Mark Oki - Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer

John Amos - Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Whitesell - Wells Fargo Securities

John Vandermosten - Zacks Small-Cap Research

Good afternoon, and welcome to the VIVUS Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call.

For introductions and opening remarks, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Oki, VIVUS’ Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Mark Oki

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to today’s teleconference. With me on the call is John Amos, VIVUS’ Chief Executive Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that during this conference call we will make certain statements that are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, likely, may, opportunity, plan, potential, predict and should, among others.

These forward-looking statements are based on VIVUS’ current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Investors are advised to read the Risk Factors set forth in VIVUS’ Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, that was filed earlier today, February 26, 2018, as well as periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VIVUS does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made on this call. I will now review the fourth quarter financial results for 2018 and then turn the call over to John, who’ll provide a business update and discuss several key initiatives that will be a focus for 2019.

Qsymia net product revenue is $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $8.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily due to improvement in Qsymia’s gross to net deductions, including sales returns and discounts.

Shipments were approximately 87,000 units in the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to 88,000 units in the same period in 2017. Approximately 83,000 and 91,000 Qsymia prescriptions were dispensed in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively.

PANCREAZE net product revenue in the U.S. was $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, up sequentially from $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, and represents the company’s second full quarter of the PANCREAZE revenue. During this period, we shipped approximately 32,000 units of PANCREAZE.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2019, we anticipate that future PANCREAZE net product revenue will be impacted by higher wholesaler fees as VIVUS takes over supply chain management and implements certain promotional strategies, including the issuance of discount coupons.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recognized $0.5 million of royalty revenue from Canadian PANCREASE MT sales and $0.5 million of royalties from Menarini for net sales of SPEDRA. Supply revenue to our licensees, Menarini and Metuchen, for SPEDRA and STENDRA were $1.7 million and $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 respectively.

Both Menarini and Metuchen has minimum order requirements and their orders do not necessarily reflect end-user demand. Total cost of goods sold excluding amortization was $5.2 million and $3.8 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. The increase was primarily a result of the addition of PANCREAZE product revenue during the quarter.

Amortization of intangible assets was $3.6 million and $91,000 in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. The increase was due to the amortization’s cost capitalized with the acquisition of PANCREAZE.

Research and development expense was $1.8 million and $1.2 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Research and development expenses were impacted by the assumption of certain post marketing requirements or PMRs from Janssen as part of the PANCREAZE acquisition and the initiation of the Qsymia PMR of an adolescent safety and efficacy study.

General and administrative expenses was $4.6 million and $5.7 million for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. The decreases were primarily due to cost control initiatives during the year. In 2019, we expect a slight increase in general and administrative cost as we continue the integration of PANCREAZE activities.

In addition, G&A expenses may vary materially based on business development activities. Selling and marketing expenses totaled $3.1 million and $3.0 million in the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. The slight increase was due to marketing expenses associated with PANCREAZE.

We expect our sales and marketing expenses to increase from fourth quarter levels with the launch of PANCREAZE in the first quarter of 2019, which John will describe in greater detail shortly.

The dissimilar expenses will include growth in our field force and potential administrative, partnering and/or promotional activities. Total interest and other expense net was $6.3 million and $8.2 million for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017 respectively. Fourth quarter 2018 results included a $1.4 million gain on the repurchase of $8.574 million of convertible notes. On an annual basis, we will pay approximately $19.6 million in annual interest payment on our outstanding convertible and senior secured notes.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $4.5 million as compared to $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities were $111.2 million at December 31, 2018.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $6.1 million, as compared to a negative EBITDA of $1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in the press release filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With that, I will now turn the call over to John for business update and discussion of our goals and strategy going forward.

John Amos

Thanks, Mark. Thanks to everyone on the call for your time this afternoon. It’s great to have a chance to discuss VIVUS with you. 2018 was the year of transformation for the company. We started the year with the Board member, Tom King, serving in the role of Interim CEO with [a doc in Castomeds] [ph] executing on the strategy to transform VIVUS into a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company and generate positive EBITDA. Tom did a great job and we thank him dearly.

