.

With a flood of new cars becoming a flood of used cars beginning in 2016 (peak auto was in 2015, but car buying mania started a couple of years before), used car prices started to slump in a big way. The JD Power/NADA Used Car Price Index fell from a peak of more than 125 in 2012 to a low near 114 by 2017, underscoring the impact of too much supply and too little demand. That tide turned in late 2017 though, with the HD Power/NADA Price Index of used cars reversing course and driving higher... even if unevenly.

Source: JD Power/NADA Used Car Guide

Edmunds' third-quarter used car report also explained that, at the time, used car prices had reached their strongest level since 2005.

Source: Edmunds

Used cars have restored some of their pricing power.

The other key trend that's just starting to gain traction? A lukewarm economy for a country where the average age of the car on the road is a little more than 11 years, and where roughly only one-third of the automobiles in use are only five years old or less. That means there's a whole lot of cars that are actually considerably older than 11 years old, reaching a point where repairs or replacements are going to be inevitable and inescapable.

With employment at or near its maximum potential in the United States and wage growth being rock-solid for a year now, if consumers were going to purchase a new car, they arguably would have done so by now. Repairs and purchases of used vehicles are more likely for this subset of drivers.

The clincher: With a nudge from new tariffs, new automobiles have simply become too unaffordable for would-be buyers. As of the third quarter of last year, the average monthly payment for a new vehicle reached a record-breaking $530.

A Perfect Storm

It's a perfect - even if overlooked - storm blowing in favor of Copart. Most consumers are earning a respectable living, but sweeping lifestyle upgrades remain elusive.

It's an ideal not-too-hot/not-too-cold scenario that we've seen work for the company before. Namely, notice how the lethargic rebound out of the 2001/2002 recession didn't spur much in the way of new vehicle purchases, but Copart continued to improve sales and earnings. Also notice how stagnant new car sales since 2015 has accelerated the company's growth.

Source: YCharts

While evident enough using the quarterly data, the correlation is even more readily apparent using the annualized/trailing twelve-month numbers.

Source: YCharts

To that end, also notice how Copart's revenue and income stagnated in periods where personal incomes were rising at breakneck speeds (usually in the early stages of an economic recovery) like 1995 or in 2012, or during economic contractions where consumers weren't interested in buying new or used vehicles like 2009.

Copart's hot and cold patches aren't coincidental. Given its fiscal history, the current slowdown in new car sales actually bodes bullish for the company. Most investors just don't "get it."

Bottom Line

Admittedly, it’s an unconventional rationale for a name that's definitely off the beaten path. Most investors don’t connect so many dots when making buy/sell decisions. But they arguably should.

Either way, Copart’s outlook is encouraging on its own. Analysts are calling for revenue growth of nearly 10% this year, which should be enough to drive the company’s per share profit up from to $2.12. For 2019, the pros are expecting a bottom line of $2.40 per share on sales of $2.15 billion, driven by continued expansion of Copart’s reach.

Source: Thomson Reuters/image made by author

The chart works nicely for newcomers too. While overbought thanks to an overheated rally for the past three weeks, a decent pullback could be a nice buying opportunity for a stock that rallied too far, too fast in 2018 and then paid a steep price for it beginning in September. The big stumble was largely the result of a misunderstanding of how the company handled last year's hurricane season.

Source: TradeStation

Bottom line? A retreat back to the $55 mark would bring CPRT down to a palatable entry point and a forward-looking P/E of around 22.0. For the trading crowd that understands how well Copart serves its niche - as analysts do - it’s not likely shares will be available at a much better price for very long. December’s lull was the anomaly for this unusual, but promising, company walking into a perfect storm.

Definitely off the beaten path, but that only bolsters the obscure bullish argument. Mid-caps and small-caps are leading the current market rally.

Copart is a current holding in the Well-Rounded Investor portfolio. If you'd like a steady stream of unrecognized ideas like this one before other investors hear about them, become a member today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Copart is a current holding in the Well-Rounded Investor model portfolio.