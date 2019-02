So far DVDGP is beating the S&P 500 by 9.9% after nine weeks and across all-time frames and in all market conditions (crashes, strong rallies, and flat conditions).

I'm updating it weekly to test whether it's best to dollar cost average at good prices (monthly) vs. waiting only for great prices during pullbacks/corrections/bear markets.

It's focused purely on low-risk dividend growth stocks bought at fair value or better (usually at steep discounts) off my five watchlists.

DVDGP represents the culmination of 23 years of investing experience and is what I plan to use for all future savings for the rest of my life.

Note that due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watchlist article (The Best Dividend Stocks To Buy Ahead Of A Trade Deal). The other will be these weekly updates on the Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio. These serve as a source of investing ideas, a weekly investing journal for me, and test whether it's best to deploy new money on a monthly (dollar cost average) basis or stockpile savings for market downturns only.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

Introduction To The Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio

I've spent 23 years trying to find an investing strategy that can consistently achieve great returns that will enable me to achieve my dream of financial independence.

While there are many good investment strategies to choose from after five years as a professional analyst/investment writer I've determined that for me (and many of my readers) three approaches work best.

First, I'm focusing on dividend growth stocks because historically these have tended to significantly outperform the market, both on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis (total returns/volatility).

Second, I'm adding a value focus ("be greedy when others are fearful"), because, like dividend growth, value is a proven alpha factor that generally beats the market over the long-term.

(Source: Ploutos Research) - note data through January 2019

Finally, I'm targeting low-risk dividend stocks, primarily sleep well at night or SWAN blue-chips (such as dividend aristocrats and kings) because they have shown a remarkable ability to generate safe and steadily rising income, as well as market-beating total returns over the long-term.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

That's thanks to usually keeping up with stocks during a bull market, but falling less during bear markets. In other words, low-risk dividend growth stocks manage to outperform not by "hitting grand slams" but by "avoiding striking out".

What evidence do I have that such a value-focused low-risk dividend growth approach actually can beat the market over time?

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

Because asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has been using a pure valuation approach on nothing but blue-chip dividend stocks (based on six quality criteria) since 1966 and has managed to consistently beat the market by about 10% with 10% lower volatility.

1% annual outperformance for 30 years doesn't sound like much but just 7% of mutual fund managers can even match the S&P 500 over 15 years. Beating the market by 1% over 30 years puts IQT in the elite of professional money managers/analysts.

I'm applying the same system to things like younger companies, as well as REITs, YieldCos and MLPs, which due to the 25 years of uninterrupted dividends requirement IQT has, excludes these kinds of investments from their recommendations.

Basically, my investing strategy can be summarized like this:

Only buy deeply undervalued blue chips (off my watchlists) during a market decline.

Save 50% to 100% of weekly cash (invested in the form of T-bills or long-term Treasury bond ETFs) and wait for pullbacks/corrections/bear markets.

During a pullback (average one every six months since WWII), deploy 50% of cash (sell the bonds) in stages.

If the pullback becomes a correction, deploy 50% of remaining cash (in stages).

If the correction becomes a bear market, deploy the remaining 50%.

This approach ensures that I'll be able to avoid hoarding cash for years on end (because market declines are frequent are frequent) and will always be able to buy some quality undervalued dividend growth stocks at highly attractive valuations.

I'm also considering deploying 50% of my real savings into the best-undervalued dividend growth opportunities on a monthly basis with the other 50% building up liquidity for market pullbacks (more on this in a second).

I use the same valuation-adjusted total return model that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) uses, and they have a great track record of delivering 12-15% CAGR total returns (in fact, it's their official goal as a company, and they usually exceed that target).

