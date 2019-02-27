HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues

The possibility of Democratic president/Medicare For All could weigh on HMS through 2020. Absent policy risk, HMS is a great company with a solid runway for growth.

The uncertainty of the future of the U.S. healthcare insurance system comes at a tough time for HMS as the company has really turned a corner and is performing well.

The stock had sold off in December after a federal judge ruled the Affordable Care Act invalid. If the decision is upheld, a repeal of the ACA could hurt HMS.

Thesis

HMS Holdings (HMSY) posted its best Q4 and annual revenue numbers in company history. The performance was bolstered by better-than-expected results in payment integrity and population health management.

HMS is not a health insurer. It sells cost containment solutions to health insurers, both private and public (Medicaid/Medicare). As was the case last quarter, the company's Commercial segment continues to be the primary source of strong growth with revenue up more than 9% for the quarter, more than 20% for the year (vs. 3% for Government segment), and now accounts for more than half of the company's revenue.

The future growth story for HMS really revolves around the Commercial opportunity. After the company's entrance into care management in 2016, and the stated intent to pursue M&A that could help further fuel Commercial growth, HMS could be in the early innings of a Commercial growth story that lasts for years if there is no major policy shift affecting Medicaid or Medicaid Managed Care Organizations. That remains to be seen as a possible repeal of the Affordable Care Act moves through the federal court system and politicians debate the merits of creating Medicare For All.

Commercial Segment Continues To Be Growth Driver

In 2016 and 2017, HMS made two acquisitions to create a population health management solution for its Commercial health plan clients. In Q4, the population health management solution continued to be a growth driver for the company and revenue was up 15.1%.

Overall, Commercial revenue was up more than 20% for the year compared to just 3% for the mature Government segment. As I stated in a previous article, the company doubled down on pursuing Commercial business growth in 2013. The company at the time was largely dependent on revenue from state and federal government business. The company dominates the State Medicaid market for TPL/COB. HMS has a federal contract to perform Medicare audits, but policy changes by Medicare several years ago gutted the revenue potential of the contract, which I explained in detail in the prior article.

Source

With a dominant position in a mature State Medicaid market, the source of strong growth rested in pursuing commercial health insurer clients, which the company has pursued successfully. In just the last two years alone, Commercial growth has dwarfed that of Government, as seen in the above graphic.

On the Q4-18 call, company management noted that the company continues to assess the market for new solutions that would bolster its program integrity and population health management offerings. The company is looking to build up on the success it is achieving in Commercial. And the market runway suggests HMS has every incentive to do so. On the call, CEO William Lucia said the total addressable market for program integrity and population health management was worth $30 billion, and just $201 million of that belongs to HMS.

The Risk: Policy

While Commercial - notably the payment integrity and population health components - appears to have plenty of market runway ahead of it, those prospects could change if federal healthcare insurance policy changes dramatically.

As I explained in detail in a recent article, HMS' business model could be hurt by the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and/or the creation of Medicare For All, a popular topic of discussion among Democratic presidential candidates.

In December, a Texas federal court ruled that the ACA is unconstitutional. If this ruling is upheld by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a subsequent appeal would likely reach the Supreme Court for a final decision. A full repeal of ACA with no replacement would cut Medicaid rolls to pre-ACA levels. This would hurt HMS Holdings. Approximately 70% of company revenue is derived from its Coordination of Benefits (COB) business, a market in which HMS Holdings has an iron grip and no major competitors. COB is sold to State Medicaid agencies and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations.

COB consists of HMS Holdings reviewing Medicaid claims to verify that another health insurer is not responsible for the claim. Medicaid is payer of last resort, and Medicaid recipients sometimes have access to other forms of health coverage that are liable for the claim. The typical COB contract is contingency-based. As Medicaid expansion unfolded, HMS Holdings benefited in states where it already had COB contracts. More members equaled more claims, which equaled more COB reviews and more revenue. Repeal of the ACA would cut the rolls and ding HMS Holdings' revenue potential.

All this said, an ACA repeal would likely lead to a replacement bill. It is impossible to predict if a replacement bill drafted by a Democratic House and rewritten by a Republican Senate would preserve Medicaid expansion that existed under the ACA. My suspicion is that Republican opponents to the ACA in the Senate would choose not to repeal Medicaid expansion. It is politically tenuous to remove an entitlement once it has been granted. And, notably, voters in three traditionally conservative states (Idaho, Nebraska, Utah) in November voted to expand Medicaid coverage under the ACA.

The immediate effects of an ACA repeal may not damage HMS Holdings' Medicaid prospects. The bigger risk could be a Democratic push to create Medicare For All in 2020 in response to a possible ACA repeal by the Supreme Court.

If we end up with some form of Medicare For All, I believe this hurts HMS Holdings. The elimination of Medicaid and alternative forms of health insurance would lead to the elimination of the need for Coordination of Benefits, which has historically been the bread and butter of HMS Holdings' business.

Valuation

At $34, HMS Holdings looks reasonably valued on both an EPS growth rate and a free-cash-flow basis. The company has strong sources of recurring revenue, limited competition in the COB space, organic revenue growth has been and will likely remain strong, and the company has a massive addressable market.

That said, policy risks remain. And any investment in HMS Holdings should factor in policy risk, including a Medicare For All scenario, which could damage HMS' business model.

Conclusion

HMS Holdings is a great buy-and-hold stock assuming the healthcare payer system remains as is. Unfortunately, the current political climate makes me hesitant to invest in the company at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.