The strategy began to take further shape with the addition of management with significant commercial and M&A experience in myself, Ken Suh, and Scott Oehrlein, and at the same time acquiring PANCREAZE.

Starting July 1 2018, we effectively included the company. In the second half of 2018, we generated $10.9 million of recurring EBITDA, a major improvement compared with the loss of $7 million in fiscal year 2017.

We intend to continue to execute on this strategy by acquiring new products and reenergizing our existing products, PANCREAZE and Qsymia. In addition to delivering on the goal of generating positive recurring EBITDA, we have corrected or made significant progress on 14 identified issues with the business. We concluded executing a reverse stock split, buying down and restructuring the portion of our debt, improving analytics, improving profitability on Qsymia, integrating PANCREAZE, improving the financial discipline of VIVUS and developing a go-forward plan for VI-0106.

We know from our experience that turnaround companies like VIVUS typically takes about 10 financial quarters. July 1 2018 through December 2018 represents the completion of the first two of the 10 quarters, in other words we’re about 20% of the way to our turnaround. We are very pleased with our progress. And we believe there is still so much more stockholder value that can be created with VIVUS in the next 24 months and beyond.

So to talk about the next 24 months, the other 80% of the turnaround, we’re focused on the following core activities: one, grow our PANCREAZE profitably; two, growing Qsymia profitability: three, continuing to license STENDRA/SPEDRA; four, continuing development of VI-0106; five, managing and prepared to pay down our May 2020 convertible notes of $181.4 million.

And continuing our business development activities to acquire our assets and finalize [integration] [ph]. First, we will discuss PANCREAZE. On February 2019 last week, following an efficient and smooth transmission of the product from Janssen to VIVUS ownership, we relaunched PANCREAZE. In combination with our own leadership, we’ve secured a tremendous leader along with an incredibly experience sales force obtain, who will focus on GI and cystic fibrosis and healthcare providers.

The sales force has an average 10 to 15 plus years of pharmaceutical experience, primarily in the fields of gastroenterology and pulmonology. We are targeting approximately at the top 40% of U.S. physicians who prescribe treatment for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency or EPI with our sales effort.

In addition to establishing a robust sales force, we recruited the PANCREAZE Advantage Program part of the evolving VIVUS Health Platform. Our pharmaceutical Advantage Programs encompass our physician sampling program, patient access programs, co-pay cards, vitamins and nutritional supplement. We believe our program will be recognized as easiest to use and most efficient patient support program in the U.S. pharmaceutical industry.

We build the program using a handful of HIPAA compliant cloud technologies coupled with [VIVUS Amazon Short Term] [ph] demonstrating our ability to leverage technology to advance the marketing and adoption of our products. We are hopeful and believe that the combination of our sales force, pharmaceutical quality and efficacy of PANCREAZE, and PANCREAZE Advantage Program will enable VIVUS to generate above market growth for the brand.

We believe, we will be able to generate 6 to 9 percentage points of EPI market share in the next 24 to 36 months. As a reminder, each point of market share is worth approximately $1.1 million of net revenue. To provide us with additional dose for adult pancreatitis patient, we’re working closely with our manufacturing partner [Lord-Merk] [ph] to develop our [high dose seniority] [ph] measure PANCREAZE pill with the goal of launching this dose of the first half of 2021.

Typically with relaunching of legacy branded products takes between two or three quarters to see meaningful sales growth. We believe that in the third quarter of 2019, we will see meaningful sales growth from the PANCREAZE brand. We are optimistic that our new initiatives will lead to a fast track in sales and we will have greater insight into our work position as we look forward with the PANCREAZE and the VIVUS product over the next several quarters.

As Mark noted, however, the launch of PANCREAZE in the first quarter of 2019 may put pressure on our operating results for the next two – few quarters due to increased investment in sales, marketing and distribution.

Let’s move onto Qsymia. First and foremost, we were pleased with how Qsymia performed in the fourth quarter, where we believe there is additional growth for this important product, approximately 90 million Americans with BMI greater than 30, which may make them eligible to take Qsymia. Given the safety and efficacy of Qsymia and the long-haul health benefits of losing weight, Qsymia is a drug that eligible Americans and their physicians should seriously consider as part of their treatment for high BMI.