There are four carefully curated lists designed to focus on:

Quality companies

Safe dividends (they are all low-risk stocks)

Good long-term growth potential

Good margin of safety (attractive valuations)

The portfolio also uses size caps for risk management purposes (in case a thesis breaks)

sector cap: 25%

industry cap (like tobacco): 15%

individual holding cap: 5%

This is currently a paper portfolio I'm maintaining on Morningstar and Simply Safe Dividends to not just provide in-depth portfolio stats but also the total returns over time. The rules for the portfolio are:

Each month, I buy $500 worth (rounded up to the nearest whole share) of any existing portfolio positions that remain on the active buy list (fair value or better).

Each week, I buy $500 worth of any new stocks that make it onto the "top 5 high-yield blue-chips/fast growers, aristocrats/kings" watchlists (stocks rotate on and off). But that's only if the long-term total return potential is 13+%, which is the official portfolio hurdle rate.

If opportunistic buying opportunities appear (like a 5+% one day crash due to an earnings freakout), then I can move up the next month's buy to that day.

Dividends are reinvested.

Stocks are only sold if the thesis breaks or a stock becomes 25% overvalued (then sell half) or 50% overvalued (sell all of it), and the capital is reinvested into new active recommendations.

Again, this is purely a tracking (model) portfolio. I'm not yet putting real money into it until the late 2019 or early 2020, once I've eliminated all margin from my portfolio and started saving up cash (in the form of either ultra-short-term bonds or long-term bonds, depending on the state of the economy).

The reason I'm tracking this portfolio is to determine if the best use of my savings in the future is a combination of 50% dollar cost averaging and 50% opportunistic buying during downturns, or a 100% focus on downturns only.

Late 2018 (worst correction in 10 years) was an ideal time to buy quality dividend growth stocks at steep discounts. DVDGP's early returns have been sensational (small profit in December and 10% gain in January vs S&P 500's 8% January rally) mainly due to starting the portfolio when valuations were at their lowest levels in years. But many investors want to also deploy cash on a consistent basis. The monthly DCA buys of all active buy recs is our way of simulating that and testing how much alpha this investing system generates in a rising market (beating S&P 500 by 0.7% in February so far).

Ultimately DVDGP represents the culmination of my 23 years of experience and is designed to be a safe income growth portfolio that almost anyone can use. Or to put another way, if I were managing a pension/endowment fund, this is what the equity portion of that portfolio would look like. Thus it's also safe for most readers, as most of its holdings are "widows and orphans" stocks including plenty of dividend aristocrats and kings.

How can you use DVDGP? Mainly for investing ideas, and not necessarily tracking it move for move (it owns 76 companies and most people prefer a more concentrated portfolio). Since I'm an analyst for Simply Safe Dividends (researching over 200 companies per year) I am basically building out a smart beta ETF with DVDGP. One that yields double the S&P 500, has faster dividend growth and that should be able to outperform it by a wide margin over time (or so my total return model says which is why I'm testing it).

If the strategy works as well as expected I may partner with Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale to turn it into a closed-end fund. That would allow investors to profit from the portfolio but avoid the problems money managers have with redemptions forcing them to sell during market declines when they should be buying instead.

Think of DVDGP as a quality screening tool and master watchlist of dividend stocks I consider worth owning for most investors. Then use it to help build your own watchlists and then buy those companies when they hit fair value or better.

5 Buys Last Week

I added $500 to the following companies.

CVS Health (CVS) - existing position

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - new position

CyrusOne (CONE) - existing position

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - new position

Zoetis (ZTS) - new position

CVS fell off a cliff after earnings revealed slower than expected 2019 growth (though operating cash flow is expected to grow nicely). The biggest headwinds are long-term care dragging on retail (mostly SNF related), and prescription reimbursement pressure that I warned investors about in my latest recommendation of this company.

In other words, the thesis isn't broken just weakened in the short-term making CVS an excellent deep value income investment. And I'm not the only one who thinks so. Here's what Morningstar's Jake Strole has to say after the latest earnings and guidance for 2019.

