Shutterstock: Still Undervalued, But Revenue Growth Deceleration Continues Into 2019

The company looks extremely undervalued on an EPS and free-cash-flow basis, but growth concerns will likely be an issue for the foreseeable future.

The company says its goal is to achieve 20% annual revenue growth in the future, but the expectation of 10-12% growth in 2019 raises doubts.

Enterprise revenue growth had been a driver for the company, but continued extreme deceleration in Enterprise growth is a cause for concern.

Thesis

Shutterstock's (SSTK) Q4-18 earnings report is more evidence that the company is struggling to re-accelerate revenue growth. While the company's stated goal is to achieve 20% annual revenue growth, the company has witnessed a sharp deceleration in recent years, and the deceleration will continue in 2019.

The company came up just short of growing revenue 15% this year and expects a slower growth rate of 10-12% in 2019. In Q4, the company also saw a continued fall-off in Enterprise revenue growth, with 12% growth vs. 26% growth a year ago. The company's ambitious 20% overall growth expectations had hinged on Enterprise being a primary source of that growth.

The company says it is making strides to stabilize its Enterprise growth rate, but it is unclear if that will happen. The Q4-18 results echo the concerns I laid out in an article earlier this month, given poor Q3-18 Enterprise results. In the face of competition from the likes of Adobe Systems (ADBE), Shutterstock's path to growth re-acceleration continues to stagger and the stock may not be a reliable long-term growth investment.

2018 Growth Flat, With Deceleration Coming in 2019

Though the company expected revenue growth to slightly eclipse 2017's growth rate, revenue growth came in flat. The company guided for a 2018 revenue growth of 15.5% to 17.4% ($625-635 million) when the year began, but ended up just a hair shy of 15%. In Q3-18, the company guided 2018 annual revenue expectations downward to $625-630 million, but still missed the low end by more than $1 million. For 2019, the company is guiding for 10-12% growth.

Year Shutterstock Revenue Growth Rate Deceleration Continues 2015 30% 2016 16% 2017 15% 2018 14.7% 2019 10-12%

Source: Company filings, Q4-18 earnings call

Source

One of the core drivers of growth for the company has been Enterprise, which comprises more than 40% of revenue. The Enterprise solution is a premium solution typically used by large businesses. Enterprise growth fell off the map in Q3, plummeting to 14.1% growth vs. nearly 35% the year prior. On the Q3 call, the CEO said that both a data center move and a fire in Queens, New York, which affected the company's technology stack, may have disrupted the Enterprise user experience in Q3, which may have disrupted sales.

However, no similar external circumstances were cited for Enterprise deceleration in Q4. Enterprise growth came in at 12%, which is a deceleration vs. Q3 and sharp deceleration compared to 26% growth in Q4-17. The company believes it can turn Enterprise around and dismissed the idea that competitive pressures, notably from Adobe, have eaten into Enterprise growth. Adobe's position is explained more fully in my previous article.

There's a lot of work we have to do there. We know this business really well. We're scaling it. There's a lot of improvements we have in the works both in our product and the efficiency of our sales team. And we believe that we can get that growth back on track. As far as the competitive environment goes, no major changes, I mean we we've been competing with the same players in the space for many years." - CEO Jon Oringer, Q4-18 call.

Margins Have Improved

Despite flat revenue growth, the company was able to improve margins in 2018. Operating margins improved recently as the company has tried to make efficiency a greater priority. For the year, operating margins were 5.2% vs. 4.7% a year ago. That said, this pales in comparison to company performance a few years ago. In 2013, full-year operating margins exceeded 18%.

The company's stated goal is to achieve EBITDA margins in the mid-20% range, but EBITDA margins have also deteriorated in recent years, though Shutterstock saw an improvement over 2017.

Year EBITDA Margin 2018 17% 2017 15.8% 2016 19.3% 2015 20% 2014 21.7% 2013 22.3%

Source: Company filings

Valuation

Despite the continual growth deceleration, Shutterstock continues to improve on profitability. The company has also been a strong cash generator and increased free cash flow by 27% in 2018. On both an EPS and free-cash-flow basis, the company looks significantly undervalued. The PEG ratio still stands at about .50. A growth stock with a PEG of less than 1 can signify that a stock is undervalued. A stock trading at less than half of 1 could mean the stock is significantly undervalued.

Conclusion

Following Q4 earnings, the stock popped nearly 10% thanks to margin expansion. If the company continues to improve on profitability, the stock may appreciate more. But given strong revenue growth deceleration, notably in Enterprise, I still have concerns about the long-term viability of the company's growth potential in the face of competition from Adobe. I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.