The VIVUS team is working hard to make sure that more and more Americans and healthcare professionals have the required knowledge of and access to Qsymia, which should expand the use of Qsymia in patients who can benefit in weight loss. Given the safety and pharmaceutical efficacy of Qsymia, where other mass lighter product has been challenged to deliver on the expectation and the mission we laid out for in 2012.

I’d like to take a moment now to review some of the historical challenges with Qsymia that have been barriers to realizing its full clinical and commercial potential. There are number of misunderstanding about the anti-obesity market. First, the assumption that BMI therapeutics would be reimbursed like typical branded pharmaceuticals turned out to be incorrect.

BMI therapeutics have a little to no payer reimbursement. Thus exposing the brand to more consumer-like price elasticity, shaping and effectively shrinking the market based on actual price. Second, Wall Street underestimated the number of people with the desire to take a pill to aid weight loss. Reality is only about 10% to 15% of the eligible high BMI patients are willing to take a pill to aid in weight loss.

And among these patients, a pill could be an over the counter weight loss supplement or a prescribed therapeutic. Three, finally, the company and the analyst community overestimated the duration that these patients would want to be on our BMI pharmaceutical. While the initial expectations that these therapies would be used product reality is more typically used for just three to six months. We believe that these three factors create a shrinking effect on the market acceptance of Qsymia.

In addition to these three factors, VIVUS has been running a 15-day trial offer in some form or another since the launch with the goal of providing patients free access to the initial titration dose. Programs garner lot of these patient starts, however, because patients haven’t been on the product long enough, or higher doses to experience weight loss about 50% of the patients don’t continue with therapy beyond the free trial. Many of these patients are led to believe the product doesn’t work for them, which probably isn’t the case.

We are in the process of replacing the 15-day free trial program with initial prescription of 45 days, $98 that allow the patient to titrate on Qsymia plus responders experience weight loss. This generates $98 of revenue versus $50 in the straight loss from free trial of the script.

In addition, the patient feedback has been very positive. Due to this change, we are anticipating experiencing a decline in the number of Qsymia started those prescriptions. But overall, we believe the change will have a positive effect on patient new starts, profitability and revenue. In addition to the free offer trial change, our outstanding sales and marketing team have kicked off the relaunch of Qsymia as of yesterday February 25, 2019.

As part of the relaunch, we’re doing the following. One, we are moving the market from traditional retail channel to direct to patient home channel. This change has several things. Most importantly, lower the [partner] [ph] cost due to patient by 40% with minimal change in net revenue to VIVUS on a per script basis. We’re enabling patients to order the product from home via the web, once prescription has been filed. We intend to launch telemedicine experience through the patient along with nutritional products and weight loss focus slightly as part of the evolving VIVUS Health Platform and the Qsymia Advantage Program.

We’re creating a managed care program focused on self-insured employers and Medicare Advantage members. We don’t expect this program to be live until 2020, but the initial discussions in the market have been extremely positive. We have increased the size of our Qsymia sales team from 2018 to 2021, utilizing three insight sales reps to contact healthcare professionals that we not be able – that we would not be able to address efficiently for our existing field based sales force.

Qsymia has been used to treat over 600,000 Americans to date. And we believe that based on the changes that we’re making to our Qsymia sales and marketing strategy, we will be able to expand the market size in the range of 6 to 11 million individuals in the United States alone. A very high price point for Qsymia to date has merely constrained the silo market. We think that these changes will translate into meaningfully increased annual U.S. revenues.

Last month, we announced that the data supporting the cardiovascular safety of Qsymia has been published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. In concert with this announcement, we also summarized key findings from multiple clinical trials and peer-reviewed publications that are all support the cardiovascular safety of Qsymia. We believe that this robust body of safety data will afford patients and physicians usual information that the use of Qsymia does not increase the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events.

We intend to include these findings from the retrospective observational study and claims database and our ongoing discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration related to our request and label modification for Qsymia. The request of modification will allow for a safe and effective short-term use of Qsymia and could potentially reduce or modify the need for cardiovascular outcomes study.

