While the share price has rallied strongly, it came from ridiculously low levels, and the shares are actually still cheap. We are looking for any pullback to add.

The company has exploded organic growth, customers and backlog, and the value proposition is significantly enhanced by two acquisitions.

The company is operating in a fast-growing market with a SaaS business model that we and Wall Street love.

While the share price has exploded lately, we will try to demonstrate in this article that shares of Pareteum (TEUM) are still quite undervalued, and we're looking for any pullback to add to our initial position.

At a certain time, the stars seem to be aligned and you might be catching several waves at one. We believe this is the case with Pareteum, which is benefiting from the following two waves:

A strong movement from on-premise to the cloud software solutions (SaaS). In the communications SaaS platforms, this wave is in the very early innings.

A company in this space turning around its fortunes and embarking on a strong growth trajectory, further boosted through two acquisitions.

Pareteum was lingering a couple of years back, when its biggest customer was acquired and left as a result of that. But the company invested, rebuilt, and is now back in business - the SaaS business that is, the business model most prized by Wall Street.

We always argue that stocks don't go up in a straight line, but Pareteum seems to have been defying gravity, and it actually has gone up from $1.5 to $4 in pretty much a straight line in the space of just two months:

On February 1 this year, we added 2000 shares of Pareteum at $2.53 to the SHU portfolio. We gave our reasons for the purchase in an article here, and we were waiting for some pullback to add to that position, as we believe the shares are still significantly undervalued and have grown in our conviction that this situation is something special with enormous potential for shareholders.

We cannot actually fathom how the stock reached a low of $1.45 in December, and it surely must count as one of the biggest asset mispricings we have ever seen (at least on the downside).

The company operates several platforms in the SaaS communications services for a host of customers, Verizon (VZ) and Deutsche Telecom (OTCQX:DTEGF) via its recent acquisition iPass.

This is the same space in which Twilio (TWLO) operates, a company that we also cover and which has just shown a re-acceleration of revenue growth to 70%+, but you might also have noticed the following:

Q4 figures are not yet out for Pareteum (they will be on March 12), but as you can see, its revenue growth acceleration is beating that of Twilio by quite a margin. And revenue growth is set to continue at a brisk pace, although not necessarily at triple-digit rate. How do we know? Simple:

3-year backlog stood at $147 million at the end of 2017. At the end of January 2019, this has grown to a whopping $664 million after January added another $49 million.

From the Craig-Hallum analyst, we know that historically the company has converted more than 100% of its backlog.

From the Northland Securities analyst, we know that the company has grown its customers from just 4 some 18 months ago to 85 at the end of last year, (and now more than 90).

How is that backlog working out? Here is something else you might be interested in (from the 2018 letter to shareholders):

So, let's use a hypothetical example of a $3 million, 3-year Cloud contract. The approximate revenue recognition of customer's 36 month agreement, most often occurs as follows: Year 1 at approximately 15% coming from implementation and initial connection pricing;

Year 2 at approximately 30% monthly recurring revenues based upon number of connections;

Year 3 at approximately 55% monthly recurring revenues with a ramping of the number of connections; These percentages also closely align with the overall 36 Month Contractual Revenue Backlog and how the connections are scheduled by the customers to be deployed and go into live revenue production.

Let's have a little fun with that 55% recurring revenue figure in terms of valuations.

2019 valuation

We'll start with 2018 pro forma revenue:

Pareteum ($4 million + $6 million + $8 million + $10 million) = $28 million (the $10 million Q4 revenue is our estimate).

Artilium produced 16.25 million euro in revenue for its fiscal year ending in June 2018 (up from 10 million euro the previous fiscal year, with the increase mostly due to the acquisition of IDM). Given the growth and the exchange rate, calendar year 2018 revenues are likely to be $18-19 million. (As it happens, the analyst from Maxim argued it's $25 million, so we might very well be conservative here).

iPass 2018 revenues (which are actually declining due to the corporate legacy business) is roughly $40 million (see below).

Here is iPass revenue for the first three quarters of 2018, from the amended 10-Q:

Unfortunately, the 8-K from Q2 presents a bit of a different picture:

Whether $11.8 million or $10.5 million, we think we're on safe ground to count iPass 2018 (calendar) revenues at $40 million. After all, that's what Pareteum did in its acquisition presentation, even if the amended Q3 10-Q suggested a notable uptick in Q3.

That is, pro forma 2018 revenue for the companies combined is likely to be $85 million, and could be a tad higher (that same acquisition presentation we just mentioned has it at $92 million, which would pan out if Artilium did indeed $25 million as the analyst from Maxim has it).

So, with $85-92 million as the 2018 base case, what will 2019 revenues be?