We continue to view the firm as deeply undervalued despite the weaker outlook. While 2019 appears to be a more onerous transition year than originally anticipated, shares represent compelling value at current market prices that imply less than 10 times adjusted earnings. A good portion of the shortfall in 2019 stems from ongoing weakness in the firm's long-term-care business that's led to depressed profitability in the retail segment. Management took two separate goodwill write-downs over the course of 2018 as a result of end-market disruption affecting its skilled nursing customers, totaling nearly half the amount spent to acquire Omnicare in 2015. While that was a disappointing outcome for shareholders, we plan on leaving our Standard stewardship rating in place for now." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Morningstar estimates CVS is 35% undervalued (5-star valuation rating = "very strong buy" and dividend yield theory estimates the company trades at an even larger 44% margin of safety. Basically, despite a weak 2019 (transition year), CVS remains a "table pounding buy".

CyrusOne fell nearly 10% at one point (I bought more at $52.63) after reporting earnings and offering guidance that disappointed Wall Street. The conference call makes clear the reason for the slow 2019 growth is due to management using equity to fund more investments it believes will pay off big in 2020 and beyond. In other words, the market is being its typical short-term focused self and this represented a great opportunity to buy a quality REIT with a long growth runway, at a good discount to fair value.

Southwest was a new opportunistic starter position added at $54.59 on Wednesday, February 20th. That was the day that management issued a guidance cut for revenue per available seat mile (4% growth vs 5% earlier), over the lingering effects of the Government shutdown.

In addition, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded the stock over delays in its planned Hawaii flights that it believes will result in temporarily having to discounts tickets to fill its planes. These are both temporary issues for one of my (and Buffett's) favorite airlines and thus I considered it a great opportunity to buy a quality company with a great history of fast-growing and safe dividends.

Ameris Bancorp is a Motley Fool recommendation that I dug into and liked what I saw (including the current valuation which indicates a 15% discount to fair value). Ameris is a fast-growing small regional bank whose great track record on M&A has allowed it to grow revenue at double digits every year since 2010 and since 2011 EPS at 43% CAGR.

The dividend doesn't get raised every year, and at a 1% yield, this company won't appeal to everyone. But at 10.2 times forward earnings Ameris' 22% projected EPS growth for 2019 (analyst consensus) is good enough for me to add it to the portfolio.

Zoetis is a Pfizer (PFE) spin-off that The Motley Fool brought to my attention as a potential "buy and hold forever" company. It's the world's largest animal drug maker. It has the widest moat in the industry and faces far less regulatory/patent risks than most pharma makers. In addition, the secular trend of people spending more on pets (around the world) should drive about 13% long-term earnings and dividend growth (analyst consensus according to Factset Research).

While ZTS is merely trading at fair value right now, I'm more than happy to add a starter position because well run, wide moat businesses with strong growth runways are classic examples of Buffett's famous "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price, than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Note that ZTS yields just 0.7% but has been growing its dividend at over 20% annually since its spin-off. With an FCF payout ratio of just 17%, I expect double-digit payout growth to continue for the foreseeable future.

Plan For The Next Week

I have no immediate companies on my radar for potentially adding to the bear market buy list (my master watch list of companies). However, as you can see this week, throughout my weekly research I come across great companies as well as opportunistic market opportunities.

As given that the "top 5" watchlists that also power this portfolio change from time to time, I will likely be able to gradually keep adding to the portfolio most weeks, in addition to the monthly "big dollar cost average" buy on all active recommendations.

The Deep Value Dividend Growth Portfolio - 76 Total Holdings

(Source: Morningstar) - data as of February 22nd close, the S&P 500 closed up 0.64% that day.

Our Highest Yielding Positions (4+% Yield)

(Source: Morningstar)

(Source: Morningstar)

We're mainly focused on large-cap US dividend stocks because the goal of this portfolio is to only own low-risk SWAN stocks. Low-risk is defined as low-risk of a dividend cut during a recession. Note that in reality many of our large cap blue-chips have significant overseas sales so we have plenty of exposure to global growth markets.