As for the EU, we are planning for decentralized submission in certain EU countries in the second half of 2019. We previously had our way and centralized Qsymia NAA permission, but not approval. We believe that the decentralized approach, while increase in our opportunities to gain approval and marketing experiences in certain EU countries. In addition, we expect our first ex-U.S. approval for Qsymia in 2019.

Finally, we want to update you on our ongoing dialogue with the FDA regarding our cardiovascular outcomes trials for CVOT post-marketing requirements. By way of background, the approval of Qsymia included a number of post-marketing requirements, including the CVOT. To date, we are able to satisfy our best each of the post-marketing requirements with the exception of the CVOT, which we are seeking to either significantly reduce or eliminate. As we mentioned earlier on the call, Qsymia is not used chronically despite this indication of its label. The vast majority of patients take Qsymia from 3 to 6 months.

We have generated a significant amount of usage data supporting the CV safety profile of Qsymia. The short-term use of Qsymia coupled with real world health safety data and our opinion supports reduction or elimination of the CVOT requirement. As I mentioned previously, we submitted a sNDA, do some label modification from chronic to short-term usage, which we believe will justify the reduction or elimination of the CVOT. The sNDA is pending with no anticipating timeframe or response from the FDA.

In addition, we continue to respectfully engage with the FDA to identify alternative studies to CVOT, and we’ll provide the FDA with additional Qsymia CV safety data. As our hope, successful studies would significantly reduce or eliminate the need for the CVOT. But to date, we have not reached final agreement with the FDA on the design of any such study or the impact any such study would potentially have on the CVOT post-marketing requirement.

To conclude on Qsymia, we turned up lining up the product in the market since approval and especially in the last 8 months. The safety and efficacy trial that delivers the positive outcome of weight loss, we tested a couple of programs to drive sales and they’ve worked, we’re rolling these programs out to larger portion of U.S. population.

We believe that we can grow the revenue and the profitability of Qsymia. We do expect some negative impact on script numbers as we change the sales force to make sure we intend to keep working to grow this product.

Let me now turn to avanafil, which is market in STENDRA in the United States and SPEDRA in Europe. We previously discussed avanafil is largely managed licensing opportunity, and it’s approved in addition – and it’s approved in additional territories around the globe. We will have additional licensing opportunities. In 2018, we received notifications of approvals to commercialize SPEDRA from Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. And most recently, we received regulatory approval in the United Arab Emirates.

We are expecting the completion of regulatory review in Russia in 2019, although we will continue to drive licensing opportunities for avanafil and manage our partnerships. We only see as a royalty like contributor to VIVU’s long-term plans.

Our product portfolio also includes the development assets, VI-0106. This development asset is proprietary lipid based soft capsule formulation of tacrolimus. That’s been developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH, a serious, rare and progressive disease with significant unmet medical need and no curative therapies. New therapies that address the underlying cause of the disease are urgently needed and available data suggests that VI-0106 may fill this need as a potentially [class to Z] [ph] modifying medicine that could extend survival for PAH patients.

We believe there is an opportunity for VI-0106 to receive Fast Track and/or clinical breakthrough designations from the FDA. Tacrolimus has been approved in multiple organ transplantation, atopic dermatitis and ulcerative colitis. The robust body of safety data for tacrolimus should help streamline for regulatory pathway for VI-0106. Issued a preliminary data, we have related to the use of – the improved tacrolimus formations and patients with PAH.

The VI-0106 received breakthrough designation therapy, we believe there is a clinical regulatory pathway that could lead to approval in May 2021 or 2022. We believe the capacity use data, our UK based stage one trial data, the investigator-led Phase II trial data, the long-standing use of tacrolimus in humans for other indications and the dose required for the PAH indications being less than required for immunosuppression will lend significant support through our ongoing effort to obtain approval for the treatment of PAH.

We’re frequently asked about the timing of partner in this asset. While we have preliminary conversations with interested parties around partnering, we believe that core value to be realized by moving the product further through development process for relatively nominal investment. While still constantly evaluating our partnering options, partnering at the small in time will result in harnessing much of the upside of the asset if VI-0106 ultimately gains approval.

