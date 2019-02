As the debt-ceiling returns on Friday (March 1), we expect the increase in excess USD liquidity released by the US Treasury to weigh on the greenback in the coming days.

The cooling housing market, the slowdown in capex and the persistence in global uncertainty are all going to weigh on the US real growth in the coming quarters.

The Chinese yuan keeps appreciating against the US dollar even though the 10-year China-US interest rate has been fairly low and flat.

With President Trump extending the deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese goods beyond this week, risk-on environment prevails in this early week with global equities on the rise.

Macro News

Global: With President Trump extending the deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese goods beyond this week, risk-on environment prevails in this early week with global equities on the rise. Japanese stocks are up 15% since their trough reached on December 26th, while Chinese equities are up 21% (SSE index) since this year’s low, according to Eikon Reuters. After the sharp liquidity injection from the PBoC observed last week, the recent improvement in economic data (Citi surprise index has been rising), in addition to the increase in margin debt in China, has been playing in favor of stocks since the beginning of the year. Interestingly, the Chinese yuan keeps appreciating against the US dollar even though the 10-year China-US interest rate has been fairly low and flat (figure 1, left frame). Overall, we think that the market has been too enthusiastic about the recent news and we could see a rise in risk-off sentiment going forward. Therefore, we recommend holding some Japanese yen and Swiss franc for the time being.

US: Recently, we saw that the GDPNow forecast from Atlanta Fed dropped to 1.4% for Q4 2018, down from 2.7% earlier this month. The cooling housing market, with existing home sales down by 12% in January, the slowdown in capex and the persistence in global uncertainty are all going to weigh on the US real growth in the coming quarters. According to the Treasury data, the US debt broke the USD 22tr level at the end of January, up $1.5tr in the past twelve months. As UBS (NYSE:UBS) reported lately, for 8 of the 12 months in 2018, there was a net issuance of >$50bn, with 4 months higher than $150bn (note that the net issuance has been negative this year due to the debt limit ceiling negotiations). As the debt ceiling returns on Friday (March 1st), we expect the increase in excess USD liquidity released by the US Treasury (with a current cash balance of $350bn) to weigh on the greenback in the coming days.

UK: PM May is considering delaying Brexit and allowing her Cabinet to discuss extending the deadline beyond March 29 on Tuesday. In addition, the Labour Party announced that they are in favor of a second Brexit referendum in case they cannot get a ‘Labour Brexit’ at the House of Commons. Both news benefited the British pound, which is now back to a 4-week high against the euro and the US dollar.

Figure 1

Data Source: Eikon Reuters

Cross-Currency Basis Swaps

In the past few weeks, cross-currency basis swaps (3M) converged back to zero for euro, sterling and yen (figure 2, left frame), which would imply lower hedging costs for international (non-US) investors. However, we can notice that the total hedging costs have remained steady, with Euro and Japanese investors still getting a negative 10Y US yield (FX-hedged) as figure 2 (right frame) shows you.

Figure 2

Source: Bloomberg, FRED

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The euro has been well supported in the past week but struggles to break through its ST resistance at 1.1390, which corresponds to the 50D and 100D SMA. Volatility has been fairly low and no signs of significant trend have appeared. We still think it is worth buying the dips if the pair trades below 1.1250.

Figure 3

Eikon Reuters

EURGBP: We were stopped on our long EURGBP trade idea as sterling strength pushed the pair down by almost 100 pips on Tuesday. EURGBP is currently trading at around 0.86, its lowest level since May 2017. Next support stands at 0.8560, which corresponds to its 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 0.8330 – 0.93 range. RSI starting to show some overbought signal, we could see a short-term consolidation in the near term.

Figure 4

Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable broke above the 1.32 level as optimism rises on Brexit negotiations. We would stay aside for the time being as the current excitement could last for a few more days, sending the pair up to 1.33 (September levels). We saw a few rejections previously above the 1.32 level; therefore, any little bearish news could suddenly lead to a little sell-off on the pound.

USDJPY: The pair is approaching an important level and may find difficulties to break above the 111.30 resistance, which corresponds to the 100D and 200D SMA and the 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 99.60 – 118.60 range. We will try to short some above the 111 level as a hedge against a sudden rise in risk-off sentiment.

Figure 5

Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: We are still short USDCHF for the time being, with the first target at 0.99. As we mentioned earlier, the excess USD liquidity could weaken the greenback in the coming weeks and strengthen safe-havens such as the Swiss franc and the Japanese yen.

Chart of the Week

Historically, empirical studies have found that the difference between long-term and short-term interest rates (usually defined as the ‘yield curve’) has carried information on the current stance of the economic activity. Low or negative yield curves tend to predict recessions with a lead of about 4 to 6 quarters. The question now relies on which yield curve to look at; in addition, does the front-end of the curve really matter after this long period of low interest rates?

Even though there are no exact answers to both of the questions, we noticed an interesting development that has started in the beginning of the fourth quarter last year. While the 2Y10Y yield has remained compressed over the past few months trading below 20bps, the 5Y30Y has been steepening, up more than 30bps since the end of September. Does the steepening 5Y30Y carry any economic information?

In a recent interesting study, Fendel et al. (2019) suggest using the ‘shadow policy rate’ instead of the 3-month rate for the front leg of the spread, which leads to better recession forecasting power, combined with a range of economic measures such as real money growth and PMI indexes.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDCHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.