(Source: Morningstar)

Due to the preference for undervalued stocks we're overweight high-yield, hard asset, and cyclical companies.

Sector Concentration (25% Sector Caps, 15% Industry Caps, And 5% Company Caps In Place)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

I'm imposing firm sector caps to ensure good risk management. No matter how good the bargains may be, it's never a smart idea to let your portfolio get too risky.

Income Concentration

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The portfolio's income is likely to be concentrated into the highest-yielding names, at least until it becomes more diversified over time. A good rule of thumb is you want to limit income from any one position to 5% or less. We've now achieved that goal in DVDGP.

Annual Dividends

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While we may never fully get to the dream of daily dividend payments, we're currently getting paid every week. And the monthly income flow will smooth out nicely over time.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Note that the 10-year dividend growth figures are artificially low because my tracking software doesn't average in anything that hasn't existed for those time periods. Some of these stocks have IPO-ed in the last five years, and so, the 1-year and 5-year growth rates are the most accurate. These figures are purely organic growth rates and assume no dividend reinvestment.

The dividend declines during the Financial Crisis were due to REITs (such as Kimco and Simon) which cut their dividend (as 78 REITs did during the Great Recession) as well as our large exposure to mega-banks. Fortunately, since then, the REIT sector has deleveraged and enjoys the strongest sector balance sheet in history.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

This means that during the next recession, most REITs will not cut their payouts, especially Kimco, which has a BBB+ credit rating and will be getting an upgrade to A- in 2019 or 2020. Simon is one of just 2 REITs with an "A" credit rating.

Top REIT Credit Ratings (S&P)

(Source: F.A.S.T.Graphs)

Similarly, I am confident that every bank we own (C, JPM, BAC, GS, HOMB, ABCB) will maintain its dividends through future recessions (though they are likely to be frozen).

There is no official dividend growth target, though I'd like to at least maintain long-term dividend growth (either 1-year or 10-year) which is above the market's historical 6.4% payout growth rate. The huge jump in the 1-year dividend growth rate is courtesy of some of our semiconductor stocks, several which raised their dividends by over 100% in the past 12 months.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

While maintaining 11.6% long-term dividend growth is likely beyond our portfolio's ability, according to Morningstar, the projected EPS (and thus dividend) growth rate is about 10.8%.

Fundamental Portfolio Stats: (Total Return Potentials Are From Current Levels)

Yield On Cost: 4.2%

Yield: 3.0%

Expected 5-Year Dividend Growth: 10.8%

Expected 5-Year Total Return (No Valuation Changes): 14.7%

Portfolio Valuation (Morningstar's DCF models): 12% undervalued

5-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 2.7% CAGR (20% margin of error)

10-Year Expected Valuation Boost: 1.2% CAGR (20% margin of error)

Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential: 16% to 17.4% (market's historical return 9.1%) - note margin of error 20%

Margin of error adjusted total returns expected: 12.8% to 20.9%

Portfolio Beta: 1.04 (4% more volatile than S&P 500) - note we tend to actually fall less in downturns (due to heavy blue-chip dividend focus) but slight outperform in a rising market

(Source: Morningstar)

The quality of these stocks can be seen in the far-above-average returns on assets and equity of this portfolio (good proxies for quality long-term management and good corporate cultures).

What's DVDGP is also far more undervalued, offers a much higher yield and should achieve far superior dividend growth compared to the broader market. While our EPS growth may match the S&P 500 (based on analyst expectations), the S&P 500's dividend growth rate is about half that of its earnings due to non-dividend stocks as well as corporate America's bigger focus on buybacks vs. dividend hikes.

As an added benefit, the average market cap is smaller, providing yet another alpha factor (smaller stocks tend to outperform). Note that the overall focus is on blue chips, which means that the average market cap is likely to rise over time (but remain far below the market's $100 billion average).