Additionally, some strategic partners we have spoken with have financial capabilities that we don’t have, but VIVUS pharmaceutical approval tracker is better. So the partners with have broader commercial capabilities. But VI-0106 have been required extended sales force only probably about 10 people with a single dedicated medical trial plus VIVUS’ financial position was significantly improved from both 2019, and strands right now we are planning to file investigation of new drug application of the FDA in 2019.

We will continue to explore options we expect to raise capital specifically for VI-0106. We are just unwilling to do something prematurely that will likely not retain value for VIVUS shareholders.

Now I’d like to address the topic of our debt. Currently have a net debt position of $182 million in the December 31, 2018. If we think our fourth quarter 2018 EBITDA and revenue, we’re running approximately 7.45 times of net debt-to-EBITDA versus what we consider an acceptable standard of 5 times net debt-to-EBITDA. While we recognize this company is still modestly overlevered, we believe we have greatly improved the quality of the balance sheet of the company.

Our continued focus on improving the operations and profitability should continue to further mitigate this risk. We’ve been in the market discussing our credit needs for the first half of next year due to the fact that we would need to refinance a portion of our debt. Due to our significant improvement in the performance of the second half of 2018 and the plans that we have in place for 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, [collectively] [ph] significantly exciting.

We now believe there are multiple paths to solve this issue once and for all. It doesn’t mean our debt over the challenge. But we believe this risk has significantly been reduced. As we work to maximize the value of our current product portfolio VI-0106. We are also seeking new cash flow positive products and corporate acquisition opportunities. We have evaluated 24-plus deals in the and been at number of publisher event. We lost couple of deals, because of price. We offered more [indiscernible] out bit by 50% plus or so. Some of the other deals are still under consideration.

We are evaluating integrals and better criteria for meeting patient need while working towards profitability and building stockholder value. Bottom line as we want to and can acquire assets, but we are only do so if they meet our criteria. We are also evaluating closure yields as well. We are expanding commercial capabilities or managed programs along with our extending VIVUS health platform they can assume very attractive co-promotion partner.

In conclusion,, I believe that 2018 was truly transformative year with VIVUS for newly combined management team with developed and successfully executing on array of strategy designed to position us for long-term sustainable profitability and success. As I mentioned, we are just about 20% of the way to our return. We believe that the changes in progress we’ve already achieved and reducing our debt, increasing our EBITDA, developing and implementing new sales and marketing strategy, and identifying multiple opportunities to grow revenues from our current commercial portfolio should provide clear evidence that we have what it takes to reach our goals. We have already made significant progress to our key portfolio objectives for 2019 by re-launching PANCREAZE under the VIVUS brand and the deployment of our sales-force team.

Our expanded sales force with multiple new capabilities around Qsymia is very exciting. We’re also focused on implementing the Advantage model for Qsymia and PANCREAZE.

As I indicated in each quarter since becoming CEO last May, reducing our debt, increasing EBITDA, acquiring EBITDA positive assets and achieving appropriate leverage ratio, will continue to be our overarching priorities in 2019, in 2020.

Operator, you may now open the line for the question-and-answer period.

[Operator Instructions] We'll take our first question from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities.

Chuck Whitesell

Hi. Congratulations on all the progress. This is Chuck Whitesell for Jim. I know you talked about your plans for refinancing debt and making progress on that front. Can you speak at all, give any insight to cash runway at this point?

Mark Oki

Sorry, we had a hard time hearing you. Can you repeat that?

John Amos

Yeah.

Chuck Whitesell

Yeah, thanks for the update on the plans to refinance debt through 2020. Can you speak to the cash runway position, how that looks?

Mark Oki

Yeah, I mean, our biggest factor is the convertible notes that are due in May of 2020. We have more than sufficient cash to get us to that point, but we have to do some refinancing or raising capital some way prior to actually paying off that debt.

Chuck Whitesell

Okay, all right, thank you.

Mark Oki

Thanks.

