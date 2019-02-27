Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Why We Remain Overweight Equities

We will look to get long BUD here once more before the announcement.

From a pricing standpoint, many commodities remain pretty depressed since the complex in general bottomed back at the start of 2016. At present, we have some small positions in both gold and natural gas. We are eyeing up a long play in silver once the pending intermediate decline plays itself out in the precious metals complex.

Some subscribers though may feel a tad perplexed about how small our current weighting is in commodities in general in our portfolio. After all, a strong case could be made that many commodities at present look far more undervalued than high-flying US equities.

In saying this, a long play in silver (SLV), for example, over the past decade would have barely struck even from a return standpoint. In fact, any purchase after 2009 would actually be down money in this ETF at present. Precious metals investors who bought into the whole "perma-bear" commentary over the past decade are most probably in the red on their investments from either holding physical or being long an ETF like SLV.

Growing deficits and coming inflation have been the main arguments the perma-bears have used in recent times and gold-bugs and even bitcoin investors have bought into this premise in a big way. Could the doom's day scenario be true? Who knows, but with US equity markets once again approaching their all-time highs, equity investors may feel enticed to start re-balancing their portfolios towards the metals or bitcoin, especially if we see a sustained rally.

We advise against this though. Let's use Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) as our stereotype as why we remain overweight equities. Our recent lot of shares actually got "called away" recently but the share price has come back down to an attractive level at present.

As we can see from the chart above, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is currently trading at levels we saw back in mid-2012. When investing in something like the SLV or GLD, one receives no dividend for putting capital to work in those funds.

BUD, on the other hand, pays a dividend even though management cut its payout recently. This is the first and most prominent advantage of investing in stocks over a commodity. Many gold bugs state that buying physical silver or gold, for example, is an asset. However, we believe an asset is something that repeatedly generates positive cash flow. In other words, an asset is basically a store of value which consistently puts money in your pocket.

Now although BUD cut its dividend recently, long-term investors will note that the payout was increased up to the cut by almost 160% since 2012. So over the past 6 years and irrespective of the price of the stock throughout that period, investors were able to double their compounding efforts through the regular increase in the dividend as well as the re-investment of those dividends back into the stock.

This is the second main advantage of investing in equities over commodity-related ETFs. When price of the shares falls, one can use the recurring dividend income to buy the same stock at lower prices. Many investors (especially ones which take a long-term view) have absolutely no problem with declining prices. In fact, this is the time where more shares can be bought with those dividends. Long-term investors know this is excellent for long-term compounding.

In fact, one could even use that recurring dividend cash flow to invest in different stocks in order to diversify the portfolio but the pretense is the same. If stocks are carefully picked and held for the long term, the potential for future gains is far higher than investing in something like SLV or GLD or their physical equivalents. With a commodity-related ETF (which spins off 0 cash flow), one is solely relying on capital gains. As noted earlier, many gold bugs have been waiting a very long time for their investments to come back into the black and unfortunately for them, they are still waiting.

So why should Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV be a place to put your funds at present? As noted in a previous article, we continue to believe, the firm's assets are on sale. We have the combination here of an attractive valuation as well as a firm which is paying out a 2.43% dividend yield. The sheer scale of this firm's operations is massive which definitely gives the firm a cost advantage in the market place.

This cost advantage will eventually come to the fore once again once all available synergies have been extracted from the SABMiller acquisition. This acquisition got caught up at the same time with significant currency depreciation in emerging markets which hit profits hard. Management acted (with caution) by cutting the dividend last year which has protected the balance sheet to a large extent.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX), we recall, had a similar experience in Australia a few years back when the company was essentially forced to invest (through depleting cash flows) through a costly cycle as crude oil prices were plummeting. The share price has since doubled from where Chevron eventually bottomed out.

We believe we have a similar set-up in BUD at present. Its book multiple of 2.1 (remember this company is the largest brewer in the world) is well behind the industry average of 3.6. BUD has consistently proven that it is a quality acquisitor which is why we expect multi-billion dollar synergies to come off the recent SABMiller purchase over time. We will look to get long here once more before the company announces earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.