Portfolio Performance

CAGR Total Return Since Inception (December 12, 2018): 17.7%

CAGR Total Return S&P 500: 7.8%

Market Outperformance: 9.9%

Long-Term Outperformance goal: 2+%

YTD: 14.1% vs S&P 500 11.7%

(Source: American Enterprise Institute)

Beating one's target benchmark is extremely difficult, even for professional money managers. That's because "hot funds" see lots of new money flows which makes it harder to recreate that success the next year.

(Source: S&P)

In addition, during market declines retail investors pull money out causing professional money managers to be forced sellers instead of buying at fantastic valuations. Thus, just 0.45% of mutual funds remain in the top quartile of performers for five consecutive years.

This is why DVDGP is a margin-free portfolio, using steady cash inflows (simulating steady and high savings) to buy opportunistically. There is no guarantee that the strategy can beat the market over time, but avoiding the biggest pitfalls of active money managers means I believe we have a very good chance.

Worst Performers

(Source: Morningstar) - note Clearway Energy is no longer owned in the portfolio

The good news is that due to our monthly additions to all stocks that remain active buy recommendations, the more any stock falls in the short term, the lower our cost basis will become.

Best Performers

(Source: Morningstar)

The downside of our dollar cost averaging approach is that we also raise our cost basis for early winners. This is why I'm testing the DCA approach to see if it can continue to generate alpha outside of steep market declines.

However, since we only buy great companies at good to great valuations, ultimately, we should be able to deliver very strong returns. That's because winners tend to keep on winning, and thus adding to winners even at a higher cost basis should help keep the portfolio well balanced and avoid getting too top-heavy with out of favor companies that could cause very long stretches of underperformance.

Bottom Line: So Far The Experiment Is A Success And Points To An Optimal Strategy Being A Combination Of Dollar Cost Averaging And Retaining Dry Powder For Market Freakouts

Remember that I'm tracking this portfolio each week both because it provides good investing ideas to my readers, act as an investing journal for me, AND to test of two competing investing strategies.

Starting in late 2019/early 2020 I'll be using DVDGP's low-risk/watchlist approach to invest all my savings for the rest of my life. Thus I want to make sure I know whether to stockpile weekly cash for several months at a time waiting for pullbacks or whether I should use 50% of my monthly savings to buy the best ideas off that week's watchlists.

Based on the returns thus far (relative to equal and simultaneous investments in the S&P 500), it appears that the 50% monthly DCA strategy is what I'll be going with.

As a reminder I've structured the portfolio to be safe for almost anyone to use BUT only if the risk management rules are appropriate for you:

sector caps: 25%

industry caps: 15%

individual holding caps: 5%

This portfolio is effectively a smart beta ETF and is best used to provide investing ideas. While it's probably fine for most people to mirror it exactly 15 to 25 quality companies, spread out across most sectors, is sufficient for most investors.

Ultimately what I'm trying to prove with these weekly updates is that the key is to have the right watchlists of quality stocks you can trust to provide safe and growing dividends in any economic cycle. Then just wait patiently for the market to throw you "fat pitches" and put your savings to work and let the exponentially growing dividends roll in.

Or to paraphrase a famous Latin quote (Fortuna Eruditis Favet "fortune favors the prepared mind")

"Fortune favors the prepared investor, and so disciplined investors prepared with quality watchlists and high savings will eventually make a fortune."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, KIM, BPY, BLK, ITW, TXN, AOS, AAPL, ABBV, BEP, MMM, LEG, WBA, EPD, MMP, ET, GS, XOM, MPLX, V, MA, BIP, TERP, IRM, HD, SWKS, PM, OKE, C, AMT, BAM, LRCX, JPM, BAC, AMGP, LYB, BTI, TU, SPG, AMTD, BA, CONE, LOW, BMY, AMP, QTS, AY, EQIX, SWK, EPRT, GD, D., LAZ, QCOM, CVS, VOD, APD, AMP, HOMB, SYF, OMP, NBLX, EQM, SU, ABCB, LUV, ZTS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.