John Amos

Yeah, let me just further to add on that, we’re effectively not burning cash at the moment. Maybe a little bit, because our expenses are going to go up in Q1, Q2, just because of the re-launch of PANCREAZE. But overall, we made tremendous progress in eliminating the cash burn that company has had for the last few years.

Chuck Whitesell

Okay, good. Thank you very much.

John Amos

Yeah.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from John Vandermosten.

John Vandermosten

Good afternoon, John and Mark. I wanted to ask just about additional geographic opportunities for licensing Avanafil. And I’m especially thinking about the former Sanofi territories. What opportunities are ahead in that area?

John Amos

Yeah, so definitely the Middle East is a big opportunity for us there. So we’re looking at a comprehensive set of – there is probably three or four folks that we’re having conversations with right now around continuing to extend our market penetration, particularly in the Middle East. As we see Russia and Central America and Mexico, those are additional opportunities as well for us. So probably see seven or eight territories, probably encompassing, call it, 0.5 million people from a population perspective – well, call it 250 million people from a population perspective.

John Vandermosten

Okay, thank you.

John Amos

Yeah. Thanks for the question, John.

[Operator Instructions]

John Amos

Oh, operator, it appears that we have one more question from [Steve Schlavin] [ph].

Mr. Schlavin, you may please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, hi. Congratulations on the nice turnaround, it looks very impressive.

John Amos

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question about your new marketing for Qsymia and I was wondering if you’re going to do some – any type of television advertising or going directly to people that might not think about going through a doctor, but aren’t aware of the product, because you have such a great story and a great track record. I think that TV ads, sending them to a website would possibly help. What are your thoughts on that?

John Amos

Yeah, now, it’s a great question, Steve, and I appreciate it. I think what we did do is one of the initiatives; we changed the way that we’re managing our digital campaign. And what we found is that the return on investment for focused digital campaigns are much better return on investment than television advertising. It allows us to do a much more finite and targeted messaging. And we’re able to – through our digital ad campaigns, we’re able to more quickly and rapidly identify patients that will benefit from our therapy.

I think the – if you look at some of the other competitors in the product, they did focus and utilize television ad campaigns to drive their volumes. And while they were initially successful, ultimately it led to basically a bankrupt financial model. They just ended up not working properly. And so, what we’re further doing is really improving access around the program as well too. So with the introduction of telemedicine, we’re effectively eliminating that number of barriers.

Right now, a patient had to go into the physician’s office to actually they interact with the physician. What we’re really trying to do is make this a process that is very – something that you do from the comfort of your own home. This is also – weight loss is very similar to ED in terms of what is referred to as a door-handle conversation. So right before the patient leaves a physician’s office, as they’re holding the door handle, they turn around and they say, hey, what about weight loss products.

And by moving to telemedicine and utilizing advanced digital metrics and for patient identification, we believe that we’ll be able to track some growth there. So we’re going to stay off of traditional television, just burned a lot of cash, hard to measure ROI, and we’re going to stick with programs that are more effective in terms driving share and volume. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, another question – yes, thank you. And also, what are the possibilities of this product before the patent expires or your exclusivity about getting an over-the-counter type of approval? Is that any possibility?

John Amos

No, that’s – I would never say never. But I’d say, pretty close to never. Yeah, it has phentermine in it and phentermine is a control substance, it’s can C4 class of drug. And for vast majority of – well, all C4, C3, C2 drugs are all managed and warranted pretty heavily by the DEA. So I think the probability of us moving to that over-the-counter is severely – very, very extraordinarily low probability and it’s not something that we’re pursing with the FDA.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, well, thank you very much. And I really do notice the way you guys are turning the company around and turning it into an actual business, where you’re running it kind of like a business model instead of just throwing products around. I really see you doing a great job. Thank you.

John Amos

Thank you very much. I appreciate that.

Mark Oki

Thank you.

If there are no further questions, I will now turn the call back over to John Amos for closing remarks.

John Amos

All right. Thank you, everybody. We’re excited for 2019 to be our first full year under new management team and believe that the accomplishments we made just the few months in 2018 and we’re getting into 2019 are important evidence of what we will achieve in the year ahead.

Mark and I look forward to sharing our progress with you. And, operator, we hand it back over to you.