On average, 15% of backlog is converted into revenues in the first year of contract. For the sake of being conservative, let's make it 10%. That's still over $60 million, suggesting revenues this year could easily reach $145-150 million. Keep in mind that the official number is lower, as the iPass acquisition closed in the third week of February.

This is also in the same ballpark the 2019 estimate management gave ($144 million) for 2019 revenues in its presentation when the company announced its intention to acquire iPass.

Maxim argues that a peer group of SaaS and Communications Service providers trade at an average of 9x 2020E revenue.

So, even a modest 5x 2019 (not 2020) sales multiple put the valuation at $750 million, which suggests the share price could double this year.

2021 valuation

With backlog at $664 million by the end of January, and we know:

The company is doing $85 million or so in pro forma revenue in 2018.

Conservatively, we can add at least $200 million of revenues from the backlog in 2021, i.e., revenues could very well approach $300 million in 2021 (some of the contracts are five- or even seven-year ones, so we're not taking 55% of that $664 million figure but less than 30%).

Plus whatever amount of new contracts the company wins from now until 2021, and given the present rate of wins ($40 million+ in 3-year backlog a month worth of contracts), that is likely to add up.

So, even if we take less than 30% of that backlog figure, we arrive at nearly $300 million in revenues in 2021, and we're not even penciling in any revenues from new backlog conversion from backlog gained after January - a quite conservative approach.

This suggest the shares are valued at just over 1x 2021 sales, while we think 5x-10x is much more appropriate. That is, the shares could 5-10 fold in a couple of years.

Why do we take only less than 30% of 2021 backlog as 2021 revenues? Well, some of the contracts are five- or even seven-year ones, and that $664 million backlog number also contains contracts that are a few years old (given the tremendous growth of backlog in 2018, not so many as it happens, but still).

These contracts might not be renewed - and actually any contract might not be. While that is certainly possible, we also would like you to consider the following:

At present, the net dollar retention (or, as management prefers to call it, expansion) rate stands at 147% , i.e., on average contracts not only get renewed, they are greatly expanded.

, i.e., on average contracts not only get renewed, they are greatly expanded. Pareteum acquired two companies last year, Artilium and iPass, which are complementary, offer cross-sell opportunities and make the totality of the company a more compelling offer.

The number of customers is exploding from 4 just 18 months ago to 85+ at the end of 2018.

So, while it's always possible that contracts won't renewed, there is no reason to overly worry about this. On average and until now, contracts are greatly expanded rather than terminated, and with the company adding the services of Artilium and iPass, there is no reason this will change anytime soon.

But again, we're not penciling in any new backlog conversion contracts gained beyond the $664 million the company already has, which is clearly very conservative.

Cross-selling

While we've not penciled in anything from new additions to backlog, which is likely to continue to grow and might very well approach $1 billion by the end of the year, we do think the two recently closed acquisitions, Artilium and iPass, offer interesting revenue synergies otherwise known as cross-selling. For instance, consider the following, from the latest company PR (our emphasis):

Pareteum is also very pleased with the addition of its new market segment, the enterprise market, which is now composed of more than 500 Fortune 5000 customers. These customers will soon benefit from expansion beyond WiFi access services and into a full suite of cloud platform connectivity and software communications services.

That enterprise market is iPass' legacy corporate business, which was declining, but it looks like at least some of these 500 Fortune 5000 customers could stick around a little longer, lured by a much more comprehensive services offering that Pareteum (and Artilium) can now sell to these companies.

That is, the company now offers a much more compelling value proposition compared to the standalone iPass (or Artilium, or even Pareteum) solutions -that's what revenue synergies are all about.

While we did see plenty of cross-selling opportunities, we were afraid that iPass' corporate legacy business could be a bit of a burden. However, we were pleasantly surprised that this was mentioned in the PR, and it could be that instead being a drag on growth, that legacy corporate business could turn around and develop into a significant growth opportunity.

While it's early days, the PR seems to suggest exactly that, and basically what the company got these 500 corporate 5000 customers thrown in with the iPass acquisition, so they already have a customer relationship.

Conclusion

The Communication SaaS platform market is still in the very early innings, with most solutions on-premise, still the market is set for multi-year rapid growth.

Pareteum is growing rapidly on several metrics: revenues, backlog, customers and connections. The company is scaling up further through M&A, executing on two acquisitions which provide ample cost and revenue synergies.

Yet, all this growth is still very moderately valued in the markets where Pareteum is trading at 3x 2019 sales, where companies with these characteristics can easily sell for 5x or even 10x sales. This low valuation is further emphasized by the lack of debt and the likelihood the company turns a profit this year.

The meteoric share price rise of the last couple of months might induce investors to think that the smart money has already been made. We think this is one of these rare cases where that conclusion is premature, as we believe the best is yet to come.

